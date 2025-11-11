Cheng Li-wun speaks upon assuming office on 1 November

Cheng Li-wun is the new leader of the Kuomintang party, which was the party that agreed to the 1992 Consensus, and has come out very forcefully in favor of its becoming the template for relations with the Mainland, while just as forcefully denouncing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) refusal to obey the Consensus and promote independence. This sea change in Domestic Taiwanese politics IMO has flown under the radar yet has had an impact on trade negotiations between China and the Outlaw US Empire because the DPP is now quite clearly a minority party that’s growing more unpopular as it’s seen as more concerned with obeying Outlaw US Empire diktats than promoting the interests of Taiwanese. Ms. Cheng looks rather youthful but will turn 56 on 12 November. Her Wiki entry is rather extensive, and you’ll learn she’s had a rather colorful career within Taiwanese politics.

My report consists of two important articles both published by Global Times. The first is an interview conducted in June of 2025 by Global Times that I don’t recall being published at the time but was published on 20 October two days after she was elected chairman of the Kuomintang, taking the mantle once held by Dr. Sun Yat-sen in what was a Social-Democratic party after the 1911 Chinese Revolution. The second article published on 8 November reports on a speech she gave as the new KMT chairman at an important seminar dealing with the 1992 Consensus. Do take a minute to skim her Wiki entry where you’ll see she possesses a very formidable intellect. Article #1:

Cheng Li-wun was elected chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, after winning the election in Taiwan region on Saturday with 50.15 percent of the vote, according to the Xinhua News Agency. Previously, Cheng brought together figures across the political spectrum on the island to form an “outside the party opposition alliance” on June 11. The alliance seeks to counterbalance the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and oppose the so-called “mass recall” vote. In an exclusive interview with the Global Times (GT) on June 12, Cheng said that unseating the DPP should be a collective effort.



GT: What led you to form the “outside the party opposition alliance”?

Cheng: The DPP’s series of judicial persecutions aimed at “wiping out” opposition parties surprised many of us—we were astonished that Lai Ching-te would take such heavy-handed measures. At the same time, the tariff war unleashed by the US government poses a life-or-death challenge and pressure for Taiwan island. Lai’s handling has made everyone very worried; he has essentially handed the island’s voice and initiative over its own future to the US with both hands.



In response, the KMT initiated a protest on April 26, which showed that the opposition and the public were deeply worried and angry, and were hoping to take some countermeasures. There was much discussion in Taiwan’s community at the time, and I began to think about the matter as well. By May, I had decided to form a grand opposition alliance. During the process, someone suggested that the current atmosphere and our actions were very similar to the “outside the party” movement and proposed using “outside the party” in the alliance’s name. Everyone liked the idea, so we named it the “outside the party opposition alliance.”



GT: In Taiwan, the label “outside the party” carries a specific political meaning. Before the DPP existed, “the party” referred to the KMT; now, when you use “outside the party,” “the party” means the DPP. Does this move have the meaning of slapping the DPP in the face?

Cheng: Certainly, it’s highly ironic, and it also reflects what people find most unacceptable about the DPP. A party that carried the banner of “democracy” and “progress” actually went in the opposite direction after gaining power, betraying the ideals it once proclaimed. And “outside the party” happens to refer to all the opposition forces outside of it.



Many of the genuine “outside the party” figures of the time strongly approved of our actions. Among the friends I’ve consulted are some who previously took part in social movements within the “outside the party” camp. Everyone thinks we should revive the “outside the party” movement and reunite all opposition and popular forces. At the same time, because of the DPP’s suppression, the opposition is currently in a weakened state. We believe that the mission of checking or unseating the DPP should not be undertaken solely by the current opposition party, but should be a collective effort of all people.



GT: You have gathered more than 20 people to form the alliance, including people from the “green” and “blue.” What were the criteria for selection?

Cheng: When the DPP expelled a Chinese mainland spouse known as Yaya, more than 70 scholars on the island jointly signed a statement condemning the DPP. That action particularly caught my attention. I have been involved in social and political movements since I was 18, and over these decades I have come to know friends across the entire political spectrum on the island very well. It was the first time I saw people from completely different political backgrounds willing to stand together and speak out. That really inspired me—I felt this is exactly what Taiwan needs now.



With the launch of the “outside the party opposition alliance,” we can unite regardless of political affiliation as long as we share common goals. What are those goals? Simply put: first, to protect the last line of defense of Taiwan’s democracy; second, to ensure that in the future, cross Straits ties in particular can be handled through peaceful dialogue rather than, as what Lai is doing, recklessly pushing the two sides of the Taiwan Straits toward war or effectively handing the island over to the US. At this moment, we must unite to consolidate Taiwan’s true mainstream public opinion, instead of allowing a minority within the DPP to speak for Taiwan. We believe they are not entitled to do so, so we should come together and seriously present a mainstream vision for Taiwan’s future direction.



GT: Is the alliance’s political goal to remove Lai by 2028 and achieve a change of party in power?

Cheng: Yes, we hope for a change of party in 2028. But after the DPP is replaced, what will be the mainstream narrative that differs from the DPP? Where will Taiwan’s future lie? We are not trying to seize power by positioning ourselves outside the “blue” and “green” camps—that would be too low a goal. We should stand on a higher level and truly put forward a clearer, fresher narrative that genuinely represents the voice of the public.



This is very important. The next three to five years are critical because this is a major peace project. Peaceful cross Straits dialogue is not as simple as people imagine; it needs to start now.



GT: In the more than one year since Lai took office, which of his actions do you personally oppose the most?

Cheng: First, as I just said, Lai is using judicial persecution to try to “wipe out” the opposition and create a “green terror.” Second, he disrespects the legislative majority and has launched a so-called “mass recall” campaign. Third, he uses Taiwan’s security as a pretext to hunt for enemies within his own ranks. If I had to sum up Lai’s more-than-a-year administration in one phrase, it would be “arrogant and authoritarian.”



GT: Does the alliance plan to form a political party in the future? Will it run in elections? Is it prepared to cooperate with the KMT and other opposition parties? If so, what form would that cooperation take?

Cheng: We will not form a political party. As for running for office, members have their own career plans and areas of expertise, which we do not interfere with. Whether they run is a personal matter and has nothing to do with the alliance, and we will not endorse or nominate candidates in the alliance’s name.



I’m well-acquainted with friends in the KMT and the Taiwan People’s Party. Since we want to unite all opposition forces, that of course includes other opposition parties, so cooperation in various forms is possible. In discussing issues and proposing policies–-for example, regarding the so called “mass recall” campaign – the “outside the party” activists, myself included, will help carry out anti recall talks and related work. [My Emphasis]

IMO, the DPP violated a serious Chinese societal norm known as Guanxi which has appeared at the Gym before with the Wiki explanation linked above providing a tolerable explanation that’s far more complex in reality. It’s also helpful to know about the “White Terror” and how the “Green Terror” is similar as both attack the fundamental aspects of social-democracy espoused by Dr, Sun Yat-sen, every Chinese’s Revolutionary Father. Yes, the DPP occupies the president’s office but is a minority legislative party, which the DPP is attempting to change via a tactic suggested by Team Biden officials. Cheng’s gaining over 50% of the vote in a multi-candidate election is quite important and lends her a mandate to pursue her platform, which is where Article #2 comes in:

Cheng Li-wun, the new chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party of island of Taiwan, said at a seminar in Taipei on Friday that facts have proven that the 1992 Consensus can ease cross-Straits tensions and facilitate peaceful exchanges. The KMT, she said, will firmly continue down the correct path and become a proactive and pivotal force for peace, according to Xinhua News Agency.



Cheng cited that from 2008 to 2016, on the basis of the 1992 Consensus, the two sides of the Taiwan Straits engaged in frequent exchanges and ushered in a “springtime of blossoming ties.”



The seminar held in Taipei–-jointly organized by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation and the Straits Economic & Cultural Interchange Association-–themed around the 10th anniversary of the historic meeting between leaders from both sides of the Straits.



In her remarks, Cheng said that only in an environment of cross-Straits peace can Taiwan’s development space open up and its economy become more dynamic. Only through cross-Straits exchanges, she noted, can “we embrace a better future.” By contrast, erroneous cross-Straits policies would place the island “in its most disadvantageous position.”



Hsia Li-yan, president of the Straits Economic & Cultural Interchange Association, said in his speech that since 2008, on the foundation of the 1992 Consensus and opposition to “Taiwan independence,” mutual trust across the Straits gradually accumulated, naturally paving the way to the historic meeting between the two leaders from both sites of the Straits. Today, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities’ refusal to accept the consensus has resulted in the loss of the political basis for cross-Straits dialogue.



According to Xinhua, scholars attending the event also stated that the DPP authorities’ adherence to a “Taiwan independence” stance has resulted in the absence of formal channels for cross-Straits communication, pushing Taiwan into the peril of war-–an outcome neither side of the Straits wishes to see. They expressed hope that the DPP authorities would shoulder their due responsibilities and place greater emphasis on peace in the Taiwan Strait and the fundamental interests of the people in Taiwan.



Former Taiwan regional leader Ma Ying-jeou, in a post on social media on Friday, slammed the DPP policies that go against the interest of Taiwan people and rejected by mainstream public opinion. Lai Ching-te went even further, making so-called “new two-state theory” and “foreign hostile force” claims and pushing cross-Straits relations to a new low.



Also on Friday, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, elaborated on the historical significance of the 10th anniversary of the historic meeting between the leaders of the two sides across Taiwan Straits, noting that it has fully shown that as long as both sides uphold the 1992 Consensus, oppose “Taiwan independence,” and recognize that people on both sides are Chinese and one family, cross-Straits compatriots can sit down, enhance understanding, build mutual trust, resolve differences, and seek consensus.



Conversely, denying the 1992 Consensus, deviating from the one-China principle, pursuing “Taiwan independence,” or inciting “resist mainland, defend Taiwan” hostility obstruct dialogue and negotiation, escalate tension, and harm the interests of Taiwan compatriots, the spokesperson said. [My Emphasis]

Xinhua also had the following in its report on Cheng Li-wun’s election victory:

During the congress, Cheng’s nominations for the party’s vice chairpersons were approved. A party report adopted during the KMT congress emphasized that the KMT has consistently regarded promoting cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation as its responsibility. This commitment serves peace, stability and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait and aligns with the aspirations of the majority of Taiwan people, the report noted. The document reaffirmed the KMT’s adherence to the 1992 Consensus and opposition to “Taiwan independence,” vowing to maintain cross-Strait communication, ease tensions and continuously advance the peaceful development of cross-Strait ties. [My Emphasis]

In his message congratulating Cheng, Xi Jinping noted the “common political foundation” of KMT and CPC which may seem odd but is 100% correct as Sun Yat-sen is father to both, and they share other commonalities that were formulated will prior to the Chinese Civil War. Some readers will have heard about the Great Recall that occurred earlier this year in an attempt by DPP to alleviate its minority position within the Taiwan legislature—Yuan—by targeting as many KMT people as possible for recall, which is a legal procedure allowed by Taiwanese law. As her interview revealed, Ms. Cheng was highly motivated to negate the yes vote; and since she wasn’t implicated, she was in an excellent position politically to coordinate the opposition. That success and her past positions helped her attain the KMT chair, although she still remains outside the Yuan. I have no idea what her plans are, but IMO she should stand for KMT presidential nominee in 2028. Presently Taiwan has seven political parties with the next local elections to be held on 28 November 2026.

One last factor must be said and that’s China’s entry into Superpower status now that it has very formidable power projection capabilities with its three very modern aircraft carriers and many other very modern military assets that in reality only its partner Russia possesses. That reality and its economic power have clearly made an impression on the new South Korean government, while the Japanese still seem to be bought and paid for by the Outlaw US Empire. The upshot is the Empire’s Island Chain strategy of containment is no longer tenable, and it has no more monetary resources to alter the situation if that were even possible. As with Ukraine, the DPP seem to be all about the grift and don’t care to really govern, something Taiwanese have clearly noted, otherwise there wouldn’t be the sorts of protests being made. I expect the CPC to do what it can to bolster the KMT, which will likely happen discreetly making it hard to follow.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!