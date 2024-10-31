Professors Hudson and Wolff have discussed the upcoming US Election on several previous occasions with Nima, while this session specifically focuses on US political dynamics, issues foreign and domestic that are being completely ignored, and what the outcomes might be depending on who is declared the winner. And no, there’s no talk of the election being stolen by on side or the other or what the social response might be depending on who wins. The number of excellent ideas and insights are too many to list. Dr. Wolff carries the show because he has somewhat better insights and is able to articulate them better. Dr. Wolff provides one of the more interesting points that’s revealed at the 19:00 mark of the 80-minute podcast:

The Hegelian Moment of American Politics: Cold War Isolationism of the Other as the initial thesis has matured and become its antithesis: the isolation of the US as it’s now the Other compared with the Global Majority.

Yes, the discussion prior to that declaration is key, so don’t skip it. As with their previous chats about the election, they talk about the issues neither candidate or their party wants to discuss and would prefer to keep buried underneath the Establishment Narrative. But the discussion is also about the world since the Outlaw US Empire is certainly global. The key factor is the Empire’s declining and is thus desperate to halt that decline, which it’s doing at the expense of its vassals in Europe but also in Asia. However, the Empire’s internal nature that’s been present from its beginning is one main factor in its decline—Exceptionalism where all else are Others, even those thinking themselves allies—Kissinger’s axiom applies: It’s better to be an enemy than a friend of America.

What’s described above is only a sampling of what’s discussed. Again, it’s not aimed only at the domestic US audience but to the whole world since the Outlaw US Empire is global. Six of their previous discussions are available in transcript or podcast at this archive, with the uppermost being the most recent aside from the one reported here. I certainly highly suggest reading/viewing the others as they’re all very educational.

