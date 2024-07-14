Real or photoshopped? Red circle purports to show bullet that missed Trump.

Most of the comments I’ve made on this event were initially made at the Moon of Alabama blog and mostly stand alone, with two specifically in response to another writer. Readers will note that I don’t promote anything fantastical as there’s far too much of that already circulating. The following are in chronological order:

Just read Simplicus's article and made the following comment at his site:

Hard not to agree with Simplicus's take on the BigLie Media spin. I'm sure more video will emerge on social media that might prove very damaging to the security team. Many comments asking, How could the shooter miss? Just a little jerk on the trigger when the adrenaline is pumping is all it takes to miss. IMO, everyone regardless of their politics ought to be grateful the shooter missed and grieve for those who ended up getting hit and dying. Too bad the investigation will be done by US authorities instead of Russia's far better FSB. Clearly, the security team was very deficient as no rooftop should have been capable of being accessed. And this won't be the last attempt, IMO. And if Biden doesn't quit, he'll be put in the "bullseye" too. The political polarization and volatility are higher now than at anytime since 1860-61, and there're Fire-Eaters on each side. Given the many examples made by the Outlaw US Empire that war and killing to attain political goals is 100% okay, I unfortunately predict more violence will ensue.

I then replied to a troll:

Simplicius supported his allegations with screen shots of what BigLie Media was reporting; so, which one of you is spinning?

That in turn was responded to by its backup:

———————————— As of this moment, a Google search for ‘assassination news’ from my device turns up headlines on the Trump rally from AP News, USA Today, CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, Fox News, ABC News, Axios, The Economist, The Hill, Newsweek, The Los Angeles Times, and The Washington Post. Several of these sites have had these headlines for more than two hours. I can see, separately, that The New York Times has ‘Trump Rally Shooting Investigated As Assassination Attempt’ as the extra-type headline just below the banner. This website is not screenshot friendly so you’ll have to trust me, I suppose. I am not spinning. I don’t need to read Simplicius to look at mainstream US news sources.

Which prompted this reply:

Thanks for your reply. I heard of the "incident" just before going out to dinner with family and had a short chat with our server about it. When I arrived back at my lodgings--I'm on the road--I took a look at the MoA thread on my computer and saw the discussion on the Ukie thread and the info that Simplicius had made a special posting, which I then proceeded to read and commented upon, the content of which few have responded. Given BigLie Media's exemplary reputation and the evidence provided, I didn't feel any need to make an in-depth search and instead read what was published internationally and by a few other analysts I trust. The spectrum of inanity in commentary is wild and the reason why is explained in my initial comment.

I then did some more research and retired for the night, a sleep punctuated by dreams of what might have happened if the shooter had been successful—very ugly political war within a greatly polarized society that doesn’t/isn’t able to see who/what its real enemy is that resides within the Outlaw US Empire.

This morning saw me reading more inanities and wild speculations with a few notes from sane well-known and trusted observers. Here’s juliania:

I have been watching (first time in a long time) the mainstream media reports on the Trump attack this morning (Sunday). What strikes me is that the three main news accounts do NOT mention the injuries and death of other individuals at all, not even in passing. The only mention of those that I saw was in a statement by New Mexico's governor on our local CBS news station. She gave special attention in her speech to those other victims. It surprised me that the three main morning news coverages(7 to 8 am) made no mention of the other victims, at least in my superficial back and forth views.

This prompted the following reply after reading international media:

juliania | Jul 14 2024 13:49 utc | 460-- “Yes, very disgusting not to mention those that were killed and wounded. In a statement made to the press by Peskov, the Kremlin said Putin would not call Trump and more:

“strongly condemns any forms of political violence,” and extends its condolences to the family of the spectator who was killed in the shooting.... [T]he “atmosphere that was created by this administration during the political struggle… around Trump has led to what America has faced today.”... “[T]he incumbent administration’s style is such that it prefers to resolve all issues from a position of power, including first and foremost in international affairs. No one is ever seeking compromises.” “Now, this has basically spilled over into the country itself,” “After numerous attempts to remove Trump from the political arena with the help of legal tools, courts, the prosecution, attempts to politically discredit and compromise the candidate, it was clear to all outside observers that his life was in danger.” [My Emphasis]

Is BigLie Media saying anything similar to what Peskov related? IMO, the Kremlin's observations are very accurate. The cited material was taken from the current RT article, "Kremlin reacts to Trump assassination attempt."

And that was followed by the following summation:

The assessments I've been reading all point to what I wrote last night--security failure. IMO, the people of the USA of all political stripes are extremely fortunate the shooter missed. Why they are so fortunate is the key question that echoes what was observed by the Kremlin regarding the attempted political assassination of Trump via Lawfare and other methods that go back to 2015--almost ten years now: That's a lot of time for "conditioning." And yes, for better or worse there's a very powerful cui bono underlying it all that relates to the continuation of the status quo. This event was just days after NATO essentially declared war on Russia and China at its 75th Anniversary gig in DC. Yes, there're many facets to consider, all of them ugly that are reflective of the nation, the Outlaw US Empire, and its continued behavior.

There’s so much speculation, innuendo and outright inanity that further discussion of the event at that site is essentially useless. One excellent observation was made, however, and that had to do with the use of drones for observation as employed in Ukraine by both sides and the fact that none were employed by the security team at the event to monitor the many rooftops. IMO, that was an excellent point, although I can anticipate some reasoning why it might seem easier to ban all drones from the vicinity and treat any that appear as hostile. Currently, FPV drones are very ubiquitous, and IMO would be a preferred attack platform as security teams don’t appear to be prepared with countermeasures, and the attacker would be relatively safe from being caught being based several miles away from the target.

Geopolitically, I see no foreign involvement in this event. One point made clear is that the Republicans have no candidate to offer capable of beating the clearly damaged Biden if Trump were to be removed, although one would be found to fill the ballot slot. Also, of importance going forward given the likelihood of the continuing poisoned political climate after whoever wins in November, which will likely be Trump if he continues to stay alive, will be his choice as Vice-President. The election’s a little less than four months away, and lots can happen in that space of time.

As I’ve written here and elsewhere before, I’ll be voting for Jill Stein, but this incident IMO damages her prospects as many fence-sitters will now join Trump’s camp. I’d also expect Trump’s campaign to opt for indoor venues as they’re easier to secure, although they greatly restrict crowd size.

