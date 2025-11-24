karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Acco Hengst's avatar
Acco Hengst
5h

It appears the solidarity of the Anti-Russia Coalition is cracking, which is a good thing.

Sure is!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Varyss's avatar
Varyss
7hEdited

This is one of many actions taken by non-Western nations to ... defend themselves from the US and Europe. Sounds like they are getting their houses in order for the expected continual escalations. There will come a time when some of these escalations are initiated not by the US or Europe.

One thing Trump has done a fabulous job of has been the neutering of Europe. Europe was on a downward spiral anyways. Trump has accelerated this downward spiral. This will serve to further isolate the US, just like Japanese weakness is preventing them from being an effectual counterpoint to China.

One more step, one more preparation. The G19 ended up being a LOT of steps and preparations. Boycotting the G20, turning it into the G19, at first glance was a huge blunder by the US.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture