karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

mjh
3h

Quite a contrast between the level of engagement and knowledge between Putin and either Trump or Biden. Putin shows he is very aware of the social perils of the AI revolution.

Ambitious nuclear power expansion of 38 new plants in <20 years is very ambitious but I think Russia has the social organization to succeed in this goal. In contrast, the U.S. has visions of quadrupling of its nuclear power capacity by 2050 (Trump plan) to power its envisioned AI with 10 new plants to begin construction by Westinghouse by 2030. Though the US substantially is the current world leader in nuclear power production, its historical average 9 year construction time/per plant makes the stated goal seem unrealistic to me—even assuming Trump succeeds in reducing NRC safety requirements.

On the repeated interest shown by Putin in expansion of human lifespan to 150, I think this is not realistic at all. I read science news every day and am well aware of exciting new techniques emerging from Crisper/CAS9 to individualized cancer treatments to demonstrated halving of cholesterol levels via genetic treatment. Yes there is a revolution in bioscience but extending average lifespan to even the mid-90s within the next half century is speculative at best. Oldest human on record was 122; few live to 110. A lifespan of 150 is a 40 to 50% increase. Expecting this is pie-in-the-sky as the hope ignores the complexity and interconnectedness of biological processes. We are still discovering new processes and even new previously unknown anatomical structures. Beyond the biological, the sociological and financial issues that will emerge with even a 10 year expansion of the average life span are enormous. So I think Putin’s thinking on lifespan expansion is reductive. But ask me again in 2075 when I’ll be 125….

War Games, the movie. A young Matthew Broderick. One of my favorites also, for its hopeful optimism.

