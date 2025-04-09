I’d hoped to report some information about the trilateral talks between Russia, China and Iran yesterday in Moscow, but the lid is sealed very tight and as far as most are aware nothing happened. My search for information wasn’t fruitless as I discovered what I consider to be a somewhat alarming revelation about the state of reestablishing normal diplomatic relations between the Outlaw US Empire and Russia. During The Phone Call on of 12 February 2025 between Putin and Trump it was decided to reestablish normal diplomatic relations and a meeting dealing with that question took place in Riyadh on 18 February 2025 in Riyadh between teams led by Lavrov and Rubio. That resulted in a period of six weeks until the end of March for normalcy to resume. One of the first steps many predicted since it would be the easiest sign of good faith by Trump was the repatriation of the diplomatic properties stolen from Russia during the Obama and first Trump administrations. However, nothing of the sort has occurred, which is clearly one very good reason for a good deal of distrust to exist on the Russian side. Here’s the TASS report I discovered on the topic:

Russia is prepared for a serious discussion with the United States regarding the return of diplomatic property wrongfully confiscated by Washington, Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev told Russian reporters ahead of the Russian-US consultations set to take place in Istanbul on April 10. "We will also have an in-depth discussion about the return of illegally seized diplomatic property to the Russian side, which is of critical importance for the restoration of normalcy in the entire bilateral relationship," Darchiev said. According to the diplomat, the next round of Russian-US expert consultations is being held "in line with the directives of the Russian and US presidents to their foreign ministries to restore the operations of the diplomatic missions of the two countries." "This is about addressing the 'toxic legacy' of the previous US administration, which imposed severe restrictions on the activities of Russian diplomatic missions in the United States, including limitations on diplomats' movement within the host country, financial and visa restrictions, and severely diminished interstate relations," the ambassador emphasized. "Certainly, such aggressive actions, which included the outright seizure of six diplomatic properties belonging to Russia, did not go without a response," Darchiev noted. As a result, according to him, "a complex web of problems has been created, which is now being untangled through joint efforts by the Russian and American delegations." The Russian Foreign Ministry previously announced that the Russian delegation at the April 10 consultations in Istanbul will be led by the ambassador to Washington, while the US delegation will be headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter. The last Russian-US consultations took place on February 27 in Istanbul at the residence of the US Consul General and lasted for over six hours. [My Emphasis]

I’ll first note the rank of the diplomats involved in these talks is rather low and add no talks were conducted at all during March on the fundamental issue of relations restoration. IMO, a large mismatch is present between the priorities of the two presidents—Putin wants the correct reestablishment of relations and return of properties prioritized in order for a modicum of trust through deeds to be established while Trump wants to immediately enter into negotiations regarding the US defeat in Ukraine since his bragging he could bring that about immediately upon assuming office was turning into a BigLie to get him elected. As Russia’s new ambassador to the Outlaw US Empire notes, the work needing to be done is as complex as the “web of problems” that developed from the Empire’s illegalities, and that’s why I’m mystified that no talks on that big issue occurred at all during March and should have been initiated by Trump since he’s the one so eager for a deal that only a restoration of trust can provide. And from that, we can assume the hesitancy of Putin to agree to anything forwarded by Team Trump since no activity is happening in the #1 area of Putin’s concern.

Trump’s clear addiction to instant gratification causes him to speak without first thinking about what he’s about to say. The he’s “pissed off at Putin” because Trump’s unable to deliver on any of its proposals isn’t Putin’s fault. Trump clearly has no control over Zelensky or the Nazis behind him, nor does he have control over an EU/NATO that wants the conflict to continue and thus won’t agree to any attempts by Trump to end the Empire’s involvement. Indeed, in the past several days we’ve had several important links that prove the Empire’s involvement from the outset just as I’ve postulated that pin the tail of guilt onto Trump as well and Obama/Biden. It’s quite possible that Trump’s cognitive disorder that many have noted results from ADD—Attention Deficit Disorder—a cognitive learning disability that’s become very common nowadays thanks to environmental pollution and likely contributes to his need for problems to be solved ASAP.

The European problem and its ties to its genuine history is involved ever more in the Ukraine situation. Gym rats who’ve read Lavrov’s interviews and press conference answers already know his views on European history and how it shapes today’s events. The winner of one of Russia’s many contests, in this case “Media Class” in TASS’s 2.0 competition, the prize was to ask Foreign Minister Lavrov an interview-type question:

Question: My name is Vasilisa Pankova. I am in the 11th grade, and I am the winner of the Media Class in TASS 2.0 competition. Sergey Lavrov: Congratulations. Question: Mr Lavrov, thank you very much for finding the time for our interview. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. I am participating in the competition with the support of the National Center for Historical Memory. If we in Russia honor the memory of those who defeated the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War, then the West is trying in every possible way to "forget" and distort our history. Is it worth "shaking them up" somehow? Sergey Lavrov: This is not the first year that we have been trying to shake them up. Indeed, long before the start of the special military operation, there was a tendency to consign history to oblivion, and quite intensive attempts were made to put the winners and the defeated on the same level, to undermine and denigrate the role of the Soviet Union. In our contacts with German diplomats over the past seven or eight years, at least, the idea slipped through our minds more and more often (I am conveying what they told us, the meaning was this) that they had paid everyone for everything and did not owe anything else to anyone. It was a wake-up call. Now, when we see how Germany has openly proclaimed the slogan of remilitarization, for this purpose it has changed the Constitution, will collect money in debt in order to implement an armaments program worth 800 billion euros in 3-4 years, when the ideology of Nazism in Germany is already beginning to come out more and more, despite the constitutional prohibitions and the verdicts of the Nuremberg Tribunal, this is alarming. The matter is not limited to Germany alone. In the same row are the Baltic countries, which simply live with Russophobia. In my opinion, without it, they can neither fall asleep nor wake up. This includes a number of other countries. But in general, we are now witnessing another "wave", when Europe has again taken up arms (looking at some faces, I want to say "opened") against our country. After all, before the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, in World War II, all world tragedies began with the aggressive actions of Europeans: the Napoleonic Wars, the First World War, and the Second World War. It was only after World War II, when Europe was weakened, that Americans became the leaders of the "free world." After that time, they initiated most of the conflicts on the planet. Before that, all the tragedy came exclusively from Europe. During World War II, in addition to the countries that officially fought on the side of Adolf Hitler (including Italy, Finland and a number of others), almost all other European countries (neutral countries) participated in the battles on the side of the German army. For example, the French–-yes, they had the Resistance Movement. But like most other European countries, the official authorities in Paris obediently surrendered to the will of the victors and continued to live as if nothing had happened. But we will never forget the role played by the Resistance Movement. This is just one example. Official French troops took part in the battles on the side of Nazi Germany, including in a number of punitive operations. There are many such examples. Now that the anti-Russian "wave" is rising, attempts are being made to blame the Soviet Union for the beginning of the war, not even to equate Hitler and Stalin, but to present Stalin as the main culprit of what happened. They, of course, cause great concern. What is behind this? Germany probably wants to regain its former greatness and genetically, for this purpose, they break through their old Nazi instincts. As for the rest of the European countries, some want to erase the pages of their national shame, collaborationism and connivance with the Nazis from history as soon as possible, while others see Nazi ideology as a new tool for maintaining their positions on the European political scene. We will fight this. Forgetting history, one's spiritual and moral values and roots has become one of the main reasons for what we are now witnessing in Ukraine. There, precisely because of the inculcation of oblivion of everything that was in the past: Russian roots and the vast territory that at that time was part of modern Ukraine and began to be used by the Americans and Europeans to bring to power in this country the openly Russophobic Nazi regime, which declared war against its own people. Having seized power through an illegal coup d'état, calling those who disagreed with it terrorists, he began a real war against them using regular armed forces, aviation, and artillery. The West connived at the actions of this regime to exterminate the entire Russian part of the history of these lands. And it was the Russians, such as Catherine II, G.A. Potemkin and our other glorious ancestors, who developed these territories, built Odessa, other cities, ports, factories and plants. The regime that came to power as a result of a coup d'état decided to erase all this from the memory of the people in order to obediently serve the desire of its Western puppeteers, who have always dreamed of creating a direct military threat to our country from Ukraine. We need to fight this. For quite a long time, we have been annually promoting a General Assembly resolution at the UN on the inadmissibility of the glorification of Nazism. The overwhelming majority of states vote for it. Over the past couple of years, the West has been quite "vilely" trying to "kill" this resolution by introducing amendments equating Nazism and the crimes of Nazism with what is happening as part of a special military operation. But that did not prevent the resolution from remaining on the agenda of the General Assembly. It was again adopted by an impressive number of votes. This will continue to be the case. We are carrying out the same work at UNESCO and within the framework of other international organizations, such as the CSTO, the CIS, and the SCO. All these things are important in order to prevent us from once again rallying half of Europe under the banners of Nazism, neo-Nazism, or even the whole of Europe against our country, as is actually happening. They began by pumping Vladimir Zelensky with weapons until complete "victory" and Russia's "strategic defeat" on the battlefield. Now, realising that this is not working, they are saying that it is necessary to send their armed forces to the "battlefield." First of all, the French and the British, who are simply obsessed with this. I hope that not everyone has forgotten the lessons of history. Many European leaders (and there are more and more of them) are beginning to understand the deadlock and catastrophic nature of such another attempt. I am sure that voters will make their choice when they go to the polling stations again. Our policy is aimed at ensuring that the sacred memory never leaves history and the memory of all generations, including the future. It remains unchanged. We are convinced of our historical, moral and human rightness. [My Emphasis]

IMO, Lavrov needs to move the date for the Outlaw US Empire’s responsibility for all the bad happening back to WW1 when it censored George Seldes exclusive interview with defeated German Army leader Paul von Hindenburg shortly after the 11 November 1918 Armistice where he admitted Germany sued for peace because it knew the weight of the American forces would be impossible for Germany to overcome; thus, there was no “back-stabbing” by anyone as Hitler would use as his #1 BigLie to gain control over Germany (available in You Can’t Print That!). But we must also admit the role the US played in the crafting of the Versailles Treaty that called for punitive reparations to be paid by Germany so the entente could repay the “loans” made to them by the Americans—”loans” that in the past were always cancelled after the end of the many European wars. Indeed, Wilson went to war specifically to ensure the allied victory so the “loans” would be repaid.

“We will” and “We need to fight this” and his closing remark that genuine historical memory must continue into the future—I would say far into the future until the annual 9 May celebrations fade away into every ten years then every 25 and so on until the 200th anniversary in 2245, when perhaps Nazism will finally be erased from active practice globally. The concern of course is with now and the near future. Where the young female reporter graduates to after university is unknown, but her current affiliation points to her possibly becoming a historian or perhaps a diplomat. I have no doubts about how Russia will behave towards the rise of EuroNazism as we’re already seeing the rhetorical pushback that’s backed by what Putin said could be done with Oreshnik. We need to closely watch NATO’s machinations in the Baltic Sea region as that’s the one region where it seems NATO hopes to provoke a confrontation. However, as stated by many clear-eyed analysts, Russia wants only one thing from Europe—to be left alone to pursue its own development. It has no desire for any further European lands or peoples to oversee as it once did.

And what of EU/NATO blustering that it will rebuild its armaments industries and remilitarize with 800 Billion euros it will likely steal from Europeans via some sort of Eurobond? Since much of Europe’s deindustrialized, the process will need to commence from the underground up—the resources that must be excavated to convert into the materials to build anything. How much remains after all the war material made since 1800? What fuel will be used for energy? It appears that a series of industrial supply chains will need to be created from scratch. And since Europe lacks so much of the above before even getting further into thinking about how this might be accomplished, where does it propose to find all those things? Can they even be found? And surely 800 Billion euros won’t even come close to being enough. Will Europeans willingly sacrifice their standards of living so another war machine can be built that Russia will destroy when EU/NATO attacks it? The only way is for Nazism to rise like a rocket over the next year for any of that to begin. RT reports on a new poll out of Germany:

According to a new Ipsos survey released on Wednesday, the AfD has 25% of public support, while the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) bloc trails at 24%. Compared to the previous poll in early March, the AfD gained three points, while the conservatives dropped by five. Support for outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) remained unchanged at 15%, while the Greens slipped to 11%, and are now tied with the Left Party, which gained two points to reach its highest level since December 2016.

Given what Merz has already done and said post-election, the slide isn’t surprising aside from it not being greater. Here’s what Maria Zakharova said about the above topic at her weekly briefing today:

On the potential catastrophic consequences for regional and global stability as a result of the "activities" of the main instigators of the war in Ukraine - the EU and NATO On April 3-4, a meeting of the NATO Council at the level of foreign ministers was held in Brussels. The event was further evidence that the member countries of this military-political bloc do not abandon their efforts to militarize Europe, continuing to nurture confrontational plans against our country. The alliance still believes that Russia is a "long-term threat" and will remain so even after the end of the Ukrainian conflict. Preparing for an armed conflict with us, which, according to NATO, may occur in 4-5 years, the countries of the North Atlantic bloc plan to radically increase military spending. There are growing calls to reach figures of 3 to 5% of GDP. Members of this organisation spend huge amounts of money–-more than a trillion dollars annually-–on military purposes, while their economies are "bursting at the seams" and the process of deindustrialisation of Europe is underway. The number of problems in the social sphere has reached a critical mass. Does anyone else have a question about the peaceful nature of the alliance, as NATO assured us? I don't think so. The situation is similar in the EU direction. The topic of increasing military spending was actively discussed at an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council at the level of defence ministers on April 2-3 in Warsaw. The task has been set to inflict a "strategic defeat on the battlefield" on our country. To this end, the EU intends to spend more than 800 billion euros on military needs in the next four years. In line with global aggressive plans, NATO and the European Union are building a policy towards Ukraine, which is destined to play the role of a victim in the geopolitical confrontation with Russia. The "collective West" intends to continue supporting the Kiev regime–-Ukrainians "must fight." In the first three months of this year, the countries of the North Atlantic bloc have already allocated 20 billion euros to Bankova. The alliance does not demonstrate the slightest desire to set its puppets up for constructive negotiations on a peace agreement. On the contrary, NATO is doing its best to add fuel to the fire. At a meeting in Brussels, Secretary General Martin Rutte openly spoke in favour of "the front line moving not from east to west," but in the opposite direction. In other words, they just want the battalion commander to push off the Urals with his foot. NATO ideologists are pushing for this. According to Brussels, the strengthening of Vladimir Zelensky's position will be facilitated by the ridiculous "coalition of the willing"–-this is some group of concerned maniacs, the most radical part of the alliance member states, which is eager to take a direct part in the conflict in Ukraine on the side of the Bandera regime. The "barkers" of this group of adventurers–-Great Britain and France–-convene summits and meetings of the chiefs of the general staff. At the same time, they do not realise that their reckless actions could lead to the largest armed conflict involving nuclear powers since World War II. [My Emphasis]

When the histories of England/UK and France are examined, their basis for motivations against Russia become rather clear—French alliance with Hitler during WW2 is still fresh as is the immediate planning by Churchill—Operation Unthinkable—at WW2’s end to resume the war against the USSR with the aid of Outlaw US Empire atomic bombs. And of course, there’s Churchill’s 5 March 1946 Fulton, Missouri Iron Curtain speech that officially spawned the Cold War only 10 months after Germany’s surrender. There’re many excellent reasons for Russia to be very wary and extremely cautious in its relations with the Outlaw US Empire for it could easily relapse into the same ideological frame as EU/NATO. A select few analysts are calling for Putin to make a deal with Trump before the opportunity gets killed—literally. I’m not one of those. Russia knows what it needs to do and that’s to create a security situation that favors it along with the rest of Eurasia, and it’s very likely it will need to construct that itself along with its Eurasian partners. I hasten to add that Southwest Asia is also part of Eurasia, meaning the Zionist threat to humanity must also be resolved.

