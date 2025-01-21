Hard to resist not posting this excellent cartoon.

It’s been 24 hours since Trump became POTUS and no call to Putin yet. It’s unclear who initiated the videochat, Xi of Putin, but since Xi speaks first, let’s assume it was him who sought to discuss recent events and review those of the past year. We can be certain their talk went well beyond the initial eight-minute exchange of greetings. After reading their exchange, I’ll provide the Global Times article showcasing China’s Foreign Ministry’s pushback to Trump’s offer of arranging joint ownership of Tic-Tok, which we can say is the opening salvo of the renewed Trade War by the Outlaw US Empire with China. But first, Xi and Putin:

Xi Jinping (retranslated): Dear President Putin, My dear friend,

I am very happy to see you online on the eve of the Chinese New Year.

On the threshold of the year, it is time to sum up the results and make plans for the future. In 2024, we met three times – in Beijing, Astana and Kazan – and we reached a number of important agreements.

We solemnly celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. China-Russia relations, which are based on eternal good-neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic cooperation, mutually beneficial cooperation and win-win cooperation, are gaining new vitality.

The Year of Culture between China and Russia is not without bright moments, bilateral practical cooperation is progressively expanding, there is a steady upward trend in mutual trade, and the eastern route of the China-Russia gas pipeline has been commissioned at full capacity ahead of schedule.

The parties closely interact within the framework of the UN, SCO, BRICS and other international platforms, which brings more positive energy to the reform and improvement of the system of global governance.

This year is marked by the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people in the War of Resistance to the Japanese Invaders, the victory of the Soviet Union in the Great Patriotic War and the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the UN.

In this context, together with our Russian colleagues, we will support the UN-centric international system, defend the victory in World War II, which was won with the blood and lives of millions of people, and defend the rights of China and Russia as founding countries of the UN and permanent members of the Security Council.

In the new year, I am ready to together with you to bring Chinese-Russian relations to a new height, to resist external uncertainty on the basis of maintaining stability and resilience of Chinese-Russian relations in the name of the development and prosperity of the two countries, international justice and equality.

Thank you.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: President Xi Jinping, Dear friend,

I am sincerely glad to welcome you and have the opportunity to talk according to the established good tradition at the beginning of the year in order to sum up the results of the work over the past period and outline new plans for the development of the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.

I agree with you that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is based on a broad commonality of national interests and a convergence of views on what relations between major powers should be. We are building our ties on the basis of friendship, mutual trust and support, equality and mutual benefit. These ties are self-sufficient, independent of domestic political factors and the current global situation. Their comprehensive strengthening fully meets the tasks of comprehensive development of Russia and China, improving the well-being of the peoples of both countries.

I believe that for us the past year was very fruitful. We widely celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. During our visit to China in May, together with you, we launched a large-scale project of reciprocal Years of Culture. Useful talks took place in July on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana, as you have just said. And, of course, I was glad to meet with you in October in Kazan. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again for your support of the Russian presidency of theBRICS.

We coordinate our steps at other multilateral venues, such as the United Nations and its Security Council, SCO in G20 in APEC. Together, we stand for building a more just multipolar world order, and we are working in the interests of ensuring indivisible security in Eurasia and in the world as a whole. We can say with confidence that foreign policy ties, the joint work of Russia and China objectively plays an important stabilising role in international affairs.

At the end of the year, despite the negative impact from the outside, we managed to reach new good indicators in mutual trade. Although we have calculated the data so far for only 11 months, the trade turnover showed an increase of more than seven percent and reached more than $220 billion. According to Chinese statistics, for the whole year it amounted to almost 245 billion. The People's Republic of China is our main trading partner, and Russia confidently ranks fifth in the list of countries that are China's trade counterparties.

China is the largest consumer of Russian energy resources. We hold first place in terms of oil exports to China. Five years ago, together with you, we launched the operation of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, and today Russia has come out on top in terms of natural gas supplies to China. In December 2024, a roadmap was signed on the implementation of a comprehensive cooperation programme on fast neutron reactors and the closure of the nuclear fuel cycle, and these are the technologies of the future of nuclear energy.

Successful joint projects are being implemented in industry, transport, agriculture and other Areas. The practice of holding fairs in the provinces of the PRC goods "Made in Russia" has proven itself well.

Expand humanitarian ties. Within the framework of the Cross Years of Culture, only in accordance with the Russian plan, more than 130 events have already been held in both countries. Grow counter tourist flows, sports and educational exchanges.

Mr. President, this year we are preparing to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory with dignity. Memory sacred to the peoples of our countries, who waged a bloody struggle against the aggressors and defeated the enemy at the cost of innumerable sacrifices. We must not allow the ideology of fascism, Nazism and militarism to raise its head again. It is important, together with our other like-minded people, to carefully preserve and defend the historical Truth.

Dear friend, I would like to congratulate you and the friendly Chinese people on the occasion of the New Year 2025 and the upcoming Spring Festival. Let me wish you good health and as they say in China, good luck in ten thousand things, and peace and prosperity to your people. [My Emphasis]