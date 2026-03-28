Sorry for the long silence here at the Gym as my writings have appeared at Moon of Alabama and Sonar21 almost exclusively since 28 February. Much of my time was spent watching numerous podcasts made by people with much better sources so I could gain a more informed insight into this event, event being a word far too soft to describe what’s transpired. My comment made at MoA today is mach better:

On 28 February 2026, a clear surprise attack struck Iran that was in the midst of negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire. It’s proven that the Empire started the war along with the Zionists and deliberately targeted the Minab school and incinerated the 180+ children and adults there–two War Crimes in one throw: Starting a War of Aggression and deliberately targeting a civilian structure. The #1 War Crime and the beginning of thousands of “lesser” war crimes. From Iran’s POV, 28 February 2026 was its Day of Infamy, for the Outlaw US Empire attack differed in no manner from Japan’s 7 December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbour, yet no publication I know of published that very glaring and exceedingly important fact. Instead, we were served various bromides like Operation Epstein Fury to describe the crimes being committed. It’s clearly forgotten that EVERY strike made by the Zionists and Outlaw US Empire is a War Crime, and every retaliatory strike made by Iran is 100% legal–Iran is in the right; its actions are just.



IMO, it’s very disappointing that so few declare the actions by the Trump Gang and the Zionists as the Crimes Against Humanity they are. That both Trump and Netanyahu differ in no way from Hitler, Mussolini and Japan’s leadership and merit being hung by the neck until dead. Yes, the continual actions by the Outlaw US Empire since 1945 have led up to this moment where it’s now clear to the world that it’s the #1 threat to human existence and must be contained while a new set of global institutions are erected. However, we’re still left with a very difficult problem–how to discipline nuclear armed rogue nations. Yes, a distinction must be made as most nuclear armed nations are not rogues and understand their role in advancing global peace. The Western Imperialist Age of Plunder is at an end, yet Western behavior shows the world it’s not ready to accept that fact. Indeed, two Settler states have decided no law exists for them and they can slaughter all with impunity. Infamy to the nth degree demanding both must suffer extreme defeat–one driven back to its shores and the other pushed into the sea.

The information war has produced some very novel productions many by Iran and its friends, while the outbursts from the Trump Gang continually reveal its immoral arrogance and contempt for all but the Epstein Class. I highly suggest visiting this page where eight excellent examples are compiled for viewing.

When this began four weeks ago, I opined it wouldn’t be over in a few days as the Trump Gang arrogantly announced, and that it would last all of March and likely beyond. And it’s still very unclear how the war will end as too many possibilities exist. There’s the very real possibility Netanyahu or some other Zionist will elect to use nukes to accomplish their political goal of utterly destroying Iran. But Iran is a very large nation, as large as Western Europe with most of its military capabilities and weapon plants buried deep inside/under its very formidable mountains. On the other hand, Occupied Palestine is small and very compact with 75% of its remaining population residing in Teal Aviv and Haifa. It’s nuclear reactor at Dimona Iran has proven capable of destroying without any Zionist interference and would be Iran’s equivalent use of a nuke in retaliation to the Zionists nuke use. There are also the desalinization plants that provide more than 60% of Zionist potable water, while GCC states are even more vulnerable.

It appears UAE wants to widen the war, a move that has brought forth the review of the region’s colonial history and current ties to Empire and the Epstein Class. Readers should note the overt efforts to tie the Outlaw US Empire, Zionists and GCC gangsters to the Epstein Class. This link to the Globalist Syndicate is crucial when looking at the Geopolitical aspects of the war and what might emerge from it. The overt effort of Iran and China to end the Petrodollar and overall influence on the Bretton Woods institutions and dollarized global financial system ought to be very visible and is of vital importance for the world and Anti-Imperialist Americans. For those who are unaware, Iran is targeting all Outlaw US Empire interests in West Asia, not just the military bases but the geoeconomic interests that are also sinews of Empire. And of course, the greatest Imperial asset is Occupied Palestine and its Zionist proxy. Thus, it’s not too surprising UAE is siding with Empire and Zionists for it’s an artificial construct of both.

At the war’s outset I opined Iran hid a large portion of its air defense (AD) systems for use later once the aggressors mostly exhausted their stand-off weapons and would need to being overflying Iran to deliver iron bombs, and I appear to have been correct as jets that challenge Iran’s airspace are being targeted and hit. Iran says its downed 135 aircraft of various types, mostly drones, some of which like the MQ-9 being very sophisticated and expensive. More tanker and other aircraft are being hit on airfields, mostly in Saudi Arabia. And today, Ansarallah actively entered the conflict targeting Eliat and other Southern Palestine and Jordainan locations in the Gulf of Aqaba.

Perhaps the biggest surprise so far is Hezbollah’s remarkable performance in negating the Zionist invasion of Lebanon and Syria, although in tandem the spotlight deserves to be shared by the many Iraqi Resistance factions as they’ve driven the Empire from Iraq and appear to be poised to enter Kuwait and Syria. Watching intently is Turkey’s Erdogan and Azerbaijan’s Aliev. Armenia’s Pashinyan not nearly so much. Pakistan is also straddling the fence, although PM Sharif formally stated Pakistan supports Iran’s right to defend itself. NATO is handcuffed with Spain’s Sanchez leading European Anti-Zionism, which Iran has acknowledged. Hebrew media monitored by Alastair Crooke is in despair confirming what many have noted: The Zionists are badly overextended and thus very vulnerable. Netanyahu’s Gang has made several mobilization calls that aren’t being answered because many have fled to Greek Islands, Cyprus, Greece, and wherever their dual passport was issued. Plus, many are continually confined to bomb shelters. The boasts made by the Zionists Poroshenko and Zelensky that Donbass Russians will forever live in their cellars is now a fact of life for those unable to escape Occupied Palestine. It’s not to prevent the world from learning how much pain is applied by Iran; rather, it’s to prevent locals within Occupied Palestine from seeing the ruination. Few reservists are coming forth as many want to live and not die for Netanyahu.

What will April bring? Trump is touting boots on the ground and has sent forces to the region. Meanwhile, such forces that were already in the region, mostly in Kuwait, were just attacked by Iran and dealt a significant blow to the few amphibious assets and troops already in place. Iran’s topography is designed for defense particularly in the key Strait of Hormuz area—2,000Km of coastline and mountains rising immediately behind. Here are two expandable images that provide great detail—one and two. I wrote several expositions at MoA dealing with the vast difficulty of any form of assault on Iranian territory all of which is agreed to by military experts on the podcasts I’ve watched. It’s not just surviving the landing phase, but the logistics required to keep any beachhead alive.

Some weeks ago, I wrote about China being the world’s greatest manufacturer of tunnel boring machines, and as you can see in the above image those are very powerfully built underground enclosures that reputedly crisscross all of Iran and are also present on its larger islands. Iran’s policy of burying its missile force and other weaponry to protect it from Western stand-off weapons began earnestly in 2003; so, Iran’s had 20+ years to bore many kilometers of tunnels for its weapons and nuclear program. And you can assume Chinese engineers supplied help to Iranian engineers in this project, which IMO probably continues as I type to allow for expansion of its missile and drone fabrication facilities. Iran planned for a long war to defeat Western Shock & Awe; in other words, Iran studied and knew its enemy while the West failed completely. Iran also has well over one million armed, mobilized people and can draw on millions more from its population of 90+ million. Combined Outlaw US Empire combat forces number perhaps 400,000 at most globally with 10-15% unavailable on a daily basis for a variety of reasons. As seen, the US Navy is very reluctant to get within 500Km of Iran. As we’ve also seen, USN sailors aren’t willing to be sacrificed for the Epstein Class, and many Marines are reportedly filing emergency contentious objector papers. Many no doubt would like to see Pete Hegseth leading the first assault group. Iran knows the Outlaw US Empire’s people lack the political will to back the sort of war the Trump Gang have started. (What many miss is the fact that US Imperialist behavior has existed for their entire lives, so it was Biden, Trump, Obama, W Bush, Clinton. GHW Bush, Reagan, and so forth that are all as guilty as Trump and the Zionists. Thus, No Kings is the wrong slogan; No Imperialism, No Empire are the correct slogans.)

As many note, it’s not just oil, LNG/LPG, and fertilizers that are being curtailed by the selective Hormuz closure as there are other things like helium, sulfur as well as the foods required to keep most of the CGG alive. GCC cash flow has mostly halted, which is something none can afford to occur. Qatar appears to be the only sensible one of the bunch as it’s already capitulated thanks to the Zionist strike on Iran’s Pars gas works that prompted the retaliation against Qatar’s. With next to no more AMB/AD interceptor missiles, the Zionists, Empire and GCC are mostly naked and Iran’s very accurate missiles will devastate. Thus, the conditions that caused the Zionists to beg for a halt after 12 days last June are being replicated in greater detail. Hezbollah has shown it rearmed with better weapons, more motivated people and is mauling the Zionists in Southern Lebanon, Northern Occupied Palestine, and are targeting the Syrian headchoppers. Iran adds to the onslaught, but it’s Hezbollah on the ground that’s already destroyed/disabled over 100 Merkava tanks that’s causing the Zionist’s alarm. What has yet to occur is a concerted uprising in the West Bank and an offensive by Hamas and allies. I’ve expected Iran to target key West Bank settler and IDF points with drones and perhaps missiles. And it’s unclear what the several million Palestinians within Jordan will do since Iran’s been targeting AD installations there. It appears that Jordan is being or will be used as a staging location for the Outlaw US Empire’s troops arriving in the region. Of course, as soon as they arrive and are located, they will be targeted.

Meanwhile, investigators into the Epstein Files haven’t ceased their digging, although BigLie Media’s lost interest for the moment. So, if Trump thinks he’ll escape the heat if he declares victory and TACOs, he’ll face renewed Epstein File charges, all sorts of war crime investigations along with insider trading that’s as clear as day. Trump might not believe in Law, but Law says he’s not immune. And then we have the global and domestic economic consequences of Trump’s War Crime—should the Outlaw US Empire be held responsible for global economic damages and be forced to pay reparations? IMO, that answer is yes. Will Trump go full-out Dictator and annul the 2026 election, and what will that spark if he tries? And then there’s the great unknown: What will occur if nuclear weapons get used by the Zionists or Trump? It’s clear what Iran will do but what might other nations—Russia, China, North Korea—do?

Unfortunately, realism forces me to end with the above questions. Iran has planned for this and those questions for many years. Some opine the new Supreme Leader will allow the fabrication of nuclear weapons so their existence can be announced and act as a deterrent. I’m very skeptical about the degree of deterrence nukes might offer since Iran lacks a proven ICBM that would threaten the Outlaw US Empire’s main imperial cities. With considerable luck, I hope all that will be avoided. However, I must remind readers what Iran has said—This war must bring an end to all wars and arrogance within West Asia and the exile of all things related to the Outlaw US Empire which implies an end of Zionism and its criminality.

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