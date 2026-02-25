There’re far too many podcasts covering what I’ll call the Iran Crisis to watch, while some are rather good with some being a waste of time. Every podcast with Alastair Crooke I’ve watched has proven to be excellent and tends to also include a look at the Big Picture for needed context. I don’t usually watch more than one podcast daily, but today I watched three: Judge Napolitano with John Mearsheimer and then with Matt Hoh, followed by Nima Alkhorshid with Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson. Crooke’s substack has a listing of five rather current podcasts that are all very good to the point where it’s hard to choose which is best, although Danny Haiphong and Nima let Alastair talk and don’t condense the session like Judge Nap does. Glenn Diesen’s substack consists almost 100% of podcasts he’s conducted, some solo but most with a wide variety of guests and topics, although today he discusses Iran with Lt Col Daniel Davis. For a host of reasons, IMO the best from today was Nima and the Colonel.

But now I’ve watched a fourth from a platform called Finance Meets Force and has produced something I’d like to claim for my own but can’t, although we share the same thesis. At 24-minutes, the info is densely presented but remains understandable, and you can always pause and rerun.

Lots of choices and more will be produced tomorrow, although I doubt I’ll run another article like this soon. There’re many other things to examine.

