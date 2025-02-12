President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk after he was presented with the Global Citizen Award by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the Clinton Global Initiative Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in New York.

For many decades, I’ve wanted to see the massive criminal fraud committed by US politicians and businesspeople to be investigated and prosecuted—the pool is very deep and dark and implicates many well-known people. The fraud and corruption exposed at USAID is small compared to the many billions—trillions even—that have warped local and global politics since the 1950s. What’s happening now focuses on fraud and corruption of more recent vintage. One of Sputnik’s top journalists Ekaterina Blinova has filed two reports, one yesterday and one today, with one hopes more to follow. Since George Soros is one of those implicated, this becomes a geopolitical issue since he’s interfered in the internal politics of so many nations on behalf of the Outlaw US Empire. Much of the info presented by Ms. Blinova comes from previous news reports and investigations by Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel. Since some Gym members can’t access Sputnik Globe, I’ll copy/paste its two latest reports that also contain links to many others, then I’ll discuss some of their findings.

The first is from 10 February, “EXPOSED: How Clinton Crime Family Laundered US Tax Dollars to Enrich Fake 'Charity' Empire:”

The Data Republican search tool has revealed tens of millions of US taxpayer dollars in Clinton coffers. Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel argues this is just a fraction of a multibillion-dollar theft. The charity graph shows $83M in Clinton Foundation receipts for 2023, with just $17K from USAID. While this aligns with its IRS tax report, Ortel questions whether all receipts were declared, citing the charity's history of hiding revenues.

The Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) graph shows $228M in gross receipts, with $93.9M from USAID. Ortel again doubts these figures fully reveal the extent of the corruption. Rather, the analyst suspects hundreds of billions are stolen annually by NGOs in the US, with Clinton charities playing a key role in widespread humanitarian corruption.

CHAI was created in 2009 after a failed 2004 attempt to legitimize illegal fundraising by Clinton for HIV/AIDS efforts, Ortel says. They failed to register as foreign agents in 2002, violating IRS rules. By 2009, Obama’s had team allegedly covered up the CF’s crimes, allowing further expansion. The 2023 tax figures seem underreported, as the Clintons re-launched the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in 2022 with high-profile fundraising, according to Ortel. "CGI spending approaches and may exceed $100 billion, for which there has never been any attempted accounting, even under the pretense of federally mandated requirements," he says. The Clintons have underreported their USAID receipts for years, Ortel alleges. Restated CHAI reports for 2009-2012 show most revenue came from unauthorized agency work, with undisclosed USAID-linked activities in South Africa. Beyond USAID, various US government entities and numerous foreign governments have donated to and collaborated with Clinton charities, appearing in their marketing materials as supporters of the Clintons' work for "globalist elites," according to the analyst. Questions remain about the funds from the CF's 2023 collaboration with Volodymyr Zelensky's wife, Olena’s foundation, and where the money went. "Perhaps this money has financed the absurd lifestyles of the Zelensky family and other oligarchs?" Ortel asks. A real investigation of “leaky” charities, starting with the Clinton Charity Fraud Network and its major donors back to 1997, would likely yield hundreds of billions of dollars for the US government and others abroad, Ortel concludes.

The second was published on 11 February, “Bigger Than USAID Scandal? Clinton Probe to Expose Gates, Soros and Epstein Links”:

The fall of the House of Clinton would trigger a domino effect, upending globalist entities like Bilderberg, billionaires such as Bill Gates & George Soros, and their bought politicians worldwide, says Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel. How Could the Clinton Foundation Probe Expose Globalists? Ortel calls CF the largest unprosecuted fraud. If true, its trustees, executives and donors – both US and foreign – could face IRS and legal probes at home and abroad. Hundreds of billions in grants could be returned to US and foreign governments if fraud is proven, according to the analyst. What Countries, Entities, and Private Funds Have Donated to the Clintons? Australia, France, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Sweden, the UK, Ukraine and others funded CF, public records show. The largest known donor is UNITAID (WHO), which has sent hundreds of millions more than CF has reported to the IRS since 2006. Other suspicious donors: DFID, AusAID, NORAD and aid agencies from Canada, Ireland and Sweden, Ortel says. Private foundations also funded Clinton frauds. The Gates Foundation has donated since 2005 – while convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein collaborated with Bill Clinton. George Soros is another key donor. Who Promoted the Clintons' Globalist Web? Harvard, Yale and Columbia University gave credibility to Clinton charity frauds, Ortel says. Legacy media & publishers boosted Clinton Global Initiative events, ignoring that none were legally registered charities. Investigation Into the Clinton Charitable Work A full probe into CF and its offshoots is needed ASAP, Ortel says. A 2018 hearing revealed CF owes $2.5 billion to the US government for acting as a foreign agent instead of a nonprofit. But the scandal exceeds $2.5 billion–-Bill Clinton used charity as a front, with no honest accounting for AIDS, climate, or Haiti’s missing $10 billion, Ortel concludes. [Bolded Italics My Emphasis]

Yes, I’ve wanted the Clinton’s investigated since it was proven he had connections to cocaine and other drug smuggling during his tenure as Arkansas governor. His crimes against humanity came later while president. Hillery is infamous for her law breaking as Secretary of State including her crimes against humanity. But there’re many other notables oozing corruption and perhaps worse when it comes to organized eugenics which would be genocide. It appears that the uncovering of all the corruption has boosted Trump’s approval in polls, although his foreign policy aims in West Asia are reprehensible. That Biden didn’t issue more preemptive pardons is somewhat surprising given the great breadth and depth of corruption being unveiled. Oh, have you seen what’s happening with gold? It appears that the decades of artificially suppressing its price is finally ending and that might trigger another financial crisis. More fraud and corruption in the Trillions this time. Here’s the opening lines of Dr. Hudson’s interview notes he posted at his Patreon page on the topic he’ll be discussing with Ben Norton today:

Gold hit an all-time high of $2,919 on Monday, February 10. Demand is far outrunning supply. The effect is much like a run on the bank.

He then explains the inner workings of gold on commodity markets and how governments and banks collude to keep its price down. It appears there’re several Ponzi Schemes operating at the same time and far fewer chairs available when the music finally stops.

