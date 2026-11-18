Part Two of the translation of the essay commentary based on the Chinese documentary “30 Degrees of North Latitude” continues. I just realized I omitted providing a link to part one of the essay, which is now rectified. Here’s the link to part two. Let’s jump right into the text:

III. The Divide Between Civilization and Barbarism The second episode of the documentary discusses “The Power of Writing,” featuring “ceramic tokens” in an Iranian museum collection, considered the earliest known form of written “envelopes” dating back 6,400 years. “Each ceramic token represents a physical object, such as a sheep, gold, oil, or seeds,” says Hassan Fazli Nashri, professor of archaeology at the University of Tehran, in this episode. Writing is undoubtedly a product of the great process of settling society. As the variety and quantity of agricultural products increased, the need for record-keeping spurred the development of methods of recording, which is precisely the origin of writing. After its origin, writing itself continued to evolve. Soon, in addition to record-keeping, it began to record identities, official titles, and city directories. At this point, it was no longer just a tool for record-keeping, but a tool for governance. “To date, about 90% of the discovered clay tablets are what are generally called administrative documents...” Furthermore, “when people began to use such a shared symbol system extensively to disseminate information, to record information, and to share information, what did this mean? It meant that education, in a certain sense, had become a necessity,” said Wang Xianhua, professor at the Institute of Global Civilizations at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, the documentary’s academic advisor, in this episode. Settled societies learned economics through bookkeeping, politics through governance, and culture through education. Having grasped these concepts, they viewed those in nomadic societies outside the city walls—those who knew nothing but hunting animals and their own kind—and a sense of “those not of our kind” arose, leading to the distinction between civilization and barbarism. In China, this distinction was called the “Hua-Yi” (华夷之辨), unrelated to race, but solely based on settlement. As Qian Mu stated, “The Western Zhou Dynasty... was an ancient China where agriculture and animal husbandry coexisted, and Hua and Yi lived together. Those engaged in nomadic life were what were then called Rong and Di; those with city walls and engaged in agriculture were then called Huaxia” (Qian Mu, *The Gains and Losses of Politics in Chinese Dynasties*, Lecture 4, “National Defense in Chinese History”). The character “Yi” (夷), representing a person carrying a bow, was kept at a distance by the character “Hua” (华), representing a tree full of flowers, until the 19th century. Revisiting the historical starting point of this distinction is crucial. The standards of civilization, from the very beginning, must have been applied outward from within settled cities or villages; there is only this one direction, and it can never be the other way around. In the “diagonal diagram,” the standard is applied only from the lower triangle to the upper triangle; there is no reverse direction. For a considerable period of history, civilization was equivalent to having cities, writing, and education, while barbarism was equivalent to having no cities, no writing, and no education—this was beyond question.

This can also be understood as a monopoly by settled humans on the right to define and interpret affairs concerning all humanity. When this monopolistic power is applied to distinguishing different groups, it creates a unilateral distinction of good or bad that favors the settled side; similarly, when applied to recording historical events, it creates a unilateral distinction of right or wrong that favors the settled side. This situation only began to change after nomadic societies, through frequent interaction with settled societies, gradually mastered writing and acquired education. For example, in ancient Greece, Herodotus, in his Histories, prejudicially labeled all known humans outside the Greek world—including Persians, Egyptians, Scythians, Indians, Phoenicians, Thracians, etc.—as “barbarians,” even though during the heyday of first-generation primitive civilizations like ancient Egypt and Sumer, the people of the Greek world were indeed barbarians. His abuse of cultural power foreshadowed the similar practice fifteen hundred years later when Western societies, upon their rise, denigrated all non-Westerners as barbarians. But that’s a story for another time. IV. The Uniqueness of Chinese Civilization From learning to domesticate wild plants and animals to finally having surplus grain and meat and entering a new stage, this process required not only the accumulation of time but also continuous, uninterrupted progress. Archaeologists have proven that in the race of development among different settled societies around the world at that time, the champion was none other than the Liangzhu Civilization of the lower Yangtze River in China. “Botanists have reconstructed the yield of rice paddies during the Maoshan period of the Liangzhu culture, estimating it to be approximately 140 kilograms per mu (approximately 0.16 acres).” “Because stable rice farming greatly enriched agricultural products, it was sufficient to support some of the population so they could engage in non-agricultural work,” said Wang Ningyuan, a research fellow at the Zhejiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, in the first episode of the documentary. Unlike the single wheat-based origins of ancient West Asian civilizations, the origins of Chinese civilization, synchronized with agricultural evolution, were consistently characterized by a “dual-center” system: millet agriculture in the Yellow River basin and rice agriculture in the Yangtze River basin. This “dual-center” model not only expanded agricultural coverage but also fostered diverse cultural forms.

Liangzhu Culture Corridor [30 degrees North bisects the above from West to East] In fact, according to the research findings of the Project to Trace the Origins of Chinese Civilization, due to the unique natural geographical environment of China, the development of early settled societies in China pioneered a new stage in several key aspects, including: a stable food surplus, the two major regional “dual-center” model (north and south), and the widespread distribution of settled settlements resembling “a sky full of stars.” “A sky full of stars” is a term coined by the renowned Chinese archaeologist Professor Su Bingqi, meaning that the Neolithic settlement sites discovered so far in China are so numerous they resemble “a sky full of stars,” and can be divided into six major regional systems, much like galaxies. The northern region centered on the area north and south of the Yanshan Mountains and the Great Wall; The eastern region centered on Shandong; The central plains centered on Guanzhong, southern Shanxi, and western Henan; The southeastern region centered on the area around Taihu Lake; The southwestern region centered on the area around Dongting Lake and the Sichuan Basin; The southern region with the Poyang Lake-Pearl River Delta line as its central axis. Recent research on the origins of Chinese civilization has concluded that after a “foundational period” 8,000 years ago and an “acceleration period” 6,000 years ago, the formation of the “six major regional systems” marked the beginning of the third stage, the “civilization formation” period, from 5,000 to 3,800 years ago, marking the start of a “pluralistic unity” process. This was a gradual process of integration, with the increasing power of the Xia Dynasty gradually establishing the leading position of the Central Plains civilization, whose influence was unprecedentedly vast. The “Nine Provinces” described in the Shangshu (Book of Documents) basically covered the entire North China, Central China, and East China regions, indicating that a vast worldview had already formed during the integration process led by the power group in the middle reaches of the Yellow River. Scholars regard the Erlitou capital site as a “broad-area” center of royal power, “where people from all directions, besides the main population of the Central Plains, came together to build such a regime. It has the characteristics of a metropolitan integration,” said Zhao Haitao, head of the Erlitou archaeological project, in the sixth episode of the documentary. Why did the concept of “all under heaven” only arise in Chinese civilization? Because this concept is not entirely fictitious. Henry Kissinger, in introducing China, wrote: “China existed long before the Yellow Emperor. In historical consciousness, China is an existing state that only needs to be restored, not created” (Henry Kissinger, On China, “Introduction”). In other words, unlike the creation of most countries, before any former king or founding father established a regime on Chinese soil, this land was not “no man’s land.” There already existed a continuously developing, diverse, and unified settled agricultural cultural area, roughly the area of ​​”Nine Provinces”—that is, the actual “all under heaven.” Toynbee’s research suggests that the first generation of original civilizations in human history consisted of only six: ancient Egypt, ancient Sumer, and Minoan in the eastern Mediterranean; Yucatan and Andes in Central and South America; and China in eastern Asia. Compared to these five original civilizations, Chinese civilization is the only original civilization that has survived continuously for thousands of years since the origin of civilization to this day. The main reason for this is precisely this “all under heaven,” which existed before and is greater than any other nation. After the first generation of original civilizations perished one after another, it was the only surviving civilization, the Chinese civilization, that ensured the continuation and development of the great process of settling people across the world. [My Emphasis]

The effect of Chinese thought (cosmology and metaphysics) clearly affects Chinese historical interpretations. The “All Under Heaven” concept clearly comes from the Mandate of Heaven concept. These two paragraphs from an introduction to Chinese Metaphysics are helpful, although some will disagree:

The two most relevant concepts are tian 天 (heaven) and ming 命 (the command; fate). The idea of tianming 天命 (the “Mandate of Heaven”) first came to prominence in rationalizing the conquest of the Shang dynasty by King Wen and King Wu, who founded the Zhou dynasty in the eleventh century BCE. Heaven is described in anthropomorphic terms as having awareness, preferences, and values. Its most fundamental concern is for the people, as expressed in a famous line from the “Great Declaration” chapter of the Book of Documents (Shangshu 尚書): “Heaven sees from where my people see; heaven hears from where my people hear” (quoted from Mengzi 5A5). As a political doctrine, the claim is that heaven will support rulers who help the people and will bring disaster on rulers who do not. On this view, the world works on consistent patterns that encompass ethical and political concerns. Human beings determine their own success or failure based on these patterns rather than depending on divine whim. The emergence of this view is commonly seen as a decisive moment in the formation of Chinese philosophy. While heaven is presented as willful and anthropomorphic in the early parts of the Shangshu 尚書, it was not transcendent in the sense of being external to the system of nature. The term tian simultaneously refers to the sky, the orderly movement of the heavens, and something that covers all things equally. The classical Chinese word for the “world” or “realm” is literally what is “under-heaven”, tianxia 天下. Since the actions of heaven occur through the world, the two are often difficult to distinguish. The primary expression of heaven’s will is through human actions—to lose heaven’s mandate is to lose their support. The eventual transition in conceptions of heaven from a willful deity to the causal patterns of nature was possible because heaven was never separate from those patterns. Debates were about the nature of heaven rather than its existence, and heaven remained a central term for philosophers holding widely different viewpoints. [My Emphasis]

Chinese cosmology is also very extensive and intense from the outset. This site details much of what the Chinese accomplished centuries prior to the adoption of modern Western understandings.

Of the six initial civilizations noted above, three were eliminated by Nature and two by barbarians; only Chinese civilization was able to avoid those two very powerful forces and survive. As such, China certainly qualifies as the Older Brother is relation to all other civilizations and those yet to attain that status. Questions are probably forming within the minds of readers who’ve digested the first two parts. Some will be answered in the next two parts while other will remain as new ones form.

*

*

*

It’s hard to ask for contributions given our current uncertain circumstances, but I must ask for them just the same. Please consider contributing when subscribing. Thanks very much for those who have in the past and do so now!