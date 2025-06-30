karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

james
5h

thanks karl... you've touched on every concern here, however briefly.. the article could be retitled 'the kitchen sink of geo politics' lol.. i liked the quote from hudson - "we’re now engaged in a “war between Barbarism and Socialism.” - could we say that late stage capitalism is barbarism?? it certainly seems to be in bed with war, which is a polite way of saying ''rape and pillage''... it comes down to power and the fanatical need to control everything... sounds like a recipe written by the devil himself and that wouldn't be too far off, lol...

not sure how this resolves, but i am reminded of how a wounded animal is an especially dangerous one... this is where i think we are with regard to usa-israel-uk and europe, nato included - this is my own version of the kitchen sink, lol.. thanks for sharing... i need to insert a painting of the angel of darkness by some renowned artist right here, lol..

Diana van Eyk
4h

Thanks for sharing Pepe's essay. I've seen plenty of interviews with him, but haven't read what he's written before.

These are scary times and, like almost everyone else, I'm sure Israel and the USA have some tricks up their sleeves for Iran. I don't expect peace to hold, or maybe there'll be a false flag.

I just wish that somehow the genocide could be stopped and food and aid get in. And that fake aid group that's more of death squad would be kicked out of Gaza.

