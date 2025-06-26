The SPIEF has concluded and now Medvedev can speak his mind, his thoughts being shared by millions of Russians. Yes, there are many other things to write about, but Medvedev has already done that task so I can forward it onto the rest of the world:

On Changing Approaches, or Why Ukraine Should Not Become a Member of the EU



15-20 years ago, no one in our country really objected to Kiev's plans to join the European Union. Like, if you want, go ahead and sing a song. Only then will you bite your elbows when you lose the EAEU market. It seemed that such economic cooperation between Kiev could pose to our country? Moreover, it had almost zero chances of joining the EU. Our principled position was to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. Its expansion to our borders was and remains a direct threat to Russia's national security.



But today, the former European Union, which was once created on the basis of the European Coal and Steel Community, in fact, no longer exists.



This is a politicized globalist, and for some time now - a fiercely Russophobic organization. An organization that dreams of revenge directed against Russia. Stupid European politicians of recent years have made every effort to do this. They have completely destroyed the idea of the EU as an economic giant that does not want wars and discord between European powers. And whose trade turnover with Russia reached almost € 500 billion. Now its main ideology is bestial Russophobia, generated by the imaginary "Russian threat", which they pumped up for themselves to solve their petty tasks. Slowly but surely, the European Union is turning into a self-sufficient military bloc that should gradually begin to compete with NATO, especially in the period of Trumpism. Brussels cockroaches and narrow-minded leaders of the EU countries are proclaiming their own defense strategy, declaring that they have entered the "era of rearmament".



Such an ugly metamorphosis of the European Union pursues a separate goal: to arm the neo-Nazi Kiev regime to such an extent that it becomes invulnerable to Russia. It was the EU that signed an agreement with the illegitimate leader of dying Ukraine on long-term obligations to ensure its so-called security. It is the EU that supplies the Bandera freaks with weapons and military equipment, promoting the power of its defense industry, and building defense factories on their territory. It is the EU that sends its instructors to train Ukrainian militants to kill our citizens and commit terrorist attacks in our country. And the same EU brazenly finances its disgusting actions at the expense of income from Russia's frozen assets.



Brussels today is a real enemy of Russia.



In this perverted form, the European Union is no less a threat to us than the North Atlantic Alliance.



Therefore, the complacent slogan "Join anywhere but NATO" must be adjusted. The EU, stuffed with weapons, rainbow freaks and Brussels' loud bitches, is a direct threat to Russia. This is exactly how it should be treated. At least until it changes its approach to us. This, of course, should not interfere with bilateral cooperation with individual European countries.



Thus, the so-called Ukraine in the EU is a danger to our country. The mitigation of this danger can be twofold: a) either the EU itself must realize that it does not need a Kyiv quasi-state in principle; b) or, which is certainly preferable, if there is simply no one to join the EU... [Emphasis Original]

Of course, what Medvedev doesn’t say is the EU is the Outlaw US Empire’s colony and does what it desires done, just as the Zionists are the Empire’s proxy. This is a truism that mustn’t be forgotten. That unsaid portion is very important in the light of recent events. I highly suggest watching today’s Alastair Crooke’s chat with Nima which prompted me to write the following comment at MoA:

Hi Don. Yes, the Crooke/Nima chat was very informative and confirmed my Big Picture hypothesis and further confirmed that Team Trump is continuing the policy set by Team Biden and those that came before going back to the 1990s. It's really rather simple: The Outlaw US Empire is trying to preserve its primacy despite it now being a second-rate conventional military power incapable of winning against a peer adversary. So, it's now using proxies and has greatly modified and modernized its Terrorist Foreign Legion. All the recent decapitation events were planned and commenced during Biden's term and only activated now once they were ready. The negotiation events used as traps to relax the opposite side were the last components to be cemented by Team Trump going back to Witkoff's "lecture" to Netanyahu for the Gaza ceasefire prior to Trump's inauguration. Yes, hindsight here is very helpful. Crooke mentioned the double-crossing of the MAGA Populists by Trump, but that was easy to see coming based on his first term--despite supposedly loathing Obama, he continued most of Obama's policies using Russiagate as an excuse for the lack of change. People talk of Kabuki and manufactured narratives to project one thing while doing the opposite at the same time mostly out-of-sight. Well, that's what's been happening since 1996. Trump's MAGA differs in no manner from the goal of the Empire retaining its primacy--they are one and the same. The mutual cessation of hostilities isn't a ceasefire as Crooke explained very well as there're no guidelines or agreements of any sort between the two/three sides, and the nuclear issue remains a pretense, although affecting regime change will now be impossible without the help of an invading army. The final point is what affect the conflict will have on the current Iranian government; will it continue to seek some sort of accommodation with the West? IMO, that will be unwise politically unless I'm misjudging the internal Iranian sentiment. IMO, there's no way to remove the nuclear issue as a pretext since Iran demands its rights be respected--the West demands Iran forfeit its rights and will not compromise. Why? Because the West sees Iran as the weak underbelly of the Russia/China/Eurasian Alliance that's the core of BRICS and much more. BRICS must announce their new international trade mechanisms at the upcoming Rio Summit on July 6-7. Trump's tariff pause ends on 9 July and BRICS has an opportunity to preempt whatever Trump has planned.

Someone mentioned the Zionists being used as the Empire’s “Fall Guy” in its West Asian failures, and the same could be said about the EU and how it’s being shaped to take the fall for the Empire’s loss to Russia in Ukraine. There’s really only one major conflict and that’s the one filling the Big Picture: The resistance being offered to the attempt by the Outlaw US Empire to retain its primacy and attain full spectrum dominance over the planet. Some are calling that a Civilizational War, but IMO the Empire isn’t a civilization. What’s more exact is a conflict between different political-economic philosophies as during the Cold War: Neoliberal Financialized Capitalism versus an Industrialized Social Sustainable Capitalism, which could be distilled further to Rentier Capitalism versus Industrialized Socialism.

Next month as the Gym nears its second anniversary, I hope to have published some items and commentary that expands the basis for the above.

