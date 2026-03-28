karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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james's avatar
james
Mar 28

excellent overview karl... your first post on today's moa thread was excellent.. you've quoted some or all of it here too.. grear commentary... it seems the abraham accords gang are tied to the us$ which is invariably tied to the epstein class... whether this is a reenactment of the titanic, or not - we'll have to wait and see... if iran can torpedo it - even better...

i think russia and china must know they are next on the menu, so i suspect they are working silently to help iran here.. i don't know though... trump and netanyahu were intent on serving their masters, so here we are.. thanks for your work and welcome back - however temporary it is...

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2 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
Loam's avatar
Loam
Mar 29

It's great to see you back here, Karl. I was starting to think you'd been censored, or worse, that you'd fallen into ICE's clutches.

I'm taking this quote from your excellent post, with which I completely agree:

"IMO, it’s very disappointing that so few declare the actions by the Trump Gang and the Zionists as the Crimes Against Humanity they are. That both Trump and Netanyahu differ in no way from Hitler, Mussolini and Japan’s leadership and merit being hung by the neck until dead."

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