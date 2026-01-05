karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Varyss
9h

"And last, remove diplomatic missions from the Empire, including UN personnel."

I have wondered when this starts to happen. I don't think it's very long before it becomes standard practice throughout the world.

Removing all US personnel from a nation would take a while. But I don't think that THIS is too far away either. The number of coups and the amount of terrorism that we have engaged in recently make the US, and US people, just too dangerous for people in other nations.

TheBAG
7h

Let me offer a refinement on the AI dystopian future:

Remember the old song, “The Internet’s for Porn”? We are on the verge of that on steroids.

I predict that AI in the West will increasingly turn toward addiction, creation of custom porn, creation of addictive AI buddies, creation of messiahs and sycophantic worshipers, etc. We see its beginnings. Grok will today “undress” pictures on X. It is currently censored but technically, it could strip naked all people in pictures on X and put them in any desired position or situation. The AI companies are toning this potential down for fear of a backlash but it is coming: full-on AI addiction. And then they will start charging. And we will pay. What would you pay to be Tarl Cabot on Gor, where men are men and women are slaves? Are we not technically there already? Isn’t Musk working on implanting AI into our brains? Didn’t Larry Niven already explore this when he described “wireheads” who were addicted to continuous electrical stimulation of their pleasure centers in their brains???

Addiction, obsession, manufactured desires. Hasn’t this has been the model of Western Capitalism since Edward Bernays? AI will be incorporated into this hedonistic materialistic atheistic cesspool.

The elites’ dream is that we will all live lives as useful “batteries” or golems plugged into a Matrix fantasy, 24-7.

In the West, AI will not be used as a productivity tool to enhance our lives. It will be used as a drug like heroin or crack cocaine to addict us.

