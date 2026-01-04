It didn’t take long for the Trump Gang to continue its Outlawry with its attack on Venezuela and abduction of its President and his wife—a replay using Narco Terrorism as the new wine in the old Weapons of Mass Destruction bottle. The Narco-Terrorist is the Outlaw US Empire that has laundered trillions of dollars over the decades with its “agencies”—FBI, OSS, CIA, DEA—being the major players as several have proven at the cost of their lives while others’s books with their evidence languish unread in libraries and bookstores. International condemnation is almost universal, but what’s required are actions as it’s clearer than ever that words are pointless.

I was going to spotlight a few Global Times items that seemed to provide a note of optimism, especially this editorial. But the extreme Trump lawlessness has flipped that on its head. IMO, the question now becomes how to contain and punish the Outlaws—for there’s more than one: We cannot forget the Zionists and the Nazis in Ukraine and those emerging in the EU.

The Outlaw US Empire’s actions, however, don’t alter some very important fundamental facts that make it an empire in severe decline, thus its increasingly desperate actions. Economically, the ongoing real recession is deepening, no matter how much manipulation is done to statistics—the “Killing Line” is being seen by more people daily. And that is directly related to the ongoing fiscal mismanagement of an economy that’s geared to benefit the top 10% of the income pyramid. Add to that the lack of any genuine political opposition and classifying the Empire as an Oligarchy is 100% correct. And that means nothing of any meaningful substance will change without solidarity and mass resistance mounted by the populace. And with the continual breaking of constitutional law by the very entity that’s charged with its enforcement means the Empire is close to becoming a lawless nation. It may not seem that way to many US-based Gym readers, but that’s the reality when looking closely at the past 12 months of Trump and his allies. One very telling aspect is the lack of a ruling by the US Supreme Court on the legality of Trump’s tariffs, a ruling that should have been made by the end of last November. If the USSC rolls over for Trump, more of the Constitution and Bill of Rights will be disappeared—and that ought to trouble all Americans, even the top 10%.

Locally, we continue our battle against Trump’s Homeland Security and its ICE attempt to establish a concentration camp next to the Newport airport. The battle relies on the courts, so the continuation of the Rule of Law is imperative. Fortunately, Oregon and most of its people believe in the sanctity of the constitution and Rule of Law, and so far the federal district courts have shown their independence. One wonders where the MAGAnuts stand on this critical issue—does America First also include Constitutional Law? I see an upcoming battle over this key point as tensions rise on the way to the November elections. Will Trump attempt to cancel them? Will he continue his attack on Constitutional Rights? The gross breaking of International and Constitutional law IMO sends a signal that he intends to do just that and to use his ICE as Gestapo, which is how they’ve been employed so far.

So, where to find joy in the new year? Family, friends and community seem to be the only real places. Lines from American Pie come to mind. But the very sad reality is the situation that existed on December 31st of all my preceding 70 years remains the same—the land of my birth is an Outlaw Imperialist State that exhibits aspects of democracy but is actually an oligarchy not subject to public control as designed by the constitution whose Bill of Rights is the only thing separating us from totalitarian barbarity. Yes, I’d like to write some happy news, but there’s no muse.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!