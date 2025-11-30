Rather small for a Congress. The entire Congress wa held at Sirius in Sochi.

Not everyone is young: Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko. The Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov also attended.

The roster of those attending shows that only two remain students with the rest already employed in some capacity related to their chosen scientific pursuits. The meeting lasted about an hour and a video is available to watch if desired. The encounter follows the usual format with Putin giving an introductory speech followed by discourse with those attending. I’m currently reading a history of the Soviet/Russian missile and space program, and it’s interesting to see how the nature of leadership management/involvement has changed over the decades culminating with Putin’s very interactive style with the younger scientific cadres in particular. As usual, there’ll be some surprises:

V. Putin: Good evening, dear friends!

I am very glad to see you all and to welcome you.

The V International Congress of Young Scientists at Sirius has ended. I would like to greet all of you, the participants, and, of course, all those who were at Sirius, at this event.

When we decided to start such events, we thought about how to organize them. Of course, we expected that this congress would be serious, large-scale, and interesting to the people we intended to gather at this venue.

But to be honest, it is still unexpected for me that now at this V Congress there are already eight thousand people from more than 100 countries. This is still a very good indicator that the goals that we set for ourselves when we organized or thought about holding such events have been achieved.

The main goal was not to overcome any barriers related to external restrictions. The goal is and has always been to create a platform for free communication and exchange of opinions, ideas, and new contacts between people who want to engage in science. This is because science, like art and sports, should be beyond politics and should bring people together.

Of course, there are special studies, there are purely applied ones related to the defense industries—yes, all states in the world are trying to cover these topics in one way or another. But what do we know about you? We know that, despite all the efforts of States in these areas, everything is still becoming the property of all mankind. Starting with gunpowder, which was once invented in China, and, no matter how the authorities of that time closed it, everyone still became owners of gunpowder. The same applies to the most destructive means of destruction–-nuclear missile weapons. It is now well known that the inventors of nuclear weapons almost deliberately shared this information with each other in order to create a balance in the world and thus guarantee the stable development of various countries among themselves, creating conditions under which no one would dare to use this destructive and terrifying weapon.

From the very beginning, we wanted to promote free exchange of ideas and good connections between young researchers.

The Congress is one of the most prestigious and significant events held in our country. Traditionally, the vast majority of Russian universities and research institutes are represented here. The directions are very different. You can imagine different areas of research yourself: these include biotechnologies, materials science, energy, and many other areas of research.

Young scientists are defining non-standard, competitive developments. But what I am particularly pleased to note is that almost all of Russia’s leading companies are taking part, in one way or another, not only in this particular event, but throughout the year, from one congress to another, working together with our research centers, working together with our scientists–-and above all, of course, with young scientists–-formulating an order, being an accomplice in this process, and then, naturally, creating a market in order to use the latest developments. Of course, they also look at researchers in order to be able to continue working with them or to directly invite them to join their team.

Thus, the cooperation between the government, business, and the scientific community is aimed at achieving maximum results for the development of modern technologies and, ultimately, for the development of the state, in this case, the economy, and, of course, the Russian state as a whole.

I will also tell you about our cooperation with foreign partners. We will certainly increase such cooperation on behalf of the state, and we will continue to co-finance the work of leading scientists through grants in a number of areas.

One of these grants was recently presented–-the Evgeny Pavlovich Velikhov grant. I know that one of the winners of the first competitive selection is here among us–-this is Stanislav Fedotov. (Addressing S. Fedotov.) You will tell us about how this work was going and, perhaps, what are the considerations here about how we can better organize this work in the near future.

Along with financing scientific projects–-those that receive direct support from the government-–for the most talented researchers who are just starting their journey into science, we are thinking about how to help these people, how to build work with them. Starting from 2024, a total of a thousand postgraduate students from all over the country, including those from scientific and educational organizations in Donbass and Novorossiya, receive a monthly scholarship of 75,000 rubles. [About $960. Ruble keeps strengthening against dollar and is now at 78, a change of 30% YTD.]

The decision to introduce such a special mechanism for supporting the best of the best was also made during a meeting with participants of the Congress of Young Scientists. (Addressing A.Fursenko.) I think we discussed this last year or the year before last–-the year before last, right?—at the initiative of your colleagues, with whom I met at the time, and we implemented it.

The candidate for a special, increased scholarship is chosen by the supervisor, which, in my opinion, is also important, since it is not done by any administrative structures.

I know that we have some postgraduate students here at the meeting who receive this kind of scholarship. I hope that you feel some kind of support. Although it’s clear that 75,000 rubles is not a lot of money, it’s still... When I was a postgraduate student, I received an increased scholarship of 40 rubles, and I was very happy about it.

Nowadays, life is different, the requirements are different, and, of course, the cost of living is different. But we hope that this is somehow supporting you. For our part, we will do everything we can to ensure that this support continues and that you feel it, both you and the people who are starting this work as young researchers.

That’s all, and I would like to end my monologue there. I would like to pass the floor to you. Please, who would like to take the floor?

I ask you to.

A. Smikov: Hello, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Alexander Smikov, Nizhny Novgorod State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering, I work as the Director of the Development Department, and I also teach at the Department of Heating and Ventilation. I head the Regional Council of Young Scientists, and since 2023, I have been a member of the Coordinating Council for Youth Affairs in the Scientific and Educational Sphere of the Presidential Council for Science and Education.

V. Putin: What is the name of your department?

A. Smykov: Department of Heating and Ventilation. I teach at a construction university. We deal with energy-efficient technologies, renewable energy, among other things.

V. Putin: To put it simply, heating and ventilation are a waste of money.

A. Smykov: In a sense.

V. Putin: We heat and ventilate. Okay, I’m joking. Please excuse me.

A. Smikov: In general, the Congress of Young Scientists is a personal story for me. I came to the first Congress just as a graduate of postgraduate studies, and now I am already taking part in the Congress as a co-organizer, as a member of the Coordination Council, a candidate of technical sciences, and the head of my own scientific direction, my own scientific laboratory at the university.

I would like to share with you and those present some statistics that surprised me. You mentioned the number of participants. However, there were also a significant number of applications, and not all of them were selected. We received over 16,000 applications, which is an impressive number.

You mentioned that more than 100 countries have sent their representatives to the Congress of Young Scientists. This is truly valuable for us. For example, just today, Nikita Vladimirovich Marchenkov, Chairman of the Coordination Council, signed an agreement with the All-African Student Union, which unites more than 170 million students from African countries. In addition to the fact that this agreement is a framework agreement, we hope that it will allow us to conduct research in scientific fields that are relevant both for our country and for the countries of the African continent.

As for statistics, I was personally surprised by the fact that every fifth PhD under the age of 29 and every third doctor of science under the age of 39 is currently attending the Congress of Young Scientists. This shows the quality of the people who come to the Congress.

I would also like to mention the exhibition. Of course, it was rich and representative at the first Congress, but even compared to last year, in 2024, it is noticeable that the number of business partners has increased significantly, as you mentioned. For scientists, it is important that the real sector of the economy is interested in research, and we have the opportunity to directly interact with industry representatives.

The Congress is also a very important event for the regions. I will give an example of my home region, the Nizhny Novgorod Region. In 2021, a young team from the Council of Young Scientists, which had just been reestablished, came to the I Congress of Young Scientists. Now, my colleagues are leading faculties and managing grant competitions.

And together, we are currently working on a very ambitious project for our region, the flagship of which is the international IT campus Neimark. The team, the scientific community, was formed at the First Congress of Young Scientists.

I would also like to mention the satellite events, which are very close to my heart. The satellite events of the Young Scientists’ Congress are held in the run-up to the Young Scientists’ Congress. The first satellite events were held in 2022, the first year of the Decade of Science and Technology. They were held in Kamchatka and Yamal. I was lucky enough to participate in the event in Kamchatka. By the way, these venues are now permanent. This is a format for solving science-intensive problems, which is set up by the region, and with the expert support of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation, a team of scientists gathers and solves these problems. It has been very successful in the regions, and at least three satellite events are held every year. This year, they were held in Anapa, Tula, and Sakhalin Island. I was also lucky enough to participate in two of them as a moderator of a scientific creative team.

And at the end of my speech, I would like to say that we really feel the unifying role of the Congress, which it carries within itself. After all, in addition to the business program, the Congress includes a morning sports program and an evening program that may not be very sports-oriented. However, this is a no-tie-on-the-neck kind of communication that allows for the much-talked-about cross-sectoral collaboration and communication between scientists, which is very valuable.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, we are very grateful to you that you always find time in your schedule to meet with young scientists every year. We feel that this is important to you, and we are very pleased with this.

Thank you very much for your support.

V. Putin: Alexander Anatolyevich, you said two very important things–-for me, at least. You said about the formation of teams. In the first case, you mentioned that your team was formed at the Congress of Young Scientists. This is great, it means that we are still achieving such parallel, accompanying goals in organizing such events. This is really very important. This is the first thing.

And secondly, the solution of regional problems–-this was definitely suggested by one of the participants, I think it was two or three years ago, a representative of one of the regions, who said that it would be very useful if the work within the framework of the Congress of Young Scientists had a regional dimension and that it would be possible to form some adjustments to solve regional problems. And you see, it’s working. I am very pleased to hear this.

I repeat, if you have any suggestions in this regard about what could be done additionally, please do not hesitate to formulate these things. Because, as you can see, we are trying to do what your colleagues formulated two or three years ago, and it is working. This is very good.

You are welcome.

A. Gneush: Hello!

My name is Anna Gneush, and I am the director of the Institute of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Science, and Biotechnology at Kuban State Agricultural University.

I graduated from a regular rural school in one of the villages of the Vyselkovsky district of the Krasnodar region. It is clear that my choice of profession was related to agriculture, which is logical for a family of farmers. Once I entered the academic environment...

V. Putin: “There are women in our villages.”

A. Gneush: That’s right.

V. Putin: Great.

A. Gneush: After entering the academic environment with an interesting mentor, I realized that I would link my life with science. Now I am a PhD in agricultural sciences and, like Alexander, I am part of the Coordination Council.

We are not only an organization of people from different regions of the country, but we are also from different organizations. We are representatives of young scientists from universities, research institutes, as well as representatives of corporations such as Rosatom, Roscosmos, and organizations affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health, and the military-industrial complex. We are all different, but at the same time, we are all working on a common goal: to promote science not only among students, but also among schoolchildren. It’s not just 10th and 11th grades, but much younger students, which is also particularly valuable—to involve them in science.

We are doing a lot of methodological work. In particular, my colleagues from the Agro-Industrial Complex are experts in the Science and Innovation Award for Young Scientists. This award has become so popular among young scientists that the session was sold out just yesterday.

V.Putin: So you are one of those experts who decide who gets these awards, right?

A. Gneush: We review and select the students to ensure that their work is properly formatted, and we certainly provide certain recommendations regarding the characteristics of the work they submit.

The turnout at this session was really huge. First of all, many young scientists had already met the award winners. This was very important.

V. Putin: With the former laureates, right? Those who have already received them?

A. Gneush: Yes, those who have already received it. We asked them questions, learned about the rules and peculiarities of submitting [applications] for this award.

This is of particular interest. Most importantly, the prestige of the award exists among the community of young scientists. We are talking about this award. And the quantity and quality–-most importantly, the quality–-of the applications and the submitted works are getting better and better every year.

The country is large, there are many federal districts, but we have organized the work of the Coordination Council in such a way that there are supervising members of the Council for each federal district. In particular, I work with the Southern Federal District and our historical territories, involving our young scientists, telling them about the possibilities of science, about grants, about support measures, and about the opportunity to share experience. Therefore, for us, both at the Young Scientists Congress and at the Congress, our meetings are an important opportunity to communicate, share our experience, and most importantly, to create interdisciplinary projects, because this is a platform where physicists can communicate with chemists, and biologists can communicate with computer scientists.

And even now, I see vivid examples of interdisciplinary projects being formed by universities and research institutes from different regions at my university and among my colleagues. This is especially valuable and important for us.

Together with our colleagues from the Council of Young Scientists, we have created an interactive map of our councils of young scientists and student scientific communities on the Science-ID platform. Currently, there are over a thousand such communities in the Southern Federal District and historical territories, and we have 100 councils of young scientists and student scientific communities.

These are not just dots on maps, but people, real work, and interesting work. On behalf of myself and my colleagues in the Southern Federal District, as well as in the new territories and throughout the country, I would like to express my gratitude to young scientists for their dedication to the Congress.

And, of course, we would like to thank our mentor, Andrey Alexandrovich [Fursenko], from the Coordination Council, for always supporting us and giving us valuable advice that we are already implementing.

Thank you.

V.Putin: Andrey Alexandrovich is one of the authors of holding these congresses. So I always remember this, and thank you for saying this as well.

I repeat once again, I have just said and mentioned this, and I appeal once again to everyone: if you think it is necessary to add or correct something–-please do not hesitate to speak. I’m not demanding this right now, that you come up with an idea out of your head at all costs, no. But if you have any ideas that can be improved or added, please be honest, because this is exactly what we are going to do.

A. Gneush: Thank you.

V. Putin: Thank you. Good luck.

Do you plan to personally develop your work to the level of a doctoral thesis, or do you plan to focus on research activities?

A. Gneush: Absolutely. I’ve already been working on a lot of projects with my colleagues. As part of the Priority-2030 program, in which we are participating, which is also particularly valuable, [a large] amount of material, interesting science-intensive projects, and there will be a logical conclusion in the form of doctoral dissertations. Of course, we are planning to do so.

V. Putin: What is the priority in your research?

A. Gneush: These are biotechnologies in the agro-industrial complex. In particular, these are biopreparations for agriculture. I work in the field of animal husbandry.

V. Putin: Will you not feed us with genetically modified products?

A. Gneush: No. These are only products of microbial synthesis...

V. Putin: Will you not give us a bull the size of this room for lunch?

A. Gneush: We work on quality.

V. Putin: I would very much like to. Thank you.

Please, colleagues. Who else?

K. Shelkov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Kirill Shelkov, I’m a postgraduate student and lecturer at the Moscow Aviation Institute and work in the field of aerospace systems strength. This year I became one of two laureates of the President of the Russian Federation scholarship for postgraduate students at our university.

The selection process was rigorous this year, with a competition of 10 applicants per position. The criteria included the applicant’s academic performance, research activities, and the guidance of their supervisor. However, the most crucial factor was the potential and significance of the research itself.

My research is related to the development of new numerical methods for studying the strength of structures and modern materials. I am carrying out this work under the supervision of Yuri Olegovich Solyaev, Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences. Our main goal is to create a practical tool based on advanced knowledge in the field of mechanics of deformable solids and to develop this scientific school.

Receiving the scholarship allowed me to devote myself to this work completely. Before that, I had to combine and work at one of the aerospace enterprises as an engineer, and study in graduate school, and work on a thesis, and teach as part of the postgraduate practice, and create a family with all of this.

Now I can fully focus on my research work and engage in full-time teaching. For example, I currently teach two lecture courses for senior students and continue to develop as a young teacher.

Most importantly, this path was not only taken by me, but also by many other laureates with whom I managed to communicate on the sidelines of the Congress. The scholarship has become not only a financial support for us, but also a powerful incentive and a great responsibility. Both I and the other laureates would like to thank you for its significant size, because it really helps to freely engage in science.

V. Putin: Kirill Andreevich, you said that you were engaged in both scientific and administrative activities, and that you were building a family, right? Do you have any children?

K. Shelkov: Not yet, but we are planning to.

V. Putin: Take care of this issue as well.

K. Shelkov: Now there are opportunities.

V. Putin: This is also something that needs to be given the necessary attention.

We deliberately made some decisions that led to a decrease in the number of graduate students. It has indeed decreased, especially among young researchers. We did this deliberately to ensure that people do not view their PhD thesis as simply a continuation of their education and obtaining a higher-quality degree, but rather as a conscious choice to engage in research and scientific work. And in general, in my opinion, this is working out, because the number of very young postgraduate students has decreased, but the number of postgraduate students in their 30s has increased. In my opinion, this indicates that the choice is more conscious for people who have chosen a career in science. Overall, I think it’s working out well. Do you feel this, Kirill Andreevich?

K. Shelkov: Yes, of course, absolutely.

I’m now working on my work full-time, literally every day, which allows me to speed up both the work itself and its practical implementation.

V. Putin: In fact, you are working on new materials, aren’t you?

K. Shelkov: Over the tools that allow us to study and explore them.

V. Putin: We have a good basis for this work, which has been established since Soviet times. Of course, this was primarily related to the defense industry. I am referring to the special materials that were and are used in the construction of naval vessels, particularly nuclear-powered ships. Our nuclear-powered missile carriers are built using materials with special qualities underwater, which can withstand heavy loads and other factors. These are the special materials used in rocket engineering. We have a lot of experience, and our schools are good. But of course, everything requires constant updating and effort in all areas, and this is a very important job.

I sincerely wish you every success.

K. Shelkov: Thank you.

A. Barulin: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

My name is Alexander Barulin, and I am a leading researcher at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

Previously, I worked on scientific research abroad in the field of optics and photonics. With my experience, I have developed a rather interesting scientific area that is a synergy of single molecule analysis and photonics. As part of this area, I won a youth mega grant, which is a mega grant for young scientists, launched in 2024. The project is still ongoing at the Center for Photonics and Two-Dimensional Materials at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

I would like to express my gratitude for this program, which really helps to develop your ideas and serves as a platform for implementing developments in Russia based on experience gained abroad.

As part of the grant, we proposed the creation of a portable ultra-sensitive sensor, which could potentially be used in the future for quick and early diagnosis of diseases, for example, on-site. As part of our work, we have built an optical setup, developed software, and presented the first portable optical platform for an ultra-sensitive sensor, which is a relatively new technology that we aim to further improve and ultimately implement in the future.

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that in photonics and microelectronics, which are related fields, electron beam lithography is a very important technology. Improving this technology, which means increasing the number of such systems in Russia’s scientific centers, could accelerate the solution of many scientific and technical problems in these fields.

In conclusion, I would also like to say that the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology will be celebrating its anniversary next year. Therefore, on behalf of young scientists and students, I would like to invite you to visit us on January 25, 2026, on Student Day.

V. Putin: Alexander Vladimirovich, thank you very much.

I would like to ask you to repeat what you asked me to pay attention to.

A. Barulin: About electron beam lithography.

V. Putin: What should I do with it?

A. Barulin: This is a technology that can be used to create structural platforms. This is necessary for both microelectronics and photonics. In other words, it involves the creation of various nanoscale objects, including nanoantennas and transistors. These are small-scale components that can be integrated into chips.

V. Putin: Believe me, I am aware of how important this is, and in general, working on the problems of microelectronics–-we need to create many things anew or support what has already been created.

I understand that this is very important, but I don’t understand what you need from me. I’ve paid attention, but what’s next? What do you expect from me? What should I do specifically? I’m not joking, Alexander Vladimirovich, this is true, and it has a practical dimension.

A. Barulin: There are probably two suggestions.

One: either to increase the number of such systems in scientific centers, that is, in this way there will be more access, and tasks that are constantly growing and sufficiently in demand will be solved faster. Since such systems, as far as I know, [now] are quite overloaded.

Alternatively, it could be a complementary option: consider launching a domestic scientific instrumentation project to develop a domestic electron lithograph. These are two possible options.

V. Putin: Please note it, Andrey Alexandrovich.

A. Fursenko: Thank you, we have noted it. Valery Nikolaevich [Falkov] and I have just exchanged views.

First, it’s a question of creating a special grant, and we’ll think about the best way to do it.

The second thing. Valery Nikolaevich said that it might be possible to create a targeted advanced engineering school that would focus on solving this problem at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, especially since they have positive experience in using such tools.

V. Putin: Our Government is working on this and paying great attention to it, and the Chairman of the Government is personally involved in resolving the issue in general in this area.

Valery Nikolaevich, please.

V. Falkov: Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have a tool of advanced engineering schools, as Andrey Aleksandrovich [Fursenko] said, we do a new selection next year. This is one option.

Second. We exchanged [opinions] with Alexander–-this is an opportunity for a youth laboratory, and they have also proven themselves well. We will create about 200 laboratories next year in this area, and we will also provide for electron beam lithography.

And plus, our first experience–-to make grants under the mega-grant program not only for leading scientists, but also for young scientists–-showed that they are in demand. There were 17 applications, we selected two winners, one went to Chelyabinsk, to the South Ural State University, a colleague [A.Barulin] works at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology. We are currently organizing another competition with the Russian Science Foundation, that we exchanged with Andrey Alexandrovich. We will increase the number of such grants for young scientists.

V. Putin: Thank you for your support. However, you should not take the initiative to implement this idea. The initiative belonged to our mega-grantees, the great scientists who worked with us and who said at one of the meetings that they would very much like to support Russian young researchers who are continuing the grants or working in related disciplines in Russia. When I asked them what needs to be done, they replied–-we need to create conditions for them, a prospect of confident work on their chosen topics over several years, and to finance their work over several years. The government has supported this, and the Ministry has supported this direction. As you can see, it seems to be working. We are very happy about this.

A. Barulin: Thank you.

V. Putin: You said that you used to work abroad. Where?

A. Barulin: It turns out that I also studied abroad, in Germany and France, and conducted scientific research there, and then spent some time conducting research in South Korea.

V. Putin: By the way, the number of researchers, postgraduate students, and doctoral students is growing–-foreign ones. First of all, we are currently recording, of course, from China, but also from other countries. I think the number of postgraduate students from China has increased–-somewhere around 25 or even 28 percent. Do you remember, Valery Nikolaevich?

V. Falkov: Yes, that’s the order. Kazakhstan is in second place, and Syria is in third place. Overall, there is a growing interest in Russian science.

V. Putin: Thank you.

K. Gasiyan: Hello, Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Ksenia Gasiyan; I’m a postgraduate student and researcher at the Federal Scientific Center for Biological Plant Protection in Krasnodar.

The key topic at the Congress of Young Scientists is always the development of human resources in various fields. I am a young scientist who works in the field of agriculture, and I would like to draw attention to the fact that, unfortunately, there are some stereotypes among young people about agricultural science as a low-prestige and uninteresting field.

In my speech, I would like to use my own example to show that modern agricultural science is a very active and interdisciplinary field, and it is possible to achieve very high results.

My research is related to the development of a method for using spore-catching devices in the monitoring of wheat diseases. The devices developed by our team allow us to identify the spores of pathogenic fungi that cause diseases. This is an important element of early diagnosis.

It is important to note that we do not yet see any symptoms of the disease in the fields, but we can already predict the development of the disease and take protective measures. Moreover, early diagnosis often allows us to use biological plant protection products as protective measures, which is very important for obtaining environmentally friendly and safe products and preserving the environment. It is also very important for soil health.

The research area is interdisciplinary. It includes engineering solutions, research on pathogen biology, and mathematical methods for forecasting.

This research was supported by grants from the Russian Science Foundation and the Kuban Science Foundation. In 2024, our laboratory team won the Government of the Russian Federation Prize for Young Scientists for the development of innovative monitoring devices. This year, we successfully passed the competitive selection process for a scholarship for postgraduate students and adjuncts.

But the most important thing that inspires me is that we have business partners. For me, this is an indicator that the methodology is really in demand and needed by people.

Therefore, I would like to recommend that the students pay attention to the agricultural field.

In conclusion, I would like to thank you for the existing government support measures for young scientists. Thank you.

V.Putin: You said that there is a stereotype that agricultural science is not very interesting, not very important, and not prestigious. To be honest, this came as a surprise to me, because I think that we have already largely overcome this stereotype.

K.Gasyan: Indeed, there are many programs. For example, the national project “Technological Support for Food Security” includes the “Personnel in the Agro-Industrial Complex” initiative, which actively engages young professionals. Many universities, colleges, and centers, such as our center, also actively work to train highly qualified personnel. This begins with career guidance for schoolchildren and continues with students and postgraduate applicants.

There are programs, but the availability of programs is not always an indicator of demand for them. So far, this stereotype has not been overcome, but I think it is only a matter of time.

V.Putin: Nevertheless, you yourself said that you have industrial partners.

K. Gasiyan: Yes.

V. Putin: So it is moving after all.

What kind of industrial partners do you have? Who are they?

K. Gasian: This is the company “Neuronica”, with which we work together on our devices. Subsequently, we plan to fully automate the monitoring process, in order to make this system convenient for any users. That is, not only so that researchers, scientists, that is, a researcher could reproduce these studies, but also so that agronomists who work in farms could use it.

V. Putin: I will definitely draw the attention of the Minister of Agriculture to this, although she is, of course, interested in implementing the areas that you have just mentioned, and the Vice-Premier in charge. We will definitely talk about it.

The question is, when we say “prestigious” or “unprestigious,” it’s also a matter of, excuse me, advertising, isn’t it? It’s a matter of presenting the materials in an appropriate manner. This is certainly something that needs to be considered.

As for grants and support from the Russian Science Foundation, I don’t remember the exact percentage, but I believe that at least 40% of the Russian Science Foundation’s grants are aimed at supporting young researchers in their early 30s.

A. Fursenko: Indeed, if we look at the percentage of young scientists who are members of the Foundation, it is 70 percent. These are young people under the age of 39. These are the participants.

Indeed, the teams are led by people who are probably older. However, there are specialized grants specifically for young leaders of such projects.

V. Putin: And in general, as for young managers: we have a constantly growing number of young, under 40 or around 40 years old, managers of scientific institutions, this number is constantly increasing. And I think that we will continue this trend in working with personnel in this most important area.

Please, what else?

P. Radko: Hello, Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Let me continue. My name is Pavel Radko, I am a PhD student at Tomsk Polytechnic University and a recipient of the President’s Postgraduate Fellowship.

I’ll tell you right away: the support is felt, especially in Tomsk. Thank you very much for it.

Regarding work: at Tomsk Polytechnic University, within the framework of the Laboratory of Modeling of Electric Power Systems, we deal with issues of renewable energy sources, electric energy storage systems and related equipment. Russia is a large country, in this regard, there are a large number of remote and isolated energy areas, which nevertheless need a high-quality stable power supply.

At the same time, large power systems, the unified power system in Russia, which includes cities and all megacities, has many transmission lines and many generators. If something fails, another item is immediately activated as a backup, and the negative effects are barely noticeable. In remote power areas, there is significantly less equipment, and any accidents or changes in the network have much more severe consequences.

It is possible to reduce the damage or solve this problem in general by using electric energy storage systems. However, these systems must not only produce electricity, but also produce a specific amount of electricity in a specific form. To ensure that this system works properly and does not cause further damage, it requires a modern control system that includes multiple loops, algorithms, subsystems, and other components that need to be optimized for specific circuit and operating conditions.

And since all remote power areas are special, optimization takes quite a lot of time and resources. We are working in the laboratory to create a control system that will be more flexible and adaptive, so that ideally, you can just purchase this equipment, install it, and it will understand where it is and what control actions need to be taken.

Of course, there are competitors in this area in the form of Chinese solutions. But when something fundamentally changes in these energy regions, that is, something new is added or something is changed in some way, then all of this adjustment requires revision. That is, some feedback is needed, and it is much longer and less convenient to contact another country. Therefore, in this case, the issues of technological sovereignty and import substitution are quite acute, and the energy sector really needs this.

It is also worth noting that the electric energy storage system is not just an innovation for the sake of status or prestige, but it actually has an economic impact. The current equipment is not as heavily loaded, which is economically beneficial. However, optimization issues have slowed down this development.

Thank you.

V. Putin: We both know that the accumulation, preservation, and transmission of energy is one of the most important areas in the energy sector today. This is especially important if we are developing alternative energy sources and renewable energy. This is a completely obvious fact.

You said that there is competition, and at the same time you noted that it is very important for us to ensure technological sovereignty. These are two things that seem to contradict each other at first glance. Why is that? Because if we are talking about preserving technological sovereignty, the first thing that comes to mind is to ban everything foreign. However, if we do this, we risk losing competition in the market and end up with a low-quality and expensive product. It is crucial to find a balance here.

But the state must support key research in order to ensure that we have competitive products on the market that are better than those offered by our competitors, in this case, from abroad.

It is also desirable that there is competition within the market.

Pavel, what do you think needs to be done to support the kind of research you’re doing?

P. Radko: Don’t ban Chinese equipment, but it’s not happening anyway. Establish connections between industry companies and research groups, because they’re the ones who are interested in such developments. They have the resources to scale up this system. In other words, we can develop something within the laboratory, create an experimental prototype. However, we can’t make 100 or thousands of them. And when you work with industry companies, it’s closer to being implemented.

V. Putin: I thought you would say that. So I will ask Andrey Alexandrovich to note it.

I completely agree with you. Such creative collaboration between consumers of what you do and researchers is very important in order to ensure the competitive advantages of our developers. And this is important. We must support our manufacturers in a non-administrative, modern way, by providing you with information exchange and thus ensuring a market for what you do. This is an essential direction, and it is the future of energy.

Thank you.

O. Gerasimova: Good afternoon, Vladimir Vladimirovich!

I am Olga Gerasimova, Associate Professor at the Department of Human Resource Management at the Faculty of Economics at the Southern Federal University.

The Congress actively discussed topics related to scientific personnel and support for young researchers.

I won a grant from the Russian Science Foundation with a provocative title: “Does Happiness Affect the Academic Career of Young Specialists?” However, this title actually conceals important objectives: to identify the critical factors of well-being that influence young people’s decision to pursue and remain in science.

Who is the happy young scientist? He is a person who is passionate about his work, who is engaged in his favorite activity–-scientific research, and who is full of enthusiasm and energy.

But in our study, we surveyed graduate students, and we had in-depth interviews and a survey, and the graduate students also mentioned problems.

First of all, it is a problem of finding a balance between educational activities, teaching, research, organizational work, and group supervision, if it is a university, and writing reports.

Other areas are also affected. Due to the chronic lack of time, the balance between work and personal life is disrupted, leading to health problems and sleep disturbances. Postgraduate students reported sleeping for only four to five hours per night, which can result in high levels of anxiety and potential burnout. As a result, young people are leaving the scientific field and feeling unfulfilled.

It is known that a happy person is more productive. But if some basic needs are not met, such as food, sleep, rest, and the ability to provide for oneself and one’s family, then enthusiasm will eventually fade away.

To prevent this from happening, it is necessary to create conditions for young professionals to understand that an academic career is a path to a decent life and the maximum realization of their scientific potential. Once our research is completed, we will share its results and be ready to offer a program for the well-being of young researchers and professors.

We can already see some measures that would be possible, such as protecting research time. This means that we can determine how much time graduate students spend on research, administrative work, organization, and so on.

Offer a program to support both physical and mental health and ensure that career paths are transparent so that young scientists know what lies ahead.

Thank you.

V. Putin: This is a very interesting, important study, and we need to start with the very concept of what happiness is. But we won’t open a discussion right now, we can talk until morning. In any case, this is important, and I really hope that when you finish this work, we will have the opportunity to scale up your results, not only to apply them in the field of scientific research, activities, and scientific training in this area, but also to scale them up to other areas of activity.

For example, I would be happy to disseminate the results of your research and apply them in the work of regional management teams, the Government of the Russian Federation, or the Administration.

(Addressing A. Fursenko.) And, Andrey Alexandrovich, you have nothing to worry about. I am sure that you will fully meet these requirements.

I wish you success. In fact, it’s an important thing, and it’s a serious job that’s closely related to the quality of a person’s cognitive abilities, their development, and so on. What can you expect when a person is dissatisfied with everything or very little? How can they work effectively? How can you make them satisfied and happy?

It’s not just about increasing wages, although that’s important, but it’s not the only factor. There’s a whole range of components, as you mentioned briefly. It’s about conducting important research.

I wish you every success, of course.

O. Gerasimova: Thank you.

V. Putin: Shall we finish? Are there any wishes for the organisation of our work, or something else?

S. Fedotov: Good evening, Vladimir Vladimirovich!

I will try, remaining on the wave of happiness, to continue the topic touched upon by a colleague from Tomsk, about energy. It is a great honor for me to be mentioned in your lovely speech about our project.

We are also engaged in energy storage systems, mainly chemical current sources. And our flagship topic, the main direction is sodium-ion batteries. This topic was just supported by the grant in memory of Evgeny Pavlovich Velikhov, which was initiated by you in February at the Forum of future technologies. I listened very carefully to this speech of yours and, frankly, I could not imagine that I would be directly involved in this.

Speaking about the sodium-ion battery, if our colleagues are more concerned with the control system of this system, that is, the “head” and “brains,” then we are probably more focused on the “body” itself, namely the materials, chemistry, and all the processes that occur inside.

And the goal of this grant, the goal of the big project, is to develop technologies: from materials, from active materials to the electrolyte, to the electrochemical cell, to the battery cell itself. We call this a holistic, end-to-end path, a package of this technology that cannot exist in separate implementations. Therefore, it is important to look at it holistically.

In general, sodium ion is a technology that complements the existing lithium ion, expands, develops in that context, in those niches where high energy density is not very important or expensive, and maybe even harmful, but stability, durability and economic feasibility is important.

We are carrying out this project in cooperation with the Krasnoyarsk Territory, where we have all the necessary resources. The applications that I mentioned are related to uninterruptible power supply systems, which provide high-quality electricity at all times, as well as generation and consumption balancing systems, which can help us make the most of our existing generation facilities in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, such as hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants, and so on.

The technology of sodium-ion batteries is notable, among other things, for the fact that, due to the chemistry and chemical processes involved, such as the replacement of the copper current collector with an aluminum current collector, this technology is not only cheaper, but also safer, as sodium-ion batteries can be safely discharged to zero, completely. And these same batteries, due to the chemistry and sodium-related compounds, can be more low-temperature, which is obviously characteristic and important for most of our territory, our country’s territory, as the average annual temperature is often below zero.

I would like to thank you first of all, the Russian Science Foundation, Andrey Aleksandrovich Fursenko, for the unprecedented opportunity that has been given to the sodium ion topic, as well as the Government of the Krasnoyarsk Region.

I also want to say that as part of this large project, we are, of course, aware of the problem of this entire large field, and in particular, the problem of a lack of personnel, since the topic of metalion batteries is currently developing very rapidly in our country.

It is important to create specialists for today and for the future. We want to scale up our existing experience of training young people and creating teams, as we have discussed, and offer specialized educational programs in this environment. My senior colleagues have already discussed this with Valery Nikolaevich [Falkov], and it is possible that this could eventually lead to the creation of a university for batteries or a center of expertise.

That’s probably all I have to say.

Thank you very much,

V. Putin: Stanislav Sergeevich, I have already said that it is clear to you as a specialist, and to many others in related industries, that one of the most important areas and studies in the field of energy is the accumulation and preservation of energy. However, the entire cycle of using these batteries is important.

S. Fedotov: Exactly.

V. Putin: You didn’t mention recycling.

S. Fedotov: Vladimir Vladimirovich, this question is actually being asked...

V. Putin: Otherwise, experts in the field of agricultural science will say: Stanislav Sergeevich, you’re polluting the entire soil; where should we put these batteries?

You will use windmills, even solar energy, and you can use wave energy–-everything that is not available, nature offers us everything. It is necessary to accumulate energy, store it and transfer it. Saved up, saved up. But it also falls into disrepair over time. What should I do next with these batteries? And is there a balance here between so-called renewable energy and the disposal of this gradually accumulated harm?

S. Fedotov: I’m often asked this question: what should I really do with used batteries?

V. Putin: I know, so do I.

S. Fedotov: I always answered this question, let’s say, by theorizing. Then I got a little tired of it, and we started to deal with this issue experimentally, in a substantive way, in the laboratory.

V. Putin: So you’ve been “gotten to.”

S. Fedotov: We even issued a patent for the recycling of materials for sodium-ion batteries, which was recently obtained.

I would like to say a little more briefly. In fact, sodium ionic technology is slightly cleaner than lithium ionic, at least it does not contain cobalt. This is a very important aspect. Cobalt, let’s say, is a problematic metal, a problematic element, even when it was discovered, it was named, we can say that such a fate was predicted for it, by origin kobold is an evil Scandinavian spirit. Therefore, when this metal was first discovered, its fate was determined.

There is no cobalt [in sodium-ion batteries]. Moreover, since the main element that defines the essence of a battery is sodium, and not lithium, for example, and there is an order of magnitude more sodium than lithium, it can be said that it does not need to be extracted. Therefore, in general, the process of recycling a sodium-ion battery is easier. This means that there are fewer chemical elements in a sodium-ion battery. Therefore, the technologies that allow for this are easier to implement.

V. Putin: But apparently, if we are talking about a full cycle, then we should immediately offer recycling technologies.

S. Fedotov: Of course, there is no doubt about it. These technologies will be specific to the specific materials that will be included in this technology. Therefore, there is an inseparable connection. When creating new materials and industrial processes, it is important to consider how they will be handled at the disposal level. This is a concern for us. That’s why I mentioned that we have obtained a patent and so on.

V. Putin: This is very important, because it is determining what to bet on, where to invest more resources–-in lithium or in some other things. It is necessary to justify every element of your work. We will be happy to support this.

S. Fedotov: Thank you very much.

V. Putin: Good luck, Stanislav Sergeevich.

First of all, I would like to congratulate you on your participation in the Fifth Congress of Young Scientists, thank you for today’s conversation, and wish you success in your scientific, research, and production work.

The most important thing to be happy is to achieve what you are doing, and you are doing it in the course of creative work... There is nothing more pleasant than doing creative work. A person is always thinking, striving for something, searching, finding, and then seeing that his idea is realized in life, in practice, and is useful. I think that this is what we should strive for. And I want to wish you such a result both in specific research and in life in general.

Thank you very much. Good luck! [My Emphasis]