karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

james's avatar
james
21h

thanks karl... these 2 posts taken together are very informative... here is an important quotation from part 2 -

"History proves that under capitalism, industrialism must take the road of financialism, especially for hegemonic countries. The British Empire, the Netherlands before the rise of Britain, and the hegemony of the United States today have not escaped this historical "law". In fact, under the dominance of US hegemony, all developed countries are going through the process of financialization of the economy.

The structural characteristics of China's basic socialist system conducive to industrial development are reflected in many aspects, such as the leadership of the Communist Party, public ownership of land and natural resources, and so on, but today I will only talk about one aspect: the basic socialist system enables the state to control the channel of financial inflow into the real economy and to coordinate the relationship between finance and industry. Thus, as long as the policy is not wrong, China can avoid financialization of the economy."

and further down - "500 years of world history proves that an industrial power never loses when it comes to the challenge of a financial power, whether that financial power is a world hegemon at the time or not."

this fellows insights are on the money as i see it... thanks again for sharing all this!

dacoelec
1d

Any country, and I stress, any country, that still trusts the USSA and its asswipe politicians on both side of the aisle, needs a mental intervention.

The world needs an a**hole, and now it has the USSA.

