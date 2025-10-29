karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

There is much of great strategic and tactic importance happening with Russia at this time. First is the tactical encirclement of two large contingents of Ukrainian forces, one in Kupyansk and one in Pokrovsk. Unverified assessments from the Russian side are that there are 5000 Ukrainian soldiers trapped in each location. If so, then this is a huge military event. Beyond the obvious loss of soldiers and equipment, it points to a catastrophic breakdown in Ukraine's command and control over its troops. How and why could they allow such a thing to happen?

The loss of ten thousand deployed combat troops, if true, has enormous strategic implications as well. It's not unreasonable to say that it could signal the impending collapse of the entire Ukrainian war effort and the loss of the war for Ukraine. A very big deal, in other words.

Staying with strategic issues, Russia's recent announcement of success with its nuclear-powered missile (Burevestnik) and nuclear-powered submersible weapon (Poseidon) is very significant for a number of reasons. First let's tally Russia's new strategic weapons, which no other country has. 1, the Oreshnik missile, first revealed only last year. 2, the Burevestnik nuclear-powered missile with reported unlimited range, and 3, the Poseidon submersible 'missile', likewise with reported unlimited range.

Any one of those weapons gives Russia a strategic advantage over its adversaries. Yet Russia has revealed all three in the space of a year. Geopolitically-speaking, that is an event that might happen only once a century. Again, a very big deal.

Of the three new weapons, the Oreshnik, while a potent force, perhaps doesn't move the strategic needle as much as the other two. The other two are truly worthy of the much-overused 'game-changer' adjective. If Russia is able to build them in numbers they completely alter the strategic calculus for any Russian adversary. Both the homeland of that adversary, and any naval forces that it has deployed, are now completely vulnerable to a first-strike by Russia.

The ground is moving under our feet. Events of world-changing importance are happening. For those who believe that a balance of power between nations is in humanity's best interests, the importance of those events cannot easily be overstated.

Thank you for a great post!

By the way, you're correct - "у нас он ещё на дежурстве не стоит – скоро появится на дежурстве" literally means that he's (Sarmat, the noun is masculine in Russian grammar) not in service as of yet, but will soon appear on duty.

Keep up the great work!

