I posted the following report at MoA but its software deformed the intended format for the multi-paragraph citations I provided. This will delay what I intended to provide. But since so few seem aware the G-20 Summit even occurred, there are a few important things within the following:

I note a rather unfortunate fact–no mention whatsoever of the G-20 Summit in South Africa that the Outlaw US Empire boycotted. The Leaders Statement was adopted on the first day thanks to the Empire’s absence. Here’s point #2:



For the first time, the G20 Leaders’ Meeting is being held in Africa. In the spirit of the Ubuntu philosophy, we recognize that individual countries cannot prosper alone. The African philosophy of “Ubuntu,” which is often translated as “I am because we are,” emphasizes the interconnectedness of human beings in a broader public, social, economic, and environmental context. We recognize our interconnectedness as a global community of nations and reaffirm our commitment to leaving no one behind through multilateral cooperation, macroeconomic policy coordination, global partnerships for sustainable development and solidarity.

Now, I’ve never heard of Ubuntu, but I’ve written the same conceptually many times. The world view it expresses differs because it’s collective not individualistic, the former being the basis for genuine multilateralism. The Statement’s completeness reflects the hard work of those who crafted it.



The Global Times report has a long section dealing with the Outlaw US Empire’s absence which is reproduced below:



South Africa assumed the rotating G20 presidency on December 1, 2024, becoming the first African nation to hold the position. The US is scheduled to take over the presidency on December 1, 2025, according to Xinhua.

Washington boycotted the gathering of world leaders in South Africa over several issues, including the widely discredited claim that the host country’s white minority are the victims of large-scale killings. The South African government has strenuously denied these allegations, according to the Guardian on Saturday.

The US has also rejected the host country’s agenda of “promoting solidarity and helping developing countries adapt to weather disasters, transition to clean energy and cut their excessive debt costs,” the Singapore-based Strait Times reported.

Ramaphosa said he would have to hand over the rotating presidency to an “empty chair.” The South African presidency has rejected the White House’s offer to send the US charge d’affaires for the G20 handover, the report said.

Pursuing policies steeped in a new form of isolationism, the US is showing indifference toward global governance processes. This has gradually placed the US on the opposite side of the vast majority of countries in the world, especially most G20 members, Li Haidong, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Sunday.

“The declaration was adopted unanimously. It is usually adopted at the end of the summit, but there was a feeling during bilateral negotiations on Friday and Saturday that it was necessary to adopt the declaration first and then move on to other issues,” a source familiar with the matter told Russian news agency Sputnik.

The BBC analyzed that in many ways, South Africa’s presidency of the G20 is part of a wider debate around multilateralism and its effectiveness. If South Africa is able to convince other G20 members to issue a joint declaration, it might have succeeded in proving that consensus can be reached without the participation of the world’s most powerful country.

Reuters also pointed out that while fearing that a loss of participation from its most powerful member would scupper a declaration at the G20, some analysts still saw an opportunity for the South African hosts, determined to set an agenda for global leaders in the face of the US’ hostility to multilateral diplomacy.

“The multilateral platform cannot be paralyzed on the basis of the absence of someone who was invited,” South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told public broadcaster SABC, per CNN.

I very strenuously dispute the contention by BBC and Reuters that the Outlaw US Empire is “the world’s most powerful country” or the G-20’s “most powerful member.” IMO, all relevant metrics say China now occupies that position, while militarily the Empire is now subordinate to Russia and China. Trump’s lies and policies have the Empire curling up into a shell. There’s no way Trump, anyone on his team or anyone in the Deep State would agree with Ubuntu’s tenets.



It should also be noted that Russia’s representative, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, has reported several “unfriendly nations” approached him on the sidelines with RT citing the following:



A number of countries we consider unfriendly have approached us with specific proposals for cooperation – on how to improve economic relations with Russia and implement joint projects.

It appears the solidarity of the Anti-Russia Coalition is cracking, which is a good thing. The last major point in ending my report comes from the above linked Global Times recap:



China’s role has been absolutely pivotal and it is no exaggeration to call it the “stabilizing needle” of this G20 process, He Wenping, a director of the Institute of West Asian and African Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Since South Africa assumed the G20 presidency, China has participated in every single event throughout the year, from the opening forums at the beginning of the year to the Leaders’ Summit now. Foreign ministers’ meetings, finance ministers’ meetings, and all thematic tracks – China has never been absent. More importantly, China has firmly supported every single initiative put forward by Africa, not just with words, but with concrete actions, He Wenping said.

According to Xinhua, China has released an action plan for implementing the G20 Initiative on Supporting Industrialization in Africa and Least Developed Countries, Li Qiang noted, stressing China’s endeavor to promote common development among all countries.

China supports the reduction of debts in developing countries and has jointly initiated with South Africa a cooperative initiative to support Africa’s modernization, Li Qiang said, adding that China will also establish the Institute of Global Development.

As the Outlaw US Empire abdicates, China and Russia are filling the void, but China most importantly with its four major global initiatives. Once the SMO ends and a Eurasian Security Pact is completed, Russia will become far more involved, which is one reason why the Collective West don’t want their conflict to end.

