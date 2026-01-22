karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1's Geopolitical Gymnasium

Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
17h

I do not give Carney any credit for his Davos speech. In essence what he said was, "You know that rules-based international order that we invoked to bomb and invade a dozen countries as a loyal henchman for the Empire? We knew it was false. But we did it to get along with the USA."

No apology. No mea culpa. No sense of shame whatsoever. This is the behavior of a second-tier mobster who's fallen out with the boss, and is hoping to find allies elsewhere. He's not reformed, he's just looking out for his own throat.

It's an admission of the most cowardly behavior possible: destroying other countries and their people to avoid the ire of Washington. It shames the very soil Canada is built on. We proved to the world that we are no better than America. Worse really, we're craven as well as corrupt. I do not know how we will wash that stain away.

Is Carney, a dyed-in-the-wool globalist giving speeches at Davos, going to set Canada on a righteous path? To this Canadian the chances seem slim.

james's avatar
james
18hEdited

thanks karl... good post you've put together here, highlighting putins prescient words from 5 years ago....yes the social inequality and rule by the 1 or 10 % while the huge majority of people on the planet continue to suffer really does seem like king trumps agenda.. he has no social conscience whatsoever.. he is all for his wealthy friends who are also typically zionist... it seems trumps advisor, speechwriter - stephen miller would like to operate just as israel does in the face of opposition from many in the world - might makes right...

so yeah... how far away are we from a war?? a dream of mine is that trump doesn't last his full term for health reasons.he is increasingly unhinged... saying greenland people are calling him ''daddy''... trump has lost his grip on reality and living in some crazy fantasy land...

as for carneys speech and for canadians especially, i highly recommend this video from earlier today.. Mark Carney's 'Historic' Davos Speech Will Soon Be Forgotten https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9ReW4qQP_E

if you're a canuck i really recommend you watch this video for a summation of where we are at here...

i was refreshed by carneys commentary, but not fooled by it... i think carney has a chance in his trip and conciliatory attitude towards china... canada-china relations have been in a deep freeze for some time.. the fact carney went to china is why i think carney has some pragmatic traits of value.... however i don't fully trust him and the fact he is coming from a banking background as governor of both the bank of canada and the bank of england adds to my concern.... i get conflicting messages and don't think michael hudson would give him a pass... we'll see.. thanks for your post!

