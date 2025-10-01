It’s amazing that most images depicting infrastructure merely show roads, and very few mentioned housing at all, as if shelter isn’t one of the most basic needs.

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin is charged with the Infrastructure for Life national Project and met with Putin to discuss its progress. But before going further, a commentator stated the following while restacking the previous article about the evidence for Russia’s People-Centered Develpment political-economy:

Regardless, its all Gas and Oil powered. Without Fossil Capital, Russia much like any power is worth trash!

I have no idea why someone having that mindset would bother restacking something it disagreed with so violently. The political-economic goal has nothing to do with the amount of resources a nation has to use; rather, it’s related to who the economy is to benefit most and how the state can share those benefits with its citizens and vice versa. The idea is people establish a government/state so the people’s efforts can be combined to the benefit of all the people, thus making the people stronger along with the state. That in essence is Communalism or Mutualism, both of which are socialistic. The key is the acceptance of such a system by the people who organize it. Small island communities/states are documented to have instituted such systems and lived in harmony for centuries without any use of “Fossil Capital”, and the same is true for larger landed communities. The critical key is no one is allowed to usurp the balance within the nation, which also has nothing to do with “Fossil Capital.” The world was globalized without the use of any fossil fuels. Vessels that sailed around the planet did so without being held together with metal. Great swathes of canvas were woven using only wind and water power. “Fossil Capital” had nothing to do with the rise and destructive power of Empire. Nor did “Fossil Capital” have anything to do with arguably the three most powerful human inventions—Money, Interest and Debt—all of which have been controlling devices predating the use of fossil fuels by several thousand years. How a society is organized and governed depends on those within the society—if the people constructing the society are smart, they will make it strong by ensuring their fellows are also strong, that no weaknesses are allowed to develop. And why is strength required? To solve the issue of competition for scarce resources. Ideally, people from different societies within the same region would see the futility in constantly competing for the available resources and instead cooperate in their equitable distribution. History unfortunately shows that Humanity has yet to completely learn that lesson, but that doesn’t mean that societies should cease trying to develop strong states having a strong polity so they can become an example of what’s possible. I’m reminded that salt for many thousands of years was more important for Humanity than any other element, and the same is true today—Humans can do without fossil fuels but cannot go without salt.

Russia is busy devising a political-economic system that’s superior to all others, People-Centered Development, and to help its construction employs what it calls National Projects that are all aimed at improving some aspect of support necessary for the human condition. The most recent of these is Infrastructure for Life. Here’s a short listing: Water and sewage distribution systems, housing, irrigation and flood control works, roads to facilitate moving food from fields to eaters, and within Russia’s climates energy sources/systems for warmth. Medical facilities and means of communication go beyond the fundamentals listed and more could be added like education facilities and other communal facilities. All of those Russia deems needed for promoting the human condition, although not all are provided by government, such as religious facilities (although even there are some exceptions). So, let’s read what Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin had to report:

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin

V. Putin: Good afternoon! That’s exactly what I wanted to ask you to start with. You have a very large work front. First, how is the Infrastructure for Life project going? How does it unfold? And on road construction, of course, I would like to listen. You are welcome. M.Khusnullin: Vladimir Vladimirovich, this year, on your instructions, we launched the national project “Infrastructure for Life.” It should be noted that together with the governors, we set up and restructured the previous national projects very quickly. As of now, we are still meeting all the planned targets. Of course, the key issue in our national project is the construction of housing. The progress we have made in the past few years, which is slightly lower than last year, allows us to confidently say that we will build more than 100 million square meters of housing. This is a good indicator, as it will improve the living conditions of millions of families. Next question. In fact, we have built all the infrastructure around housing: municipal, social, transport. And today we see that, despite everything, the urban potential of the territories’ development is growing. We have received more urban planning solutions than last year. The volume of housing under construction is still quite stable. And we have a very good result: 17 percent more non-residential real estate was commissioned–-these are factories, hotels, tourist infrastructure. That is, in principle, we also have a good situation here. We expect that this will lead to a 30% improvement in the quality of life in the 2,160 key settlements where we have signed agreements with each governor, outlining what will be done by 2030 and 2036. These settlements are home to 75% of our country’s population. We continue to work on improving transport accessibility and carrying out a large amount of work on roads. This year, we are ahead of last year’s progress in terms of road construction and repair by 21%, which guarantees that we will meet all our road construction plans by the end of the year. I would like to emphasize that we are both carrying out ongoing road repairs and continuing our major infrastructure projects. You know all the key projects, Vladimir Vladimirovich. This year, we opened the Durtuli-Achit section, the last section from St. Petersburg to Yekaterinburg, with 7,000 vehicles per day, which is a very popular route. In the first three months, 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles were consistently traveling, including 2,500 trucks. This has a significant impact on logistics. We are continuing the Russia highway from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok, expanding it step by step where necessary. We are continuing the North-South corridor and the Azov ring. This year, we reached Mariupol and started bypassing it. By the way, we have already achieved very good progress in expanding the sections so that we have a full four-lane road along the Azov ring. V. Putin: Is there a way around Mariupol from the north? M. Khusnullin: Yes, we are bypassing Mariupol from the north and heading south. It’s a completely new road. I was there not so long ago, and I saw that the work is progressing at full speed. We plan to complete the Kaliningrad Ring within the framework of the six-year program. But in general, Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to say a huge thank you for the six-year programme. When 89 regions have signed memoranda and understand what the federal centre is doing, what the regional centre is doing, and what the municipal centre is doing, we understand the unified network of roads. Therefore, this work is progressing very well. We see that we will finish in Kaliningrad. V. Putin: You won’t finish in Kaliningrad, of course... M. Khusnullin: Vladimir Vladimirovich, you have repeatedly given instructions, so we pay attention to this. V. Putin: What about St. Petersburg? M. Khusnullin: In St. Petersburg, we have started designing and removing part of the KAD. In other words, we are moving as agreed, and we have already started this work. We continue [construction] of roads along the Black Sea coast, they are planned. And the bypass of Adler is in full swing, and the third stage of Sochi. The last time you ordered to look at the road along the sea to Novorossiysk, we are also designing this part of the work. This work is underway. I would like to point out another very important point: despite the fact that the number of cars has increased by 9 percent over the past five years, and traffic has increased by 36 percent, and the mobility of the population has increased by 30 to 100 percent in some areas, the number of accidents and deaths has decreased by 9 percent. This is due to the systematic work that you have been paying attention to, such as the improvement of roads and preventive measures taken by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. We are working on these issues, and we have seen a decrease in deaths and accidents. V. Putin: Of course, a lot depends on the quality of the roads. M. Khusnullin: And I would like to note that, of course, we continue to develop new regions. They have fully integrated into our Russian economy. Since 2025, all projects have been implemented according to our standards. Some regions are even at an average level compared to all Russian regions in terms of program implementation, with the Lugansk People’s Republic ranking 29th out of 89 in Russia. The road construction program has been fully completed this year. We have planned every road for six years, even down to every village, and we have planned which roads will be repaired when, and we are showing this to the public. We have a good growth in the financial sector. Your decision to allow large banks to enter has given a breakthrough impetus. If we started with a loan portfolio of 10 billion, we now have 175 billion working in the regional economy. 246 enterprises are operating within the free economic zone and more have been added this year. Most importantly, 2.5 million residents receive pensions and social benefits in the territories. This process is fully established. As the line of contact changes, we are actively entering these territories and working. Everything is going according to plan. I am confident that we have completed all the tasks you set, and we have set up this work in three years... V. Putin: How does the mortgage behave? M. Khusnullin: Regarding mortgages, Vladimir Vladimirovich, the key issue is, of course, that the support for preferential mortgages has kept the market stable. We are compensating this interest rate to millions of people. This is not cheap for the budget, but it is the main measure of support that has allowed us to preserve the construction industry so far. People who have invested in apartments will be able to receive them. We meet with each governor on a weekly basis to ensure that the market remains stable. People must preserve their investments. V. Putin: The decision on preferential mortgages is both social and economic. M. Khusnullin: Yes, Vladimir Vladimirovich. V. Putin: The construction sector needs to be supported. M. Khusnullin: We will continue. We are carrying out this work. You have given instructions for the secondary market, and the resolution for the Far East is about to be issued. This means that we are continuing this work. V. Putin: Good. Thank you. [My Emphasis]

Housing and roads along with continuing recovery of the new territories. How much work by the government is put into redeveloping all the mines will be something to watch. And most have seen what the rural Donbass region looks like road-wise—it’s very poorly developed. Russia’s new roads are seeing high rates of use. But IMO the most impressive result is in housing which goes with smart city urban planning. I’d like to see that sort of development happen where I live. Our county could easily occupy 20,000 apartment units, and businesses here would be ecstatic. Some of us can see that President Putin clearly puts Russia and Russians First. There’s lots of chatter about the Russian economy and the 2026 budget, and getting honest information isn’t easy. With more Russian goods entering the Russian market, inflation is dropping, and business investment will rise because bank rates will be lower. I’ve yet to see any growth expectations for 2026, although they will soon begin to appear. The heating season will soon commence, so I expect the usual government discussion about that and related activities to occur soon.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!