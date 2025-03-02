China’s annual Two Sessions that discusses domestic and foreign policy is due to begin next week. Global Times reminds us:

The "two sessions" serve as a critical window to observe China's development plan for the coming year. Decisions and policy announcements made here will not only affect the lives of 1.4 billion Chinese but also have an impact outside the country's borders.

Prior to the event numerous workshops, seminars and other dialogs are conducted to get delegates informed and ready for deeper governance related discussions. On 28 February, Xi Jinping while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee described the Peaceful China Initiative which in general calls “for continuous efforts to make the country safer, the society more orderly, the governance more effective, and the people more satisfied.” Clearly, harmony in social relations between those within China’s 1.4 Billion-strong nation is seen as a key, not that it isn’t an ongoing primary goal. The linked report provided a few specifics:

"A holistic approach to national security serves as a major guideline for advancing the Peaceful China Initiative to a higher level, which we must resolutely pursue," Xi said.



Party committees and governments at all levels should work to lay a solid foundation for the long-term stability of the country by promptly and effectively addressing security issues, Xi stressed.



Noting that the Peaceful China Initiative is for the people and relying on the people, Xi urged efforts to effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the people, as well as social fairness and justice.



"Preventing and defusing all kinds of risks is a major task of building a Peaceful China," Xi said, stressing the need to give top priority to safeguarding national political security.



Xi called for strengthened work in fields such as disaster prevention and mitigation, cyberspace security, artificial intelligence security and more, with focus on preventing risks in key areas.

Other reports of this event focused on this aspect:

[Xi] also called for upholding the absolute leadership of the CPC Central Committee over national security and judicial, procuratorial and public security work, and emphasized the need to leverage modern technologies to enhance social governance effectiveness.

I found it amusing that Western connected Asian publications would criticize a central government for doing its job, with a focus on improving its performance to attain greater harmony. Given China’s socio-economic performance over 75+ years of Communist Party of China’s governance that the hen-pcking critiques would have ceased. Contempt was there are the start, now success has bred its own envy and contempt. For the Global Majority, China’s the opposite; it’s a leader and an example of what’s possible given the proper system, dedicated management and populous.

I’d enjoy having a government that sought Harmony instead of promoting chaos.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!