james
thanks karl... your question at the end is hard to answer definitively.. my answer - maybe, but even if it happens, it is not going to happen quickly.. at present it would seem under trumps rule ( or is it stephen millers dictates?) to not be possible... in fact everything appears to be falling apart, as opposed to be gathering under a more legitimate form of humanity - respect for others, regardless of wealth, status and etc. etc..

blame for where we are today can be spread far and wide, and definitely the usa has played an important role in it all.. however the support for much of this also falls on many of the western gov'ts of the past and present as well..

as for zelensky - a tragic figure, sure... but who and what is he representing? it can't be the people of ukraine, in spite of all he says.. it seems he is serving those who continue to benefit from this ongoing war which would partly explain why it continues to go on with no end in sight... has he ever sounded to you like he accepted any responsibility for what is happening here?? i haven't seen it myself..

i am not confident of any peace proposals or acceptance... my god, has the usa ever shown any integrity when it comes to an agreement?? i can't think of an example!!

it is good some realism is entering the pundits minds...

Des Hanrahan
I would love to see a return of Law . Unfortunately I do not think that the outlaws will permit it . I feel that it would take a general collapse which swept them away to allow that . What would survive a collapse is another question .

