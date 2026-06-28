Coverage of President Putin here at the Gym took leave to deal with other events, but with what’s occurred during the course of June thanks to NATO’s escalation in Ukraine, against Russia and against Iran, Putin’s address to the 23rd Congress of the United Russia Party needs to be covered. Dmitry Medvedev remains United Russia Chairman, and as the image above shows, the event was sold-out. Putin’s address wasn’t all too long at 17-minutes, and the video is available at the above link. After this event, Putin held a rare Sunday meeting at the Kremlin to discuss the domestic fuel situation: “According to the certificate provided by the Ministry of Energy, gasoline reserves are currently 1.7 million tons, which is almost the same as in the same period last year. There is a slight decrease, only 4 percent.” Russia’s situation is essentially normal whereas the Outlaw US Empire faces a massive crisis as this excellent report by Larry Johnson announces. But enough preliminaries. Here’s Putin:

V. Putin: Dear Dmitry Anatolyevich! Dear delegates and guests of the Congress! Dear friends!

The congress of United Russia, our leading political party, is taking place at a difficult and, one might say, fateful time for the country, during a period of fundamental and systemic transformation of the entire world.

We see that regional conflicts are multiplying, and new artificial obstacles are emerging for normal, mutually beneficial cooperation between states and peoples. This applies to the economy, technology, science, and even culture and sports, as well as humanitarian interaction in general.

At the same time, Russia is experiencing unprecedented pressure from the Western elites. They are unable to inflict a strategic defeat on us or win on the battlefield, and they are trying to destabilize the political situation and sow internal unrest, but they are failing. As a result, they continue to support the Kiev regime, which they have chosen as a battering ram in their struggle against Russia, without considering the well-being of the Ukrainian people. The regime is retreating along the entire line of contact, leading to an increase in terrorist activities. What else can we call targeted attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, and the almost open recruitment of renegades within our country to carry out sabotage and terrorist acts?

The West allegedly prefers not to notice all this, and at the same time imposes new, illegal sanctions against us.

I would like to reiterate that Russia is confidently resisting all attempts to hinder our development. We have enough strength and resources, as well as political will, and there should be no doubt about this. (Applause.)

Yes, we see the problems, we are aware of them, and we are responding to them. But we will definitely ensure the security of both the country and our citizens, as well as the inviolability of Russia’s borders for a long historical period. This is exactly what we are striving for. We will certainly overcome all the challenges that we face today, including terrorist attacks on our territory and infrastructure.

And, of course, we will solve the problems of internal development, primarily in the field of demography, preserving our traditional values, and improving the quality and standard of living in all regions of our vast country.

We will bring Russia’s economy to a fundamentally new technological level in all critical areas.

We will continue to build housing and roads, create new, modern jobs with high wages, and support national businesses and advanced industries that guarantee Russia’s sovereignty and leadership.

We are adjusting some of our plans, of course, based on the current situation. All strategically important development programs will be implemented in full, and the government will fulfill all its social obligations. (Applause.)

We are going through a difficult stage, but it has taught us a lot, allowing us to feel the essence of being a Russian citizen and understand the importance of true patriotism.

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our soldiers and officers, volunteers and workers, doctors and teachers, rescuers, drivers, engineers, and workers. (Applause.) To everyone who, despite the risks, courageously and conscientiously performs their work and serves their country.

It is thanks to such people that Russia, as the people say, stands firmly on its feet, declares its fundamental, core interests, and is ready to fight for them, for our future, our way of life, our sovereign worldview, traditions, and foundations.

Russia has always been strong and has always won because of the unity of its people. It is our internal unity that some of our enemies are trying to undermine. As I have already mentioned, they want to shake it, undermine it, and question it. They have never succeeded. They will not succeed now. (Applause.)

Today, the entire nation supports our heroes on the front lines, believes in our army and navy, and it is the duty of United Russia to do everything possible to achieve victory.

The party has direct contact with the Armed Forces’ combat units, defense factories, and the mass volunteer movement. You help the residents of Donbass and Novorossiya, Crimea, Sevastopol, and our border regions, support the families of the defenders of the Motherland, and, of course, the combat veterans themselves.

Of course, we need to continue creating all the necessary conditions so that such people–-and they are, as I have said many times, the true elite of Russia-–can continue serving the country in the civil sphere, in politics, in the economy, and in state and municipal administration. As we agreed at the last congress, active work is already underway.

Many party representatives, including those who held and still hold high positions in government and business structures, volunteered to go to the front, and frontline heroes are joining your ranks, winning the preliminary vote, and running for office at all levels. I see that they are here, so let’s give them a round of applause. (Applause.)

Dear colleagues!

In September, the ninth convocation of the State Duma will be formed. Large-scale election campaigns for legislative and representative bodies will also take place in many regions, and their composition will be updated.

The elections will be held within the established timeframe, in strict accordance with the law, and all measures will be taken to ensure the safety of election commission staff, candidates, observers, and voters, as well as to protect the results of the people’s vote from any attempts at external influence or manipulation. The necessary instructions have been formulated and will certainly be issued.

I am confident that the competition will be open and fair, as the people’s trust in democratic institutions is essential for the stability and unity of our society.

The electoral process is a test of our political system’s strength, an extremely important stage for the country’s further development and for strengthening stability and social consensus.

A lot depends on how well our parliamentary parties, especially United Russia, conduct their election campaigns.

It is a great honor and a great responsibility to earn the status of a leading party, the pillar of the modern Russian state. I would like to emphasize once again that such trust from the people is priceless, and it does not come by itself. People, as you well know, see everything, and they know that the supporters of United Russia have never been populists, nor have they pursued ratings through empty and unfulfilled promises.

I would like to thank you for your firm stance, for your significant contribution to the country’s development, and for your hard work in the parliamentary bodies and the executive branch. (Applause.) I ask you to maintain and even increase your efforts, and to be present in all areas and sectors alongside the citizens of our country.

At the initiative of United Russia, new protection measures are being introduced for our military heroes and their families, and major social and economic projects are being implemented. Regions are receiving financial support, including through the recent decision to postpone the repayment of budget loans.

The party is doing a lot for the education system, for our teacher community: this is a large-scale program for the construction and repair of schools, and payments to class teachers, and the expansion of the network of kindergartens.

Today, I would like to support another of your specific initiatives, which I consider to be relevant. This is the recognition of the special status of teachers in our country. I would like to emphasize that the establishment of this status should not be formal. Instead, it should involve additional support and new opportunities for professional growth for those who have dedicated themselves to one of the most respected professions – educating future generations. And, of course, the relevant documents will be signed to ensure this.

Dear colleagues!

Since its inception, United Russia has been faithful to its mission of serving the Motherland and its people, upholding the values of civic solidarity, mutual assistance, and genuine national unity. This unity has always been vital for us, especially in this era of global change and historical challenges.

This year has been declared the Year of Unity of the Peoples of our Country, which we will strengthen and preserve. The very name of United Russia means that it is called upon to protect the identity, traditions, culture, and languages of both the Russian people and all the indigenous peoples of Russia from any attempts at aggression, expansion, or enslavement, no matter how they are presented or where they come from. Ensuring the security of our society and preserving the ethno-cultural harmony that has developed in Russia is one of our key objectives.

One of the topics that will certainly be on the agenda of the election campaign is the protection of our traditional values, which I have already mentioned, and here the parliamentary parties have common approaches.

It is obvious to all state-minded politicians that relying on traditional values is a solid ideological foundation that unites Russian society. However, such unity can only be built on freedom, based on one’s own customs, culture, and history. These traditions emphasize that a person cannot be free if their people and country are not free. In this sense, human freedom and Russia’s sovereignty are equivalent and identical concepts.

Our common goal is to ensure that the historical memory of our people and the Russian worldview, with all its political diversity and originality, serve the development of our country and strengthen its internal strength. This is the key to the stability of our party system, our democracy, and the sovereignty of our nation.

I believe that all participants in the election campaign should remember their responsibility to the people and the state, and that social justice and equality of opportunity and responsibility in the face of challenges are essential for national unity.

Dear friends!

This year, United Russia is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Over the past quarter century, many important, transformative, and truly historic events have taken place. However, the most significant development has been the strengthening of our people’s unity, their determination to revive the country, its potential for growth, and increase its strength.

I will repeat once again: Russia can only be a strong, independent power. Otherwise, there will be no Russia. Look: as soon as we show any weakness, no matter how small, Russia is immediately disregarded and treated as a lesser power, and they try to weaken us in any way possible, to get rid of us as a global factor that has always stood in the way of evil. No one has ever succeeded in doing this. They will not succeed now, and they will not succeed in the future.

I am confident that during the ongoing election campaign, all parties and candidates, even in the most heated discussions with each other, will work together to strengthen the unity of the people and will never jeopardize the country’s unity. In this election campaign, United Russia will once again demonstrate its leadership, aligning its actions with the people’s opinions and engaging in direct and trusting dialogue with them.

We should spend less time in our offices and on our messaging apps, and spend more time in the field, meeting with people, getting to know their lives and problems, and, of course, working very carefully on the millions of proposals, initiatives, and orders that are coming to the People’s Program of United Russia. These will be implemented by those who the party will nominate and support in the upcoming elections.

I would like to note that there will be many young people among the candidates from United Russia, representatives of the generation that has the future, a remarkable generation. We have every right to be proud of our country’s young people, who are determined, modern, intelligent, and talented young men and women who love their homeland with all their hearts. (Applause.)

Taking this opportunity, I would like to congratulate all our young associates and like-minded people on the Day of Youth, which was celebrated yesterday. (Applause.) I am confident that they will prove themselves worthy both during the election campaign and in their subsequent work, and will demonstrate their sincere devotion to their country and loyalty to our principles.

Patriotic solidarity, well-coordinated teamwork, professionalism and responsibility, and closeness to the people – these are the ideological foundations of United Russia and its main, undeniable advantage.

I have very good, constructive, and working relations with all the factions and parties represented in the Russian Federation Parliament. Of course, I was involved in the creation of United Russia. I want to wish the Congress a successful work. And I want to wish the party good luck in the elections.

Thank you very much! [My Emphasis]