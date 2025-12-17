Defense Minister Belousov

Today saw the annual meeting of the expanded Defense Ministry Board that reviews the year’s performance, talks about ongoing projects and forecasts the main actions that will occur during the next year and perhaps beyond. The 80-minute presentation is primarily done to inform Russians, in particular its military, about the state of the national defense and what will be done to improve it and the lives of those serving on the military. Not everything is disclosed publicly as the main presentation is followed by a classified meeting. The meeting has also become another form of communication to the world about how Russia sees the global situation and its response to it. President Putin begins with his assessment, then Belousov follows with a detailed listing, which is then capped by Putin’s closing remarks. It’s long, so let’s begin:

V. Putin: Dear Andrey Removich! Dear comrades!

Today, as part of the expanded board of the Ministry of Defense, we will discuss the results of our work over the past period and determine the priority tasks for developing the Armed Forces and strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.

I would like to note that the past year was an important milestone in the special military operation. The Russian army has gained and is firmly holding the strategic initiative along the entire front line.

Our troops are confidently advancing and grinding down the enemy, its groups, and reserves, including the so-called elite units and formations that have been trained in Western military centers and are equipped with modern foreign equipment and weapons.

This year, more than 300 settlements have already been liberated, including major cities that the enemy had turned into fortified nodes with long-term fortifications. They could not withstand the courage and military prowess of our soldiers.

The positions occupied, the bridgeheads created in recent months, and, of course, the unique tactical and operational experience gained in the battles to break through the enemy’s deep defenses, allow us to increase the pace of our offensive in strategically important areas. We are proud of the heroic deeds of our soldiers and officers who are fighting on the front lines, and of all those who are defending Russia and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

I would also like to mention our North Korean comrades-in-arms. By the decision of Comrade Kim Jong-un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, they were sent to participate in the liberation of the Kursk region, and they fought bravely and courageously alongside Russian soldiers, taking part in the extensive and extremely difficult work of demining the liberated Kursk land.

It is our duty to always remember all our fallen comrades, and to support their families, their children, and their parents. The state will do everything necessary to achieve this. Please observe a moment of silence in honor of those who died for their homeland.

(A minute of silence is observed.)

Dear Board members,

We know that the Kiev regime has the support of the member countries of the world’s largest military-political bloc, NATO. Large-scale military assistance is being provided continuously, and advisers, instructors, and mercenaries are being sent, and intelligence data is being shared.

In such difficult conditions, our troops demonstrate high combat capability and training. The capabilities of the Russian army are constantly developing, and work on strengthening the Armed Forces has been ongoing for the past few years.

I am referring to the improvement of their combat composition, the qualitative improvements in the military command and control system, in operational and combat training, and, of course, the increase in the efficiency of the defense industry, which has quickly restructured many production and technological processes and is producing increasingly popular products.

Thanks to the military-industrial complex’s efficient work, the army and navy are being equipped with modern weapons and equipment in a timely manner. The Ground Forces are receiving missile systems and artillery systems with high-precision weapons, loitering munitions, various types of drones, and robotic equipment.

The Aerospace Forces are receiving modified missiles and aerial bombs with a controlled planning and correction module that can effectively operate in difficult interference conditions. Many people here know how much more efficient the work has become in recent times, sometimes reaching over 80 percent. I want to thank those who are doing this. This is real help, real assistance.

This year, the Navy was replenished with new submarines, including the strategic missile carrier Knyaz Pozharsky, as well as 19 surface ships and vessels.

We have successfully tested the Burevestnik strategic cruise missile with unlimited range and the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle. Thanks to the use of a nuclear power plant, these systems will remain unique and one-of-a-kind for a long time, ensuring strategic parity, security, and Russia’s global position for decades to come. We will continue to work on these systems, refine them, and improve them, but they are already in place.

By the end of the year, a medium-range missile system with the Oreshnik hypersonic missile will be put on combat duty. Last November, it was used for the first time.

The high level of training of our units and formations, as well as their ability to solve the most complex tasks, is also confirmed during regular exercises, including those involving our foreign allies and partners, to whom we transfer the experience gained during the special military operation.

I would like to note the good results achieved at the Zapad-2025 joint strategic exercise. All tasks related to protecting the security of the Union State from potential external aggression were successfully completed.

Today, we see that the geopolitical situation in the world continues to be tense, and in some regions it has become critical. NATO countries are actively increasing and modernizing their offensive forces, creating and deploying new types of weapons, including in outer space.

At the same time, people in Europe are being indoctrinated with the idea that they must prepare for a major war with Russia. Various individuals who have held or are still holding positions of responsibility seem to have forgotten about their responsibilities.

They are guided by some short-term, personal or group political interests, and not by the interests of their own people, and they are increasingly raising the level of hysteria. I have repeatedly said: this is a lie, a delusion, just a delusion about some imaginary Russian threat to European countries. But they are doing this quite deliberately.

The truth is that Russia has always sought to find diplomatic solutions to conflicts and disputes, even in the most difficult circumstances, as long as there was even the slightest chance. The responsibility for not taking advantage of these opportunities lies with those who believe that they can use force to communicate with us.

Today, we continue to advocate for building mutually beneficial and equal cooperation with the United States and European countries, as well as for creating a unified security system throughout the Eurasian region. We welcome the progress that has been made in our dialogue with the new American administration. Unfortunately, this cannot be said about the current leadership of most European countries.

At the same time, we are aware that in any international situation, our Armed Forces remain the key guarantor of Russia’s sovereignty and independence, its security and future, and strategic parity. As I have already mentioned, we need to systematically work on strengthening them.

What do I want to highlight here, and what tasks should we set in the field of military construction, taking into account the dynamics of the situation on the front line?

First, the goals of the special military operation will certainly be achieved. We would prefer to do this and eliminate the root causes of the conflict through diplomacy. If the opposing side and their foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive dialogue, Russia will achieve the liberation of its ***historical lands*** through military means. The task of creating and expanding a security buffer zone will also be consistently addressed.

Secondly, the modernization of the Armed Forces should be carried out at a high pace and in a high-quality manner, primarily as part of the new State Armaments Program for 2027-2036, which is currently being developed.

I have repeatedly stated that the experience of the special military operation, new trends in combat tactics, and rapidly developing military technologies should be taken into account as much as possible.

Among the key areas of the state program are air and missile defense systems, control and electronic warfare equipment, and unmanned systems in all environments.

And of course, our priority is to improve our strategic nuclear forces. As before, they will play a key role in deterring an aggressor and maintaining the balance of power in the world.

Today is the Day of Strategic Missile Forces in Russia. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the veterans, personnel, and civilian staff of the Strategic Missile Forces on their professional holiday, and wish you success and all the best.

Third, the Russian army must continue to be at the forefront of technological progress, which means that it must accelerate the introduction of robotics, information technology, and new materials into its forces, as well as expand the use of artificial intelligence technologies in control systems and autonomous combat systems.

Fourth, it is important to equip the orbital group with new-generation spacecraft. As a result, the troops will have access to high-speed and secure communication channels. This will improve the quality of their intelligence and navigation data.

Further, in May of this year, the Navy Development Strategy until 2050 was approved, which defines its future image. The clear and timely implementation of the Strategy’s provisions will enable the Navy to be updated and improve its effectiveness in carrying out combat missions in all theaters of war.

Finally, we should continue to actively develop military and military-technical cooperation with foreign countries, our allies and partners, and improve the collective security system and the Union State. In general, work in this area is a significant factor in strengthening regional and international security.

Dear comrades,

One of the state’s priorities is to expand social guarantees for special operation participants and their families, as well as for all our military personnel.

In the past year, the Ministry of Defense, together with the State Fund “Defenders of the Fatherland,” has done a lot to improve the quality of medical care, assistance to wounded soldiers, and addressing their rehabilitation and employment issues, as well as ensuring timely payments and implementing other, including additional, measures of social support for families, children, and parents of deceased military personnel.

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that there is still work to be done. During the preparation for the direct line, we have seen that there are many questions on these topics. We will certainly return to this with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense.

I would like to highlight the heroic work of military doctors and medical personnel, who sometimes do the impossible to save our soldiers and return them to active duty after treatment. We have gained unique experience in providing medical and psychological assistance to military personnel with wounds, injuries, and combat-related illnesses.

This experience should be implemented not only in military medicine, but also in civilian healthcare, and this should be enshrined in legislation.

Of course, work should continue on indexing the salaries of military personnel, and the rate of providing them with permanent and service housing should not be reduced. Every defender of the Motherland should know that the state will provide them and their families with all the necessary social support.

In conclusion, I would like to once again thank the soldiers and officers who are currently on the front lines, as well as all the participants in the special military operation, for their heroism and dedication. I would also like to wish the leadership, all the personnel, and the civilian staff of the Ministry of Defense new achievements in their service to their country and our people.

I am confident that you will continue to safeguard Russia’s sovereignty and security.

Thank you for your attention, thank you.

The floor is now open to Andrey Removich.

A. Belousov: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief! Dear comrades!

Last year, at a meeting of the Collegium, ten priority areas of activity for the Ministry of Defence were identified. These areas remain relevant for the near future. Today, we will review the progress made and set goals for 2026.

The first priority is to ensure that the goals of the special military operation defined by the Supreme Commander are achieved.

Throughout the year, the Armed Forces have confidently maintained the strategic initiative and conducted active offensive operations in almost all directions. As Vladimir Vladimirovich noted, over 300 settlements and more than 6,000 square kilometers of territory have been liberated over the course of the year. This is a third more than last year’s figures. Moreover, the rate of advance by the East, Center, and West military groups has increased by one and a half to two times compared to 2024.

Behind these numbers lies a high-quality result: the Kursk region has been liberated, and important Ukrainian defense nodes in Donbas and Zaporizhzhia have been eliminated. Ultimately, what was obvious from the beginning has been confirmed: the collapse of the Ukrainian defense is inevitable. Finally, the Western curators of Kiev are clearly aware of this.

I will focus on the results of the military groups’ actions.

Group of Forces “North”. The large border town of Volchansk has been liberated, and the creation of a security zone in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions continues.

As a result, the threat of an enemy invasion in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions has been reduced. This has allowed for the commencement of demining operations. More than 150,000 hectares have already been cleared, and approximately three million explosive devices have been destroyed. The restoration of social and economic infrastructure in the border regions has begun. This is creating conditions for the peaceful life of citizens.

The Western Group of Forces has occupied the strategically important city of Kupyansk, which the enemy has been unsuccessfully trying to retake. The city was used as a supply route for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This will expand the security zone in the Kharkiv region and reduce the threat of enemy shelling in the northern regions of the Luhansk People’s Republic.

Currently, the encircled group on the left bank of the Oskol River, east of Kupyansk, is being eliminated. The city of Krasny Lyman is being taken under control, and its liberation opens the way for the blockade of Slavyansk, a crucial logistics center for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The “Southern” group of troops has occupied powerful enemy fortifications during its offensive operations: Chasov Yar, Kurakhovo, and Seversk. Currently, battles are being fought for the city of Konstantinovka. It is the key to the last stronghold of the Kiev regime in Donbas, the Druzhkovsk-Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration. Capturing this line will allow for the rapid liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The Center military group took control of the city of Krasnoarmeysk, which was a symbol of resistance to both the Ukrainian army and its Western backers.

The destruction of Ukrainian units in Dimitrov, the last stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnoarmeysk agglomeration, continues. The enemy is securely blocked in the city. The liberation of Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov will be the largest defeat of the Ukrainian army in Donbas in recent times.

The Vostok military group is advancing rapidly into the depths of the enemy’s defenses in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Since November 1, 2022, the group has gained control of over 400 square kilometers of territory and liberated 24 settlements.

The liberation of the city of Gulyaypole continues. This is an important fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a transport hub, the capture of which will create conditions for the liberation of the entire city of Zaporozhye.

The Dnipro military group is advancing in the Orekhiv direction, having captured the village of Malaya Tokmachka and is fighting on the outskirts of the city of Orekhiv. Taking control of this village will create favorable conditions for further offensive operations in the northwestern part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In addition, the group’s troops are reliably holding the Dnieper island zone and repelling the enemy’s ongoing attempts to land on the Tendra and Kinburn spits.

Overall, the Joint Forces Group’s successful actions have reduced the combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces by a third this year.

First, they have lost more than 103,000 different types of weapons and military equipment, including about 5,500 of Western production. This is almost twice as much as in 2024. At the same time, Ukraine’s security forces have lost almost 500,000 troops, making it impossible for Kyiv to replenish its forces through forced mobilization.

Secondly, the Ukrainian military-industrial complex’s ability to mass-produce military products has been reduced by almost half. By the way, the effectiveness of Russian targeted strikes is around 60%, which is significantly higher than the effectiveness of Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory.

Third, more than 70 percent of thermal power plants and more than 37 percent of hydroelectric power plants that provide energy for the military industry and the Armed Forces have been disabled. Ukraine’s energy capacity has decreased by more than half. This has also had a direct impact on Ukraine’s ability to resist.

I would like to thank the command and personnel of the Joint Forces Group for their professional actions, courage, resilience, and heroism in carrying out combat missions.

A key component of our success on the battlefield is the stable recruitment of the Armed Forces. This year’s recruitment plan has been exceeded. Almost 410,000 citizens have volunteered for military service, with almost two-thirds of them being young people under the age of 40, and more than a third having higher or specialized secondary education.

I would like to express my gratitude to the commanders of the military districts, the plenipotentiary representatives of the President of the Russian Federation, and the heads of the regions for their diligent work in recruiting troops.

Rhythmic deliveries of weapons and military equipment play a crucial role in the successful execution of combat missions. This year, the volume of deliveries of basic weapons, military equipment, and ammunition to the troops has increased by a third compared to 2024.

Thanks to this, despite the high intensity of combat operations, the Joint Group of Forces’ supply situation has not only remained unchanged, but has even increased by six percentage points, reaching 92 percent, and 80 percent in frontline units.

The needs of the troops for aircraft and helicopters, artillery weapons, logistics equipment, and medical equipment have been almost completely met. The previous problem of a lack of artillery shells has been largely resolved.

At the same time, it is necessary to complete the work on replenishing the shortage of electronic warfare equipment next year, especially in the tactical link of anti-aircraft guided missiles, radar stations, and counter-battery weapons.

The special military operation has given impetus to the development of new types of weapons and combat systems. This year, more than a thousand samples have been tested in combat conditions, including the new Geran-2 unmanned aerial vehicles with an improved guidance system, loitering munitions, FPV drones on fiber-optic cables, the Courier ground-based robotic system, the Omich-Ogonyok transport vehicle, and many others.

I would like to thank the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the heads of defense enterprises, and the people’s defense industry companies for their work in equipping the troops.

The key objective for the next year is to maintain and increase the pace of the offensive.

We all know that political and diplomatic efforts are being made to resolve the so-called Ukrainian conflict. At the same time, we can clearly see the attempts of European leaders and the Kiev regime to avoid resolving this issue. This is about prolonging the conflict in order to weaken our country as much as possible.

At the same time, NATO’s joint armed forces began to prepare for a confrontation with Russia in the early 2030s. This policy creates a real possibility for military operations to continue in the following year, 2026.

In this regard, it is necessary to continue imposing our will on the enemy, acting in advance, and constantly improving the methods and techniques of armed combat. We need to continue breaking through the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defenses and destroying their military groups.

Dear colleagues!

During the special military operation, the nature of warfare has changed significantly. This year, several such features can be identified.

The first feature is a significant increase in the use of unmanned aircraft for reconnaissance and fire missions. It has taken on the role of the main striking force. Currently, FPV drones account for up to half of enemy casualties.

If last year the advantage in the combat use of tactical drones was on the side of the enemy, then in August of this year there was a turning point, and today we have achieved a twofold quantitative superiority over the enemy. At the same time, the range of actions of unmanned aviation for reconnaissance, counter-battery warfare, delivery of ammunition and material resources to the front line is expanding.

In this regard, the key issue is the formation of a new branch of the armed forces, the unmanned systems troops, which was discussed at the last board meeting. The following results have been achieved.

The Rubicon units are at the forefront of the troops. They have destroyed more than 13,000 pieces of weapons and equipment, which is more than a quarter of the results of unmanned aerial vehicle fire. The Rubicon Center has received international recognition. Its combat experience has been reflected in publications by major international media outlets, including American and British publications, and the Kiev regime has declared the Rubicon Center a threat to national security.

Next year, the formation of unmanned systems troops will be completed, and they will move from performing individual tasks by groups and calculations to complex joint operations within units and military formations.

It is necessary to significantly expand the training system for military personnel in all specialties involved in the use of unmanned systems, and to train several tens of thousands of people through this system. The main focus should be on attracting young people under the age of 35, who are more receptive to the latest technologies and speeds. To this end, a new form of contract with good motivational conditions has been introduced.

It will also be necessary to equip the unmanned systems with new types of jam-resistant reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles, including those with artificial intelligence, as well as ground control stations, repeaters, autonomous power sources, and communication equipment.

The second feature of warfare is the enemy’s attempts to slow down our advance by creating a so-called drone line. This is a 10-15-kilometer zone where everything is subject to destruction through the use of various types of unmanned systems.

By anticipating the enemy’s actions, Russian troops are improving their tactics, methods, and techniques. The speed of movement of units to the front line is increasing, and their protection against drones is being strengthened.

This requires additional provision of modern mobile means of transportation. This year, more than 38,000 motorcycles, ATVs, and buggies have been delivered to the troops. This is ten times more than last year. Next year, we will achieve almost complete staffing of the troops with these vehicles.

The so-called trench EW equipment, which has proven its effectiveness, plays a special role in protecting assault groups from enemy UAVs. These include such equipment as Oberezh, Peroyed, Silok, Sosedka, and others.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 130,000 systems have been delivered to the front lines, which is 6.5 times more than last year. However, it is necessary to continue equipping units on the front lines with effective weapons and tactical electronic warfare systems. This is one of the key objectives for next year.

Next. Changes in the conditions of armed struggle require a restructuring of the logistics system in terms of supply, logistics, and repair of weapons and equipment.

First, this year, the task of protecting arsenals, weapons, fuel, and equipment was generally solved. Next year, it is necessary to complete the formation of a multi-level storage system. To increase the flexibility and efficiency of supplies, it is necessary to complete the first stage of digitalization of logistics processes.

Secondly, all-terrain vehicles, airborne and ground-based robotic systems have been actively used to deliver ammunition and supplies to the front lines. While this was a one-time event last year, this year they have already delivered more than 12,000 tons of various supplies to the front lines, and this figure needs to be doubled by 2026. Additionally, the issue of protecting supply routes through the use of anti-drone networks needs to be addressed.

Thirdly, in terms of repairs, this year the serviceability of weapons and equipment was maintained at a level of at least 98 percent. The practice of using mobile teams for the prompt restoration of high-tech weapons and equipment has proven to be highly effective. This year, they have returned 92 percent of damaged equipment to service, which is 10 percent more than last year.

The third feature of warfare is the qualitative increase in the role of information awareness at the tactical and operational levels. We have started working in this direction. The Svod system is being introduced into the troops.

Officials, from platoons to formations, will be in a single secure information space using trusted devices. Troops will have access to popular digital services in real time. This includes weather reports, mapping services, satellite imagery, and air and ground situation data.

This year, the experimental combat operation of this system was successfully completed in the Center military group, and by September 2026, it is necessary to ensure the gradual implementation of the Svod system in all military groups.

The fourth feature of warfare is the increase in the intensity and scale of enemy attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles deep into Russian territory. At the beginning of the year, the enemy used an average of 1,500 long-range UAVs per month, and since May, this number has gradually increased to 3,700. Our air defense system has an average effectiveness of 97% in repelling Ukrainian attacks.

It is necessary to continue equipping the air and missile defense lines with effective means of detecting and destroying long-range drones and cruise missiles. This primarily concerns the Pantsir combat vehicles and other short- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as radar stations that have proven their effectiveness.

Next, we began deploying a qualitatively new segment of the air defense system based on FPV interceptors, which have proven to be effective. In the first half of 2026, it is necessary to complete the formation and equipping of crews with this type of weapon.

We will continue to create mobile fire groups, providing them with the most effective means of destruction, such as the Verba MANPADS, the Zubr and Citadel anti-aircraft systems, and we will provide army aviation with new means of destroying UAVs.

I would also like to highlight the significant increase in the role of regional headquarters in ensuring comprehensive protection of territories from drones. It is worth noting the positive experience of creating an air defense system around Moscow. This experience should be applied on a larger scale as part of a unified air defense system, in accordance with the recent instructions of the President of the Russian Federation.

In general, the results of the special military operation show that we are ahead of the enemy in terms of technology, methods, and techniques of armed combat. This advantage must be preserved, thereby creating conditions for further offensive actions and achieving the goals of the special military operation. Today, these conditions have been fully established. [And who is the enemy—NATO.]

For the next year, a realistic recruitment plan for military districts and a plan for the supply of weapons and equipment have been formed. They are fully funded. As of today, 90 percent of the relevant contracts with defense industry enterprises have already been concluded.

The second priority area of the Ministry of Defense’s work is the long-term modernization of the Armed Forces, taking into account external threats and the development of innovative technologies.

An analysis of the military and political situation shows that the threats to military security have changed significantly over the past three years. The North Atlantic Alliance continues to increase its coalition forces, is actively preparing for the deployment of medium-range missiles, has updated its nuclear weapons inventory, is modernizing its air and missile defense systems, and is changing its mobilization deployment system. The Alliance is also increasing the speed of its troop movements to the eastern flank, which is planned to be achieved through the introduction of a military “Schengen” area.

Military spending is increasing significantly. Today, the alliance’s annual budget stands at ~$1.6 trillion. With the gradual increase to five percent of national GDP, NATO’s budget will more than double to ~$2.7 trillion.

All of this indicates that NATO is preparing for a military confrontation with Russia. The alliance’s plans call for achieving readiness for such actions by the turn of the 2030s. This has been openly stated by NATO officials on numerous occasions. It is not us who are threatening; it is us who are being threatened.

In response to significant threats to military security, the construction of modern and high-tech Armed Forces is underway. I will focus on the most important aspects.

First, special attention is being paid to the development of strategic nuclear forces. This is a key element in deterring aggression against our country. To enhance their combat capabilities, the Borey-A-class nuclear-powered submarine cruiser “Knyaz Pozharsky,” armed with Bulava missiles, has been added to their naval component this year. The construction of two more submarines of this type is currently underway.

The Aerospace Forces have been replenished with two Tu-160M strategic missile carriers. The Strategic Missile Forces are continuing to rearm with the Yars strategic missile system. As Vladimir Vladimirovich noted, a mobile ground-based missile system with Oreshnik medium-range missiles will be put on combat duty by the end of the year.

Secondly, organizational changes are being implemented to improve the manageability, mobility, and autonomy of joint forces and military units.

In total, five divisions, 13 brigades, and 30 regiments have been formed as part of the Armed Forces this year, and four more divisions, 14 brigades, and 39 regiments are to be formed next year. The first stage of formation of the army and divisional units of the Leningrad and Moscow Military Districts has been completed.

For the first time, an air defense missile defense division was formed in the Aerospace Forces. The first regiment equipped with the unique S-500 anti-aircraft missile system, capable of hitting targets in near-space, was put on combat duty.

The Navy has begun the process of converting its Marine Corps brigades into divisions. Two brigades have already been reorganized into divisions, and two more are expected to follow next year.

The most important issue is equipping the Armed Forces with modern weapons and equipment. This year, we have completed the definition of the parameters of the State Armaments Program for 2027-2036. The new GAP-36 is based on four main principles.

First, it is a clear allocation of priorities. High-priority systems include weapons that will determine the future innovative image of the Armed Forces. These include strategic nuclear forces, space systems, air defense systems, communications systems, electronic warfare and control systems, unmanned systems and robotic systems, as well as weapons based on fundamentally new technologies. High-priority systems account for almost half of all spending on the State Program of Military-Technical Cooperation.

Secondly, the construction of the State Program of Military Development is based on the requirements of the Armed Forces’ future combat capabilities, rather than on the number of weapons and equipment, as was previously the case. For example, in the case of strategic nuclear forces, this includes the ability to overcome the potential enemy’s missile defense system. In the case of air defense, it includes the ability to repel air attack strikes. In the case of the space group, it includes the ability to provide detailed reconnaissance, high-speed communication, and navigation data for the use of precision weapons.

Thirdly, the synchronization of research and development work, procurement of weapons and equipment, and the creation of infrastructure. This approach allows for the planning of not only the delivery of individual types of weapons, but also their entire life cycle, from creation to disposal.

Fourth, the construction of the State Program of Work will take into account the increase in the productivity of the defense industry enterprises. It is assumed that due to the increase in labor productivity, the costs will be reduced by at least one to two percent per year, which will have a positive effect on contract prices and cost savings.

The main trend in the long-term modernization of the Armed Forces will be the widespread introduction of innovative technologies. The key objective is to streamline innovation processes by significantly expanding the “input funnel” for their search and implementation, including in the civilian sector.

It is necessary to build a unified system for selecting promising research areas based on the nature of future warfare. This system should integrate industrial enterprises, university research, innovation development institutions, and small high-tech enterprises of the “people’s defense industry.”

To achieve this, a special project office for managing the life cycle of innovative projects will be established next year at the Military Innovation Technopolis Era.

Special attention should be paid to the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies in the military. This will increase the effectiveness of combat operations and the speed of decision-making by commanders and officers at all levels. This year, we have already started delivering unmanned systems with artificial intelligence elements, automatic target tracking, and autonomous navigation. Next year, we will significantly increase their availability.

In addition, in 2026, a recommendatory system for support and decision-making by commanders at the tactical level will be tested in combat operations. We will also implement a system for simulating combat operations in air defense, missile defense, and counter-battery warfare.

The third priority area is the modernization of the military education system. The changing nature of armed conflict has led to the emergence of new military specialties and areas, as well as increased requirements for the training of officer personnel.

At the same time, the issue of the attractiveness of military education has become more pressing. We have excellent educational institutions that are on par with leading civilian universities in terms of quality. These include the Military Space Academy, the Military Air Force Academy, the Military Naval Academy, the Military Academy of the Strategic Missile Forces, the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy, the Military Academy of Communications, the Military Medical Academy, the Military University, the Moscow and Novosibirsk Higher Combined Arms Command Schools, the Kazan Higher Tank Command School, and several others.

However, it should be noted that the attractiveness of military education remains low. This is a complex issue that requires a comprehensive and step-by-step approach. To address this issue, we will begin implementing a program to increase the prestige of military service next year. One of the goals of this program, which reflects the quality of education, is to increase the average score of applicants to military universities from 140 to at least 155.

First, it is necessary to continue updating military specialties. Today, all branches of the military require specialists in the use of unmanned systems, the operation of innovative weapons, electronic warfare equipment, information technology, and high-tech medicine.

In 2025, eleven new specialties were introduced, and almost 700 people are already studying them. Next year, it is planned to add six more new specialties, including naval and underwater unmanned systems.

Secondly, the experience of the special military operation should be incorporated into the military education system. It is necessary to make additions to all training programs for students and cadets that reflect the experience of combat operations, including management at the operational and tactical levels. This work should be completed next year. Students and cadets should be trained by teachers who have combat experience.

At the same time, twice as many teachers have completed internships in the SVO zone this year as last year. The staffing of the Department of Military Special Disciplines with such specialists has been increased to 75 percent. This work must be completed next year.

Thirdly, in order to improve the quality of military personnel training, it is necessary to significantly strengthen the interaction between military and civilian universities. I would like to note that this year, for the first time, military universities have signed 203 agreements with leading civilian universities, research organizations, and industrial enterprises.

Fourth, additional measures need to be taken to improve the material base of military universities and the living conditions of teachers and cadets. To this end, an inventory of educational and material resources was conducted this year, and the repair of 36 facilities for accommodating more than 8,500 cadets was completed. Next year, it will be necessary to expand the capacity of the barracks and housing facilities by an additional 10,000 places.

In order to improve the management of the development of the military education system, the Department of Military Education has been restored in the structure of the central military administration bodies, and an expert council has been established. It includes representatives of the command of the branches and types of troops, military administration bodies, and heads of military and civilian universities.

Another important aspect that should be given special attention to is pre-conscription training. The DOSAAF [The Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Air Force, and Navy] plays a key role in this regard. This year, the DOSAAF underwent a reboot, with the goals and objectives of the organization being redefined to align with the training of personnel for the Armed Forces. The functions of the regional branches of the DOSAAF were revised to enhance their autonomy and responsibility, as well as to facilitate collaboration with the military districts.

We have revised the military specialties that are being trained and have added eight new specialties for training UAV operators, ground-based robotic equipment, and others. This year, we have trained more than 27,000 conscripts in 20 different specialties. Next year, we plan to increase the number of specialties to 30.

The fourth priority area is medical support for military personnel and their families. The key objective is to provide first aid on the front line and save the life of a soldier within the so-called golden hour after being injured.

Almost all military personnel have been trained in tactical medicine this year. The transition to first aid kits that have been modified based on combat experience has been completed. More than 1,200,000 different types of new-generation first aid kits have been delivered to the troops, allowing almost all military personnel to be equipped with them.

Thanks to our joint work with the Ministry of Health and the Federal Medical and Biological Agency of Russia, we have brought elements of high-tech medical care closer to the front lines. For example, the use of dry plasma allows for the treatment of soldiers with acute blood loss directly at the front line. I would like to note that today, more than 90 percent of the wounded soldiers arriving from the battlefield have been saved.

The next task is to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield in a timely manner. We have significantly increased their survival rate by reducing the time it takes to transport them to medical facilities. Over the past two years, the time it takes to evacuate military personnel with severe injuries to a high-tech medical facility has been reduced from 40 hours to 36 hours.

This was made possible by providing the troops with almost all the necessary medical equipment. At the same time, the provision of armored vehicles was increased to 86 percent of the required amount, which is twice as much as last year. The goal is to increase this figure to 100 percent by the first half of next year.

The experience of the special military operation has shown that one of the most effective ways to evacuate from the battlefield is the use of robotic platforms. In 2025, 288 units of such equipment were delivered to the troops. This is only one-fifth of the required amount. Next year, it is necessary to fully provide the troops with this equipment. This is a crucial task that is directly related to saving people’s lives.

Next is the provision of medical care in hospitals. This year, we have built six new hospitals, including in the border regions of Kursk and Bryansk oblasts. The number of beds has increased by 1,000, which means that approximately 20,000 wounded people will receive timely medical care. Next year, we will open six more hospitals with 1,500 beds each.

In addition, as part of our cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, and the Federal Medical and Biological Agency, we have completely met the demand for high-tech medical care for the first time this year, but it is currently provided primarily in central hospitals. In 2026, it is necessary to transition to providing high-tech medical care in district hospitals, which will significantly accelerate its provision.

Finally, another key task is to switch to a new system for the rehabilitation of wounded military personnel. By involving leading regional prosthetic and orthopedic enterprises and implementing targeted routing, more than half of the wounded are already undergoing a full recovery cycle near their place of residence and service, and the prosthetic treatment time has been reduced by half compared to 2024, and is now no more than three months.

In general, the problem of insufficient efficiency of military medical commissions, which were the subject of many complaints from military personnel, has been resolved. Thanks to the formation of mobile medical commissions, the time required for medical examinations of military personnel has been reduced by half, to seven days.

The fifth priority area is social security for military personnel and their families. Here, we have completely changed the previous approach by placing the interests of the military personnel at the center. This has significantly simplified and accelerated the process of receiving monetary payments and social benefits.

In terms of monetary payments, more than half a million orders have been completely eliminated when it comes to the payment of monetary allowances. This has allowed for a two- or more-fold reduction in the time required to establish individual payments for military personnel. By optimizing document management and changing organizational procedures, the time required to distribute monetary rewards for active combat operations to recipients has been reduced from three months to three days.

In terms of receiving benefits, starting from the first half of this year, military personnel receive confirmation of their participation in the special military operation within a few minutes. The next step is to receive benefits in a non-documentary form and in a proactive manner, which means that military personnel and their families are automatically notified of the benefits they are entitled to.

This year, we have already introduced this procedure for tax exemptions, and next year, we will ensure that at least 90 percent of the most popular benefits are provided through the public services portal or through multifunctional centers.

In terms of providing permanent housing, this year has seen a decrease in the waiting list by 1,200 people. The distribution of housing has become more transparent, with military personnel now able to track their waiting list progress on the Ministry of Defense website.

In terms of service housing, almost 17,000 military personnel received it this year. At the same time, more than 1,500 apartments were added to the service housing stock through the repair and commissioning of previously unfinished residential buildings.

I would also like to focus on the most important task facing the Ministry of Defense, which is organizing the search for missing military personnel.

This year, the main coordination center was established, and the registration of missing persons was streamlined. A unified database was created and populated. Currently, almost all missing military personnel are included in the database. The main center has deployed calculations and evacuation teams in the military groups.

Public and volunteer organizations have been actively involved in the search, and this has yielded some results. The number of soldiers who have been found has tripled compared to last year, reaching 48 percent of the total number of missing soldiers, which means that every second soldier has been found. The goal is to increase this number to 60 percent or more next year.

In order to increase the search capabilities for missing personnel, the use of electronic military identification tags will be launched next year. A military-technical experiment was conducted to test these tags in the Center and Dnipro groups, and it yielded positive results.

The sixth priority area of the Ministry of Defense’s work is the formation of a feedback system with military personnel. The fundamental approach is that every request from a military personnel and their family members is considered as a problem that needs to be resolved effectively and as soon as possible.

What has already been done? We have launched a “hotline” and introduced digital feedback mechanisms in the military social center, and we have modernized and essentially recreated the personal account of a military personnel. In this account, military personnel and their families can not only submit an appeal but also track its progress.

The quality of feedback has been assessed. To do this, military personnel are required to rate their problems on a five-point scale. As a result, there are almost no unanswered requests in the central military administration bodies, compared to several thousand in 2024. Additionally, the number of repeated requests has decreased by half.

By the end of the year, we will adopt unified regulations that are mandatory for all military management bodies. Next year, we will introduce a system of incentives for military management bodies to promptly and fully address the concerns of military personnel as expressed in their appeals. We will continue to develop the hotline, making it available 24/7 and reducing the operator’s response time by half.

The seventh priority area is military and military-technical cooperation. This year, we began to transition to a long-term and comprehensive approach to planning our cooperation with our partners, introducing a new format for three- and five-year plans.

These are specific action plans that comprehensively cover all areas of cooperation, including the exchange of experience in various military fields, training of specialists, joint exercises, other practical forms of interaction, as well as military-technical assistance and cooperation.

Such documents have been signed with eight countries, including Belarus and several countries in Central and Southeast Asia. Next year, it is planned to sign such cooperation plans with six more countries.

In addition, we have switched to a new system for promoting Russian weapons to our allies and partners. We hold demonstrations of the weapons’ combat capabilities for foreign delegations, which are linked to the modernization programs of foreign armies. The Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center is widely used for this purpose.

Representatives from more than 20 countries passed through this system this year. This had a positive impact on military-technical cooperation. For the first time in recent years, we managed to reverse the negative trend of declining military exports and increase our portfolio of contracts.

Next year, we will create a foundation for a new type of cooperation–-a technological partnership between the People’s Defense Industry companies and our allies. We will need to simplify the approval procedures for exporting samples of People’s Defense Industry products, while ensuring unconditional control over critical military technologies.

In terms of multilateral cooperation, we have significantly strengthened our interaction with the armed forces of the CSTO, CIS, and SCO member states, and have raised the level of joint military exercises, joint air and sea patrols. We have conducted 23 international exercises.

The most ambitious of them was the joint strategic exercise “West-2025”. It was attended by foreign military contingents from four countries and observers from ten countries. This work should be continued taking into account the upcoming Russian chairmanship in the CSTO.

The eighth priority area is to improve the efficiency of the construction and property complex. In terms of construction, we have focused on commissioning priority facilities, reducing unfinished construction, and creating a new model for the military construction complex.

First, a large-scale inventory of facilities under construction was carried out. This allowed the military construction complex to focus its efforts on reducing the number of unfinished facilities.

Secondly, we switched to a three-year construction program, which made it possible to redistribute budget funds. These funds are allocated for the commissioning of priority facilities.

Thirdly, the mechanism for transferring completed capital construction projects has been optimized. The number of untransferred projects completed over the previous five years has been reduced by a factor of four.

Fourth, as a result of a comprehensive analysis of the portfolio of contracts, those contracts that were deemed inappropriate for further execution were terminated. This resulted in the release of approximately 66 billion rubles, which is a quarter of the Ministry of Defense’s annual construction volume. As a result of these measures, the volume of unfinished construction has been reduced by 15 percent.

Next. In accordance with the task set at the last meeting of the Collegium, the first stage of the transition to a new model of the military construction complex has been completed. The basis for the division of powers and responsibilities between different levels of management has been laid. The Main Directorate of Capital Construction has been formed. Appropriate units have been established in the branches and types of the Armed Forces and military districts.

Next year, it will be necessary to develop a regulatory framework for the creation of military construction units and to staff the newly formed units of the military construction complex. Commanders will have an effective tool for building facilities that are most important for the needs of the troops.

In terms of the property complex, the work was primarily aimed at bringing order to the accounting of real estate objects. An inventory of 449,000 objects was conducted, and a real estate accounting system was created based on their passports.

During the inventory, unregistered properties worth about five billion rubles were discovered. Next year, it will be necessary to ensure automated data exchange with the Federal State Register of Real Estate and the Federal Tax Service. This will significantly increase the transparency of real estate transactions.

Next. In order to increase the transparency of operations by subordinate organizations, a unified corporate treasury has been established, banking support for transactions on the settlement accounts of all active organizations of the Ministry of Defense has been introduced, and control over the conclusion of significant transactions by subordinate organizations has been established. Next year, it will be necessary to establish a corporate system of key performance indicators for their activities, based on the bonus system for the head of the organization.

The ninth priority area is the optimization of the Ministry of Defense’s internal processes and the introduction of lean management principles. Over the past year, more than 30 administrative processes have been optimized in the areas of medicine, finance, social and logistical support, and personnel management.

The time it takes to process documents has been reduced by dozens of times, and in some cases by hundreds. For example, the time it takes for military personnel to receive their salaries on a card has been reduced from 24 hours to 30 minutes, and the time it takes to assign payments when military personnel is transferred to a new location has been reduced from two months to a few days.

Next year, we will implement lean management practices in at least 50 processes in areas such as combat and physical training, transportation, and property management. This will reduce the average processing time by five times and the number of documents and redundant procedures by at least half.

The tenth priority area is the creation of a unified digital environment in the Ministry of Defense. This year, we began to develop an integrated information system for the Ministry of Defense. We have completed the development of its appearance, functional requirements, and technical specifications, identified the main technological partner, Rostelecom, and signed relevant contracts with them.

Next year, it is planned to put at least 15 services in the areas of social and housing provision, education, property management and public procurement into trial operation. Work will finally begin on the transfer of document circulation to a paperless form. It will have to be completed in December 2027.

Dear comrades,

In conclusion, I would like to address the issue of funding. In 2025, the Ministry of Defense faced severe financial constraints due to the limited capabilities of the federal budget. However, the ongoing military operations resulted in increased military expenditures. This necessitated the strict optimization and prioritization of the military budget, as well as the restructuring of internal mechanisms for its planning and execution.

Strict austerity measures have been taken in relation to expenditures that are not directly related to the conduct of hostilities. Some expenditures have been postponed, while others have been reduced. This has made it possible to reduce the overall amount of such expenditures, as a percentage of GDP, from 2.7% in 2024 to 2.2% in 2025.

As for the second part of the military budget, which is directly related to the special military operation, it has increased. However, a number of measures have been implemented to significantly limit this increase.

First, we switched to a budget planning system based on strict prioritization. Second, we created a unified treasury based on the main bank, Promsvyazbank, which centralized all financial resources, allowing us to control their use. Third, we introduced a set of measures for continuous monitoring of budget use, with the primary goal of constantly searching for internal reserves.

As a result of these measures, almost one trillion rubles were saved in 2025. In total, the Ministry of Defense’s expenses amounted to 7.3% of GDP in 2025. In 2026, prioritization will help stabilize these expenses at the same level or even reduce them slightly.

Nevertheless, there is still a significant reserve that will be used in the near future. This involves converting the so-called limit prices of government contracts, which currently account for 60% of the current portfolio, into indicative or fixed prices.

We have already approached this problem on several occasions, but it was only at the end of this year that the situation began to change. Thanks to the decision of the Government of the Russian Federation, it became possible to simplify the process of converting limit prices into indicative prices based on accounting data.

As a result, in just one month, more than a third of the total volume of limit prices was converted to indicative prices. This resulted in a savings of approximately five percent of expenses. Considering the entire portfolio of contracts, this amounted to approximately 500 billion rubles over three years.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, the Ministry of Defense proposes to allocate these savings in addition to the planned resources to purchase highly sought-after weapons, improve the living conditions of military personnel, and support industrial enterprises.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! Dear colleagues!

Returning to the above, all conditions have been created to achieve the goals of the special military operation and maintain the necessary level of combat readiness of the Armed Forces for an extended period. The Army and Navy are ready to solve all tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, both in the short and long term.

We will discuss the implementation of tasks in the priority areas of the Armed Forces’ activities in detail during the closed part of the board meeting.

The presentation is over. Thank you for your attention.

V. Putin: Dear comrades!

I would like to thank the Minister for his detailed analysis of the situation in the Armed Forces and on the front line.

And, as is customary, I will just share some general considerations with you. I probably won’t say anything particularly new, but I believe it is important.

I would like to start with our recent history, with what has happened, in order to understand where we are and why we are where we are.

I have already said this many times, but I think it would be useful to repeat it. Immediately after the collapse of the Soviet Union, it seemed to us that we would very quickly become members of the so-called civilized family of European peoples, in general, a civilized Western family. Today it turns out that there is no civilization there, there is only continuous degradation, but it doesn’t matter. Then it seemed that this was a good thing and we would become a full-fledged, equal part of this family. Nothing like that happened, you know what’s going on? Nothing like that, we haven’t become an equal part of this family.

No, on the contrary, Russia continued to be pressured from all sides, and moreover, it was being pressured more and more. Almost everything was decided in relation to Russia from a position of strength. We were slapped on the shoulder and invited to various events, but the West was pushing its interests in Russia through force, including armed force.

And how? Support for separatism and terrorism was demonstrated and carried out in an armed manner: terrorists were supplied with weapons, money, and political and informational support across the board. Economic restrictions were also imposed, which is also a form of forceful pressure.

I remember it very well personally. When we said, “Well, we have to protect our country from terrorism,” and they said, “No, you can do whatever you want, but this is not allowed, this is not allowed, and this is not allowed, and if you don’t do it, you won’t get any loans, and you won’t get any extensions for preferential treatment.” It was a direct economic pressure and restriction.

Destructive tools were also used to influence Russia’s domestic politics and destabilize Russia from within, with a clear goal in mind. Similar to what we have seen in other countries, tools were created and used to destabilize the domestic political situation.

And, of course, nothing that was created in the post-war period was still in effect. Everything began to degrade very quickly, and all the rules and the UN Charter were ignored. The events in Yugoslavia–- what about the UN Charter and the use of force? We’ve talked about this many times, but it’s a fact: there was nothing, and they just did what they thought was necessary. If they managed to change the situation and get people to vote, great, but if they didn’t, they didn’t care. The use of armed forces was direct. In the end, they tore Yugoslavia and the Serbs to pieces, tearing one nation into different states.

In the end, I’m not even talking about NATO’s expansion, although it’s an obvious thing, but we’re still being told that we don’t have the right to force someone to address their security concerns in the way we want and deprive them of their right to do so. We’re not depriving anyone of anything. We’re not demanding anything special from anyone. We’re simply insisting on the promises we’ve been given being fulfilled. It’s been publicly stated that there will be no NATO expansion to the East. So what? They didn’t care, and one wave of expansion followed another. We don’t demand anything special; I repeat, we insist on having the promises made to us fulfilled.

I think it’s clear to everyone in this room that it’s one thing to have agreements with the Soviet Union, and another thing to have agreements with modern Russia after the Soviet Union collapsed. They simply ignored all our interests.

In the end, it came down to a coup d’état in Ukraine. What kind of democracy have we been told about for decades? It was just an armed coup. If they had gone to the polls, as I’ve said a hundred times before, they would have won the election, and there would have been no obstacles. No, they just showed their strength, and that’s it.

And then they started suppressing the southeast, the southeastern regions, by force, and practically unleashed a war. It wasn’t us who started the war in 2022; it was the destructive forces in Ukraine with the support of the West— in fact, the West itself unleashed this war. We are only trying to end it, to stop it. And at first, we tried to do it peacefully, through negotiations in Minsk, as you remember, but then we had to include the military component because we realized that we were being deceived. And this deception was exposed: without any hesitation, the first persons publicly stated that they had no intention of carrying out anything, and that they had simply taken a pause in order to equip the Ukrainian armed forces with weapons and equipment. They brought about a coup d’état and deliberately initiated hostilities there–-I am certain that they deliberately brought about the war.

President Trump says that if he had been President, none of this would have happened. Perhaps he’s right. Because the previous administration deliberately led us to an armed conflict. And I think it’s clear why. Everyone believed that in a short period of time, they would destroy and dismantle Russia, and the “European piglets” immediately joined in the work of the previous American administration, hoping to profit from the collapse of our country and regain something that had been lost in previous historical periods, and try to take revenge. As it is now clear to everyone, all these attempts and destructive plans against Russia have completely failed.

Russia has demonstrated its stability in the economy, in finance, in the domestic political situation of society and the state of society, and finally, in the sphere of defense capability. Yes, we still have many issues and problems in this area.

I see people here in the hall who have come straight from the front, from the front line, from the point of contact. They are sitting here, I can see them. And they know that there are still a lot of problems in the army, and they face them every day.

And yet, our Armed Forces have become completely different, completely different. And the main thing that has happened during the special military operation is that Russia has regained its full sovereignty. Russia has become a sovereign country in every sense of the word. We have regained this status, and to a large extent, with your participation, with the participation of the Armed Forces.

Our army has become completely different. This applies to troop management, tactics, and strategy, as well as to equipment and the activities and operations of the military-industrial complex. It also applies to the strategic component: our nuclear shield is more modern than the nuclear component of any official nuclear power. How modern is it – over 80 percent?

V. Gerasimov: 92 percent.

V. Putin: 92 percent of our nuclear forces are modern. No other nuclear country in the world has such a high percentage.

We have new means of destruction, new weapons. No one else in the world has them, and it won’t be long before they appear. I’ve mentioned the Avangard, the Burevestnik, and so on.

And the ground forces are growing and getting stronger. Yes, I repeat, the guys from the front have come, they know that there are a lot of problems, but the troops are completely different and they are battle-hardened. There is no such army in the world, it simply doesn’t exist.

Yes, the Ukrainian armed forces are going through the crucible of military operations, but unfortunately for them, as the Ukrainian state is collapsing, as evidenced by the “golden toilets,” so are the armed forces. This is evident from the increasing number of deserters: over 100,000 criminal cases of desertion have been filed in Ukraine, and the number of deserters is in the hundreds of thousands. This is a clear sign of degradation.

Our Armed Forces are on the rise. I repeat, there is still a lot to be done, but it will be done. Despite this, we have always said, and I want to say again, that we are ready to negotiate and resolve all the problems that have arisen in recent years through peaceful means. The United States administration has demonstrated this readiness, and we are engaged in dialogue with them. I hope that the same will happen with Europe. It is unlikely that this is possible with the current political elites, but it will be inevitable as we continue to strengthen ourselves, if not with the current politicians, then with the change of political elites in Europe.

I would like to thank you for your hard work in 2025 and express my hope and confidence that all the challenges facing our country will be resolved.

Thank you very much. [My Emphasis]