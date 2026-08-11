karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Karl Sanchez's avatar
Karl Sanchez
2h

This is the latest from Kevin. I wish I’d seen it earlier, https://kdwalmsley.substack.com/p/chinas-coal-liquefaction-remade-global

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Ahenobarbus
2h

Highly informative article today, Karl, despite the length. Especially this encouraging sign from the Iranians:

"so a tanker was attacked just prior to the 9am Eastern opening time as a reminder that Hormuz isn’t a waterway open to all traffic as Trump continues to boast."

I'm glad they're hip to Trump's Achilles heel at this point. Zio billionaires could care nothing about children being slaughtered in mass, but when you start impacting their portfolio, you've got their attention.

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