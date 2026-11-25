Some will be aware that Russia has slightly modified its conditions for having substantive negotiations to end the conflict with the Outlaw US Empire, NATO, EU, and Ukraine along the lines it proposed in December 2021 with the modification being the establishment of a security structure for Eurasia, not just Europe, which if you don’t know will be a far more complex—necessary—undertaking. During the Q&A session of his joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus M.V. Ryzhenkov, Lavrov provided an update on the progress of the building of that structure whose foundation is the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st century that’s been under discussion since 2023. Other questions provided answers related to other aspects related to that construction. Before launching into Lavrov’s remarks and the Q&A, readers are directed to an essential “lecture” giving by Professor Jeffry Sachs on the history of European Security Structures during his chat with Glenn Diesen where particular attention must be given to the closing minutes where Mr. Sachs relates the gist of the conversation he had with President Putin at Shenzen—yes, he’s unique in that regard where he has access to a great spectrum of leaders globally. Indeed, it’s highly suggested readers view the 43-minute chat/lecture prior to reading the rest of this article as it will provide contextual prior knowledge that’s required to understand both the complexity and need to arrive at a new structure.

There are many pages about the Eurasian project to be found on the internet, but the most salient ones are hard to pick out from those that aren’t. The most recent is the ‘Joint Statement “Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the XXI Century: Inauguration of Negotiations”’ that I’ll provide in full:

We, the representatives of the Republic of Belarus, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, meeting on 25 September 2026 on the margins of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Reaffirming our dedication to the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and international law, such as sovereign equality, political independence and territorial integrity of all States, non-interference in their internal affairs, the inviolability of State borders, and the peaceful settlement of disputes, Maintaining international peace and security, friendly relations among States, sovereign equality of States, and refraining from the threat or use of force, Guided by the shared commitment to strengthen international peace, security, and stability on the Eurasian continent and worldwide, Recognizing the inherent diversity of the world, including the diversity of civilizations, cultures, traditions, and models of development, as a fundamental principle of international relations, Reafirming that such diversity should be respected in full conformity with international law, including respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, Convinced of the need to promote a more inclusive, democratic and equitable international order, Emphasizing that the emerging multipolar world order must be based on international law, the central coordinating role of the United Nations and equal opportunities for all States, regardless of their size, economic potential or military capabilities, Convinced of the need to promote a genuine multipolar world order that ensures equal and indivisible security, mutually beneficial cooperation, and sustainable development for all states, Recalling the idea of a Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the XXI Century (hereinafter – the Charter), first articulated at the International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk in October 2023, and noting the subsequent discussions on the Charter that have taken place in various venues and formats since then, Desiring to translate the idea into a political framework for pan-Eurasian cooperation, Have agreed as follows: 1. We hereby officially launch a negotiation process to develop and adopt the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the XXI Century. Given the Eurasian character of the initiative, the negotiation process shall be open to all interested Eurasian States on the basis of the principles of sovereign equality, inclusiveness, transparency and equal participation. All decisions on substantive and procedural issues, including the approval of the draft Charter, the determination of its legal nature, format and procedure for adoption, shall be taken only on the basis of concensus. 2. The purpose of this process is to develop a political document that sets out the principles of cooperation, reaffirms commitment to international law, and defines common approaches to ensuring equal and indivisible security in the Eurasian space and fostering economic partnerships, promoting cultural and humanitarian ties, and facilitating civilizational exchanges in a multipolar era. 3. To this end, we establish a Working Group to develop the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the XXI Century, which will conduct the negotiations on the Eurasian Charter in accordance with the Terms of Reference of the Working Group attached to this Joint Statement. [Format Original]

Mr. Ryzhenkov had a long explanatory essay in English published roughly a year ago by Russia in Global Affairs whose abstract follows:

A Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century, proposed by Belarus, seeks to consolidate and integrate Eurasia in the interests of all its countries and peoples. The initiative could help Eurasian states forge a regional order with effective cooperation in security, economic, human-itarian, and other domains at a time when globalization is disintegrating and regionalism is rising. In contrast to past failed attempts to consolidate part or all of Eurasia in the interests of non-Eurasian actors, the proposed Eurasian Charter is an indigenous effort driven by Eurasian players. Moreover, given the continent’s profound impact on global affairs, a Charter could link the continent with other regions through positive partnerships and thus help forge a fairer global order.

Earlier this month on 3 November the Fourth Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security was conducted after which Lavrov held a presser with his statement and answers to media questions provided in this English transcript that contributes greatly to understanding where the progress lies regarding this vital construct. So, there’s plenty to read for those needing/wanting to get up to speed about one of the planet’s vital constructs that aims to generate peace for many generations. As you’ll read, Belarus-Russian relations take the major portion of Lavrov’s remarks and show the continuing integration of the two into one Union State, which is a relationship Ukraine could have had beginning in 1992 had its leaders had a modicum of foresight and respect for the needs of the Ukrainian people. Now for Lavrov’s presser:

Dear Maksim Vladimirovich, Dear Sergey Yuryevich, Dear colleagues, First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to our Belarusian friends, the administrations of Gomel and the Gomel region for the warm, cordial welcome, and the rich program of the visit. On the 85th anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War, a tribute was paid to the defenders of our common Fatherland. Wreaths were laid at the Eternal Flame, as well as at the memorial sites of the Memorial Complex on Vosstaniya Square and at the monument to Marshal K.K. Rokossovsky, erected in 2025 with the support of the Russian Military Historical Society. We also unveiled a bust of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Empire N.P. Rumyantsev (another initiative of the Russian Military Historical Society) and sent greeting messages to the participants of the Russian-Belarusian forum “Historical Science and Historical Education: Socio-Humanitarian Interaction in the Union State,” which is currently being held at Gomel State University. Before the board meeting, M.V. Ryzhenkov and I, as already mentioned here, discussed pressing bilateral issues in a traditionally confidential manner, including diplomatic support for the integration construction of the Union State. They exchanged views on international issues. They agreed to continue providing each other with allied support and defending common interests on the world stage. We reviewed the implementation of the Program of Coordinated Actions in the Field of Foreign Policy for 2024-2026. In the newly signed Program for 2027-2029, special attention is paid to countering legal, sanction, and informational aggression by the West against our countries, as well as to the topics of the SCO, BRICS, and Eurasian security. The program expanded the humanitarian section with an emphasis on preserving historical memory. The new Program will be submitted for approval to the Supreme State Council of the Union State at the beginning of 2027. We signed the Inter-Foreign Consultation Plan for 2027 on the widest range of issues. By the way, in addition to scheduled consultations, many additional consultations are being held since the international situation is changing rapidly. It is impossible to plan and anticipate everything. The resolution of the panels recorded the agreements reached during the meeting. It was agreed to continue increasing coordination within the UN and specialized agencies of the UN system to advance common priorities. They also noted the high effectiveness of development promotion projects implemented in Belarus through the UN funded by Russian contributions. They highly praised the level of interregional cooperation, which allows our Belarusian friends to occupy a significant and expanding niche in the Russian market, primarily in the supply of engineering products, the agro-industrial complex, construction, and the organization of joint ventures. This contributes to job creation, the utilization of production capacities, and the exchange of experience and technologies. As M.V. Ryzhenkov said, the number of consular offices in the regions of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus is expanding. Including here, in Gomel, a branch of our Embassy is opening. Last year, there were more than 100 visits to Belarus by delegations from the subjects of the Russian Federation alone, including 44 delegations headed by governors, and about 100 visits by Belarusian regional representatives to Russia. We established an agreement on cooperation between our foreign missions in crisis and emergency situations in the host countries. Today we were provided with information on how we mutually help each other in difficult circumstances when our diplomats find themselves in such situations. Special attention, also mentioned by M.V. Ryzhenkov, was given to the work on harmonizing the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st century. We will expand the circle of countries involved in the negotiation process. Interest in it is evident. They agreed to honorably mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Belarus in 2027. We are confident that today’s meeting confirmed the inviolability of our strategic partnership and alliance, and our mutual commitment to strengthening foreign policy coordination. I would like to once again thank all participants of the meeting for their good joint work. Question: It has been repeatedly stated that the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st century should become a framework document that will establish fundamental approaches to security on the continent. Will the settlement around Ukraine become a separate track, or should its parameters be embedded in the logic of the Charter? S.V. Lavrov: The draft Charter is publicly available. This document is not devoted to specific crisis situations or conflicts, but to developing principles for resolving problematic situations that are universally acceptable to all countries of the continent. This also applies to crises like the Ukrainian one. But on the Eurasian continent, there are many equally complex problems, including the Middle East, the situation around Iran, and the Arabian Peninsula as a whole. The problem of Palestine, which, as you know, is stuck in a dead end, and there are still no prospects for returning to conscientious implementation of UN decisions. There are problems both on the eastern edge of the Eurasian continent and in Southeast Asia. There are territorial disputes there: the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea. You can’t list them all. The process of agreeing on the Charter aims, as I have already said, to develop generally acceptable principles and approaches to such situations. Each situation has its own specifics, and you can’t work under the same comb here. But in all these cases, there are general approaches that inevitably must be applied. First of all, I will mention the need to address the root causes of crisis situations. This is a fundamental question. This criterion applies both to the Ukrainian crisis and to the situation around Palestine, in the Persian Gulf. I note that we are not alone in defending this approach. In February 2023, the Chinese Global Security Initiative was published, which Chinese President Xi Jinping announced in April 2022, where one of the key criteria universally applicable to any crisis is precisely the need to identify the root causes and focus all efforts on eliminating them. So in our draft Charter, we specifically emphasize that this is only an invitation to dialogue. We do not put forward any ultimatum initiatives. The strength of the future Charter lies in ensuring it is universally acceptable and consensual. To this end, in addition to inviting all countries located on the Eurasian continent to joint work, we anticipate and have already informed the relevant structures about the participation of subregional organizations, primarily the CSTO, EAEU, SCO, GCC, and ASEAN. Contact has already been established with the latter as well. So the process will come from life, from the real initiatives and interests that the countries and associations of our common continent have. Question: On November 19 of this year, the first meeting of representatives of Russia and Georgia took place in Minsk. For the first time in this format since 2008. Is this a one-time contact? Or is Minsk once again becoming a negotiation point where direct dialogue can be conducted? S.V. Lavrov: I would like to thank our Belarusian friends for providing the platform for negotiations on this issue. We are interested in normalizing relations with Georgia. I welcome the recent statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, M. Bochorishvili, that there is no need to fear contacts with the Russian Federation. I believe this is a pragmatic approach that serves the interests of the Georgian people and our relations with Georgia. Question: The European Commission has refused bilateral consultations with Russia on security in Europe. Before that, Europe had long debated the negotiator’s candidacy. How can such a dual position be explained? S.V. Lavrov: We have never had contacts with the European Commission regarding the issue of negotiations around the Ukrainian crisis. The European Commission regularly makes some statements. But the fact that this is not accompanied by any concrete proposals sent to the Russian side through diplomatic channels confirms the frivolity of Brussels’ approach, particularly that of the European Commission, which is engaged in ‘megaphone’ diplomacy. There are such interesting statements. Polish Prime Minister D. Tusk stated that no one intends to consult with the Russian side about what the European aspect of the upcoming negotiations should be. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, K. Kallas, still holds the relevant position, so her statement must also be taken into account. She stated that Europe already has a security architecture – NATO and the European Union, and no one should try to change this architecture. And the main task is to integrate Ukraine into NATO and the European Union. She also added that the European Union should not allow a settlement that would take into account the interests of the Russian side. Therefore, we know well the price of the position voiced by Europeans. Recently, statements from Brussels were discussed that they supposedly agreed on a team (they were asked about the negotiator) – the European “five,” referring to France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Poland, representatives of the European Union, and NATO. That’s already a ‘seven.’ And they publicly said that this ‘Group of Seven’ should ‘infiltrate’ the negotiation process, which has now resumed with the participation of Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi. We proceed from the premise that we must first understand what role Europe intends to play in the negotiations and whether there are goals it sets for itself. If they are set out in the statements I quoted that only NATO and the European Union will determine the European architecture and that Russian interests must not be satisfied, then why conduct such negotiations? Therefore, we asked representatives of European countries to come to us or express their position in some other way. They say, “No, we don’t want to tell you anything. We want to sit down at the negotiating table right away.” But with such manners and intentions, they will sit down at the negotiating table and immediately put their feet on it. We don’t need that. [My Emphasis]

Again, the chat between Professors Sachs and Diesen becomes a must to understanding the historical context and positions of some European leaders. Also, the idea pushed mostly by Western media about the Recent Shenzen APEC Summit being a Yalta 2.0 is discussed in a way that ought to shut that door once and for all. I’ll add some portions of Putin’s post-APEC press conference, whose English transcript can be read here, that are relevant to the overall peace process:

Putin: As for compromises, of course there are compromises. How could there not be? They were proposed by the American side, and we accepted them exactly as they were presented, including during the talks in Anchorage. So, these compromises do exist, and we have supported them. The question is whether the other parties to the conflict – Ukraine and, in this case, its European sponsors – are prepared to accept them. In other words, do they want to reach an agreement to end hostilities, to end the war, by peaceful means or not? Judging by what we see at the moment, they don’t. But we shall see. Everything flows, everything changes. Perhaps they, too, will eventually realise that it is better to accept these compromises now than to face the reality later that they will have to accept anyway. As I have said before, one can get the impression that the current authorities in Kiev have no desire to see an end to the hostilities, because that would immediately mean having to hold elections. They might retain power, perhaps, through blatant manipulation. However, it is highly unlikely that the current rulers in Kiev – the present regime – will be able to retain their power and, with it, the sources of income they derive from the war: plundering the national wealth that belongs to the people of Ukraine and siphoning off Western aid. That source of income would dry up. Therefore, they have no incentive to agree to put an end to hostilities or to create conditions for a lasting peace; indeed, as I have said before, a permanent peace, a peace that looks to the future. That is precisely what we are striving for. But if the Ukrainian authorities and their sponsors come to recognise these realities, then I believe the compromises we have been discussing, the ones I have mentioned, can be reached….

Question: Stanislav Vlasenko, Zvezda TV channel. The term “European security architecture” is being heard increasingly frequently. What do you personally think this new European security architecture looks like? Does it mean NATO returning to its 1991, 1997 or 2021 borders? How do you envision it? And is it possible that Russia might have to sacrifice something? Or are we not going to sacrifice anything at all? Vladimir Putin: We are not going to sacrifice anything. What we intend to do is seek compromises. I believe compromises are quite possible. As I have already mentioned in response to an earlier question, life changes. Therefore, it probably makes no sense to try to return to the situation that existed in the early 1990s, just as it makes no sense for some of our negotiating partners to try to push us back to positions that we will never return to. I mean, among other things, territorial issues. Everyone must proceed from the realities on the ground. This is true both for us and for those with whom we are trying to reach agreements to resolve various crises, including the one in Ukraine. Consequently, there can be no question of making any “sacrifices.” Compromises are certainly possible. You know, I see no insurmountable obstacles to reaching agreements. You mentioned compromises. Well, we are prepared to make them. The other participants in this process simply need to recognise the realities on the ground and, for their part, be willing to make compromises as well. That is it. I see nothing particularly complicated about this. All that is required is political will….

Question: Aisel Gereykhanova, Rossiyskaya Gazeta. I have the following question: When we resumed the trilateral dialogue with Ukraine and the United States, we stated that we wished to discuss post-war security guarantees. Why discuss them when the conflict is at its peak and seems far from resolution? Vladimir Putin: Do you know what the essence of the matter is? It is security for both Russia and Ukraine. We acknowledge that Ukraine has a right to security, just as Russia has – it is simply that no one wants to discuss Russia’s security. And that is a matter of considerable importance to us, to put it mildly. I must refer you back to 1991, when we were promised that there would be no eastward expansion of NATO. The then Secretary General said that Russia could be absolutely certain of one thing: that NATO would not advance a single step to the east. Incidentally, it was a representative of the Federal Republic of Germany who held the post of Secretary General – I do not remember his name, but that is not important. Yet we were deceived then, and so it began – five or six waves of expansion. Ultimately, they reached Ukraine. After all, why do we keep drawing attention to the coup d’état in Ukraine? One may judge President Yanukovych’s record in any possible way – incidentally, he had agreed to hold early elections in just under three months’ time, but he was against Ukraine joining NATO. He was toppled in a coup d’état, and immediately the notion of Ukraine joining NATO emerged. And what was there in 2008? A decision was taken to open the door to NATO for Ukraine. And, incidentally – I have already spoken about this more than once – when Ukraine gained independence, its Declaration of Independence stated that Ukraine was a neutral state. Then suddenly – bang! – came the push for NATO accession. Both on the part of NATO and on the part of Ukraine itself after the coup d’état. But we repeated this a thousand times: wait, there is no need for this, this is unacceptable to us. Forgive the breach of etiquette, but they could not have cared less about our opinion, because they believed that there was nothing left to discuss with Russia and that all that was needed was to pressure us. So they pushed matters to the point where this pressure led to military action and to war. Are we to blame for this? No. Those who did this and pursued such a policy are to blame. They simply do not want to admit it, and probably never will. But everyone will have to proceed from the realities I have outlined and, on the basis of those realities, I hope, we will reach an agreement after all – we will be able to do it…. Question: Good afternoon. Interfax news agency. [Pavel Minakov.] My question concerns the trilateral talks on a settlement in Ukraine involving the United States and the Ukrainian side. Recently, American negotiators stated that the next round would take place in the near future. Has a date been set for the next round? Will there be a place for the Europeans at these talks, and if so, in what format? Is the three-point plan recently published by Jared Kushner acceptable to the Kremlin, and to what extent? Vladimir Putin: First of all, I would rather not comment on the plan at this stage, as any plan is a subject for discussion. As for the timing, we have not set any dates. We are ready to continue this dialogue, but no specific dates have been fixed. As for European participation in these talks, the American side has been insisting – indeed, insisting – that we agree to their involvement. Yet every day we hear what European leaders are telling us: war, war, we must prepare for 2030. We are not planning to attack anyone, so what exactly is there to prepare for by 2030? Yet we hear it all the time from them. Is that normal? I think not. Nevertheless, we understand that discussing security issues, including European security, without the Europeans is pointless. Why do I say this now in connection with Ukraine? The answer is very simple: because one of the key components of a settlement, in the view of the Ukrainian side, is ensuring its security. And we agree: just as Russia’s security must be ensured, so too must the security of Ukraine itself. That is true. The question is how it should be ensured. Therefore, we accepted the proposal from the American negotiators – the proposal that Ukraine’s security should be embedded within pan-European security. What is wrong with that? What is behind the hysteria we are now seeing in certain European capitals? What is wrong with Ukraine’s security being embedded within European security? It is clear that discussing Europe’s security without Europe would be rather strange, would it not? We are not against it, but we need to understand what Europe would bring to the table. That is why, through diplomatic channels, we invited the Europeans to Moscow to define their position. After that, we will decide on the format in which to continue the dialogue with Ukraine…. Question: Hassan Nassr, Russia Today. Mr President, you recently said that the security zones being established in three regions would not be on the agenda of peace talks. Vladimir Putin: I have just said exactly the same thing. Question: Does this mean that Russian forces will remain there until the end of the special military operation, and these territories will be able to join Russia in the future? Vladimir Putin: You know, for now, we regard them as security zones. But people live there, and we will do everything we can to ensure that they have the same living conditions as in the other territories of the Russian Federation. At least, that is what we will strive for. As for how this could be formalised legally, that is a separate matter that will require painstaking work by our lawyers. Question: Alyona Nefyodova, Izvestia. Kiev has not stopped its attempts to join the EU, which is becoming a military-political bloc more than an economic alliance. How likely do you think it is that Ukraine will join the EU in the near future? Has Moscow’s attitude to this issue changed in light of the bloc’s transformation? Vladimir Putin: There has been no visible transformation so far, but there is a striving towards this goal. You are absolutely right: this is a serious challenge and a serious issue for us. As for economic cooperation, if the people of Europe want to feed Ukraine, that is their business. As for whether Ukraine’s full membership in the EU is realistic at this point, that is a matter for the EU and Ukraine themselves. But potential military cooperation in any form is, of course, an issue to which we must pay particular attention. What is actually happening? We keep saying that the deployment of any troops in Ukraine is unacceptable to us. What do Europeans reply? They say they want the war to end, following which they will immediately dispatch troops [to Ukraine]. What does this mean? They are actually telling us that they will not allow peace to be restored in Ukraine. That is what they mean. We need to address this. That is why we have invited EU representatives to come to Moscow to discuss all these issues, including matters related to the security of Ukraine, Russia and Europe as a whole. [My Emphasis]

Note how all questions were posed as European Security not Eurasian Security, and of course the semantics are crucial. IMO, the main issue is psycho-social—the decline of the Pan-Western Empire and the refusal of its adherents to admit that fact and realize the facts on the ground as Putin stated several times. Gym readers will know that the decline of the Empire and its refusal to become normal nations that obey laws and established morality are the greatest points of contention and the root cause of global chaos. As Lavrov noted, there are many conflicts that need solutions, and not just in Eurasia. The main contention is the Empire is at the root of ALL such conflict and chaos as the Ancien Regime commanding the Empire refuses to surrender its position. The humans comprising the Ancien Regime are known due to the public knowledge of their wealth accumulation that’s reported in such publications as Fortune, Financial Times, London Times, New York Times, and esoteric others. Some, like Elon Musk, are members of the Trump Gang, while others are part of what’s being called the leaders of Evil AI thanks to their own confessions.

IMO, Xi, Putin, and other world leaders have concocted a formula capable of dealing with the Ancien Regime that’s being recognized and subscribed to by the Global Majority, which much Gym content is related to spreading. In this great endeavor and challenge, all humans having good faith are involved, that we all must gather together so we can preserve ourselves as Putin suggested in his interview on the 20th. We must combine all our efforts to build an Ark, the Ark being metaphorical for dealing with the chaos makers and establishing a shared future for mankind. That’s ultimately what creating the Eurasian Security Structure and concomitant Multipolar World involves.

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