karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Davy Ro's avatar
Davy Ro
37m

These policies of investing in your own people & countries improvement & well being is music to my ears. My own country is reaping the complete opposite of those policies today. That's why it's on the verge of bankruptcy. My country is socially breaking down & has been since Thatcher decimated it. With her closure of all heavy industries, privatisation & greed is good financialisation. All of the corrupt lying self serving politicians in my country have carried on her destruction. I could write a books worth of proof of why the Chinese/Russian economic policies today, are a much better way for the future for their citizens & country. I just have to show you the decline in my country to prove why the opposite policies have been disastrous. For my country & it's citizens. Best of luck to the Chinese & Russians they deserve all of the success they've already achieved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Saint Jimmy's avatar
Saint Jimmy
3mEdited

The United States should be waging war on two poisonous countries… israel and ukraine.

Once they are defeated, we could turn our attention to helping the American people - permanent jobs at a living wage for all citizens, guaranteed retirement, cheap quality healthcare, affordable technical and university education without crushing debt, restore the controls on big finance, continue to reduce illegal immigration, rebuild infrastructure of all types….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture