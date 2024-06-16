So, relaxing after giving a 10,000+ word speech of great significance is done by meeting with a group of very motivated military people. That’s some cup of coffee! But before sitting down again in front of a large crowd, Putin toured the complex where the meeting would occur. Here’s the Kremlin’s description:

Before the meeting, Alexey Komissarov, Rector of the RANEPA and General Director of the Autonomous Non – Profit Organization "Russia-Land of Opportunities", and Andrey Betin, Rector of the Senezh Management Workshop, informed Vladimir Putin about the development of the center's infrastructure and introduced him to a number of educational programs implemented on its basis.

The program is implemented by the RANEPA Graduate School of Public Administration on the basis of the Senezh Management Workshop on behalf of the President. The aim of the program is to train highly qualified, competent managers from among the participants and veterans of a special military operation for subsequent work in state and municipal authorities. 83 people were selected for training in the first stream.

As emphasized, this is Putin’s project of picking people from the SMO operation that show leadership/management potential that will be given the opportunity to become Russia’s future leaders. I recognize a few faces in the crowd. This augments other similar programs Putin’s instituted over the last decade or so. Время героев—Time of Heroes—is thus a very special training program and unique graduate school. Again, Putin seeks feedback from program participants so the program can be improved, something longer time readers ought to now see as a usual method of program analysis Putin employs. As such, what follows will be a discussion.

Vladimir Putin: Dear comrades, good afternoon!

Let's start with a pleasant one: today is the birthday of Stepan Mikhailovich Belov, he is 28 years old. Stepan Mikhailovich, we congratulate you. As they say in such cases, the officer's gift will be handed over by protocol, that is, the guys will pass it on.

I am very happy to see you all. I wanted to meet with you, talk about how the program is going, listen to your assessments of what is happening, how it is being done, and listen to your thoughts on what and how can and should be organized in the near future to continue this program.

As you have probably heard, the very idea of organizing this training for people who take part in a special military operation was born to me when I met with university students participating in a special military operation in St. Petersburg. I sat across from them, listening to what they said and how they did it. Moreover, there were guys with serious injuries, but all with such a positive attitude, all with such inner enthusiasm in the best sense of the word, and with a good education. I sat and looked at them and thought: one of the problems of today – in fact, this is always a problem, but especially today, because we have a lot of changes in the country, both in technology, in lifestyle, and in management standards, and one of the most important tasks is personnel.

And of course, when I looked at your comrades-in-arms and talked to them, the simplest thought came to my mind: if not to rely on people like these, then on whom? It is clear that we have a large country and a lot of people, and a lot of talented people. But among all those who are talented, there are also those who do not spare their lives and health and serve the Motherland in the most dangerous conditions.

We recently celebrated a holiday-the Day of Russia. Russia has almost never had a very happy time, and our country has always been strengthened by going through some trials and difficulties. And there have always been people who, without sparing themselves, made an internal decision to serve the Fatherland, protect it and multiply it. Of course, both you and those I met in St. Petersburg belong to this category. Russia has always been famous for such people, and, as people say, it is based on such people – in various spheres, in this case in the military.

I'll say it again: this does not mean that all those who defend Russia on the battlefield today must necessarily devote themselves to military affairs, although this is quite possible. The very name of this program was not invented by me – it was already made up by my colleagues from the Presidential Administration. "The time of heroes" sounds somewhat pathetic, but, on the other hand, it really reflects the situation of today. Indeed, there are many real Heroes of the Russian Federation who have received this high title – and today's hero of the day, too-not just because of their feats in the truest sense of the word.

So, I repeat once again: this is how this idea was born, and I would like to discuss with you today, first of all, how you assess what is happening. And the second: how do you see further work in the framework of the proposed program? The [Presidential] Administration, when planning this work, was based, among other things, on the experience that has been accumulated recently within the framework of the "Russia – a country of Opportunities" platform and various areas of personnel training: These are the Leaders of Russia, the School of Governors, the School of Mayors, and so on. And indeed, many of the people who took part in this training have passed this training, and they occupy a really serious and worthy place in various management structures and in state structures at the regional and federal levels, in large state-owned companies.

I would like to hear: a) your assessment of what is happening; and b) your vision of how you think it would be useful to continue this work.

I would also like to express my gratitude to the Board of Trustees and to the public organization that selected you for this training. This, as you know, is not the Presidential Administration or the Government – these are people who have shown by the results of their life that they are highly qualified specialists in their fields. Here they are, highly qualified specialists, absolutely neutral people, and conducted this selection, and here we are meeting with you today, you are here.

Let's get started. I ask you-as freely as possible-to assess what is happening, how the work is organized, and your vision of what needs to be done and how to continue this work on your preparation.

What else is important here? The next stage is practical training, theoretical training, and working with the people we put up as mentors, including top-level government members, including ministers and deputy prime ministers, CEOs and shareholders of major Russian companies, and so on. That is, these are people who have also done a lot for the country and showed their best qualities in serving the Fatherland, each in their own place and in their own areas. And this is also a very important component of your future training.

Please, who would like to start? I ask you to.

Vladimir Saibel: Comrade Supreme Commander!

Captain Saibel Vladimir Ivanovich. I am a simple citizen of the Russian Federation, an officer, a Hero of Russia. I was born into a military family in the Republic of Buryatia, Ulan-Ude, and spent my childhood in sunny Transbaikalia, where I grew up.

I am a father of two children. My children were also born in sunny Transbaikalia. My eldest daughter, she is 16 years old, a very talented girl, Alina is engaged in theatrical art. The youngest son, Denis, is ten years old.

Since childhood, I dreamed of being a military man, I wanted to serve my Fatherland, the Motherland, I graduated from the Novosibirsk Higher Command School, after which I served in a special forces unit, participated in combat operations in the North Caucasus. But by the will of fate, in 2008 I finished serving and ended up in the Russian Railways company, starting my career as a simple specialist.

In the fateful year for our country in 2022, as part of a partial mobilization, I was drafted back into the ranks of the Armed Forces. Well, here, as in the movie "Officers", the famous phrase: there is such a profession – to serve the Motherland.

With my comrades-in-arms, with my unit, we successfully completed all combat tasks. And during the next combat mission in July 2023, I was seriously wounded, lost an arm and leg. At that moment, my comrades-in-arms, my subordinates told me when I was bleeding: commander, you are an officer, you have no right to give up, so hold on. Thanks to their courage, heroism and bravery-they gave me first aid-thanks to them, I was still alive.

I went through treatment and rehabilitation, and, accordingly, I realized that I would not be able to return to my comrades-in-arms, perform further combat tasks for health reasons. I decided to return to my company, Russian Railways, in the spring of this year.

But most importantly, Mr President, I listened carefully to your Message to the Federal Assembly in February, when you first announced the Vremya Geroyev program. I listened very carefully and decided that yes, there is indeed a chance to continue serving our Fatherland, learn, gain new knowledge and be useful to our Motherland. Submitted an application, passed an interview, passed a questionnaire, and passed tests. To be honest, I never expected to be able to get into the first stream of this program.

But when I came here, I saw so many comrades-in–arms—real heroes, real pride of our country, and I was admired. I was also delighted with the program itself in the sense that top officials of the state spoke to us openly, honestly, without notes, and in an accessible language about very important things for our country. The program is very rich, until 11 pm every day studying, I understand that in this team… Our victory is really a pattern, I am convinced once again: it is inevitable. And so it will be.

I would also like to say that in the framework of this program, when I was at the North Pole, which was a complete surprise for me, overcoming my personal fear, standing on the top of the planet on prosthetics, I want to tell you: I am a Russian officer, I can, I want, and I will be useful to my Fatherland. I will absorb everything that will be given in this program, and they give a lot.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much. You just spoke about the critical situation that developed in your life on the battlefield, how your guys, your subordinates, saved your life. You know, on the one hand, this is a most difficult ordeal, a tragedy, but on the other hand, there is one circumstance that is extremely important in today's conditions, if we talk about the military component and peaceful life. Today's world is such that one of the most important advantages for every person, no matter where and by whom they work, is the ability to work in a team. And when you've been through such trials, you know exactly what a team is.

V. Seibel: That's right.

Vladimir Putin: It is very important.

What do you do at Russian Railways now?

V. Saibel: I am the deputy head of the West Siberian Directorate of Heat and Water Supply for Human Resources and Social Issues.

Vladimir Putin: And where do you live? In Chita?

V. Saibel: The city of Novosibirsk.

Vladimir Putin: I need to talk to Oleg Valentinovich [Belozerov]. I think you've been there too long.

Thank you.

Vladimir Saibel: Thank you.

Nikolai Sokolov: Comrade Supreme Commander!

Captain Nikolai Sokolov, 58th Army.

I wish you good health!

Vladimir Putin: Nikolai, what about your father?

N. Sokolov: Andreevich. Sokolov Nikolai Andreevich.

Comrade Supreme Commander!

I started my career with the military rank of "private", now I am already a captain. Throughout my career, I have adhered to the basic principle that there are no other people's children. My fighters are also someone's children, brothers, fathers, and we are all responsible for the future of our Fatherland.

When I entered the program here, I was genuinely surprised that the country's top leaders are also ordinary living people with enormous life experience, which they willingly pass on to us in classes and lectures.

As one of our mentors said, the purpose of life is beyond life. In general, everything goes as it should in the program. All of us here get the necessary, unforgettable experience. I would like to say that all roads are now open for us, for all the defenders of Russia, and that it is necessary to show perseverance.

Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at such a difficult time for the country, I would like to thank you once again for the opportunity to serve for the good of the Fatherland as part of your team.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

Nikolay Andreevich, how do you assess the training here and what you get? Knowledge, is it useful for you?

Nikolai Sokolov: Yes, of course. The training and knowledge that is passed on to us here is simply at the highest level. Some things that seem to have been walking around in the mind somewhere did not have a clear image, even after the first lecture, after each lecture they begin to acquire an image.

That is, we all know the saying: measure seven times, cut once. Here we learned that this is called "process improvement", "process manufacturing", "lean manufacturing". Here we are helped to bring all our thoughts into material form.

Vladimir Putin: Would you like to spend the rest of your life in the Armed Forces, or do you see yourself somewhere on the "citizen" side?

Nikolai Sokolov: It will definitely be a civil service, but I still took the oath of office.

Vladimir Putin: Why do I ask? This applies to everyone. Just now, each of you can decide whether he wants to remain in the military service or devote himself to some activity, serving the Fatherland as a "citizen", as I have already said.

The day before yesterday, we met with the Chief of the General Staff, the newly appointed Defense Minister, and talked about those who have gathered here. The Chief of the General Staff proceeds from the fact that, of course, I can make a decision and transfer some of you to the "citizen". But he really says: leave the good guys to us, too. The Armed Forces also do not want to lose people who have passed such a difficult selection process, turned out to be here and show good results. But each of you can make a decision about what you will do next in your life. This choice is yours. I'll do whatever you decide, okay?

As for the goals of life, this is a difficult question. There are many different formulas here, and one of them is this: you have to live for what you can die for.

Nikolai Sokolov: Thank you.

Vladimir Golovin: Comrade Supreme Commander!

Guards captain Golovin Vladislav Nikolaevich.

I am originally from the city of Kirov, Kirov region. In my youth, I made a decision and chose a profession for myself-to protect my homeland. In 2020, I graduated with honors from the Ryazan Paratrooper School.

I am a Marine officer who participated in the liberation of Mariupol. After being injured and undergoing rehabilitation, he was appointed to the position of a teacher in my native school. Naturally, I pass on the combat experience gained during a special military operation to cadets.

I am also engaged in social activities and interact with school principals of the Ryazan region, conduct courage lessons there, where I proudly tell about the exploits of the soldiers who were under my command. Without their heroic actions, I probably wouldn't have been able to wear the Hero's star on my chest. We performed all the tasks shoulder to shoulder. We were supported by our relatives and our country.

In the year that you have defined as the Year of the Family, I would like to talk more about the family, about the importance and huge role, and most importantly, the support of all citizens of the Russian Federation for the traditional values of our families as a whole. Our men valiantly perform all the tasks assigned at the front, are engaged in the full provision of their families.

At this time, the beautiful half of our state is engaged in raising children. In particular, I think everyone will say about his wife that wives are also engaged in raising their husbands. In particular, about this team, which is located in this hall: when we first met, we noted that most of the commanders who are here are fathers with many children, which causes even greater pride among all our citizens in general, I think.

Surely everyone can say that in your speech today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I saw and heard what conditions for the settlement of the conflict from our state, from you, were passed on to our opponents.

Here again, I would like to note that I personally heard about the peaceful settlement in these words, and first of all about the saved lives, which you described in these, so to speak, recommendations.

I want to say, Mr Putin, we are with you to the end.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much.

Did you say that you pass on your experience to the cadets of the school you attended and graduated from?

V. Golovin: That's right.

Vladimir Putin: But I also understand that you also go to schools, right?

Vladimir Golovin: Yes.

Vladimir Putin: You see, this is very cool.

Indeed, women bear the main burden of raising children to their feet and raising them. We've all been through it ourselves.

Everything is quickly forgotten, but we have the word "mother "and the concept of "mother"-–in any case, for all the peoples of Russia–-this is a sacred word. This is true for many nations, but it is definitely true for us. Why? Because even when we forget something, and we forget everything very often and quickly, very few people remember from childhood: when someone was three, four, five years old, does anyone remember what happened? Almost no one remembers.

I remember how my mother used to put me in a corner, how my ear hurt when I was three years old, because I had vivid impressions. Well, that's all, nothing so special a person does not remember. And the love for my mother remains. Why? Because on a subconscious level, we carry through our entire lives a mother's unconditional love for her children. And this is an important function.

But I also want to say a very important thing: masculinity is extremely important in raising children. Therefore, the fact that you work at the school… It is clear that you graduated from it yourself, and now God himself has ordered, as they say, to transfer your knowledge and experience from the war zone to those young people who are preparing themselves for military service. But the fact that you are still performing in schools, communicating with children and teenagers as a mentor is extremely important. I know that many participants in the special military operation are doing this, and we will do our best to facilitate this.

Thank you very much.

Vladimir Golovin: Let me just add this. As Captain Sokolov said, we don't have other people's children. Maternal care, it seems to me, is laid in every woman right from birth.

I was lucky enough to be on the podium with you in the same row at the Victory Day Parade on May 9. It was cool, and after the end of the great holiday, the official part, I took out my phone and saw some messages in which I was, so to speak, a little scolded for the fact that I was undressed, and for not contributing to offer you at least a blanket to cover yourself.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Please convey your gratitude to those who wrote all this to you. Thanks for the care.

Yuri Abayev: I wish you good health, Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

Lieutenant Colonel Yuri Abaev Mairbekovich. I'll tell you a little bit about myself, and then I'll tell you about the training. I come from North Ossetia, from the city of Vladikavkaz. Our parents and life situation have always taught us to be fair. I always dreamed of being a military man, entered the North Caucasus Suvorov Military School as a child, and then graduated from the Moscow Higher Military Command School. I started my service in the Far East. Our parents and life situation have always taught us to be fair, like our grandfathers and like our fathers. I also teach my children, I have three sons – except for the youngest, he is still two months old, he is preparing mentally. By the way, his name is Sarmat.

From the very beginning, when it began, we were part of the 42nd Division of the 58th army and carried out combat missions in different directions at different times. By the way, my comrades-in-arms, the guys asked me to convey to you huge words of gratitude and support: "Tell them, we will not let you down." So I'm giving it to you officially.

Vladimir Putin: I know that the 58th Army is working with dignity.

Yuri Abayev: That's right.

As for this program [created] on your initiative.

These are the personal qualities of each of the participants who are here. That is, each of the participants initially passed the very first stage (these are well-planned tests) for a reason.

And after everyone has gathered here, we are learning from very experienced speakers, such as Sergey Sobyanin, Sergey Lavrov, Dmitry Medvedev, Maxim Oreshkin, you can list a lot. Everyone gives us knowledge based on their own personal experience. Not just some dry terms, but they give life examples from their management experience. It actually stays in the head, it's very important.

And the second point-–even, I will note, the first point—the most important thing is the organization of this event. I would like to express my gratitude to the organizers of this event.

What's left in my head, in my heart, is probably lean manufacturing. To be honest, I only came across this here. These are the processes I learned about that we can use both in the military and in the civil service. I believe that lean manufacturing processes need to be implemented up to every level, which is very good.

If in your own words: you have some processes, there is work, you think it is organized, but managers from Rosatom come and say: no, we can do better, faster and better. And they actually do it. I was very surprised, wound up on a mustache.

I am 100 percent sure that with this team that we are currently training, like an icebreaker breaking the ice in front of it, sometimes competently avoiding hummocks, we will achieve our goals and our common goals. So, we won't let you down, we won't let the motherland down.

Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: As for lean manufacturing, this is a very important area of organizing activities in any field-both in the civil sphere and in the military. And this is not only a careful attitude to some material-cut off one way or another, it is also a careful attitude to time, to the placement of personnel, to the organization of the process itself. If all this is added together, you get a synergistic effect in the end and achieve a result that is better in quality. And it is faster in time than with the superficial organization of any process.

And in military affairs, it is, of course, not only to protect ammunition, but first of all to protect people. This is especially important, of course, for the command staff. And here, of course, we need modern people with a modern approach, sufficiently experienced and at the same time young enough for their level of leadership of the troops and command.

We are now generally doing this. We have a district commander, and accordingly a grouping commander, on average-56 years, an army commander-50 years, a division commander-an average of 46 years. During the special military operation, much has changed in the organization of the Armed Forces, and in the promotion of promising personnel and promising people.

I hope that you will be one of them. So good luck to you.

Evgeny Pervyshov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

My name is Evgeny Pervyshov. I am a native of Krasnodar. A father with many children, I have four children: three sons and a daughter.

Just on lean manufacturing, one of the speakers told us that "you don't say lean, but lean manufacturing." Now I am convinced, because I did not fully believe them that this is the case. Thank you.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I gained my first combat experience while serving directly in the military service. In 1995 (I still wear my sergeant's shoulder straps), I served in the North Caucasus. Therefore, when the mobilization was announced, I did not have a shadow of doubt, I agreed on my question directly in my family and at work. I am a civil servant, so after receiving my consent, I volunteered directly to the special military operation zone.

If we talk about the "Time of Heroes" program, I can say with confidence that all my comrades-in-arms who are present in this hall, and those who are currently in the special military operation zone, who are studying by correspondence or full-time, as those present here, I am sure, will be 100 percent they are also in demand in the civil service.

Because the potential that all the children here have (and many of them have two higher educations), we are helped to discover directly by those mentors that Yuri Abaev has already mentioned. I won't repeat myself, but I will list those really serious people who give us lectures here.

And as for my vision itself. We took part in this program of team education, as you said-to learn how to work in a team. I can say with confidence that I would love to work with each of those present here in a team, and maybe I would work with all of them in a team in the civil service, because I am sure that these guys did not let down the country at the front, and they will not let it down in civilian life.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Excuse me, but where did you work before the mobilization?

Evgeny Pervyshov: I am still a member of the State Duma, Mr Putin.

Vladimir Putin: You were a deputy and are now a deputy of the State Duma?

Evgeny Pervyshov: Yes. I agreed with Volodin, and he let me go. I signed a full-fledged contract and left, respectively, as a volunteer for the front.

Vladimir Putin: And when was that?"

Evgeny Pervyshov: In the fall of 2022, in the fall of 2023, I returned to work.

Vladimir Putin: This is unexpected for me. But nice.

Evgeny Pervyshov: Mr President, I am not the only one. A number of colleagues with me are also members of the SVO.

Vladimir Putin: Where were you elected as a deputy from?

E. Pervyshov: The city of Krasnodar.

Vladimir Putin: From Krasnodar just in time? Is it from the city or from the region?

Evgeny Pervyshov: Mr President, I was mayor for five years before that: from 2016 to 2021, I was mayor of the city of Krasnodar.

Vladimir Putin: Were you mayor of Krasnodar? what is your name? Eugene?

Evgeny Pervyshov: Yes, Evgeny.

Vladimir Putin: I'll have a suggestion for you.

Evgeny Pervyshov: I'm with the team, Mr Putin.

Vladimir Putin: Also good.

I'll just have to find out, I don't want to talk publicly right now, the cameras are still working, but I'll find out something there: I wasn't joking, I have some ideas. It's just that maybe some decisions have already been made there, I do not know. I'll find out now, right after our meeting.

How many years have you been mayor of Krasnodar?

Evgeny Pervyshov: Five years, from 2016 to 2021-well, four years and 10 months.

Vladimir Putin: Sit down.

How do you assess the situation in Krasnodar now?

Yevgeny Pervyshov: The situation is working, and all the processes that have been launched continue to develop directly. I see that the master plan is being implemented, which was adopted, respectively, during the time period when I was working directly. Socio-economic development is proceeding quite efficiently. The economy is growing, the budget is being filled, and transport logistics is developing quite efficiently.

During my work, I started the process of building the first tram line. It's built. Now the guys who directly replaced me are also working on this issue.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much.

Evgeny Pervyshov: Yes.

A. Gasparyan: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief, I wish you good health! Colonel Gasparyan.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, I was the commander of the 126th separate coastal defense Brigade. The brigade fulfilled all the tasks set by the state, and thanks to such officers as Anton Strakhov—Comrade Supreme Commander, I saw him here on May 26-–my tank company commander, who was one of the first to join the battle on the right bank of the Dnieper, at the very first they used the Javelin complex, where our tank withstood, the crew returned to me, asked for another tank. The crew was shell-shocked, did not want to let them go, but Anton's words were as follows: our guys may die there, my company is there. I got into another tank, drove, was recaptured within two days, and completed the state task.

Unfortunately, I was seriously injured, I was recovering for a year and a half, and I couldn't feel my arm. Thank God, I’m currently completing tasks. And I had 99 percent of the team like Anton Strakhov. And the achievements that were achieved, and I am now a Hero of the Russian Federation thanks to guys like them.

In the future, Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief, I was appointed Deputy Commander of the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 58th Combined Arms Army in the Zaporozhye area, and from December 1, 2023, I am a student at the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

A short story, Comrade Supreme Commander. Special military operation zone, Kherson area, we hear your speech, and you say: I am a Lackey, I am a Chechen, I am an Ossetian. And at this time, not only I, but I will say for myself personally, I had enough strength to complete the tasks set, but even more was added.

I myself am an Armenian, I was born in Leninakan, I grew up in the Omsk region, in the Omsk district, in the village of Andreevsky. And [this] did not prevent me from feeling like a Russian officer in the course of performing any tasks set by the state. It made me feel proud, and it still does.

Our Western partners tried to break us on the battlefield, but they failed. They tried to create a split within our country, but it didn't work out. The people of our country have united in one fist and turned into a monolith, as in the song of Oleg Gazmanov "Forward, Russia!", because we are the grandchildren of those grandfathers who fought back to back against Nazi Germany.

Our cause is just, and the truth is ours. And God is with us. Then what difference does it make who is against us?

Now, as for the program "Time of Heroes". First. Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief, I would like to thank you for being here among 83 people. But at the same time, I would like to say that I do not consider myself the best, the most worthy. I believe that the most worthy people in the special military operation zone are performing tasks and defending the interests of our state.

Second. We, all 83 people, are shocked that the top officials of the state do not just hold classes with us as part of lectures, but pour out their hearts: a story, a demonstration, a practice. And in fact, our horizons are expanding. Like the icebreaker "50 years of Victory": it goes, breaks through, hard, back and forward again, and it turns out for us.

And third, Comrade Supreme Commander–in-Chief, this is the top of the globe. It was indescribable. Thank you very much for this.

And finally, on behalf of myself, the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division, and the 58th Army, we wish you all the best of health. We have been going, we are going, and we will go to the end. Thank you.

Glory to our Russian Federation.

Vladimir Putin: A few comments. You said that the top officials of the state come and do not just give lectures, but talk openly, from the heart, and pour out their soul. You said it was a bit unexpected. You know, there's nothing unexpected about this. We love you and consider you members of our extended family. And this is absolutely normal.

It's just that when you're fighting there, when bullets are whistling, when life is in danger, who thinks about it? And we think every minute, because the future of Russia depends on you, without any exaggeration, and on people like you, on people like your fighters.

You said some very good words, and I'll repeat them: I'm a Hero, but thanks to guys like them.

A. Gasparyan: That's right.

Vladimir Putin: Yes. But they are heroes thanks to officers like you. This is the team.

And one more very important thing. Also, you did not miss, you got into the top ten: You said that "I am an Armenian, but I feel like a Russian officer." As you know, we are a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country. But as long as we feel like one family, we are invincible, this is our strength, which no one can overcome. Nobody! And we must take care of this, treat it very carefully.

Why? Because, you know, no matter what ethnic group we belong to, we still live on the same land for more than 1000 years and, of course, the culture, traditions, history, just family ties (how many mixed marriages are there, probably true?) – everything is so mixed up that we really turned into one people. And this is our strength, and we should cherish it. We cherish, and we will cherish, and we will be invincible because of this power. So thank you very much for this position.

I wish you all the best as a person who is studying at the General Staff Academy. You're studying there now, aren't you?

A. Gasparyan: First year. That's right.

Vladimir Putin: How many are there, two in total?

A. Gasparyan: It's been a year and a half. I was enrolled on December 1, and now we have exams in July, and from September 1 we are already moving on to the second year.

Vladimir Putin: It's clear. And only two? In total, how many courses do you have there? What is your program?

A. Gasparyan: Now the second year is being trained. We were supposed to enroll on September 1, and we were enrolled on December 1. Now we are completing the first course and moving on to the second.

Vladimir Putin: It's clear. good luck to you.

Ara Gasparyan: Thank you, Comrade Commander-in-Chief.

D. Svetyash: Comrade Supreme Commander!

Guards captain of the medical service Daria Svetyash.

I'm a military doctor, a career officer. Originally from a small town in the Stavropol Territory. Today, there are so many heroes and worthy people in this hall that I still can't believe that I was able to be on this program and be among them.

I would like to express my gratitude to you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, for such an amazing opportunity to participate in this program, to gain new knowledge and communications, which, no doubt, will have a positive and effective impact on our work both in the military and civil spheres.

Today I would like to tell a little story about the courage and heroism of our guys. I was in the zone of a special military operation from the first day. I started in Gostomel and reached the rear areas. One day they brought us a wounded man, we didn't know who he was, where he came from. He didn't have more than half of his face, just the neck, just his tongue, and then his eyes. He couldn't breathe. His leg was injured, but there was absolutely no time for this, we were fighting for his life. When his colleagues came to visit him, I found out that he was a soldier from my unit. I found out that this soldier covered the commander and comrade. When we, the doctors, passed by, he would grab our hands, squeeze us tightly through all his pain, showing his gratitude to us.

In the PPD, we are all colleagues, comrades, and when we find ourselves there, we are all one big family. It doesn't matter, every person, be it a soldier, a sergeant or an officer, is perceived as your close relative. By the way, this soldier is still alive. He has been rehabilitated and continues his righteous path.

I am proud of our guys who perform their military duty. I am proud of our country, and I am absolutely sure that the victory, without any doubt, will be ours. Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: It's hard for me to even comment. But I can't help but note one thing. This is not an isolated case, which you have just described, when a soldier covered his commander with himself. There are many cases when just a friend is covered, and that's all. I think that this is not typical for all peoples who find themselves in such a situation as ours. Not everywhere there are people who are ready to sacrifice themselves for the sake of their neighbor. This is education, and education that is passed down from generation to generation.

And this is not due to the fact that we are taught something edifying: do this, do this, this is due to the example that our loved ones, especially our parents, set for us. Moreover, they do not impose anything, but simply live their own lives, and this is absorbed in us, goes into the subconscious, and we live with it without even noticing. And when extraordinary situations arise, it all manifests itself.

I am very glad that this fighter of ours is still alive – and not just alive, but I hope that his life is developing normally. If something needs to be done, please tell us and send it through your teachers. We will definitely support and help them.

And thank you very much for carrying out this mission. This is not an easy, difficult mission for any person, especially for a woman.

Where did you get your education? Where did you study?

D. Svetyash: I graduated from the Military Medical Academy in 2018.

Vladimir Putin: Kirova?

D. Svetyash: Yes, Kirova.

Vladimir Putin: And in what specialty?

D. Svetyash: Doctor-surgeon.

Vladimir Putin: A surgeon? I think that not every man sitting here could be a surgeon, this is still a special mission. How did you come up with this idea? Were your relatives doctors?

Daria Svetyash: No, I didn't have military personnel, I didn't have doctors, but somehow it happened in my childhood, probably somewhere else unconsciously, when my grandmother damages a frog in the garden with a hoe, and I sew it up with ordinary threads. It's not conscious.

Vladimir Putin: Under anesthesia?

D. Svetyash: Without anesthesia. She endured it.

Vladimir Putin: What do you think of what is happening here, as a system of training?

D. Svetyash: I would like to note that the organization here is at a fairly high level, after all, the presidential program. We study from 7 am to 23 pm. This is intensive work, and it is certainly useful.

As my colleagues have already pointed out, our colleagues and teachers from Rosatom taught us lean manufacturing. To be honest, I never thought that it runs like this. We use it every day, so to speak, in everyday life, but we never thought that it could be done in any other way better and that this is what it is called.

They open our eyes to the world, to many things. They open our eyes to how to unite the team as much as possible, to make our own team. And the icebreaker was an indicator of this, when we were put in a limited space and deprived of all means of communication, each of us was forced to communicate with each other, whether he wants it or not. But we rallied anyway. This is also such an element of team building.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, this is also a test. I agree. Jokes are jokes, but, indeed, people who are sent to space, they are also studied by psychologists, whether they can be together for a certain time in a confined space. It's true.

I hope that this is not all that you are taught and taught here. You have a very noble profession. How do you see yourself in the future?

D. Svetyash: At the moment, until the end of the SVO, I plan to remain in the ranks of the Armed Forces and perform my military duty, but for the rest, I am still looking closely. For me, the civil service is still a little far away, incomprehensible. After our teachers have expanded on all aspects, I think that I will find something to my liking.

Vladimir Putin: You graduated from the academy. The Academy, by the way, is very old, with good traditions, and the level of teaching is very high. This is probably the first Russian military medical school of this level and class. When did you graduate, where did you immediately get into the service?

D. Svetyash: After graduating from the Military Medical Academy, I dreamed of being assigned to the Airborne Troops, in which I, in fact, found myself.

Vladimir Putin: That's how it is!

D. Svetyash: I served in the 31st Separate Air Assault Brigade.

Vladimir Putin: Are you still serving there?

D. Svetyash: At the moment, I left for advanced training. The doctor's certificate has a certain expiration date, and in order to properly provide care, we need to improve. At the moment, I am undergoing advanced training at the branch of the Military Medical Academy in Moscow.

Vladimir Putin: It's clear. Thank you very much. Good luck to you!

A. Surazov: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

Captain Surazov Alexander Germanovich. I wish you good health!

I am a career officer of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. In 2020, I graduated with honors from the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School. I am 25 years old, originally from the Altai Republic.

I lost my father when I was four years old, and my mother put all her energy into raising me to be a true warrior and patriot like my father was.

During the special military operation, despite the severe injuries - a shrapnel wound in both legs, a shattered heel, four bullet wounds in battle, then another shrapnel wound - I was eager to recover as quickly as possible and get into line to perform the tasks assigned.

I am grateful to you for creating the program "Time of Heroes". To be honest, I thought that the military personnel who are on the front line will not be able to get here. I remember when the deputy political officer of the regiment came out to me and said that an order had been received – in the morning I had to pass a test. I remember leaving a stronghold at night under the constant influence of enemy fire to take a test and then go through an online interview.

And here I stand before you and am proud to be a part of your team. We won't let you down.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

How do you see your future?

A. Surazov: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

For me, the most important thing is to serve the Motherland, regardless of whether it is to perform tasks on the front line, or to be a civil servant. The most important thing is that there is a benefit.

Vladimir Putin: The response of a military officer.

You know what I want to say? I want to thank your mother and other Russian mothers who raise such sons.

Vladimir Drozdov: Comrade Supreme Commander!

Guards Lieutenant Colonel Drozdov Vitaly Alekseevich. Originally from the Ryazan region, I serve as the division's communications chief, Airborne Troops.

I can explain the following about the substance of the questions you have asked. Yes, the baggage and the case of knowledge that we are given is very extensive, but to reformat a serviceman, practice is necessary. Of course, I understand that there is no practice without theory, but still, as a suggestion, so that your question about who you see yourself in the future sounds like a correct answer, we should try ourselves in different directions.

I finished my report.

Vladimir Putin: You know, the uniqueness of the situation is that I can help you choose any direction.

Vladimir Drozdov: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Today, thanks to the trust of the Russian people, I have such an opportunity, based on the position, on the capabilities of this position. Therefore, you should think and suggest that "I would be interested in this direction", and I will find out how to do it.

Vladimir Drozdov: Yes, I understand.

Mikhail Sibaev: I wish you good health! SOBR commander, Police Colonel Sibaev, National Guard troops.

Comrade Supreme Commander!

My grandfather Sibaev Sagat went missing in 1942 in the battles with the Nazi invaders near the city of Kharkiv. After 80 years, my division was performing tasks in the same area during 2022. There I promised myself that not a single subordinate of mine would go missing. I kept my word.

But, unfortunately, it is possible to go missing and get lost in life even in peaceful circumstances. I have repeatedly witnessed when guys who returned from hot spots did not find themselves in a peaceful life, did not realize themselves, and the society lost them, some of the guys broke down.

The "Time of Heroes" program, I believe, provides an opportunity for our guys to realize themselves after completing training and adapting to peaceful life, to return them to normal life.

About your participation in the program. Testing and selection took place in the zone of performing tasks on the SVO. When I received the message that I was selected, I was honestly surprised. I had, one might say, a cursory idea of my studies.

Now, summing up, as they say, the preliminary results of the first module, I am impressed with the level of organization of classes, excursions–-not even excursions, icebreaker expeditions, and the teaching staff, which even includes the leaders of our state. All this leaves the impression that this is quite serious. In principle, we have a great responsibility for the future of our country.

For this trust, for the opportunity to participate in the program, I want to thank you from myself and, probably, from everyone personally.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: In turn, I would like to thank you for what you are doing for the country.

Mikhail Sibaev: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: But as for the program, which was called "Time of Heroes", it is very important. You are like a person who serves in the Rosgvardiya, and now you have said this… Unfortunately, there are times when people get lost after famous events and famous service to the country.

There are 80 people in the "Time of Heroes" program, and we have almost 700 thousand in the special military operation zone. The "Time of Heroes" program is designed for those people who want, are ready, have some basic training (higher education, something else) and, most importantly, have ambitions to apply for career growth in the best sense of the word. But not all of the 700 thousand have such an education and even such ambitions. Different people plan their lives differently and have different views on what they would like to do in the future. This is a complex thing that you have just touched upon.

And the task of the state is to support people who find themselves in very difficult conditions, who see what is happening. I think you don't need to say anything here. Right now, the doctor was just talking about these very serious injuries. Yes, and there are people here with such severe injuries, they have been through it themselves, they see what is happening, they go through the blood.

Of course, rehabilitation is needed, and support is needed now and will be needed in the future for a large number of people. We are already thinking about how to organize and provide this support to all those who will need it after they finish their military service in the special military operation zone. This is a special situation, and people need to be approached with special keys–-in the kindest sense of the word.

You have raised an important topic, and of course we are thinking about it. I very much hope that with your help we will also do this-–adapt and rehabilitate people, make sure that they can build a new life and move to civilian life with an understanding of their significance, their role and their future. This is such a daunting task. I repeat once again: we will also do this together with you. Thank you for bringing up this topic.

As for the Kharkiv direction, where you fought. Now you know what's going on there. We are simply forced to move the front line in the direction of Kharkiv in order to reduce these really terrorist attacks on Belgorod and other settlements. It is clear that that depth (10, 15, 17 kilometers) does not deprive the enemy of the ability to strike with more long-range weapons, but still gradually pushes this threat away from our large settlements.

But you need to act carefully, gradually. If the enemy continues to do what they have done so far, well, then we will think about how to proceed further to secure our settlements. The guys who are currently fighting there are performing this task with dignity.

So thank you very much.

Alexander Tikhonov: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief, I wish you good health!

Student of the Military Academy of the General Staff, Colonel Alexander Tikhonov.

I wanted to convey my gratitude. I am one of the three Tikhonov brothers from Chuvashia. We performed tasks as part of the 58th Army. You and my younger brother Vladimir had a very long phone conversation.

Vladimir Putin: I recall, yes.

Alexander Tikhonov: That's right.

He conveyed to us your words that we, brothers, like many brothers in Russia today, are part of the great history of our Motherland. Thank you for such a high assessment, for your kind words to our parents.

Today I am a student of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, a participant in the program "Time of Heroes". I get the best education in the world, and as a student, the Presidential Academy allows me to better understand the processes of public administration. Like all my friends, I am very grateful to the organizers who conduct classes with us at the highest level and always supplement them taking into account our wishes.

Many of us were asked a question during the selection process and interviews: who do we see ourselves as in the future? I want to convey the feelings of each of us, who we feel today. We feel that we are part of a great history, a great future. We feel that you are near, and we feel that we are close to you.

Thank you very much.

(Applause.)

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much.

Yes, I really didn't expect to see you here either.

When did your brother and I talk? When was that?"

A. Tikhonov: Just before the important tasks of the 58th Army. This is June 2023.

Vladimir Putin: I just found out that the brothers are fighting together. It seems to me that this is a normal reaction: I thought that at least one of the brothers should be somewhere away from the war zone. And I said to the Chief of the General Staff: "Get him out of there." And suddenly he reports to me: "He's not leaving." I say: "Why doesn't he leave?" – "He doesn't want to." I say, " What do you mean, he doesn't want to?" – "He says, my brother is at war, and I have to be here, I have to fight." After that, I said, " Find him for me, I'll talk to him on the phone." I started talking to him, and he said, " No, I can't, I have to be here." What's his name?

A. Tikhonov: Vladimir.

Vladimir Putin: What is his rank?

A. Tikhonov: Major.

Vladimir Putin: I say, "Comrade Major, can you hear me well?" He says, "I hear you well." "This is an order. Got it? "He says," Got it." – "Execute". He says, " Yes." Where is he now?"

Alexander Tikhonov: He is the younger brother, a student of the Academy, and the older brother continues to perform tasks in the special operation zone.

Vladimir Putin: All three brothers are on the line of contact. I think you can understand my reaction. This, I think, is a natural reaction.

Please sit down. I wish you every success, and send my best wishes to your brothers.

Alexey Tikhonov: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Anything else, please?

Dmitry Didenko: Comrade Supreme Commander, I wish you good health!

Guards Major Denis A. Didenko, Special Forces of the Airborne Forces.

Let me tell you a short story and then formulate my request, which does not quite correspond to the agenda of today's event.

Vladimir Putin: We don't have a subpoena. Everything you say is consistent.

Dmitry Didenko: Thank you.

Two years ago, I celebrated my birthday in a special military operation zone. I was accompanied by three of my friends: Andrey, a Russian, Ivan, a Belarusian, and Maga, a Dagestani.

Two years have passed. Andrey and Ivan continue to perform tasks in the special military operation zone, I am a participant in the "Time of Heroes" project, and Maga—Senior Lieutenant Izbakiev—fulfilled his military duty to the end, he is buried at the Mytishchi Memorial.

In October 2022, when Senior Lieutenant Izbakiev's group was regrouping our troops in the Kherson region, they destroyed up to 20 armored vehicles and more than 200 fascists within a day. During this battle, Maga received several injuries, but continued to lead the group. As a result, the task was completed at the cost of the officer's life.

We continue to communicate with his mother. Marina Absalutdinovna, greetings to Makhachkala. Maga is survived by his wife and daughter.

Maga is a hero son, a hero father, and a hero husband, but he did not receive the Hero of the Russian Federation star. Vladimir Vladimirovich, let me ask you to consider awarding the title of Hero of the Russian Federation to the Russian officer Magomed Izbakiev posthumously.

Thank you.

(Applause.)

Vladimir Putin: Nothing can be more convincing than what you have said, especially since you are all witnesses of his heroism. We'll do that.

Dmitry Didenko: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: And how does his family live—his wife, daughter, and mother?

Dmitry Didenko: His mother is in Makhachkala, and we keep in touch regularly. If possible, from our Airborne special forces unit, we help her, we provide assistance. It's all good. My daughter and wife are here in Moscow. My daughter is a kindergarten student, and my wife works.

It's all good. We are close to them.

Vladimir Putin: Are they set up? Everything is fine?

Dmitry Didenko: Everything is arranged. We are close by, the team provides all possible and necessary assistance.

Vladimir Putin: However, we'll see what we can do for them in addition.

Dmitry Didenko: Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: Please.

Alexey Zhoga: Mr President, I wish you good health!

Guards Colonel Zhoga Artem Vladimirovich. Many people know my story.

I'm sitting here now, listening to the guys – although we've been communicating lately, spending a lot of time with each other, but something new is opening up. As many people have already said, we are at lectures from seven in the morning to 11 in the evening. We are still at the lecture, and now we have one of the most wonderful mentors, who even with his comments already gives some knowledge and gives the makings of future management. I am sure that there are many future managers, leaders, and leaders among us who will develop our country and ensure its security in both military and economic formats.

What else I would like to say: if you look back ten years ago, when the events began in Slavyansk, then no one knew and did not think that, thanks to such programs as "Leaders of Russia", "Time of Heroes", I will stand before you and make a kind of report on the activities of such a wonderful project, like "Hero Time".

I would like to express my gratitude to you for the fact that our country, Russia, is indeed a country of opportunities. You just need to apply hard work and knowledge – and you will achieve a lot of things.

I thank the mentors – my friends have already mentioned many names - they really give us the information that we will need very much in the future. For example, I have already made a conclusion for myself: I have already looked at several guys for my future team. However, they don't know about it yet. Indeed, this is a huge storehouse of wealth. What is our country rich in? People. This confirms that there are such great guys around here. Each of them is a leader, each of them is a commander, each of them is a big "I".

I will repeat about the icebreaker: when we found ourselves in such a space and really without means of communication (and this is very difficult – not to have a connection, but just to take the phone and look at it as at some kind of detail like a watch), it showed that we really need communication, as well as to transfer experience to each other. The ties that we will build up with each other here will help us resolve many issues for the sake of our country's well-being in the future.

Thank you very much for this opportunity and for such teachers and mentors – and also in your person.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you for your service and for the guys you fought with. Thank you for your support during the election campaign. [Zhoga was the one who asked Putin to run for president.]

Alexey Zhoga: May I interrupt you? Excuse me.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, please.

A. Zhoga: I would like to add that I have thought about it. Thanks to you, I am already at the second stage of training. That election campaign, the team I worked for, and co-chaired your staff, is probably the richest experience I have gained, because I have traveled almost a third of the country, communicated with so many people, and received so much information that will be very useful to me in the future. thank you.

Vladimir Putin: This is very important and very interesting, you told me. Of course, getting to know a country like ours is impressive. You know, we live somewhere in our small homeland, and we don't really know, to be honest, what kind of country we live in, how huge it is, how diverse it is, how interesting it is, how powerful it is, and what its prospects are colossal.

Of course, everything relies on people, on their inner state. On the one hand, the period we are currently going through is very difficult, difficult, and tragic in some ways, but it is very important because it has united our society. And when the society is so cohesive and powerful, the energy of development gains momentum so powerfully that we achieve unexpected results even for ourselves.

Look at what's happening in the economy. Far from being a sympathetic organization, the World Bank ranked us fourth in the world in terms of economic size. We have overtaken Japan. Who would have thought it, right? (Applause.)

But that doesn't mean we should fall asleep on our laurels, no. Everything is developing rapidly, and the same Japan can start to rise. These are high-tech economies, they are modern, and they have huge advantages, including over us. We have a lot to learn: for example, the level of robotics there is an order of magnitude higher than ours, and so on. But in terms of volume, we have not only overtaken Germany – it was the first in Europe, we became the first in Europe - and now we have also overtaken Japan. This means that only China, the United States, and India are ahead of us - and now we are fourth. But I repeat: the main thing is to maintain the pace. Otherwise, if we rest on our laurels, things will start to change there.

What I'm saying is that one of the engines of movement and progress is the internal state of Russian society. And people like you charge everyone else with your energy.

In this regard, I have this question. The organizers (Higher School of Public Administration) of this event, this platform "Time of Heroes", which has been created again, created it in relation to the way the work on the General Staff is organized. And then how it was done: a month and a half, then everyone returns to the troops, and after six months another month and a half. How many of you are going to return to the army after these iterations? There are those who study, there are those who still work after being injured in one way or another. But there are also those who, as I was told, are going to return to the troops. There are such people, right? You see, this is the majority.

Here's what I've been thinking. After all, this is the first experience, and the selection is quite large-the choice was, in my opinion, almost out of more than two tens of thousands, 80 people were recruited.

Now you will leave, and this is an unusual situation, not like in peacetime: you went to the troops, continued your training remotely, then returned, then left again. Now another stage should begin-–this is an internship, work and obtaining some theoretical knowledge.

Therefore, I think that it is necessary to continue this training and this internship here. You will have time to return to the troops. You are military people, and you will tell your guys, your colleagues (addressing A. Tikhonov), just as I told your brother: "This is an order from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. We need to continue our training here." And then we will decide who wants to stay in the military service, return to the troops. If you don't want to, you can switch to some other type of activity. But we need to finish this training, go through it fully, do not stop halfway, because now it is only half the way. You need to complete it as a whole, and then you will see: there both teachers and organizers will consult with you, and you will choose the most suitable development vector for you in the future.

I want to thank you all for what you have done so far for the Fatherland. I would like to wish you a successful completion of your studies and future success in your professional development for the benefit of Russia.

Thank you very much and all the best. Goodbye.

(He turns to E. Pervyshov.) As we agreed, I will have suggestions. They'll find you. [My Emphasis]