Carney Declares Death Of The ‘Rules-Based Order’ Yesterday Mark Carney, a former central banker and now Prime Minister of Canada, gave a remarkable speech (video, transcript) at the World Economic Forum in Davos. It is an attack on the ‘international rules-based order’, the concept that the imperial Western nations have promoted and used to justify their myriad deviations from, and abuses of international law.

Carney’s appearance closely followed his visit to China which was covered here. The links to speech transcript and video are above for those wanting to read/watch the entire event, while b’s article about it is also linked above, which I suggest readers at minimum visit to understand what follows. My initial and only direct comment on the speech was this paragraph:

So, a group of deindustrialized, financialized nations subordinated to Neoliberal Dogma admit they are essentially colonies of the lone hegemon and bow-down to it and admit the death of international law, that only raw power now rules, a power they all lack, including the hegemon when it’s compared to its primary competitors as Lavrov put it yesterday. Carney is correct that if NATO minus the Outlaw US Empire collectively stood-up to the Empire they would be able to better themselves, or at least not succumb. But the most important action they could take isn’t spoken and that’s to ally with Russia and China. In other words, the genuine enemy must be seen and understood as such. But IMO, that’s a reality that’s too frightening for many Eurovassals to admit. It seems the Great Fracture as Hudson calls it was widened by its reality finally being called-out. It appears Carney admits the failure of Neoliberalism, which was the Rules-based Order, and with his interactions with China seeks a return to the positive returns of industrial capitalism. Will predatory Finance Capitalism that rules the hegemon allow that course of action since it will need to rely on the world’s most powerful and innovative economy–China? Given what Bessant said at Davos about the hegemon’s attempts to destroy Iran, I doubt that will be allowed, and we should add Trump’s clear promise of more war.

For some historical context to place Mr. Carney’s speech against, I turn the clock back to 27 January 2021 when Biden had been in office one week and the annual WEF/Davos confab was being held in the waning months of Covid, which meant the affair was mostly virtual via videoconferencing where Russian President Vladimir Putin hadn’t become the newest Hitler to the Neoliberal West and was still trying to talk sense to it. I’ll only excerpt what IMO are the important points Mr. Putin provides with the rest of his speech available here:

The current forum is the first one in the beginning of the third decade of the 21st century and, naturally, the majority of its topics are devoted to the profound changes that are taking place in the world. Indeed, it is difficult to overlook the fundamental changes in the global economy, politics, social life and technology. The coronavirus pandemic, which Klaus just mentioned, which became a serious challenge for humankind, only spurred and accelerated the structural changes, the conditions for which had been created long ago. The pandemic has exacerbated the problems and imbalances that built up in the world before. There is every reason to believe that differences are likely to grow stronger. These trends may appear practically in all areas. Needless to say, there are no direct parallels in history. However, some experts–-and I respect their opinion-–compare the current situation to the 1930s. One can agree or disagree, but certain analogies are still suggested by many parameters, including the comprehensive, systemic nature of the challenges and potential threats. We are seeing a crisis of the previous models and instruments of economic development. Social stratification is growing stronger both globally and in individual countries. We have spoken about this before as well. But this, in turn, is causing today a sharp polarisation of public views, provoking the growth of populism, right- and left-wing radicalism and other extremes, and the exacerbation of domestic political processes including in the leading countries…. Still, the main question, the answer to which can, in many respects, provide a clue to today’s problems, is what was the nature of this global growth and who benefitted from it most. Of course, as I mentioned earlier, developing countries benefitted a lot from the growing demand for their traditional and even new products. However, this integration into the global economy has resulted in more than just new jobs or greater export earnings. It also had its social costs, including a significant gap in individual incomes. What about the developed economies where average incomes are much higher? It may sound ironic, but stratification in the developed countries is even deeper. According to the World Bank, 3.6 million people subsisted on incomes of under $5.50 per day in the United States in 2000, but in 2016 this number grew to 5.6 million people. Meanwhile, globalisation led to a significant increase in the revenue of large multinational, primarily US and European, companies. By the way, in terms of individual income, the developed economies in Europe show the same trend as the United States. But then again, in terms of corporate profits, who got hold of the revenue? The answer is clear: one percent of the population…. In the opinion of these companies, their monopoly is optimal for organising technological and business processes. Maybe so but society is wondering whether such monopolism meets public interests. Where is the border between successful global business, in-demand services and big data consolidation and the attempts to manage society at one’s own discretion and in a tough manner, replace legal democratic institutions and essentially usurp or restrict the natural right of people to decide for themselves how to live, what to choose and what position to express freely? We have just seen all of these phenomena in the US and everyone understands what I am talking about now. I am confident that the overwhelming majority of people share this position, including the participants in the current event. And finally, the third challenge, or rather, a clear threat that we may well run into in the coming decade is the further exacerbation of many international problems. After all, unresolved and mounting internal socioeconomic problems may push people to look for someone to blame for all their troubles and to redirect their irritation and discontent. We can already see this. We feel that the degree of foreign policy propaganda rhetoric is growing. We can expect the nature of practical actions to also become more aggressive, including pressure on the countries that do not agree with a role of obedient controlled satellites, use of trade barriers, illegitimate sanctions and restrictions in the financial, technological and cyber spheres. Such a game with no rules critically increases the risk of unilateral use of military force. The use of force under a far-fetched pretext is what this danger is all about. This multiplies the likelihood of new hot spots flaring up on our planet. This concerns us…. It is clear that the world cannot continue creating an economy that will only benefit a million people, or even the golden billion. This is a destructive precept. This model is unbalanced by default. The recent developments, including migration crises, have reaffirmed this once again. We must now proceed from stating facts to action, investing our efforts and resources into reducing social inequality in individual countries and into gradually balancing the economic development standards of different countries and regions in the world. This would put an end to migration crises. The essence and focus of this policy aimed at ensuring sustainable and harmonious development are clear. They imply the creation of new opportunities for everyone, conditions under which everyone will be able to develop and realise their potential regardless of where they were born and are living I would like to point out four key priorities, as I see them. This might be old news, but since Klaus has allowed me to present Russia’s position, my position, I will certainly do so. First, everyone must have comfortable living conditions, including housing and affordable transport, energy and public utility infrastructure. Plus environmental welfare, something that must not be overlooked. Second, everyone must be sure that they will have a job that can ensure sustainable growth of income and, hence, decent standards of living. Everyone must have access to an effective system of lifelong education, which is absolutely indispensable now and which will allow people to develop, make a career and receive a decent pension and social benefits upon retirement. Third, people must be confident that they will receive high-quality and effective medical care whenever necessary, and that the national healthcare system will guarantee access to modern medical services. Fourth, regardless of the family income, children must be able to receive a decent education and realise their potential. Every child has potential. This is the only way to guarantee the cost-effective development of the modern economy, in which people are perceived as the end, rather than the means. Only those countries capable of attaining progress in at least these four areas will facilitate their own sustainable and all-inclusive development. These areas are not exhaustive, and I have just mentioned the main aspects. A strategy, also being implemented by my country, hinges on precisely these approaches. Our priorities revolve around people, their families, and they aim to ensure demographic development, to protect the people, to improve their well-being and to protect their health. We are now working to create favourable conditions for worthy and cost-effective work and successful entrepreneurship and to ensure digital transformation as the foundation of a high-tech future for the entire country, rather than that of a narrow group of companies. We intend to focus the efforts of the state, the business community and civil society on these tasks and to implement a budgetary policy with the relevant incentives in the years ahead.

When I read this almost five years ago, I called it People Centered Development and saw it was clearly at odds with Neoliberalism and its deindustrialization and relegation of people to dead-end service jobs having little to no future. Clearly, Putin was attacking the Rentier System designed to move money upwards, not shared, to the top 10%, or the Golden Billion as he called them. Politics was being developed around this system to find blame everywhere but that top 10%, and as soon as the Ukraine provocation brought its results, the Big Evil was now Russia, and all had to be sacrificed to defeat that Evil. Putin’s proposals were enlightened yet anathema to those attending Davos, for they’re the top 10% who have shown through their behavior over centuries that they are unwilling to share for this isn’t a new problem. As with the Soviet Union before, Putin was placing Russia into the vanguard of those waging the longstanding Class War, and that made NATO’s efforts all that more important to that 10%. The accusations that Putin was trying to resurrect the USSR were correct in the area of political-economy. In yesterday’s press conference, Lavrov related a conversation he was privy to between Biden and Putin during that initial week of Biden’s term which I didn’t comment on yesterday but has great relevance within this context:

When US President Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June 2021, a meeting began in a narrow format, which was attended only by US Secretary of State Antony Blinkin and yours truly. Joe Biden made an opening speech without any notes and without text and said literally the following that the United States and Russia are two great powers. They are not better than us, they are not worse than us, they are just different. The United States was created as a result of the migration of semi-criminal elements from England. They settled on their territory, solved the Indian problem. Then there were the problems of slavery and migration. All those who came to the United States, starting with the British settlers, all of them went to the “melting pot” and there were melted down, regardless of their ethnic or other origin, into Americans, and came out of this melting pot with the inscription “human rights” on their foreheads.

Russia – I quote the words of US President Joe Biden – was created differently. We developed the spaces neighboring the primordial Muscovy not by suppressing and grinding peoples, but by uniting with them, preserving their languages, traditions, religion, culture, etc. And now we have a huge country, the largest in the world in terms of area, where the population is probably the most multinational on earth, and where this multinationality is preserved and supported by the state. Therefore, Joe Biden said, it is not easy for us to keep a country, which also possesses nuclear weapons, in a state of unity, and he respects President Vladimir Putin that he succeeds in this. And he added that he could not imagine that Russia would fall apart. This is the very case when Joe Biden spoke without a piece of paper, without a teleprompter, without a pen that signs everything itself.

At the Geneva Summit where that occurred, Putin and Biden agreed and signed a declaration admitting ‘Nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.’ I wonder what Blinken thought since IMO by June he would’ve been aware of the NATO plan to attack the Ukrainian Russians early in 2022. Also, the story seems to have also convinced Putin and Lavrov that Biden was open to negotiations and thus the December security proposals since that issue was certainly discussed at Geneva.

So, Carney admits offhandedly that NATO has lost Ukraine and now has another crisis that also has deep roots of another sort. Putin foreshadowed what he would say later about Europe being colonized by the Outlaw US Empire, a truth Carney verifies. Lavrov yesterday stated that Russia wouldn’t intervene in what he called an internal NATO matter. The question posed to Lavrov on the issue was quite curious. Here’s part of Lavrov’s response:

As for the hypothetical proposal from Greenland and Iceland to conclude a mutual assistance treaty with the Russian Federation, I do not see conditions that would allow us to assume such a possibility. And I don’t think that anyone in Nuuk or Reykjavik thinks about this topic. The logic of your question is going a little in the wrong direction. It turns out that you want these “poor territories”–-one that will be taken away now, and the second, which will be next, to run to us for help. And it’s not about someone not helping them-–Russia or China, or anyone else. The point is that they are members of the North Atlantic Alliance, and it is now undergoing a test of what it is. [My Emphasis] Therefore, how to say, we are not at all interested in interfering in anyone’s affairs.

And that last sentence is standard Russian procedure unless Russia’s assistance is requested, which is how international law is supposed to be followed. So, Carney peeled the grape and Trump has already stepped on it and slipped.

