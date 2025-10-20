Chicago 18 October 2025

After reflecting and discussing yesterday’s protests it occurred to me that No Kings was acting as shorthand for a more complex and important topic that unfortunately isn’t nearly as “sexy”—The Rule of Law—a highly exalted ideal that’s never existed in reality in the Western world since Hammurabi had his well-known code chiseled into steles that put forth the ideal that no one is to rise above the Law—all are to be subjected to it, even kings. Of course, over time that was eroded with the concept of the Divine Right of Kings displacing Hammurabi’s edict, as well as violating the Commandments listed in the Judeo-Christian Bible. Here are a few jottings I made today:

The fundamental problem within the Outlaw US Empire is the complete lack of the Rule of Law–the basic need for no entity to be allowed to rise above it–and that lack has existed since it was settled by Europeans who brough their concept of very twisted law with them–some had rights while too others had none. And that issue lies at the bottom of my article, although I didn’t articulate it in such an exacting manner as I substituted the concept of Liberty to be congruent with those I cited. No Kings is a cry for the establishment of the Rule of Law, which we say we have but we don’t–Trump’s murders in the Caribbean Sea suffice as proof as does his abetting genocide and his attacks on Iran and Yemen to name the most obvious. And as we saw, the protests were global since many understand the Outlaw nature of America and the need for it to be arrested for its conduct.

And:

Within the Rule of Law Ideal there’s the Ideal written in Genesis that man is made in God’s image and thus all are equal in the eyes of God and thus also in regard to God’s Laws. Note how short that was practiced. Soon after its gestation, Christianity became an Exceptionalist Religion where only the correct types of Christians were God’s likeness. And that seems to be how most religions have evolved from their initial Ideal to a state of lawless absurdity. The Buddha rejected the idea that he be worshiped like a god. The Chinese system never developed a god aside from all Nature being godly including their metaphysics. China also appears to have done the best job of combining Natural Law with Human Law so that in their system no one is allowed to rise above the Rule of Law which is the key requirement for Harmony’s existence. The West’s dysfunction can easily be traced to the gross lack of the Rule of Law for several thousands of years and is now evidenced daily. I see Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative as an effort to make the Rule of Law Universally Paramount for the first time in human history. And therein lies the basis for the conflict between the West and the Rest.

One of America’s Fundamental Myths is that we’re a Nation of Laws, Not Men—which means the Rule of Law reigns supreme. Frederic Bastiat, a French political-economist, penned a number of excellent observations about Law this being tops for most who know of him:

When plunder becomes a way of life, men create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.

The preparation for such a system began well before the arrival of the Christian Era as elites fashioned laws that would allow them to reap the benefits of their illegality, or perhaps immoral behavior might be a better description. Ironically, Kings were the ones who restored balance and liberty to the system and its people until oligarchies powerful enough to oust the King developed. And once that became entrenched, the Class War between Creditors and Debtors began that continues today. In the Roman Era, the protest cry would be No Senators, No Oligarchs, for they were the ones above the law. Then the Church as an institution became established where an ethnic cleansing was conducted to eliminate the initial Christians so that only one universal—Catholic—institution existed. But the Church became just as corrupt and vile as the Roman state it existed within where they justified killing others simply because they were others—pagans or heretics—against God’s Law. And so forth. Kings reemerged with the rise of Feudalism which was promoted by the Church and the Divine Right of Kings became the newest above the Law doctrine. yes, there were some advances—Magna Carta and its all but forgotten twin the Charter of the Forest, which was created at the same time to protect the subsistence rights of the poor.

The 100 year-long series of religious wars between European Protestants and Catholics was ended in 1648 by two treaties that are collectively known as the Treaty of Westphalia, which some argue introduced the basics for modern International Law, while others have called that the Westphalian Myth. The importance of the 100 years of religious wars is glossed over and otherwise buried in most Western Civilization courses. The very basic fact that peoples who say they adhere to God’s Laws were very keen to violate them is almost never touched upon. What the religious wars and the Era’s initial colonialism spawned was the spreading of the lack of the Rule of Law globally while its plunder provided the capital basis for nascent industrial capitalism—in the mid 1400s, Catholic Popes issued edicts known as Bulls that said all those not of their brand of Christianity were either heretics or pagans and their lands and lives were to be freely conquered—saved—for use by those proper Christians. And regardless the denomination, the Bulls were adopted by all of the Colonizing nations as the lawful basis for their plundering and enslavement that continues today. Bastiat’s Rule seems ironclad.

Most are aware how the peopling of North America progressed. For a very long period, the natives were the free majority as most who arrived from Europe and Africa were slaves, and that persisted until Emancipation. But as we’re told, all that enslavement was legal as were the murderous slave ships. But the Rule of Law was indeed cited as the basis for the many reasons listed by the writers of the Declaration of Independence for separating the colonies from its master—one of the major items cited during the No Kings protests. When history is more closely examined, it becomes clear that a new oligarchy had formed within the Colonies that wanted to gain freedom from the King so they could continue with their plunder unimpeded. There’re many publications that warned of the new constitution with its elected king. The myth of George Washington as Cincinnatus was coined to persuade those who wanted to retain the Articles of Confederation that had no executive and no oligarchy to vote for the constitution since no Cincinnatus would act as King.

Two more items dealing with the lack of the Rule of Law. The US Supreme Court ruled that Andrew Jackson would violate the treaties with the various native tribes in the Southeast with his desire to expunge them so his slave owning patrons could have those lands. Jackson chose to defy the Court and the Rule of Law by asking what army the Court fielded that would prevent him from his genocide. His behavior inspired the slaveholding rebels within the Mexican province of Texas to revolt against Mexican law that prohibited slavery. Not much later in 1846, President Polk created a False Flag event blamed on Mexico that enabled him to launch his War of Aggression against Mexico that stole one half of Mexican territory. The 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo that supposedly protected Mexican landholder rights was exposed as utterly worthless as US territorial courts trampled on its clauses. And most are well aware of all the broken treaties with Native Americans. Those booted from the Southeast and moved to what was proclaimed to be Indian Territory in-perpetuity, which was mostly in present day Oklahoma were driven out when oil was found under the soil and given nothing aside from their lives. The Texans and Polk did a lot toward facilitating the US Civil War where we could examine the case of Kansas and the radicalization of John Brown. Douglas’s concept of Popular Sovereignty usually provides a good discussion of its merits, but that only happens in a few select classrooms nowadays.

Another item relates to the Anti-Trust laws whose aim was clear—to police the unlawful nature of Trusts—but were first put to use in trying to destroy labor unions. Ironically, it was Taft the Republican president who was the real Trust Buster, not Roosevelt. After WW1 and the contrived Red Scare came the Great Depression and a surge in the election of populist/socialist congresspeople who conducted very in-depth and revelatory investigations into the Money Trust and the Merchants of Death that resulted in very strong banking/financial reforms and three Neutrality Acts in an attempt to keep America out of the war that was already afoot in Asia and brewing in Europe and Africa. As we now know quite well, Franklin Roosevelt very slyly maneuvered Japan into attacking US military installations and thus bring America into the war. And that brought us the very last declaration of war we’re likely to see.

Since 24 October 1945 and the establishment of the UN Charter as the agreed upon instrument of International Law, the USA has been in violation of the UN Charter and its own Constitution because the UN Charter upon ratification became part of the Constitution just as surely, legally as any amendment. And well before WW1, the USA became an Overseas Empire having graduated from its status as a Continental Empire; thus, today it’s proper to call it the Outlaw US Empire because it continually acts above the Rule of Law—indeed, it ignores and spits on it alternately. As a result, the reality is Americans have been subjected to the rule of an elected King since that day of infamy in 1945. It took awhile for Americans to awaken to the fact that they were ruled by an elected King. Nixon was the first example, although LBJ certainly qualified. Reagan became known as that “tired old man we elected king.” All acted above the law but tried to hide that reality as much as possible. Trump in his first term only showed a little of what he’d do, and this time he’s enjoying flaunting the Rule of Law.

Many No Kings protesters, consciously or not, were invoking the Rule of Law, Not Men Myth by referring to the Constitution or the Declaration and their supposed elevation of the Rule of Law over everyone including elites and Kings. A copy of Hammurabi’s Law Stele would have been a more appropriate prop, although its greater relevance would be lost on most. The major problem is a precedent needed to be established long ago at the first opportunity, and that IMO was Jackson’s Genocide, although it’s likely earlier others could be presented. But the one very clear opportunity to show that no president is above the law was wasted and another precedent was established instead—it’s legal if the President does it. And if Congress is so crazily partisan as the current one is, there’s no chance for the Constitutional remedy to be administered—Impeachment, conviction and removal. So, was the protest a waste of time and resources? I don’t think so because too many people are unaware that many other people think as they do and need to come together and begin the process of solidarity formation. Many most certainly were performing their duty as citizen for the first time, and usually that feels good. The key is to continue the process of solidarity formation within neighborhoods, wards, precincts, etc., which provide the basis for conducting an alternative politics to those of the Duopoly. Until a solid basis in solidarity is generated, more radical protest acts like a general strike won’t work. Yes, the Rule of Law needs to prevail. But to attain that goal the entire political landscape must be altered and the current elite ousted—and that’s a massively huge and difficult task since the elite currently control the forces of coercion. However, one thing is clear and that’s many jurists favor the Rule of Law and we the people can become their army.

