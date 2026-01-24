The context for my note is stated in the opening sentence. Here’s the link to that Weekly Intel Roundup episode. Some of the points referenced I’ve written about and published here at the Gym. The legalities surrounding Ukraine I’ve written about on a half-dozen occasions and they’re mentioned in many translated documents. The two items I refer to in the concluding paragraph will soon be reproduced here as we approach the fourth anniversary of the military technical operations’ onset. In the “debate” as I call it, IMO Ray McGovern is the optimist while Larry Johnson is the pragmatist, and their positions/outlooks clearly clash—and not for the first time. It’s probably best to watch the video to obtain the context and thus gain a better understanding of what I write about. When I began watching, reading and commenting on Larry’s work, he wouldn’t allow me to use the term Outlaw US Empire at his blog. He now admits that truth—Biden, Zionists, and Trump have all served to radicalize the man from what he was at the outset of 2023. What follows shouldn’t be interpreted as a condemnation of Ray McGovern. The vast amounts of death and deceit he’s witnessed has made him want to see more avoided if at all possible. The other member of the roundtable is the host Judge Napolitano who also has become radicalized over the last two plus years. That he has adopted Pepe Escobar speaks volumes.

And now for my note:

Hi Larry, Just finished watching the debate between you and Ray on the Intel Report, and IMO you are more correct than Ray because of the legal issues--a treaty is very much wanted by Putin/Russia regardless Trump’s disdain for such contracts. This all relates to the very scrambled group of legalities You and I have both pointed to, me perhaps more so because of what the Ukrainian constitution says and what Putin and Lavrov have said about Self Determination. Plus, as far as we know, the buffer zones that are now being erected were not discussed at Anchorage, although they were already in the process of being built and part of Russia’s battle plan. It must be recalled that NATO led by the Outlaw US Empire remains Russia’s #1 Enemy. Do recall what Lavrov said about the level of reconciliation and where that process stands currently between the Trump Gang and Russia--it’s gone NOWHERE. But there was no mention of that press conference in your debate. As for Zelensky saying no, he’s obliged by the Ukrainian constitution to say that as only a referendum can legally alter Ukraine’s borders--and that can’t be done via a treaty. And to conduct a referendum, many other steps must first take place as I wrote about last December. The “real estate agents” IMO have no conception of the very tangled legalities involved. The “rules-based order” was declared dead at Davos, which means the UN Charter remains the basis for law internationally. Both Putin and Lavrov within the last week declared yet again the primacy of the UN Charter--its the fundamental glue for all the anti-rules-based order organizations: BRICS, SCO, CSTO, CIS, ASEAN, Etc. The stand-off is between the law-abiding Global Majority and the Outlaws as I’ve written for years now, and it’s now coming to a big confrontation. The Outlaws want to get away from bearing the cost of surrender for the war they began and continue to operate against Russia and Russian speaking Ukrainians--and not just those in Ukraine anymore, but in Moldova and Armenia too. Ray is correct that the CIA will continue its war on all law-abiding nations because that’s the ongoing order coming from the Deep State through whoever’s POTUS. History proves that. Ordinary Russians are keenly following what’s happening as Putin’s interactions with students yesterday proved. There’s no way Putin can politically back down from Russia’s stated position on the already incorporated territories, the buffer zone, and ensuring those residing within non-Russian controlled regions of Ukraine are allowed to choose their destiny--All of that has been stated by Putin as Russia’s minimal demands. Oh, one other, and that’s the ousting of the Nazis and their regime. We’ve come a long way since Putin’s 24 February speech and the 21 February Security Council Meeting that was broadcast to Russia and the world. And there’s the longer history well beyond 1990 that goes back to 1917, 1850 and 1812. But the most damning is the Great Patriotic War and the Nazi Plan Ost for the extermination of Russians and Slavs that’s very similar to that of the Zionists in Palestine. Almost all Russians and most Slavs know that history, and they’ve seen how the West has tried to finish the job, which is an ongoing project that’s easily seen in Serbia. Recently a mass grave was discovered in Kharkov revealing the work of NATO Terrorists, and over 1,000 people still remain missing. Again, Putin cannot politically appease NATO by backing away from any of Russia’s commitments regarding Ukraine. None of that gets mentioned in media, or even in alt-media like Judging Freedom. War is a terrible business as Putin explained to Russians in 2022, but there are times when there’s no other recourse once all diplomatic efforts are exhausted. It’s very easy to judge if Trump and his Gang are trustworthy and sincere--they could repatriate Russia’s diplomatic properties and release the two Russian merchant seamen they kidnapped from the pirated tanker that was promised but hasn’t been done almost a month later. Those small things tell me the big things are crap. And that’s how many Russians see the situation too.

“We don’t want to spend our blood a second time and want the solution to be as permanent as possible” is a popular Russian sentiment often repeated over the past year once Trump announced he was willing to talk—note that Trump has never said he’s talking to surrender, a point I’ve made many times. It’s clear that NATO continues to pursue its #1 goal of defeating Russia regardless what comes from American mouths. As for Zelensky throwing a tantrum at Davos, a “tirade” as RT called it, IMO he’s absolutely 100% correct to dis all those who promised to provide “All it will take, for as long as it takes” to make Ukraine victorious. No media, not even Putin or Lavrov, have mentioned that Zelensky cannot unilaterally cede Ukrainian territory—the Ukraine Constitution plainly says only a referendum can do that. Why is this substantially important point not mentioned? It has zero to do with Zelensky’s legitimacy since the president can’t do anything aside from organizing the vote along with others, including the Constitutional Court. As the Collective West has done many times before, Zelensky’s been thrown under the bus, or in this case a tank or an FPV drone. I’ve called him a tragic figure, not because I sympathize but because that’s the truth. There’re a host of others who ought to share his fate beginning with Obama, Biden, Nuland, and the rest of their gangs, followed by Trump’s two gangs, and the very large NATO Gang. Under Nuremburg Law all would hang. And IMO, if the world is going to return to an Era where Law rules, then Nuremburg Law needs to be applied to all who merit its application, a number in the low thousands. Outlaw Rule has lasted decades, but is now at its breaking point. Will Humanity be able to endure the return of Law?