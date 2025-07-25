karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

jo blo
16h

If it IS a content issue, it shows that you're winning.

So..take it as a Badge of Courage.

14h

Current time restraints prevent me from digesting the whole article so I will quickly raise two standout points -

When we talk of America we're talking about its control among competing crime syndicates/organisations. So we witness these factions vying for easy money in an ever dwindling pot of treasure. The ones that come out on top will determine how America's global future will be shaped. The winners we hope will be the pragmatists who see the future in embracing China and Russia and BRICS.

The old school factions, the CIA, Federal Reserve (JPM & Co), the bought & paid public servants and various don't think-tanks including assorted media presstitutes, all incompetent trough-dependent parasites as witness these last few decade entanglements in disastrous military conflicts for hearts & minds with tanking economies running up never to be paid (he who bails first, bails best) Debt.

My guess is after throwing a few punches for show to the beleaguered 'nutters' above, Trump and the Peter Thiel Techo Trekkies, including Elon who's doing Samaritan work in China/Global South will embrace the NWO with Larry Fingers Fink investing heavily in Russia, China and Iran's back-passages/corridors.

Regarding Tucker Carlson although a tad overexuberant, a bit of a Charlie from what I've seen, talks FAMILY as does PUTIN. This shared value alone should be exploited to the max as 99% of the world's population would get behind it.

Unfortunately as we speak mass graves are being dug in Gaza, another 50/100 families ripped apart who never stood a chance to nurture their own.

40 more comments...

© 2025 karlof1
