Tedder130
14h

In 1997, I took a job as an English teacher in the National University located in Chinju, Korea, so I was present when Kim Dae-Jung was elected President. I observed how enthusiastically he was received by students and citizens. His policies were brilliant, but the ones I found notable were his abolition of the dreaded Korean Secret Police and his "Sunshine Policy" towards reunification with the Korea to the north (I learned at my school that just saying the words 'North Korea' was a federal offense). President Kim only served one term and following Presidents slowly dismantled all his policies. He just did not play nice with the Americans…

dornoch altbinhax
14h

It's good to see that both Japan and S.Korea are attempting to alter their orbits, but they need to be prepared for more dis-orderly behaviour from DC as its diminishing power will create more erratic and chaotic responses. As for the demographic problems on the surface are similar to those of other western economies saddled with neoliberal/rentier economic/financial policies; there will be no policy success until this mode is rejected/abandoned and replaced. The lessons are clear when you see the succession of empires that shifted across Europe to Britain and finally the US. If the parasite is allowed to shift Eastwards, then we'll be seeing the same in China, Klaus will get the last laugh.

