karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Mark Watson's avatar
Mark Watson
6d

Thanks Karl. When I was young (a long time ago) I was convinced that the USSR was insane and the "West" was the sane alternative . Now the tables are turned . Russia is sane and the west is barking mad . In this post truth world its good to see someone rational like Putin .

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james's avatar
james
6d

thanks karl! good stuff!

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