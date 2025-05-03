karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truth Seeking Missile's avatar
Truth Seeking Missile
4h

All in good time. China will gain nothing by rushing the soufflé in the oven just to feed a trade war it did not start.

What's interesting to me is the position of Brazil's relationship with China and I wish Brazil's international son would actually spend more time there, but that's my critique from the peanut gallery. China as a larger trading partner with Brazil than the US is very telling. And yet Brazil turns virtually every transaction first to dollars - what an inefficient waste of time and money. It's just not sustainable.

I always have to remind myself that Rio is further from New York City than London. And yet as Pepe points out, the remnants of the Empire of Lies in Brazil stand ready with knives drawn. So Lula will carefully wait until the last minute to convert to the new trade communications and finance systems. Peru might actually go first. What then might Mexico do? All of this excitement right in our backyard.

Pepe better head back to South America soon!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lubica's avatar
Lubica
4h

Yes, this is well put: “a country has emerged in the West that is crude and naked in its worship of power”. The problem is that it under previous administrations too. Anyway, here is an article from Thomas Fazi’s site, which highlights another side of this ‘power’: https://open.substack.com/pub/tfazi/p/gaza-the-us-and-china-the-future

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture