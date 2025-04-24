Paper Tiger, Global Fracture & Trump as Catalyst
Guancha podcast plus Hudson/Wolff chat with Trump as trigger for the loaded gun behind him.
Chairman Mao is famous for declaring reactionaries as Paper Tigers beginning with Chaing Kai Shek in 1946 then more famously with the Outlaw US Empire. The saying evolved into a theory and forms the basis for China’s resistance to Trump’s Trade War on China and the rest of the world. That will be further explored in the Guancha podcast I’ll translate below, “How to deal with Trump's trade war - wisdom from Mao Zedong.” Today’s Hudson/Wolff/Nima chat provides additional insight into why the Outlaw US Empire is a Paper Tiger and is a must watch 70-minute tutorial that also provides the basis for why the Global Fracture Hudson has written about will occur. And as is deftly pointed out during the chat, the Ds are not at all in opposition to what Trump is doing because they all work for the same boss—the Gun that Trump is now the trigger for. The combination of the chat and podcast inform the reader/viewer what is driving this portion of history and the path it’s likely to take. I’ll add that the combo is relevant for the entire world, not just China and the Empire. I suggest reading the podcast first then viewing the chat so the proper context is provided. And now the podcast transcript:
"They can fight for as long as they want, until they win completely!"
In early April, after the United States launched a new tariff war against China, a video of Chairman Mao Zedong's speech in 1953 was widely circulated, including Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, who also shared the video on social media platform X, saying, "We are Chinese." We are not afraid of provocations. We will not back down.”
This deafening speech still encourages the Chinese people to be unafraid of struggle and forge ahead bravely in the face of a strong enemy. The symphony of history and reality proves that Mao Zedong's strategic philosophy is not only applicable to the beacon era but also radiates new vitality on the invisible battlefield in the era of globalization.
The live broadcast hall of the Observer Network View College invited Wang Lihua, a colonel of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Gao Zhikai, deputy director of the Center for Globalization (CCG), and Li Bo, president of the Shanghai Spring and Autumn Development Strategy Research Institute, to explain how Mao Zedong Thought is embodied and applied in the international trade battlefield in the new era.
Li Bo: Hello everyone, I am Li Bo, President of the Shanghai Spring and Autumn Development Strategy Research Institute, and welcome to the live broadcast hall of Guanguan College: How to Deal with Trump's Trade War - Wisdom from Mao Zedong.
On April 2, after US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs, the world was in an uproar, and China became the only country outside the European Union and Canada to directly stand firm with the United States and fight back against unreasonable bullying head-on.
On the one hand, China's courage to fight back is due to the national strength and global trade position we have accumulated over the years, and on the other hand, it is also due to the extraordinary political wisdom accumulated by Mao Zedong, the founder of the Republic, during the revolutionary war years and the first decade after liberation in dealing with the severe international situation.
The live broadcast hall of the University today is honored to invite Wang Lihua, a senior colonel of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, and Gao Zhikai, deputy director of the Center for Globalization (CCG), two experts to explain how to draw wisdom from Mao Zedong Thought and win this trade war. Welcome to the studio today.
Chairman Mao Zedong said back then that it was a big deal to get rid of superstitions about the West. In response to Trump's global trade war, online public opinion has quoted Mao Zedong's theory of "paper tigers". A lot of our audience is younger and may not have a clear understanding of that history. First of all, please review the historical background of the famous thesis that "all reactionaries are paper tigers".
Wang Lihua: One of the characteristics of our party and country is that when we encounter difficulties and strong pressure, we always think of Chairman Mao's words, "All reactionaries are paper tigers." In fact, Chairman Mao first said this sentence in August 1946, when he originally wanted to peacefully build the country and establish a coalition government after the victory of the War of Resistance Against Japan, but Chiang Kai-shek was unwilling, so Chiang Kai-shek began to fight a civil war with the support of the United States.
In this case, will it be possible to defeat the US-backed Kuomintang army? Everyone was thinking about this important question. At this time, American journalist Anna Louise Strong visited Chairman Mao, and in the course of the meeting, she proposed what if the United States wanted to use the atomic bomb?
Chairman Mao replied that the US atomic bomb was a "paper tiger" used to scare people, and then it was extended to "all reactionaries are paper tigers." This "paper tiger" looks terrible, but in fact has no great power, and this was Chairman Mao's basic view in those years.
When this point of view is spoken, it has a great impact because it gives us a very vivid picture of what our opponents are really like.
After the founding of the People's Republic of China, we encountered all kinds of difficulties, and when the difficulties were very great, especially when the pressure from external enemies was high, Chairman Mao was talking about this problem, "All reactionaries are paper tigers."
Let's think about it today, did Chairman Mao's talk about "paper tigers" just mentally encourage and calm the fears of everyone? Judging from the history of the party, Chairman Mao's talk about "paper tigers" has a very practical basis. In terms of strength, we are definitely far behind our opponents, but Chairman Mao believes that they are "paper tigers", mainly from the situation, from the essence.
As a great Marxist and a great strategist, how did Chairman Mao understand this situation? He believes that the most powerful people are not those reactionaries who are barring their teeth and claws, because they represent backwardness, reaction, and a minority, so in the final analysis they have no power.
And we represent the advanced, progress, and the people, so we have strength. At the end of the day, the power is among the people, so they are "paper tigers." Practice has also proved the correctness of Chairman Mao's judgment.
For example, at the beginning of the Liberation War, Chiang Kai-shek was aggressive, thinking about defeating the Communist Party in three months. As a result, it was fought down in three months, and the soldiers were defeated. When the goal of the all-out offensive was not achieved, the Kuomintang changed to a focused attack, attacking Shandong with one fist and Yan'an with the other, and as a result, the key offensive also failed. In the end, we defeated the Kuomintang reactionaries in three years.
Li Bo: In 1946, what was the balance of power between the KMT and the CCP?
Wang Lihua: We are more than 1 million, Chiang Kai-shek should be more than 4 million, more than three times as much as ours, and his equipment is much better than ours. Therefore, it was not wrong to say that the Kuomintang was a "real tiger" at that time, but Chairman Mao thought that they were "paper tigers" because he was reactionary, regressive, and did not represent the will of the people and the interests of the people, so they failed in the end.
After the founding of the People's Republic of China, to resist US aggression and aid Korea, one of their countries supported the 17-nation coalition and some other countries, and it should be said that the developed countries in the West basically participated in the war at that time. They clamored to "fight to the Yalu River and go back for Christmas." In the end, as soon as we dispatched our troops, we fought two battles in less than two months, crossed the 38th parallel, and finally brought the United States to the negotiating table.
In the late '50s and early '60s, both superpowers put tremendous pressure on us. At that time, Chairman Mao said, "The snow presses the winter clouds and white flocculents, and the flowers are scarce for a while." In this case, what to think of them? Chairman Mao thought that they were still "paper tigers", nothing remarkable.
At that time, when the republic was first founded, our conditions were very poor, but on the basis of such poverty and bleakness, we mainly relied on our own strength, and at the same time won foreign aid, and achieved rapid development in socialist construction. In the end, the President of the United States went to a large socialist country that did not have diplomatic relations and eased relations with us, and our relations with other countries gradually recovered.
Therefore, Chairman Mao's judgment is correct and in line with the truth. The same is true for us today, so it is natural for us to think of the term "paper tiger".
Li Bo: Thank you, Mr. Wang. Mr. Gao, the situation of the "paper tiger" at that time and the current "paper tiger" have changed a lot, and China is no longer what it used to be. How do you recognize the current behavior of the "paper tiger" in launching a global trade war?
Gao Zhikai: I think if we look at the trade war launched by President Trump and the U.S. government against the world, including the tariff war against China, using Chairman Mao's theory that "all reactionaries are paper tigers", we can still come to the conclusion that the U.S. is a "paper tiger".
Why? First, the United States is now desperate to abuse tariffs and launch a tariff war against the whole world, which Trump calls "reciprocal tariffs".
In addition, the tariff war is not just against China, but against dozens of countries. What Trump has done is unjust and perverse. This is equivalent to holding a gun and holding it to the head of every country and saying, you must listen to me, you must obey. He even said, "I will wage a tariff war against you, and you must not fight back." As long as you fight back, I will give you further punishment and so on.
Of course, some countries are forced by the pressure of the United States to think about how they can pass the customs and never lose too much to him. So the Americans now feel that there are more than 70 countries talking to him, and that he has now achieved his goal of isolating China.
There are even Americans who say that in fact, other countries have been fooled, because the goal of the United States from the beginning was to target China, but he wanted to mobilize the whole world and let them participate in the tariff war and economic war in which the United States isolates China, and fight to the death with China.
The United States seems to be so powerful that it can hold a gun to the head of every country and force others to comply. But the fundamental reason why the United States is a "paper tiger" is that Trump's actions have fundamentally undermined the principle of free trade, and he wants to overthrow free trade and impose America's selfish interests on the whole world.
Former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer also wrote a book entitled "No Trade Is Free," which implies that trade should not be free. In interviews abroad, he has repeatedly emphasized that trade is not free, which actually shows that the mind is not free, the soul is not free, so you think that trade is not free.
But for all of humanity, trade should be free. Don't look at the current bluff of the US government, which is particularly loud, but in fact it is a foreign power and a middle force because it violates the fundamental principles of free trade. From this point of view, China now has to not only defend its own economic interests, but more importantly, protect free trade, which is not only beneficial to China, but also to all countries in the world, and in fact it is also beneficial to the American people.
From this point of view, judging from Chairman Mao's classic theory that "all reactionaries are paper tigers", Trump and the US government today are "paper tigers", because he has committed a big taboo, he wants to destroy free trade and oppose all mankind.
How to get rid of the disease of "Chongmei"?
Li Bo: Some people also believe that the United States is the largest economic country, holding the hegemony of the dollar and military hegemony, and the consumption power of the United States accounts for almost 13% of the global market and 14.7% of China's direct export market, and the indirect share may be even larger. If we are tough, it will lead to hard "decoupling", and serious results will occur, so some so-called "well-wishers" will persuade China to stop. How to get rid of the disease of "pro-American, American-worshipping, and American-phobic" in this trade war, what do the two teachers think?
Gao Zhikai: The United States is confident that it will win the trade war on the surface, but we can compare the economic scale of China and the United States. At the official exchange rate, China's economy is smaller than that of the United States, but mainly because the federal interest rate in the United States, which was as high as 5.5 percent in the last two or three years, is now declining, but it is still close to 5 percent, which is unsustainable.
Because the federal interest rate is very high, the dollar is stronger. In the last two years or so, the renminbi has depreciated by about 17 to 18 percent against the dollar, and if exchange rate fluctuations are normalized, according to the official exchange rate, China's economy is actually about 75 percent of the size of the United States.
But if we take the average purchasing power of the United States, China's economy today is about 130% the size of the United States. In addition, China is actually far ahead in many important indices such as steel production, power generation, and automobile production. In more than 200 manufactured goods sectors, China's output not only far exceeds that of the United States, but often even accounts for more than half of global production.
Therefore, although we do not want to fight a trade war, if the United States forces us to fight, we have enough confidence. Our economic foundation is solid, but the United States has a lot of false places, and this is the first one.
Second, since 2017 and 2018, the United States has been clamoring for "decoupling" from China. Although he said, I'm just scaring you, or rather, I don't really want to "decouple" from you, etc. I don't believe you're going to decouple from me, but I'll be fully prepared.
From 2017 to the present, only a few years have passed, and all aspects of our country have been preparing for a long time, and we have long wanted to see what is the background of your country? Are you really going to undermine free trade? Are you really going to overturn the current international trade order and so on? We don't want a trade war, a tariff war, but we're prepared.
Another crucial point is that many foreigners say that China is in trouble this time and has been isolated by the United States, and that the United States will unite other countries in the world to form a strong united front to fight against China. China will lose its share of exports in the U.S. market, causing domestic unemployment and factory closures. How do you respond to these questions?
In fact, the market share of the United States is not as important as imagined, because the Chinese nation has lived on this earth for more than 5,000 years, and for most of the time, there has been nothing to do with the United States.
Therefore, if the United States wants to bully China and impose hegemonism on us, then we are ready to deal with a world without the United States, and we are confident that we can live for another 5,000 years, and this is China's confidence.
We must see the truth, that is, the United States is a "paper tiger". America wants to be divided, we want to be united. Trump wants to force other countries to join him in opposing China, hating China, and decoupling from China, but it is very likely that he will not be able to do so, because every country has its own mind. Seeing that China is now defending free trade and the United States is undermining free trade, who wants to wear the same pants and ride in the same boat with the United States?
Wang Lihua: Although in the past we called US imperialism and all reactionaries "paper tigers", in terms of strength, they are indeed very powerful. Now, again, we say that the United States is a "paper tiger", but this time it is true. Even in terms of strength, the United States is basically a "paper tiger", and it no longer has the kind of advantages it had in the past, even if it is violent, it does not have much gold and steel, and it does not have much strength foundation.
In 2024, in dollar terms, the GDP of the United States will grow rapidly, 1.5 times that of ours. But this GDP is very empty, as long as prices rise, there will be GDP if there are more dollars issued. GDP has a certain relationship with strength, but it does not fully reflect the real strength.
If we look at the strength of the United States from another angle, we can see the essence and true face of the American "paper tiger." Electricity generation is the driving force of economic development. Modern industrial production is inseparable from electricity, without which there can be no development and growth of production. Only when there is more power generation can economic growth be faster; With less power generation, growth is slow.
China's total electricity generation in 2024 is 9.4 trillion kilowatt hours, equivalent to 2.2-2.3 times the total power generation of the United States, which is much larger than that of the United States.
Industrial electricity consumption is more indicative of the problem. Without industry, we can't create so many products, we can't create so much wealth, and growth is likely to be bubble growth. China's industrial electricity consumption is 6.5 times that of the United States, and you say that your plate is bigger than mine, who can believe this?
Another characteristic of electricity is that it must be used as much as it is generated, and the power generation, transmission, and electricity consumption are instantly balanced. If there is too much power and it cannot be used, the power plant will have to pull the gate, and if it is not enough, the factory will have to pull the gate. China's large power generation shows that the level of operation of our factories and the scale of industrial manufacturing are still far from the United States.
And it's not just the United States that's far behind, China's industrial electricity consumption is twice that of the six major industrial countries combined: the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Japan, and South Korea. We have such a large industrial capacity, production capacity, and our productive forces have developed to such a scale, what else is there to fear?
Some people may also say that China's high electricity consumption may be because your technology is not good. But I want to tell you that in recent years, China's scientific and technological breakthroughs have emerged one after another. Taking the military field as an example, the armed forces must seize all-round superiority in fighting wars, including land, sea, air, space, electricity, and networks. If we all have an advantage, it means that we have the strength and are sure to win the battle.
In terms of land routes, China ranks first in terms of high-speed rail and automobile scale, technology and export. In terms of sea routes, China has the world's largest shipbuilding volume and leading technology. In the air, our drones and fighter jets are the first in scale and technology. Now the big planes can't stop us, including the oblique detonation engine that has recently exploded, and China is also unbeatable.
In terms of space, our Beidou satellite navigation scale is the first and the technology is the first. In two years, China's space station will become the only one in the world, and our lunar exploration program and so on will be among the best in the world.
We are also the world's largest in terms of power generation, and our power generation technologies include wind, solar and nuclear. China's nuclear fusion power generation technology is the world's leading; Our transmission technology, UHV, is unique, technology first, scale first.
Our 5G network has spread all over the country, does the United States have it? Our 6G has made a breakthrough, mobile phones can communicate directly with satellites, and the scale of mobile phone manufacturing accounts for more than half of the world. In addition, the large model of artificial intelligence has made the West feel a subversive breakthrough. We are at the forefront of quantum computers, quantum communications, and other scientific and technological research that represent the world's cutting-edge.
Tactically attach importance to the "real tiger" of the United States
Li Bo: Through the comparison of these real data, we can see that China today surpasses the United States in many aspects, but Chairman Mao also said that we should "despise the enemy strategically and attach importance to the enemy tactically", so many people think that even if the United States is a "paper tiger" today, we must fight it as a "real tiger". Mr. Wang, how do you think we should pay attention to such a "real tiger" tactically?
Wang Lihua: Our situation today is completely different from when Chairman Mao first fought to resist US aggression and aid Korea. According to Chairman Mao's statement, at that time, we were "more gas and less steel", and the United States was "more steel and less gas". Now, the "steel content" of our strength far exceeds that of the United States, and in such a background of strength, why do many people still feel the need to kneel when Trump is playing tricks there and suppressing China? Or can't fight with the United States? In fact, this is because in the process of development, they lost their "qi".
Chairman Mao asked the people to read stories that were not afraid of ghosts. Among them, it talks about a scholar named Chen Pengnian, who went to a friend's house to play at night, and his friend went out to drink, ready to entertain him. He was sitting and waiting for his friend, and at this time, a female hanged ghost came from outside the door, and directly blew him with yin qi, Chen Pengnian suddenly felt that the yin wind was biting, and he would soon die.
At this time, he thought, "The ghost is still angry, but I am alone?" "If a ghost can with air, can't I blow her with air? So he puffed up and blew on the ghost. As a result, wherever the air blew, a hole was pierced in the ghost's body. And he continued to blow, and at last he blew the devil's chest, and his stomach, and finally the demon's head was blown out, and then the demon vanished.
This is a very interesting story, the ghosts here represent decay, backwardness, reaction, yin and evil. She has the air to blow you, but we are out of gas? We represent justice, and we must not only blow it, but also blow it with the energy of yang, light, and justice. We can blow this ghost away, and we can defeat the "paper tiger" and all evil ghosts.
In August 1950, People's Pictorial published "U.S. Imperialism Reveals Its True Form."
Li Bo: Mr. Gao, there is a video of your conversation on the Internet, where you talked about the United Kingdom, and you think that the United Kingdom is not worthy of being China's opponent at all. After reading it at the time, I felt very relieved. What do you think about the "tactical importance of the enemy"? Is the United States a "real tiger" worthy of our attention?
Gao Zhikai: In dealing with this unprecedented tariff war launched by the United States against the world, from a tactical point of view, China should pay attention to it, but from a strategic point of view, it must despise it.
Trump said we were going to get more tariffs to make America richer. But he forgot to tell the American people, who will pay the tariffs? It is not China that pays, not the European Union, nor African countries and ASEAN countries, but the American people.
So Trump said that collecting $2 billion in tariffs a day is equivalent to forcing the American people to pay $2 billion a day. Neither Trump nor his administration has the dignity and morality to say to the American people, I'm sorry, you paid this tariff, and I forced you to pay it.
From this point of view, we must grasp whether Trump and his administration are "real tigers" or "fake tigers". We should be careful, first, not to take the "fake tiger" for the "real tiger", or turn it into a "real tiger". Also, don't mistake the "real tiger" for the "fake tiger", the relationship is very delicate.
In other words, tactically, we must treat the United States as a "real tiger," but strategically we must treat it as a "paper tiger."
After Trump launched the global tariff war, the U.S. stock market, bond market, and foreign exchange market collapsed, and the employment problem was in jeopardy.
Many people find out when they pay their bills, why did they overcharge me so much? If you look closely, it turns out that you have to pay tariffs, so will the American people still be willing to pay them? Will they vote with their feet? The United States will have midterm elections in 2026, and the next presidential election in the United States will be held in 2028. Will the Republican Party become a "lame duck government" next year? Will the Democrats return to the White House in the next presidential election?
What Trump is doing is full of uncertainty because he is actually blackmailing the whole world, blackmailing China, blackmailing ordinary Americans. When Trump was doing real estate transactions in Manhattan, he went bankrupt six times and fought more than 4,000 lawsuits. What kind of person takes what kind of road, and when he encounters such a person as the president of the United States, he is now going to toss the whole world, and if he wants to win by such means, he can scare China back, but in fact this is wishful thinking.
In short, we have to stand firm and insist on doing the right thing. In this tariff defense war, two points are very important: first, unswervingly defend China's legally legitimate rights and interests; Second, we must unswervingly protect the important principle of free trade. If we do a good job in these two aspects, I think we will definitely be able to defeat the "paper tiger" of the United States.
Li Bo: There was a previous statistic that after Trump imposed tariffs, the average American people spent an extra $3,800 a year to pay the tariffs, of course, the proportion of "reciprocal tariffs" at that time was not so high, maybe it was calculated at 60%, and now the tariffs have increased further, and the people have to pay more.
For example, US Treasury Secretary Bessant revealed in an interview abroad two days ago that his goal is to force US allies to negotiate through tariffs, and finally they will do business with the United States, not with China, and isolate China to the greatest extent.
There's also Silicon Valley tycoon Peter Thiel, who has close ties to U.S. Vice President Vance. Two days ago, he was very hesitant, saying that things made in China are really good, and the United States is dependent on them, but because China and the United States are systemic competitors, it is impossible not to "decouple". Even if there is great pain in "decoupling", it must be taken off.
Although only a small part of the supply chain with a high degree of automation can be transferred to the United States, this part of the supply chain with a low degree of automation may be transferred to other countries, as long as these countries are not as large as China and cannot threaten the United States in terms of size, military and ideology.
These people really want the "decoupling" of China and the United States, even if it comes at a big cost, and Trump is just the one who issues orders in front of the stage. From this point of view, the United States is still a bit like a "real tiger". Mr. Wang, how do you think we should look at the "real tiger" of the United States tactically?
Wang Lihua: This question is right, we are not afraid of him, and we are not trying to underestimate it. The emaciated camel is also bigger than the horse, and the United States is, after all, a world hegemonic country. Moreover, the fear of China's rise among American elites has been consistent, whether it is the Republican Party or the Democratic Party, whoever comes up will suppress China.
We need to see both Trump's lack of rules and the thoughtfulness behind it, which is the common will of the ruling class. Therefore, we cannot treat it as a pure, superficial insight.
When Chairman Mao dealt with his own opponents and reactionary enemies, including the forces that suppressed us in the United States, he always said two words: We must see that it is a "paper tiger" and that it is a "real tiger." We must build on this analysis in order to define our own strategies, tactics and approaches.
On the one hand, from a strategic point of view, they are "paper tigers", "dead tigers", "tofu tigers", and there is nothing to fear. We must build up our strategic thinking in this regard, strategically defy all enemies and all forces that suppress us and have the courage to fight and win victory.
If you are suddenly intimidated by the enemy's aggressiveness, you will be defeated without fighting yourself, so you must establish confidence in victory. This confidence comes from a strategic analysis of the nature of the enemy, an analysis of the opponent, and the nature of difficulties.
On the other hand, we must see that the difficulties and opponents we face are "real tigers", who will eat people, will cause you a lot of trouble, and will cause a lot of economic difficulties. From this point of view, we must establish our strategic thinking and tactical thinking, attach importance to the opponent on every specific issue, adopt a cautious attitude, and pay attention to the art of struggle, so as to achieve victory in the end.
This is Chairman Mao's basic thinking, and it is the same today. First of all, we can't be afraid, if we are afraid, we don't have to fight, we will fail if we lie flat. On the other hand, if you want to win your own victory, you must seriously analyze your opponent and where its characteristics and weaknesses are and be fully prepared not to fight a battle for which you are unprepared or uncertain.
The series of industrial progress, scientific and technological progress and progress in breaking through the "bottleneck" project that we just talked about come from our precautions. After the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we changed the old development mode, implemented a new development concept, and led development with innovation. After more than ten years of hard work, many fields that the United States could have stuck our necks have achieved relatively big breakthroughs.
In addition, we must concentrate our forces on fighting a war of annihilation, to hurt the enemy, to attack his vital points, to hit his seven inches, and you can't always let him inflict losses and difficulties on you. Therefore, we must also hold on to his vital point, so that there will not be a longer entanglement.
This time, our party and government have taken a series of resolute measures, and Trump has not taken advantage of it, for example, we have restricted the import of American agricultural products, and American farmers originally supported Trump, and they elected Trump in the hope of getting benefits, but they were sold by Trump, and now they are basically in a state of despair.
For example, we have restricted the export of rare metals, which has caused great difficulties for the US military and high-tech industries. For example, accelerate the construction of an offshore payment system for RMB. Isn't the United States a financial hegemon? We will promote fair trade and free trade among countries around the world through practical actions. These are very powerful.
We must think carefully about every move, grasp its weaknesses, and concentrate our forces on fighting a war of annihilation. Finally, let Trump know that he has lost, and stop these unreasonable actions as soon as possible. It provides a good condition for free trade not only for China, but also for the world.
Chairman Mao once said, "The US imperialists are very arrogant, and they must be unreasonable wherever they can be unreasonable." If you make a little sense, you have to do it. We are through targeted and time-effective actions to make him reason and abide by the rules in front of the whole world. [My Emphasis]
As said above, clearly the Outlaw US Empire is desperate, so desperate that it didn’t take the time to think things through and properly evaluate its opponent, which China certainly has. The cited amounts of electricity generation tells the story. If you know Chinese thought, it’s easy to see from where Mao’s wisdom grew—it comes from the same place as Xi Jinping Thought. The bold fact that China did without the Outlaw US Empire for 5,000 years and is prepared to do without it for another 5,000 years doesn’t even enter the mind of the Barbarian. The further realization that Trump is merely a tool also shows the depth of Chinese understanding. Like Tik Tok Man they have studies and thus know. Hudson’s interaction with the Chinese over the years has helped him predict how they’re reacting. Wolff’s referencing Hegel again on inescapable contradictions that can be anticipated provided one bothers to study what one’s doing is also something to anticipate when viewing the chat. The audacity Chairman Mao had in saying the atomic bomb is just another paper tiger was correct.
It appears that the coming Global Fracture might leave the Outlaw US Empire rather isolated with very few within its Bloc since it’s declared a trade war on even those many saw as its allies. The longstanding observation that the Empire only has interests not allies appears it’s being proven correct as its ruling elites have even alienated its neighbors. Even its co-Genocidalist and West Asian proxy is being attacked to the latter’s great shock. But there’s one target that’s yet to awaken to the reality of Trump’s actions, and that’s those that voted for him because he promised MAGA and peace, neither of which he’s going to deliver as he’s now proven.
