karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Varyss
4h

Thank you for these two translations.

I also recently read a US Media's news story about the new pipeline that will be going through Mongolia.

The difference is huge. I am more comfortable than ever before about the next two generations dominated by China and Russia at the top. Hopefully the US won't destroy too much of the world, or itself, as it goes into multigenerational decline.

Putin is going to be hard to replace. The one REALLY good thing that Yeltsin did so long ago was that he wisely chose his successor. It would be better for the whole world if Putin is as successful as Yeltsin was at this task.

Putin's knowledge about so many things is something I have never observed in any US politician. He has made developing Eastern Russia a VERY high priority, is devoting a LOT of resources to it, including a significant increase in the annual deficit, and has a very solid plan. I hope to be able to follow its trajectory as the years go by, and as the Far East of Russia either rises to be an economic powerhouse, or does not.

The discussion about changing Russia from a mineral and oil extraction power to an intellectual powerhouse is also quite interesting. Russia is not starting from zero. But it is solidly behind both China and the US. This also goes along with their efforts to build domestic airplanes for passenger and cargo use. Yet another important field that requires a large upfront investment that takes a while to pay back.

james
4h

thanks karl.. i see 400000 rubles is about equivalent to 5000 us$ that is an interesting annual pay for a person... 500000 for a welder - that is about 6200$ usa..mind you housing is probably a lot cheaper and maybe heat and food too..

