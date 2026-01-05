Much ink has been used to explain the petrodollar and its singular importance to the foundational wellbeing of the Outlaw US Empire. As early as 1974, the Empire threatened to use its nukes on OPEC nations if they failed to denominante their oil sales in dollars—the price didn’t matter. The same is true for all other critical commodities, although there’s no talk or treatises about the copperdollar or soybeandollar, etc. Michael Hudson in his Super Imperialism was the first to point out this fundamental reliance on the petrodollar as THE main support for the Empire’s Imperial projects since it abandoned the gold standard in 1971 by showing it how the repatriated dollars were used to buy US debt—and this went for all dollars. What changed the dynamic was Neoliberalism and its dogma of deindustrialization so the main focus could be the maximization of financial rents—making money from money, not through capital-based productive efforts. And that took off at the same time of the USSR’s implosion and China’s industrial take-off. What US Imperialists celebrated as the End of History actually marked the beginning of a new round of geopolitical competition that took the decade of the 1990s to appear.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for billions of people appears to have arisen from nowhere but has actually been well crafted by technology experts over the past two decades. How it might be used was very roughly described by George Orwell in 1984 in its use to control reality, which we’ve seen evolve over the years via the control of news narratives—what controllers want to put forward as a public convincing reality. Recently a scourge of what are deemed as AI-fakes have erupted that Pepe Escobar warns us about in “How political analysis became a target of A.I. fakes” which I implore all readers to digest. Here’s his opening slavo:

A.I. is fast expanding as a plague all along the internet spectrum. That’s quite predictable, considering the Big Tech model for A.I. is techno-feudalism, relying on profit and mind/social control, and not on sharing/expanding knowledge and creating better conditions for a well-informed citizenry. A.I. in many aspects is the antithesis of civitas. Prior to the A.I. boom, several layers of the internet had already been distorted into a series of minefields across a large-than-life sewer. A.I. – as controlled by Big Tech – in many aspects had already revealed itself as a fraud. Now it’s a weapon.

The clincher as to who is actually behind this perversion is made clear by Pepe’s associate Quantum Bird:

The synthetization of this type of content requires the availability of abundant samples and massive computational capacity, way beyond the reach of domestic users. While the popularity of the YouTube victims guarantees the first condition, the second one suggests the activity of large-scale state or corporate actors, since advanced deep learning models must be developed and trained by processing a huge quantity, in terms of “disk space”, of audio and video. The monetization of the content does not cover the costs of this operation. Ironically, it’s the availability and the excess exposure of voice and video online that allows this type of attack. [My Emphasis]

There’s no money in it so why do it? The answer comes from various quarters over the past decades starting with Orwell but best seen in CIA’s goal of getting the public to believe its lies without question that was announced in the mid-1980s. And today we have the publicly confessed goals by the evil AI Tech billionaires within the Trump Gang, which is described as Technofeudalism by themselves and analysts like Pepe. They want total control via the application of generative AI, but to do that they need a massive number of oil-fired thermal power stations built to generate the electricity needed to power the data centers to create their Feudal Empire. The power generation issue was and continues to be discussed by many, with the best analysis I’ve read being that by Warwick Powell that’s been mentioned here several times.

So, we see the collusion between government and business that’s the definition of fascism which has been ever present within the Outlaw US Empire over the last 125 years. This is beyond the Friendly Fascism of the Reagan years as it’s clearly aimed at resolidifying US primacy and global control despite its loss of military power. And that brings us to the dilemma faced by all nations today by the new global mugger—Donald Trump—who brandishes his nukes and demands your resources or your life. Note what North Korea did as soon as Trump kidnapped Maduro—it fired off one of its hypersonic missiles and at least one other as a reminder to the dotard.

The Empire despite its boasts of being an oil exporter is actually a net importer of oil since what it has is hard to refine into “work” oil—diesel and thermal power plant fuel. Back in the 1950s, refineries along the Empire’s Gulf coast were tuned when constructed to use the type of heavy oil present in vast quantities in Venezuela and they operated for many decades. That all changed when Chavez took over and changed its policy towards the Empire—it wanted its own vertical operation via Citgo which would refine, distribute and sell gas and diesel at the retail level. That arrangement lasted for awhile but was always at the mercy of expropriation—legal or illegal—by the Empire, which is what happened. The fracking boon helped to mitigate the lack of Venezuelan inputs, but that has reached its limit. The same problem exists in the natural gas patch. As I’ve written for the past several years, the Outlaw US Empire faces an energy cliff in many areas. That Trump has essentially outlawed any federal capital support for alternative renewable energy generation in favor of oil and gas merely worsens that coming crisis. And yet, the Tech Billionaires demand power plants for their population control scheme that will need fuel from somewhere. So, the situation goes beyond mere petrodollar control to actual physical theft of huge amounts of oil for which no infrastructure currently exists. Much of the above hypothesis is present within a paper being composed by Dr. Michael Hudson who was kind enough to share its draft that will hopefully be published in ~ 48 hours.

So, how should/will the world react to this new offensive by the Outlaw US Empire? Clearly, there’s only the power of the gun in play as international law no longer exists in its essence. More wars are already signaled with the Zionist Outlaws soon to attack Iran, Lebanon and Yemen again. However, commodities must be dedollarized as the Empire cannot attack the entire world. China showed how to behave in its response to Trump’s Trade War. Second, most nations have no need to rely on the American market for their exports as plenty of other nations are willing and able to buy in their own currencies using non-SWIFT payment platforms. Third, nations must become energy sovereign to the best of their abilities. And last, remove diplomatic missions from the Empire, including UN personnel. Why have anything to do with Outlaws? Clearly dialog doesn’t work, so why bother? The deference Russia has shown Trump because he was willing to talk at the outset of his term because he needed to avoid surrendering in Ukraine is no longer tenable. IMO, the reason for the Kremlin’s silence is the ongoing discussion about what to do next. China was initially outraged, but it too has grown silent as it focuses on the state visit by RoK’s Lee. However, both Russia and China were blistering at the UNSC regarding the massive violations of law made by the Outlaw Trump. Still, no words will stop Trump’s venality and crusade of law breaking. As with the Zionist Outlaws, only force will compel obedience to law. Economic force then military force when required. A good question was asked about the EU: Why didn’t they immediately sanction the Empire for its actions as they certainly would have if it was Russia or China? Medvedev was 100% correct to mention the usual double standards.

So again, the world is confronted with its longstanding dilemma: How to discipline a nuclear armed nation that refuses to obey civilizational norms of behavior? The American Elites are clearly Barbarians as their behavior proves beyond doubt, and it’s clear the American public lacks the ability to discipline its oligarchs. Maybe some will come to their senses upon reading this article or something like it that warns the public of the dangers that are building at a rapid pace. Saying “It can’t happen here” stems from sheer ignorance of the last 80 years of US history. It is happening here. If the American people want to remain members of the free world, they need to start acting in defense of their rights to that freedom. Here in my county, we’re fighting to prevent ICE from constructing a concentration camp. Elsewhere, people are fighting to prevent the construction of data centers, while the government and its collaborators try to bribe the public and its local representatives. The only effective way to mount opposition is via solidarity, and our enemies will try to blow those efforts up from the inside, so vigilance is required.

Yes, I’ve made many assertions that lack being linked to some authority proving their validity. They do exist, but the urgency of this essay means omitting some. A few will be found in Gym’s archive, and some were expressed orally in genuine podcasts. The main point here is the linkage between events as generative AI becomes a clear and present danger. What Escobar’s short article reveals is monstrous, and he sounds the alarm daily, today being no different but with new actors.

