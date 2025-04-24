But for all of humanity, trade should be free. Don't look at the current bluff of the US government, which is particularly loud, but in fact it is a foreign power and a middle force because it violates the fundamental principles of free trade. From this point of view, China now has to not only defend its own economic interests, but more importantly, protect free trade, which is not only beneficial to China, but also to all countries in the world, and in fact it is also beneficial to the American people.

In early April, after the United States launched a new tariff war against China, a video of Chairman Mao Zedong's speech in 1953 was widely circulated, including Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, who also shared the video on social media platform X, saying, "We are Chinese." We are not afraid of provocations. We will not back down."

"They can fight for as long as they want, until they win completely!"

In early April, after the United States launched a new tariff war against China, a video of Chairman Mao Zedong's speech in 1953 was widely circulated, including Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, who also shared the video on social media platform X, saying, "We are Chinese." We are not afraid of provocations. We will not back down.”

This deafening speech still encourages the Chinese people to be unafraid of struggle and forge ahead bravely in the face of a strong enemy. The symphony of history and reality proves that Mao Zedong's strategic philosophy is not only applicable to the beacon era but also radiates new vitality on the invisible battlefield in the era of globalization.

The live broadcast hall of the Observer Network View College invited Wang Lihua, a colonel of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Gao Zhikai, deputy director of the Center for Globalization (CCG), and Li Bo, president of the Shanghai Spring and Autumn Development Strategy Research Institute, to explain how Mao Zedong Thought is embodied and applied in the international trade battlefield in the new era.

Li Bo: Hello everyone, I am Li Bo, President of the Shanghai Spring and Autumn Development Strategy Research Institute, and welcome to the live broadcast hall of Guanguan College: How to Deal with Trump's Trade War - Wisdom from Mao Zedong.

On April 2, after US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs, the world was in an uproar, and China became the only country outside the European Union and Canada to directly stand firm with the United States and fight back against unreasonable bullying head-on.

On the one hand, China's courage to fight back is due to the national strength and global trade position we have accumulated over the years, and on the other hand, it is also due to the extraordinary political wisdom accumulated by Mao Zedong, the founder of the Republic, during the revolutionary war years and the first decade after liberation in dealing with the severe international situation.

The live broadcast hall of the University today is honored to invite Wang Lihua, a senior colonel of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, and Gao Zhikai, deputy director of the Center for Globalization (CCG), two experts to explain how to draw wisdom from Mao Zedong Thought and win this trade war. Welcome to the studio today.

Chairman Mao Zedong said back then that it was a big deal to get rid of superstitions about the West. In response to Trump's global trade war, online public opinion has quoted Mao Zedong's theory of "paper tigers". A lot of our audience is younger and may not have a clear understanding of that history. First of all, please review the historical background of the famous thesis that "all reactionaries are paper tigers".

Wang Lihua: One of the characteristics of our party and country is that when we encounter difficulties and strong pressure, we always think of Chairman Mao's words, "All reactionaries are paper tigers." In fact, Chairman Mao first said this sentence in August 1946, when he originally wanted to peacefully build the country and establish a coalition government after the victory of the War of Resistance Against Japan, but Chiang Kai-shek was unwilling, so Chiang Kai-shek began to fight a civil war with the support of the United States.

In this case, will it be possible to defeat the US-backed Kuomintang army? Everyone was thinking about this important question. At this time, American journalist Anna Louise Strong visited Chairman Mao, and in the course of the meeting, she proposed what if the United States wanted to use the atomic bomb?

Chairman Mao replied that the US atomic bomb was a "paper tiger" used to scare people, and then it was extended to "all reactionaries are paper tigers." This "paper tiger" looks terrible, but in fact has no great power, and this was Chairman Mao's basic view in those years.

When this point of view is spoken, it has a great impact because it gives us a very vivid picture of what our opponents are really like.

After the founding of the People's Republic of China, we encountered all kinds of difficulties, and when the difficulties were very great, especially when the pressure from external enemies was high, Chairman Mao was talking about this problem, "All reactionaries are paper tigers."

Let's think about it today, did Chairman Mao's talk about "paper tigers" just mentally encourage and calm the fears of everyone? Judging from the history of the party, Chairman Mao's talk about "paper tigers" has a very practical basis. In terms of strength, we are definitely far behind our opponents, but Chairman Mao believes that they are "paper tigers", mainly from the situation, from the essence.

As a great Marxist and a great strategist, how did Chairman Mao understand this situation? He believes that the most powerful people are not those reactionaries who are barring their teeth and claws, because they represent backwardness, reaction, and a minority, so in the final analysis they have no power.

And we represent the advanced, progress, and the people, so we have strength. At the end of the day, the power is among the people, so they are "paper tigers." Practice has also proved the correctness of Chairman Mao's judgment.

For example, at the beginning of the Liberation War, Chiang Kai-shek was aggressive, thinking about defeating the Communist Party in three months. As a result, it was fought down in three months, and the soldiers were defeated. When the goal of the all-out offensive was not achieved, the Kuomintang changed to a focused attack, attacking Shandong with one fist and Yan'an with the other, and as a result, the key offensive also failed. In the end, we defeated the Kuomintang reactionaries in three years.

Li Bo: In 1946, what was the balance of power between the KMT and the CCP?

Wang Lihua: We are more than 1 million, Chiang Kai-shek should be more than 4 million, more than three times as much as ours, and his equipment is much better than ours. Therefore, it was not wrong to say that the Kuomintang was a "real tiger" at that time, but Chairman Mao thought that they were "paper tigers" because he was reactionary, regressive, and did not represent the will of the people and the interests of the people, so they failed in the end.

After the founding of the People's Republic of China, to resist US aggression and aid Korea, one of their countries supported the 17-nation coalition and some other countries, and it should be said that the developed countries in the West basically participated in the war at that time. They clamored to "fight to the Yalu River and go back for Christmas." In the end, as soon as we dispatched our troops, we fought two battles in less than two months, crossed the 38th parallel, and finally brought the United States to the negotiating table.

In the late '50s and early '60s, both superpowers put tremendous pressure on us. At that time, Chairman Mao said, "The snow presses the winter clouds and white flocculents, and the flowers are scarce for a while." In this case, what to think of them? Chairman Mao thought that they were still "paper tigers", nothing remarkable.

At that time, when the republic was first founded, our conditions were very poor, but on the basis of such poverty and bleakness, we mainly relied on our own strength, and at the same time won foreign aid, and achieved rapid development in socialist construction. In the end, the President of the United States went to a large socialist country that did not have diplomatic relations and eased relations with us, and our relations with other countries gradually recovered.

Therefore, Chairman Mao's judgment is correct and in line with the truth. The same is true for us today, so it is natural for us to think of the term "paper tiger".

Li Bo: Thank you, Mr. Wang. Mr. Gao, the situation of the "paper tiger" at that time and the current "paper tiger" have changed a lot, and China is no longer what it used to be. How do you recognize the current behavior of the "paper tiger" in launching a global trade war?

Gao Zhikai: I think if we look at the trade war launched by President Trump and the U.S. government against the world, including the tariff war against China, using Chairman Mao's theory that "all reactionaries are paper tigers", we can still come to the conclusion that the U.S. is a "paper tiger".

Why? First, the United States is now desperate to abuse tariffs and launch a tariff war against the whole world, which Trump calls "reciprocal tariffs".

In addition, the tariff war is not just against China, but against dozens of countries. What Trump has done is unjust and perverse. This is equivalent to holding a gun and holding it to the head of every country and saying, you must listen to me, you must obey. He even said, "I will wage a tariff war against you, and you must not fight back." As long as you fight back, I will give you further punishment and so on.

Of course, some countries are forced by the pressure of the United States to think about how they can pass the customs and never lose too much to him. So the Americans now feel that there are more than 70 countries talking to him, and that he has now achieved his goal of isolating China.

There are even Americans who say that in fact, other countries have been fooled, because the goal of the United States from the beginning was to target China, but he wanted to mobilize the whole world and let them participate in the tariff war and economic war in which the United States isolates China, and fight to the death with China.

The United States seems to be so powerful that it can hold a gun to the head of every country and force others to comply. But the fundamental reason why the United States is a "paper tiger" is that Trump's actions have fundamentally undermined the principle of free trade, and he wants to overthrow free trade and impose America's selfish interests on the whole world.

Former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer also wrote a book entitled "No Trade Is Free," which implies that trade should not be free. In interviews abroad, he has repeatedly emphasized that trade is not free, which actually shows that the mind is not free, the soul is not free, so you think that trade is not free.

But for all of humanity, trade should be free. Don't look at the current bluff of the US government, which is particularly loud, but in fact it is a foreign power and a middle force because it violates the fundamental principles of free trade. From this point of view, China now has to not only defend its own economic interests, but more importantly, protect free trade, which is not only beneficial to China, but also to all countries in the world, and in fact it is also beneficial to the American people.

From this point of view, judging from Chairman Mao's classic theory that "all reactionaries are paper tigers", Trump and the US government today are "paper tigers", because he has committed a big taboo, he wants to destroy free trade and oppose all mankind.

How to get rid of the disease of "Chongmei"?

Li Bo: Some people also believe that the United States is the largest economic country, holding the hegemony of the dollar and military hegemony, and the consumption power of the United States accounts for almost 13% of the global market and 14.7% of China's direct export market, and the indirect share may be even larger. If we are tough, it will lead to hard "decoupling", and serious results will occur, so some so-called "well-wishers" will persuade China to stop. How to get rid of the disease of "pro-American, American-worshipping, and American-phobic" in this trade war, what do the two teachers think?

Gao Zhikai: The United States is confident that it will win the trade war on the surface, but we can compare the economic scale of China and the United States. At the official exchange rate, China's economy is smaller than that of the United States, but mainly because the federal interest rate in the United States, which was as high as 5.5 percent in the last two or three years, is now declining, but it is still close to 5 percent, which is unsustainable.

Because the federal interest rate is very high, the dollar is stronger. In the last two years or so, the renminbi has depreciated by about 17 to 18 percent against the dollar, and if exchange rate fluctuations are normalized, according to the official exchange rate, China's economy is actually about 75 percent of the size of the United States.

But if we take the average purchasing power of the United States, China's economy today is about 130% the size of the United States. In addition, China is actually far ahead in many important indices such as steel production, power generation, and automobile production. In more than 200 manufactured goods sectors, China's output not only far exceeds that of the United States, but often even accounts for more than half of global production.

Therefore, although we do not want to fight a trade war, if the United States forces us to fight, we have enough confidence. Our economic foundation is solid, but the United States has a lot of false places, and this is the first one.

Second, since 2017 and 2018, the United States has been clamoring for "decoupling" from China. Although he said, I'm just scaring you, or rather, I don't really want to "decouple" from you, etc. I don't believe you're going to decouple from me, but I'll be fully prepared.

From 2017 to the present, only a few years have passed, and all aspects of our country have been preparing for a long time, and we have long wanted to see what is the background of your country? Are you really going to undermine free trade? Are you really going to overturn the current international trade order and so on? We don't want a trade war, a tariff war, but we're prepared.

Another crucial point is that many foreigners say that China is in trouble this time and has been isolated by the United States, and that the United States will unite other countries in the world to form a strong united front to fight against China. China will lose its share of exports in the U.S. market, causing domestic unemployment and factory closures. How do you respond to these questions?

In fact, the market share of the United States is not as important as imagined, because the Chinese nation has lived on this earth for more than 5,000 years, and for most of the time, there has been nothing to do with the United States.

Therefore, if the United States wants to bully China and impose hegemonism on us, then we are ready to deal with a world without the United States, and we are confident that we can live for another 5,000 years, and this is China's confidence.

We must see the truth, that is, the United States is a "paper tiger". America wants to be divided, we want to be united. Trump wants to force other countries to join him in opposing China, hating China, and decoupling from China, but it is very likely that he will not be able to do so, because every country has its own mind. Seeing that China is now defending free trade and the United States is undermining free trade, who wants to wear the same pants and ride in the same boat with the United States?

Wang Lihua: Although in the past we called US imperialism and all reactionaries "paper tigers", in terms of strength, they are indeed very powerful. Now, again, we say that the United States is a "paper tiger", but this time it is true. Even in terms of strength, the United States is basically a "paper tiger", and it no longer has the kind of advantages it had in the past, even if it is violent, it does not have much gold and steel, and it does not have much strength foundation.

In 2024, in dollar terms, the GDP of the United States will grow rapidly, 1.5 times that of ours. But this GDP is very empty, as long as prices rise, there will be GDP if there are more dollars issued. GDP has a certain relationship with strength, but it does not fully reflect the real strength.

If we look at the strength of the United States from another angle, we can see the essence and true face of the American "paper tiger." Electricity generation is the driving force of economic development. Modern industrial production is inseparable from electricity, without which there can be no development and growth of production. Only when there is more power generation can economic growth be faster; With less power generation, growth is slow.

China's total electricity generation in 2024 is 9.4 trillion kilowatt hours, equivalent to 2.2-2.3 times the total power generation of the United States, which is much larger than that of the United States.

Industrial electricity consumption is more indicative of the problem. Without industry, we can't create so many products, we can't create so much wealth, and growth is likely to be bubble growth. China's industrial electricity consumption is 6.5 times that of the United States, and you say that your plate is bigger than mine, who can believe this?

Another characteristic of electricity is that it must be used as much as it is generated, and the power generation, transmission, and electricity consumption are instantly balanced. If there is too much power and it cannot be used, the power plant will have to pull the gate, and if it is not enough, the factory will have to pull the gate. China's large power generation shows that the level of operation of our factories and the scale of industrial manufacturing are still far from the United States.

And it's not just the United States that's far behind, China's industrial electricity consumption is twice that of the six major industrial countries combined: the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Japan, and South Korea. We have such a large industrial capacity, production capacity, and our productive forces have developed to such a scale, what else is there to fear?

Some people may also say that China's high electricity consumption may be because your technology is not good. But I want to tell you that in recent years, China's scientific and technological breakthroughs have emerged one after another. Taking the military field as an example, the armed forces must seize all-round superiority in fighting wars, including land, sea, air, space, electricity, and networks. If we all have an advantage, it means that we have the strength and are sure to win the battle.

In terms of land routes, China ranks first in terms of high-speed rail and automobile scale, technology and export. In terms of sea routes, China has the world's largest shipbuilding volume and leading technology. In the air, our drones and fighter jets are the first in scale and technology. Now the big planes can't stop us, including the oblique detonation engine that has recently exploded, and China is also unbeatable.

In terms of space, our Beidou satellite navigation scale is the first and the technology is the first. In two years, China's space station will become the only one in the world, and our lunar exploration program and so on will be among the best in the world.

We are also the world's largest in terms of power generation, and our power generation technologies include wind, solar and nuclear. China's nuclear fusion power generation technology is the world's leading; Our transmission technology, UHV, is unique, technology first, scale first.

Our 5G network has spread all over the country, does the United States have it? Our 6G has made a breakthrough, mobile phones can communicate directly with satellites, and the scale of mobile phone manufacturing accounts for more than half of the world. In addition, the large model of artificial intelligence has made the West feel a subversive breakthrough. We are at the forefront of quantum computers, quantum communications, and other scientific and technological research that represent the world's cutting-edge.

Tactically attach importance to the "real tiger" of the United States

Li Bo: Through the comparison of these real data, we can see that China today surpasses the United States in many aspects, but Chairman Mao also said that we should "despise the enemy strategically and attach importance to the enemy tactically", so many people think that even if the United States is a "paper tiger" today, we must fight it as a "real tiger". Mr. Wang, how do you think we should pay attention to such a "real tiger" tactically?

Wang Lihua: Our situation today is completely different from when Chairman Mao first fought to resist US aggression and aid Korea. According to Chairman Mao's statement, at that time, we were "more gas and less steel", and the United States was "more steel and less gas". Now, the "steel content" of our strength far exceeds that of the United States, and in such a background of strength, why do many people still feel the need to kneel when Trump is playing tricks there and suppressing China? Or can't fight with the United States? In fact, this is because in the process of development, they lost their "qi".

Chairman Mao asked the people to read stories that were not afraid of ghosts. Among them, it talks about a scholar named Chen Pengnian, who went to a friend's house to play at night, and his friend went out to drink, ready to entertain him. He was sitting and waiting for his friend, and at this time, a female hanged ghost came from outside the door, and directly blew him with yin qi, Chen Pengnian suddenly felt that the yin wind was biting, and he would soon die.

At this time, he thought, "The ghost is still angry, but I am alone?" "If a ghost can with air, can't I blow her with air? So he puffed up and blew on the ghost. As a result, wherever the air blew, a hole was pierced in the ghost's body. And he continued to blow, and at last he blew the devil's chest, and his stomach, and finally the demon's head was blown out, and then the demon vanished.

This is a very interesting story, the ghosts here represent decay, backwardness, reaction, yin and evil. She has the air to blow you, but we are out of gas? We represent justice, and we must not only blow it, but also blow it with the energy of yang, light, and justice. We can blow this ghost away, and we can defeat the "paper tiger" and all evil ghosts.