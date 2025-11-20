Sberbank CEO Herman Gref and President Putin get acquainted with Sberbank’s latest creation

Plenary session panelist President of the World Association of Chinese Science Fiction Chen Qiufan

The last several years of this event were reported by the Gym and are in the archives for those interested. This year we learn that Sberbank isn’t just into AI but also robotics along with its usual developmental investment banking. Talk about diversified! As the lead image notes, a large exposition is also on display along with the three-day conference, with today’s plenary session happening in the middle. I added Mr. Chen’s image because it seemed apt for such a conference to include the SciFi point-of-view. The other two speakers are Ajit Abraham, Vice-Rector and Dean of the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence, Sai University, India, and Evgeny Burnaev, Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Director of the Center for Artificial Intelligence Skolkovo University. The session is seventy-two minutes long with the video at the top of the Russian transcript. Here’s the discussion:

G. Gref: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

This year we have the tenth, anniversary of the AI Journey conference. I would like to sincerely thank you for your regular participation in this conference, support for the development of technology in our country, and the high-tech sector.

Let me give you the floor.

V. Putin: Thank you very much.

Today’s event is called “A Journey into the World of Artificial Intelligence.” Herman Oskarovich [Gref] has arranged for me to take this journey for how long? Three hours? Two and a half hours? We apologize for the fact that you have had to engage in an exchange of opinions on this topic. However, I am delighted to welcome all the participants of the “A Journey into the World of Artificial Intelligence” conference, who have gathered here at the Sberbank headquarters, as well as the large audience of citizens from various countries who are joining us online. As is our tradition, I will share with you what Russia is doing, and I will tell you about our new steps to create and use advanced technologies, including through international cooperation.

But since this is the tenth anniversary conference, I would like to thank the Chairman of the Management Board of Sberbank, German Oskarovich Gref, as well as the Russian Alliance for Artificial Intelligence, for your persistence in promoting the values of progress. For your efforts to unite the capabilities of the state, business, and science around the challenges of technological development.

As I have said many times, it is important not only to appreciate the value of what we are doing, but also to keep moving forward. Once we have achieved a certain result, we must not stop but take our work to a new level to keep up with the pace and scale of change.

So, at past conferences, we talked in detail about generative artificial intelligence, about language models trained on a huge array of data, including texts and images. As recently as two years ago, such systems could perform rather simple tasks, and today, on the basis of generative artificial intelligence, intelligent assistants, so-called AI agents, as well as unmanned transport and robots are already being created.

What is important, they do not act according to rigid, preset algorithms, but make increasingly autonomous decisions without human intervention. Those who already own and use such products gain significant advantages in efficiency and productivity.

It is clear that generative AI technologies are becoming key and strategic. Not only the largest companies, but also leading countries, are competing to own their own fundamental language models.

According to various estimates, the development of artificial intelligence is perhaps one of the largest technological projects in history. At the same time, the main focus of investment is on increasing computing power and generating additional gigawatts of energy, which is crucial for the reliable operation of the growing digital infrastructure. This is necessary for training the next generation of more efficient generative artificial intelligence systems. As I mentioned earlier, data center electricity consumption is expected to triple over the next decade.

Along with rapid changes in all areas, the number of users of products based on generative artificial intelligence is also increasing. In Russia, the vast majority of young people are already using neural networks and language models extensively for various tasks in their studies, careers, and daily lives.

But what is equally important is that such models generate gigantic amounts of new data and become one of the most important tools for disseminating information, which means that they can influence people’s values and worldviews, shape the meaning of entire countries, and ultimately, the entire human race.

We cannot allow ourselves to become critically dependent on foreign systems. For Russia, this is a matter of state, technological, and, I would say, value sovereignty, which is why our country must have a comprehensive set of its own technologies and products in the field of generative artificial intelligence.

First of all, these are national language models, both fundamental and small, for specific industries. The entire range of such models must be trained and fully controlled by Russian specialists at all stages, including the verification of the final product.

Working on such complex systems is intended to become a serious incentive for strengthening the domestic engineering school in this most important area. We must have unique competencies in the full cycle of creating fundamental language models: from their creation and training to their adaptation to the needs of various industries. In fact, this is the path taken by all countries that seek to ensure their leadership and independence, their sovereignty in this area.

The second basic area is the entire infrastructure for the development and implementation of such national products, including electronic components, data centers, and computing power with stable energy supply.

The tasks I am talking about are complex and responsible, and we all understand this. We will solve them in partnership with domestic companies. In this regard, I would like to note that Sber and Yandex’s products are among the best in the world. As part of the upcoming Direct Line at the end of this year, we will once again use Sber’s GigaChat, a language model that has already proven its effectiveness in analyzing and organizing a vast array of citizens’ requests.

I repeat: it’s not just the availability of our own technologies that matters. It is important to ensure their widespread practical use. Achieve front-end implementation in industry, transport, healthcare, public administration, and other sectors. I would like to discuss this topic in more detail now.

The National Strategy for the Development of Artificial Intelligence sets the goal of exceeding 11 trillion rubles in the country’s GDP by 2030. To achieve this goal, I ask the Government and regional leaders to form a national plan for the implementation of generative artificial intelligence at the national level, as well as by industry and region.

This morning, the Prime Minister and I discussed this topic. He reminded me that the Government has already established an analytical center that works on this issue, and there are currently 50 people working on it, forming a whole team. The Ministry of Digital Development is formally in charge of this work. However, neither of these measures is sufficient. This is not enough; we need a real industry management headquarters if we want this work to be carried out confidently and aggressively in all the above-mentioned areas, including industries, regions, ministries, and agencies. We need a headquarters that can set realistic goals, ensure their implementation, and monitor the results.

This analytical group is very good, but these people don’t have administrative resources. That’s what’s missing, we need administrative resources, so I’m asking the Presidential Administration and the Government, respectively, the Minister and the Government as a whole, to consider how we can create a management headquarters for this entire industry, involving everyone who is interested or doesn’t know they’re interested. We need to explain it all together.

I would like to emphasize that the implementation of this plan will be the most important tool for creating demand for national fundamental models. In fact, it will create an entire market for the use of generative artificial intelligence systems.

Products based on it should be used in all key industries by 2030. This includes solutions such as intelligent human assistants and AI agents. They should be used in most management and production processes.

As early as March next year, the Government, ministries, and agencies will have to provide comprehensive information on the use of artificial intelligence in the economy and social sphere in the constituent entities of the Federation. The pace of implementation of these technologies in the regions should become a key indicator of the annual digital transformation rating. I ask you to form this rating using this new methodology by the end of next year, 2026.

In this regard, I appeal to the heads of ministries and departments, to the heads of regions. We are not talking about reports, but about achieving results. You must clearly understand the demand of companies and enterprises for innovation, be in constant contact with scientists and engineers, create conditions for testing and practical use of advanced developments. Such a successful experience is presented in the demo area of our conference. I consider it useful and, if anyone has not seen it, I recommend reading it in detail.

What is very important: we need to create a market, a market for the application of artificial intelligence achievements. I was talking with my colleagues, and they were telling me about how this field is developing, just like in any other field, but unfortunately or fortunately, we have the opportunity to create this market. We just need to introduce certain standards, certain standards in various fields. And we need to ensure that those who use artificial intelligence achievements pay for it, so that it creates a financial base for further development. We need to accelerate this process and give it its own momentum.

I would also like to add that there are already visible examples of how the experience of one constituent entity of the Federation in the application of artificial intelligence becomes the foundation for changes across the country. For example, almost two thousand medical organizations from more than 70 regions have joined the Moscow digital healthcare platform. This system has provided doctors from various cities and towns with access to artificial intelligence algorithms for the automatic analysis of medical images and radiological studies.

We need to remove administrative and legal barriers that hinder the creation and implementation of sovereign domestic technologies as soon as possible. In this regard, I would like to remind you that in some countries, the attempt to regulate artificial intelligence in detail has slowed down the development of new products and ideas. I repeat, we should not follow this path and repeat other people’s mistakes. However, we should also keep in mind that there are certain areas of activity, such as public administration and the work of special services and law enforcement agencies, where we must rely solely on our own basic research.

Of course, everything should be done in direct dialogue with the technology business, and all the boldest and most unconventional regulatory and legislative initiatives should be discussed in detail and in essence. If necessary, they should be tested under experimental legal regimes. These regimes are already in place in Moscow and Sakhalin, as well as in several other regions of the Russian Federation, and they will soon be extended to a third of Russia’s territory, including the entire Far East. Additionally, the use of so-called soft law, such as the Code of Ethics for Artificial Intelligence, should be expanded.

Next. As I have already noted today, in order to build up the potential of domestic generative artificial intelligence technologies and train our language models, it is necessary to guarantee the stability and independence of the national digital infrastructure. This will also allow us to ensure data sovereignty, so that user information remains within the Russian framework.

In this regard, I propose that we work together with businesses to implement a program for developing data processing centers for artificial intelligence tasks, and to provide convenient access to data processing centers for startups, scientific organizations, and technology companies.

The creation of data centers is intended to become a driver for the emergence of new enterprises and companies, and jobs in promising sectors. This includes the domestic electronic industry, the development of component base production, and the deployment of software and engineering systems for data centers.

The most important and fundamental task is to ensure a constant, uniform, and reliable supply of data centers with a significant amount of energy. Therefore, the plans for their placement must be clearly linked to the further development of the entire national energy infrastructure, including advanced, modern, and environmentally friendly coal-fired generation, as well as other clean energy sources, including nuclear power. This is our strategic asset and competitive advantage. We’ve just been talking with experts, and it turns out that it’s not enough to have energy sources; we need constant, powerful energy sources to solve certain problems, and to quickly use the data we’ve already collected, we need energy sources that are close to the consumers of these results. This is a significant challenge, but it’s solvable for us because we are perhaps the only country in the world that is capable, ready, and already producing and using small nuclear power plants. Therefore, we can use coal generation in the Kuzbass region, and we can perform certain tasks at our large hydroelectric power plants. Where there are large atomic blocks, you can do this, conduct certain research and preparation. But in order for the necessary information to reach its destination quickly, and as I was told, it’s a matter of seconds and fractions of seconds, so that everything works efficiently, it’s possible to install small nuclear power plants, but it must be done quickly.

We have unique solutions that can be used for power supply of data centers. We plan to switch to mass production of small floating and onshore nuclear power plants, and we will continue to build data centers based on the largest nuclear power plants. We are ready to offer such complex products to our partners abroad.

As for our long-term plans, we plan to build 38 nuclear power units in less than two decades, primarily in the Urals, Siberia, and the Far East. Their total capacity will be almost equal to the capacity of all currently operating nuclear power plants. The growing potential of domestic nuclear energy will allow us to consistently expand our computing capacity for artificial intelligence.

Dear friends!

I will also focus on international cooperation. We will build a joint framework for artificial intelligence with our partners. We will work both on the basis of bilateral agreements and within the framework of integration associations such as the Eurasian Economic Union, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and other formats. Moreover, we propose to closely harmonize the legislation of our countries in terms of the implementation of artificial intelligence and use successful practices in this area, which have been collected on the BRICS platform.

And of course, we intend to implement research projects together. We already have tangible examples of cooperation in this area. For example, the International Alliance for Artificial Intelligence, which was established last year, has sparked a deep scientific discussion about how artificial intelligence technologies will evolve in the next decade and the impact they will have on industries, transportation, and other sectors. And of course, on individuals, families, society as a whole, and social processes. I ask the government to use the results of this forecast in a practical way to update and fine-tune our plans for economic and social development.

At the same time, it is obvious that digital progress will gain momentum and speed up. In the foreseeable future, technologies will emerge that will surpass the capabilities of existing systems, and this will happen very quickly, including generative artificial intelligence. I am confident that the younger generation of Russian scientists and engineers will make a significant contribution to solving these complex research challenges.

I know that today Russian schoolchildren, students, winners and prize-winners of international tournaments on artificial intelligence are present in this hall. Let us welcome them together.

Dear friends, I wish you new successes, and I wish the participants of the conference “Journey into the World of Artificial Intelligence” a meaningful and fruitful work.

Thank you for your attention.

G. Gref: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

I would like to thank you once again for your attention to technology. I am sorry that we have spent a lot of time today to delve into this, perhaps, most important but also most complex technology. I believe that not many leaders of countries are as immersed in technology as you are. Thank you very much for all the comments and assignments you have given.

I would like to announce now that we have made [the decision] in the very near future to make publicly available–-in the so-called open source--our most advanced flagship models of artificial intelligence, such as GigaChat Ultra Preview, GigaChat Lightning, the new generation of the GigaAMv-3 speech recognition model, Kandinsky image generation models, and the Kandinsky 5.0 video, actually, which we just presented at the conference today.

These models will be distributed under a license that allows some of them to be used for commercial purposes. This will be the largest open source project in Europe. We are making all of these models available for free, along with their weights.

We also introduced our humanoid robot today, the first humanoid robot, Green, based on the GigaChat neural network. It can navigate in unfamiliar spaces and operate autonomously.

And this is, of course, a new stage in the development of domestic robotics and artificial intelligence, or, as they say, embodied artificial intelligence, or physical artificial intelligence. Because, in fact, all the “hardware,” as we say, is applied and is built around artificial intelligence.

Therefore, of course, the new stage of autonomous robotics is where Russia should be strong, and we should have our own place in this global market. It is important that Russian companies, including our partners in the AI Alliance and Yandex, are also developing this area.

What do all these trends and new models mean for us, for each of us, as leaders of our respective organizations, as citizens of our country, and as people who face artificial intelligence and everyday problems on a daily basis? How should we prepare our children for a world where every child has unlimited access to a vast number of artificial intelligence models?

All of these issues, of course, require very serious reflection and transformation. Today, we cannot delay these transformations, and we have named our panel “The Future of Artificial Intelligence.” It is clear that we will have to live with artificial intelligence, we will have to live with robots, and we will have to live with robots being among us. All of this must be carefully considered and designed to avoid stressing people and our organizations, and we must prepare for this in advance, as it is no longer possible to ignore it.

I would like to start our plenary session. We have three speakers today, and I would like to introduce the first topic.

Our first speaker is Evgeny Burnaev, a professor, Doctor of Physics and Mathematics, and director of the Center for Artificial Intelligence at Skolkovo University.

I want to say that Skoltech is our closest partner and probably the most powerful scientific base for the development of artificial intelligence in the country. He is the head of the “Learnable Intelligence” group at the AIRI Institute of Artificial Intelligence. Evgeny is the winner of last year’s Government Prize in Science and Technology.

Our first topic is called “Changing Industries and Sectors with the Help of Artificial Intelligence.”

I would like to ask you a question. I know that your research center focuses on practical scientific developments in the field of artificial intelligence, particularly in engineering, and they are already bringing practical results to a large number of companies.

I would like to hear your opinion as a scientist: which scientific developments will have the most significant impact on industry and the economy as a whole? And how do you assess the next three to five years in terms of the emergence of so-called hybrid work, where artificial intelligence works together with humans and, on the contrary, does not limit human capabilities, but rather expands them? And what are the areas where artificial intelligence will perform all the work autonomously? In your opinion, what opportunities do you already see today, and what are the prospects for the coming years?

E. Burnaev: Thank you for the question.

Vladimir Vladimirovich! German Oskarovich!

Generally speaking, the key trend in the past was automation in industry. In other words, the machine is actually instructed to perform certain fixed steps to solve problems. For example, a rolling mill uses an AI program to detect defects in a workpiece based on its image.

But a significant number of industrial processes are very complex, and it’s simply not possible to solve such a task in this way. For example, designing a production site. Accordingly, the general designer first sets some economic parameters and general requirements. Then, individual engineering teams begin working with regulatory documents, the design of the site itself, buildings and structures, and so on. It’s a complex, multi-step process.

The problem is that if the top-level characteristics, which are global for this site, have changed due to some circumstances, it is actually impossible to calculate everything in a cross-cutting manner and how these changes will affect everything else. In other words, while we can automate the work of a specific engineer to some extent, it is generally impossible to make this entire calculation and design process autonomous. A similar situation occurs with production management.

But now we have artificial intelligence technologies. We’re talking about multi-agent systems and generative artificial intelligence, which will really allow us to move from automation to autonomization. What are we talking about? Indeed, we now have large language visual generative models that can process not only images and texts, but also drawings and more.

For example, in a recent project with Sberbank and Roscosmos, we showed that a generative model can indeed significantly improve the resolution of satellite images.

So, based on such a generative model, you can build an AI agent that, on the one hand, can write code, has memory, receives information about the engineering process, and accumulates it. It can also decompose a task into subtasks, manage other AI agents that solve these subtasks, and then assemble a complete solution. This results in a multi-agent system that controls the entire process.

And of course, this will allow us to move to autonomous organizations in the future, not just autonomous factories, but also autonomous offices, autonomous service companies, and so on. In other words, this will be an organism of interacting AI agents that can manage technological processes.

First of all, it is needed for complex technological processes in production, logistics, supply chains, finance, energy, [it can] be used in public services, in city management. And in fact, of course, for Russia, in general, it is a good thing. Why? There are a lot of tasks, but there are not enough people to solve all the tasks that are needed.

It should be noted that new professions will also emerge, as engineers previously used software for design, but now they will need to acquire a new specialization: designing using specialized programs based on generative artificial intelligence.

Of course, in order to implement this in business, it is necessary to ensure information security and the verifiability of work results. However, there are already software tools available that allow for this. It is clear how to develop these tools to ensure both security and trust.

We should also note that, of course, in order for this to work, it is necessary to create a platform with an AI-based core. Fortunately, Sber has a strong foundation in this area. It is also necessary to build an ecosystem of services for various industries around this platform. This will require significant investments.

But I will draw a historical parallel. Indeed, in the 2000s, there was a local crisis related to Internet companies, the so-called dot-com crisis. However, the investments made back then in the Internet eventually paid off, and the Internet is now an integral part of our lives.

So, for the industry and other business sectors, as well as for the government, these technologies will certainly pay off not only in the medium term, but also in the long term.

Thank you.

V. Putin: Do we understand you correctly that this way we can solve the problem of a shortage of labour to a certain extent?

E. Burnaev: Yes, in general.

V. Putin: And qualified personnel?

E. Burnaev: The point is to ensure that... In fact, you’ll also need to improve your qualifications. This is because... In the past, there were just machines, but now there are CNC machines, so engineers need to further their education. However, this is a gradual process.

V. Putin: Thank you.

G. Gref: Evgeny, thank you very much.

You mentioned satellite information. I would like to thank our partner Dmitry Bakanov, who is here today, because we have recently been working very actively with Roscosmos both on the ground–-thank you very much for providing us with a lot of information that we need to train our models–-and in space. The first results of our collaboration, the first models, have been sent into space with the cosmonauts. And we are working together with Roscosmos to create an astronaut’s assistant, because there is a lot of very complex equipment, and you need to keep a lot of things in mind, instructions, and so on. All of this can be done using artificial intelligence.

V. Putin: Do I understand correctly that Sber is ready to participate in the creation of satellite groups that are necessary for the state?

G. Gref: Vladimir Vladimirovich, we will be happy to do this.

V. Putin: In various industries for a wide range of purposes.

G. Gref: We will be doing this with great pleasure in the field of artificial intelligence, and we see it as an important task.

V. Putin: That’s a complicated answer. Will you provide the funds to create satellite constellations? Or only for the use of artificial intelligence in creating these constellations?

G. Gref: Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have nothing left after spending on artificial intelligence. It’s such an expensive toy that...

V. Putin: Use artificial intelligence to reduce non-production costs, and you’ll have extra funds.

G. Gref: Vladimir Vladimirovich, you are absolutely right, we are doing this now.

We didn’t have time to present the project to you today, but this year, we at Sberbank have reduced 20% of our staff using a multi-agent system, and we will complete the reduction by January 1. We are closing ineffective projects and reducing the number of jobs for ineffective employees. As a result, we are also releasing resources.

V. Putin: There are no inefficient employees, only employees with whom you have not worked well.

G. Gref: You know, I agree with this as well. Because in the end, yes, ineffective employees have ineffective managers. Therefore, if there is something ineffective in the organization, then unfortunately, I have a share of responsibility for this, and I agree with this.

Vladimir Putin: Now, when Herman Oskarovich immersed me in the problems of artificial intelligence with the help of his colleagues, we touched on a very important topic related to education. Pressed the button-yes?--the student is given the solution to almost any problem. Then why turn on your brain? You know, this is only a joke at first glance, but in reality it is a serious matter. It is necessary to somehow teach children in schools, universities and colleges to think, and not just to choose the right button and ask questions. And here is a difficult task, it turns out.

Now one of the colleagues participated in the presentations, a young man still, and he has five children. When did he manage to do that? But he’s a real hero, having five children. Let’s greet him if he’s here.

G. Gref: Representative of Yandex.

V. Putin: And he works not only at Yandex, he also manages to do things on other fronts–-five children, well done. I ask him: and how will you teach your children to think, and not just to press buttons?

You know, jokes aside... He’s a very intelligent person, because he was telling me things that I didn’t fully understand, and he couldn’t answer my questions, you know? He couldn’t. It’s not a joke. In this new emerging system, it’s not that simple. ***We can’t allow a group of super-intelligent people, elite individuals, to form in our country, while the rest of us are mere “robots” who only press buttons.***

This is a very difficult task for the education system, both for the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science and Education: how to encourage thinking? This is a task for the teaching staff and for the entire system. We need to develop an approach to education that allows children to solve problems and use the capabilities of artificial intelligence. How can we do this? We need to engage in chess and mathematics.

That’s what I’m asking you to think about, to be honest. Because the Ministry of Education alone won’t be able to solve this problem. It’s true, and it’s a serious matter for future generations and for Russia.

G. Gref: Thank you very much, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

Indeed, these are very serious problems, and they are not solved on the spot. It requires a very serious reflection from the entire community, and this is something worth considering.

Our next speaker is Mr. Ajit Abraham from India. He is the Vice-Chancellor, Dean of the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence at Sai University. He is the author and co-author of more than 1,500 research publications in the field of artificial intelligence. According to ScholarGPS for 2024, he is among the top 0.1 percent of the most cited scientists in the world. His Hirsch index is 123.

And Mr. Abraham, let me ask you a question about science and education. Because, of course, the era of artificial intelligence is taking both science and education out of the competitive field. These are very important areas that are essential for the development of countries and, of course, technology.

How do you see the future of science? We reported to the President that this year, for the first time, artificial intelligence wrote an article that was published in a journal, with an asterisk, and according to all forecasts, more than one million scientific articles will be written by artificial intelligence by 2030. However, if this were not done with the help of artificial intelligence, the number would be 43,000. It is clear that scientists are unable to even read these articles.

How do you think a scientist’s research work will be structured? And how do you think, if you have any ideas about this, how education should be transformed–-you work in higher education--perhaps higher education should be adapted to the age of generative artificial intelligence?

:(as translated)A. Abraham Thank you very much.

First, I would like to tell you about our event on future research in the field of artificial intelligence. Following the advice of the President of the Russian Federation, at last year’s AI Journey conference, we conducted a foresight study to identify the key AI technologies of the future, to determine what areas of work and problems there are. What are the tasks that need to be solved at the level of society, at the level of the country, and how to make a positive contribution to the development of the world.

There were more than 270 AI researchers from 36 countries who contributed to this big project that lasted a year. We had interviews, online sessions, and offline sessions with all the participants from all these countries to bring together all the ideas and knowledge. I would like to take this opportunity and on behalf of all the countries and the members of the association, thank Russia for providing this great opportunity to work together.

We are witnessing a powerful transformation as artificial intelligence changes the world, from machine learning to large language models, to multimodal models, to agent systems.

Colleagues are working in a variety of areas. For example, responsible artificial intelligence, ethical artificial intelligence, digital twins, expanding humanity’s cognitive capabilities, and the collaboration between artificial intelligence and humans. These are different topics. There are many changes happening in the technology field due to artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence will change the way we work, how we manage companies, and how we educate students. It will also impact our daily functioning.

I would like to talk about how scientific literature shows what the future will be like in terms of the development of artificial intelligence.

In the past, it used to take months or years to understand an industry based on scientific research. With artificial intelligence, it can be done in a few days or weeks, from hypothesis generation to experimentation and data analysis. This accelerates scientific research and discovery, reducing the time required for research to a few weeks or days, compared to the years it used to take five to ten years ago. Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the way we conduct research.

Will scientists lose their jobs? Obviously not. But it will be a laboratory. Scientists will become a laboratory, and they will have many sources of data.

Artificial intelligence allows for the active development of scientific research in various fields. This will accelerate progress on a global scale.

Artificial intelligence, does it affect human cognitive abilities? It is clear that without critical thinking and human cognitive abilities, we will not be able to make the most of these platforms that artificial intelligence uses. We will have smart cities, smart homes, smart transportation systems, and smart hospitals and clinics. Artificial intelligence can use predictive diagnostics based on your medical records, and within a few months or years, you will be able to understand what kind of disease you may have.

The Indian government is implementing many interesting projects. The Indian government has allocated about a billion dollars to develop artificial intelligence in various industries, such as healthcare, media, law, and manufacturing, including in rural areas.

A billion dollars has also been allocated for a program to support startups that stimulate young people. Young people make up 25 percent of the country’s population, which is similar to the population of Russia. This program encourages young people to engage in entrepreneurship.

The [AI] alliance, which is led by Russia, is a new platform with more than 23 countries. This will allow us to reach a new level of AI development. In the coming months and years, we will see new levels of development. This platform is an excellent opportunity to work together and contribute to the development of humanity as a whole.

Thank you very much.

V. Putin: I would like to note that, first of all, we are cooperating with our Indian friends and will continue to do so.

I know that India plans to hold an AI summit in February next year. We will be happy to participate. I am confident that the event proposed by our Indian friends will be held at the highest level.

And as for the cognitive capabilities of a human, I just said before your speech that we should never allow ourselves to create an intellectual elite that will use artificial intelligence correctly and develop themselves, while the majority of the population will only use the capabilities of artificial intelligence, press buttons, and receive the desired response. Of course, there is a lot that needs to be done to achieve this. You know, I mentioned in passing that we have a lot to do, and we need to create national platforms based on our own resources, including our own intellectual resources, our traditional values, our history, and so on. What do I mean? When we talk about developing cognitive abilities, we need to ensure that these things reach the vast majority of our citizens.

I’ve already mentioned and said that in school, you can click a button to answer a teacher’s question instantly. There’s no need to think about it. The same goes for foreign languages. Try to convince a modern young person that it’s necessary to learn a foreign language. And you know what the answer is? “Why? I asked Alice or Herman Oskarovich, and they developed it in their chat rooms.” Boom! Everything is translated online. So why learn a foreign language? You talk or listen, and everything is immediately translated for you. What’s the point? But you understand that for every question, you need to find the correct answer and instill this position in the mind of the young person in question.

What is the study of a foreign language? It is not just about using it in everyday life or in the workplace. It is about making young people understand that knowing a foreign language allows them to enter a different world and live another life. It is one thing to read “War and Peace” in the original, and another to read it in translation. This is especially true for poetry. It is one thing to read Heine in a translation, even a very good one, and another to read it in the original. There are so many nuances, and there can’t be a 100% translation, because it’s impossible to convey the subtleties of what the author is saying. But when you know the language, you immerse yourself in these subtleties, and you begin to understand, at least partially, the soul of the language speaker and the soul of their culture. This is a significant humanitarian value.

It’s the same as in chess. You can play online games: you connect to a system, and the computer decides everything for you, and you win against everyone. Does it bring you satisfaction? Or do you realize that it’s just a trick and it’s not your victory?

Now, only one girl was telling us how Sberbank helps athletes to establish fair refereeing. We were talking about football, and fans know that there are often mistakes made. However, this deceives both fans and players, who only receive a salary. But when you win fairly, it brings a completely different feeling.

And this is connected with our cultural code: this is an honest attitude to the matter, this is immersion in another culture. The pleasure from this is internal – the emotional, intellectual pleasure a person gets. This is a very subtle work.

If we can all work together to implement this approach to education in schools, universities, and colleges, I believe that we will be able to make the most of the capabilities of artificial intelligence and achieve the best results.

G. Gref: Vladimir Vladimirovich, thank you very much. In fact, you have very accurately identified the following areas of special attention: how to maintain children’s motivation, and how to maintain people’s motivation for high-quality education? How can we explain this to children, when today, by simply pressing a button, they can achieve results without any intellectual effort, and they are not developing their intelligence? How can we ensure that the introduction of artificial intelligence does not lead to the atrophy of cognitive functions, but rather stimulates them?

These are the questions that we need to answer together today. In fact, this was also the focus of the work that was carried out by scientists last year at your initiative, as our esteemed Indian colleague Mr. Abraham has just described.

I would like to thank our partner in the Artificial Intelligence Alliance, Kirill Dmitriev, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, who have done a tremendous amount of international work to make this happen. Kirill has personally been very involved and invested in this project. I would like to express my gratitude to Kirill and your organization. Without your support, we may not have achieved this international partnership.

And I would like to turn to our next speaker, Mr. Chen Qufan, a representative of China, a very big expert who worked for more than 10 years in technology companies, in the largest Chinese company Baidu and in the largest American company Google, headed the department of strategic research. Then he tried the role of a writer and together with a very famous person in the world of artificial intelligence, Mr. Kaifu Li, wrote the book AI-2041. He is the author of many books and is one of the experts in the field of futurism.

I would like to ask you two questions, Mr. Chen.

The first question. How do you feel about the forecasts published by Mr. Kurzweil, one of the most famous technological futurists, who says that those who live for the next six or seven years will have a chance not only to live to the age of 100 or more, but also to achieve immortality. His latest prediction is that this will happen between 2030 and 2035, approximately in 2032.

I would also like to ask a second question. What do you think the life of an ordinary person will look like in 10-15 years, for example, in 2041, about which you and Kaifu Li have written very interesting books? And what will be the key driver of trust between society and artificial intelligence?

It is known that technology is developing so rapidly that society is unable to adapt to it. What should we do to explain to people and help them with pre-adaptation and understanding of how and what they need to learn? How can we maintain the motivation that our President mentioned and ensure that we remain relevant in the job market and in the world as a whole during this challenging and rapidly changing time?

(as translated): Chen Qiufan Thank you, Herman Oskarovich, thank you very much for introducing my book, Artificial Intelligence 2041.

I want to share my story, a personal story. Two years ago, my 70-year-old mother had a stroke. I wasn’t there. Thankfully, my father found her in time, took her to the hospital, and she received the necessary treatment. She’s doing well.

But what would happen if she was alone? What would happen if the hospital was far away? What would happen if everyone had an AI doctor in their pocket who would discreetly monitor your voice, the way you express yourself, the way you hold your phone, and even track your biomarkers, and could warn you if you were showing signs of a stroke or another medical condition before it manifested itself?

But that’s not all. For example, maybe you need some medication. This system can analyze your specific needs and data to provide personalized treatment. Then, for instance, there could be a 3D printer that can print the necessary pills or medications, and an ultra-fast delivery system that can bring them directly to your doorstep. What Ray Kurzweil is talking about goes beyond just treating diseases. We need to expand our lifespan and quality of life.

China is a huge country, like Russia, but it has a population of 1.4 billion people, and our resources are unevenly distributed and limited, with many imbalances between large cities and rural areas. But do you know what’s interesting? Almost 100% of the population owns smartphones, and the internet is available almost everywhere, with 80% of the country connected to the internet. In the future, we can implement an artificial intelligence model that works in a hybrid mode with experts and humans, allowing everyone to improve their daily lives through the necessary technologies and infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence in healthcare is one aspect. You can also use a multi-agent system, the phone can be used, for example, as a tutor, also [it] can be a manager, for example, for finance, a yoga instructor, even a psychologist. Anything is possible. You don’t need to travel to a major city to get access to these resources. What is also important is what Mr. President said: we have the technology for young people to study history. For example, my students in Hong Kong are using 3D printing and regenerative artificial intelligence to print Chinese mythology and create toys. This allows folklore and culture to reach a wider audience.

In Russia, history is as long and rich as it is in China. Of course, we can use artificial intelligence to increase its popularity among young people. My four-year-old daughter uses an artificial intelligence tutor to read Russian literature. This is amazing. Technology allows us to facilitate this cross-cultural exchange.

Let’s go back to the story of my mother. To cheer her up during her recovery, my father uses artificial intelligence to create small, funny cartoons to make her happy, and he does this every day. And here’s the beautiful part: in Chinese, AI, which stands for “artificial intelligence,” looks and sounds exactly like “love.” Therefore, this technology is not just about data; it’s a tool that fosters unity.

This is why the Chinese government is actively supporting the development of artificial intelligence, as well as infrastructure, ensuring the legalization of the use of artificial intelligence methods, and creating very important projects for changes in healthcare, manufacturing, smart city construction, and so on.

As a writer, I want you to imagine a constructive, optimistic, and positive future where we can live alongside technology.

Thank you very much.

V.Putin: If you allow me, first of all, on behalf of the entire audience, I would like to wish your mother good health, and I hope she will recover as soon as possible. This is the first thing.

Second. Herman Oskarovich now remembered that some experts, now we are talking about Chinese experts, say that it is possible to create conditions, now I will not go into details, under which a person will live up to 150 years.

In this regard, I would like to say the following. Once a person lived 20, 30, 35 years, and it was considered normal. Then the average age in some countries and on the planet as a whole began to increase: 35, 45, 50 years, and also normal. Now in some countries it is already 80. And we strive to ensure that our average age [increases] (for women [now] a little more, for men less). We even set specific goals for increasing the average life expectancy, and we’re doing everything right.

It’s possible to live up to 150 years, but first of all, it will always be a little bit, just like money. Always. And, in my opinion, the main question is not how long to live, the main question is how to live, why and for what.

And these questions are answered by our traditional values, I say this without any irony. That is why I said in my speech, and I want to end with this: our national platforms should be based primarily on our traditional values, the values of all the peoples of the Russian Federation.

G. Gref: Vladimir Vladimirovich, thank you very much for your participation and your remarks. I watched our Minister of Health’s reaction when we were talking about 150 years or immortality. I think that we should actually merge the Ministry of Digital Development and the Ministry of Health so that we can reach 150 years as soon as possible.

In fact, the only thing that is clear is that we are entering a fundamentally new era of human life at a very rapid pace. We have discussed that the Industrial Revolution lasted for 200 years in the world. This revolution will be at least ten times faster, taking approximately 20 years. Even in the context of human life, 20 years is a very short period of time. We believe that we must contribute to this revolution.

Vladimir Vladimirovich said: why live and how to live. We have a responsibility to help people enter this smoothly, without shocks, without stress, and not to lose this most important thing: “why and how”. My colleagues and I will do everything we can to ensure that our mission–-perhaps this is our “why and how”–-is to ensure the development of technology and the country’s competitiveness, but without causing any cataclysms or stress that millions of people who are not directly involved in the development of this technology will feel.

It’s our responsibility to adapt this technology in a way that makes their lives better: to make healthcare more accessible throughout the country, to make education more accessible, and to make all digital services easier and happier for people.

And in this goal, we are united in a very large chain of our partners, our colleagues, creating the International Alliance for the Development of Artificial Intelligence. Vladimir Vladimirovich, last year, you gave the start to the development and signing of an agreement in this area, and this year, with the help of our colleagues, we are expanding the number of countries that sign the declaration and become part of this alliance. Allow me to conduct this ceremony.

(The ceremony on the occasion of the new members joining the International Alliance for Artificial Intelligence. In person and remotely, the Alliance was joined by representatives of national alliances and AI development institutions from eleven countries around the world: Brazil, Vietnam, India, Congo, Oman, Turkey, Chile, Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa. Now the total number of members of the Alliance is 28 organizations.) [The first 15 were Azerbaijan, Belarus, Brazil, Chile, China, Cuba, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Morocco, Russia, Serbia, Tunisia, and South Africa.]

Let me congratulate all the new members of the alliance, the existing members of the alliance. Thank you very much, colleagues, for coming all this way, and thank you for your willingness to cooperate internationally in developing the most important technology of the century. Thank you very much.

And let me thank all the participants who are here today. I would like to express my gratitude to the Presidential Administration and Maxim Stanislavovich Oreshkin, with whom we have been working together. I would also like to thank our Government, the Ministry of Digital Development, Dmitry Nikolayevich Chernyshenko, Dmitry Grigorenko, and all our partners who are taking this issue very seriously.

We try to discuss this topic in detail every month, led by the Prime Minister, so that we don’t end up on the sidelines of progress in the development of this high-tech industry. Today, we reported to the President that Russia is currently one of the seven countries in the world that have a nearly complete stack of technologies, including the most advanced and cutting-edge technologies possessed by the most advanced countries.

And your attention, Vladimir Vladimirovich, helps to maintain the appropriate level of technological development and the interest of students, scientists, entrepreneurs, and civil servants at all levels. I would like to express my gratitude to you for this. We will do everything we can to ensure that our country continues to move forward with confidence.

Thank you very much. [My Emphasis]