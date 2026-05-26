karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Asgard2208's avatar
Asgard2208
4d

Fantastic article. And really thoughtful commentary as well. It's reassuring to see that some people have woken up to the fact that we are living in a moral dystopia. Unfortunately, we are too few to make a difference.

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dornoch altbinhax's avatar
dornoch altbinhax
4d

I'd agree that we're in WWIII and western warlords will not under any circumstances relent; we'll see perfidious calls for ceasefire, followed by more sucker punches. So far the collapse from endless debt expansion (ponzis) has been forestalled as pretendonomics continues to reign supreme; there seem to be willing supplier to fill shelves and fill tanks for the credit bums of the west! So, when will the PRC tire of accepting funny money and cease the flow? With dwindling energy and empty shops the horsemen of the apocalypse will follow.

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