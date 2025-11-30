karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

4h

History will remember him as Putin the Great.

6h

So many things I would like to say.

First of all, there is NO FUCKING WAY that any US President since 1980 would be able to pull off the kind of performance the Putin put on here. None would be able to ask the questions he asked, and none would know what to do with the answers.

Putin and Russia take home/life balance seriously.

The discussion on the recyclability of batteries was amazing. A conversation that does not happen in the US. He discusses the whole life cycle of items researched and produced in Russia. DAMN.

PUTIN TALKS ABOUT HIGHER EDUCATION AS A GOOD THING FOR THE NATION. It will take decades to restore US higher education once Trump gets done with it (though the decline of higher education in the US is a bipartisan project). And these decades won't even start ticking down until the US starts to value higher education as important to the nation.

This presentation emphasizes exactly why Russia and China (and many other nations) will far surpass the US in the long run. As long as we don't nuke the world in the short run. And it also gives insight into why the US is acting so desperate in their foreign policy. The people who tell Trump what to do seem to be aware of these long term trends.

