karlof1's Geopolitical Gymnasium

Bente Petersen
2h

Glad to read that DPP is now being challenged for real ... and that DPP now is in the minority ... like for real..... I was off and on in TWN for 12 years... consulting some social work organizations ... and most of the people I met were definitely not DPP people... they... wanted only better relations with the mainland... ... ... even one miliatry man... said all the USA wants is sell weapons... ... well there you go...

Richard Roskell
1h

The Taiwanese and Chinese are one people. Those who attempt to drive them apart, via political, social or military means, are evil and they will not succeed.

To reunify with Taiwan, China doesn't have to do anything other than what it's doing now: modernizing itself and raising the living standard of everyone. Eventually any practical differences, in terms of the everyday life of Taiwanese and Chinese citizens, will converge. After that, political viewpoints will converge as well. It's inevitable in a natural, organic way.

I believe China understands this better than anyone. They know Taiwan is coming back in the fullness of time and they'd rather wait 50, 100 years than to go to war over it. In the meantime Taiwan can prosper exactly as it is now, running up huge trading numbers with China. ($150 billion in 2024, more than with any other country.) But if elements in Taiwan, either on their own or by prodding from outside nations, try to drive a wedge between themselves and China, China will be forced to act. And without a doubt the big losers in that event will be the Taiwanese themselves.

Leave China and Taiwan alone to sort things out. They are one people.

