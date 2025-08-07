An explosion of press reports has occurred after the digestion of the three hour-long meeting between Putin and Witkoff that began with the non-credible Trump’s social media posting of the meeting being positive. Today, numerous reports, official and media are available. The Russian reports will start, the first being “Comment by Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov on Vladimir Putin's meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Stephen Witkoff” as reported by the Kremlin:

Y.Ushakov: The meeting was businesslike, constructive, and both parties seem to be satisfied with the outcome of the conversation. The discussion focused on matters dealing with future efforts to work together in the context of resolving the Ukraine crisis. It was again noted that Russian-American relations can be built according to a completely different, mutually beneficial scenario, significantly different from how they have developed in recent years. As for the Ukrainian affairs themselves, then, at the suggestion of the American side, it was agreed in principle agreement to hold a bilateral meeting in the coming days at the highest level, that is, the meeting of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Now, together with our American colleagues we are starting to work on the specific parameters of this meeting and the place of its implementation. The venue was also agreed in principle, And we will inform you about this a little later. As for the option of a trilateral meeting, which for some reason was talked about yesterday in Washington, this option was simply mentioned by the American representative during the meeting in the Kremlin. But this option was not specifically discussed. The Russian side left this option completely without comment. We offer first of all, to focus on the preparation of a bilateral meeting with Donald Trump, and we believe that the main thing is that this meeting be successful and effective. It is also well known to everyone that yesterday immediately after Stephen Whitkoff's report, Donald Trump had a phone call with a number of European partners and talked with them on this matter. I would like to note that we have already started using the appropriate channels to inform our closest partners and friends about the issues discussed during the meeting with S. Witkoff. The benchmark [for the meeting] was outlined like the next week, but the parties proceed directly to prepare for this important meeting, and how many days will it take, It's hard to say yet, but the option of holding a meeting within the next week was considered, and we agree to this option quite positively. [My Emphasis]

Moon of Alabama has posted its own report. Putin fielded a few media questions in this Kremlin report:

Q: In light of the latest news about your future meeting with Trump – who was the initiator of this Summit? Vladimir Putin: Interest has been shown on both sides. What is there, what word was said first–-it doesn't matter. Question: Can you clarify, Yury Ushakov, your assistant, said it would be next week, most likely–-And where? At least hint at the place. Vladimir Putin: We have many friends who are ready to help us organize events of this kind. One such friend is the President of the United Arab Emirates. I think that we will decide, but it would be one of the suitable, quite appropriate places. Question: What about Zelensky? Will there be a meeting with him? Vladimir Putin: I have already said more than once that in general, I have nothing against it; it is possible. But for this to happen, certain conditions must be created. Until such conditions are created, unfortunately, this is still far away. [My Emphasis]

The RT report about what Zelensky had to say shines further light on what might have been the positive points:

In a post on Telegram on Thursday, the Ukrainian leader said he had spoken with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss ending the conflict in what he described as “a dignified peace” that would “determine the security conditions for Europe for decades.” He also reported a discussion the previous day which focused on “potential formats for meetings for peace at the level of leaders in the near future,” including two bilateral and one trilateral framework. “Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same bold approach from the Russian side. It is time to end the war,” he said. [Bolded Italics My Emphasis]

However, TASS reports on a short statement made by Marco Rubio during his interview with FOX Business:

"At some point, a ceasefire has to be a part of this process, because it is hard to negotiate the details of a final peace agreement while you're shooting at each other," the top diplomat said. According to him, all sides have a lot of work ahead of them to understand how to end the conflict. [My Emphasis]

So, the usual ceasefire demand has yet to be ditched by the Americans which supports the cynicism shown by MoA commentators. It will be very difficult politically for Putin to retreat on Russia’s longstanding fundamental position; so, the impasse break had to come from the Americans, which Zelensky hints at—movement on the December 2021 proposals. My comment at MoA focused on the idea floated by b that Russia offered a business deal to Trump, which IMO the Russian citizenry will not welcome. IMO, rebuilding relations and establishing the new Eurasian Security Structure take precedence over all else, a position IMO most Russians will agree with and demand. On the other hand, many note that Trump needs some sort of positive news to offset the waves of negativity he’s deservedly beset with. I note the somewhat negative sign Rubio waved wasn’t mentioned elsewhere. It will be interesting to see how the alt-media assesses this turn of events.

