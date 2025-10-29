During the visit, Putin thanked the servicemen of the 127th Separate Reconnaissance Brigade for their birthday gift—icons with traces of shrapnel and bullets.

A well-organized visit to one of the hospitals caring for those wounded in the SMO allowed Putin to directly thank some members of the brigade that sent him a very unique birthday present that we now get to see. As you see, the visit allowed comrades to provide cheer to one of their own.

Putin too provided a few uplifting items to junior sergeant Ruslan Kolyvanov.

The photo gallery has 21 total images, many depicting the scene of the soldiers’s interaction with Putin. It appears Putin likes to frame certain announcements while conversing with service people and this was no exception as the following will show:

V.Putin: We will still go [to the ward of Ruslan Kolyvanov], we will communicate with him, they will bring him tea too. God willing, he will recover quickly.

The doctor just said that all of you have injuries. I want to emphasize that I have already said this many times, and I say it consciously and with full justification: everyone who is in the special military operation zone, on the front lines, in the war, is behaving heroically. You understand that anything can happen at any moment.

But still, assault units, special forces, and military intelligence–-people like you–-this still requires special training, it requires a special character. These are obvious things, just obvious. And I am very pleased to note that we have people like you. Thank you very much.

You know that your efforts are not in vain. The overall situation in the special military operation zone is favorable for us, and your comrades are advancing and acting actively in all areas. As you know, we have already publicly announced that the enemy has been encircled in two locations: the cities of Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk.

By the way, I have discussed this issue with the commanders of the relevant groups, and they do not object, Andrey Removich [Belousov], to allowing representatives of the media, foreign journalists, and Ukrainian journalists to enter the encircled areas of the enemy, so that they can see with their own eyes what is happening there. They will be able to witness the state of the encircled Ukrainian troops, so that the Ukrainian political leadership can make appropriate decisions regarding the fate of their citizens and military personnel. This is similar to what they did at Azovstal.

The only thing that concerns us is that there should be no provocations on the Ukrainian side. We are ready to stop the fighting for a certain period of time–-for a few hours, two hours, three hours, or six hours–-so that groups of journalists can enter these settlements, see what is happening there, talk to the Ukrainian military personnel, and leave. We are ready to bring them to specific locations, so that the Ukrainian military personnel can receive them.

The most important thing is to avoid provocations from the Ukrainian side, so that no drones fly over and no journalists get hurt, and then they try to blame us for the incident. We don’t need that. On the contrary, we are ready to do everything as I am saying. The only question is whether the Ukrainian side is ready for this. This is the first thing I wanted to say.

It is obvious that you are fighting bravely in your sector, but I think it is also important for you to know what is happening on the front line. And here is the situation.

What you are doing, what your comrades-in-arms, our soldiers, and officers are doing, is the most important thing that the country is currently doing: ensuring its own security and the security of our people for the long term. However, it is equally important that we do not forget to improve and strengthen our strategic capabilities while addressing these critical current issues.

You’ve probably heard that a new, state-of-the-art unlimited-range nuclear-powered missile has recently been tested. It has significant advantages, and we can be proud of the achievements of our scientists, specialists, engineers, and workers who have contributed to this development.

The advantages are that this small nuclear propulsion system, which has a comparable power output to, say, the nuclear reactor on a nuclear submarine, is a thousand times smaller than the nuclear reactor on a submarine–-a thousand times smaller! But the most important thing is not even that–-the most important thing is that while a conventional nuclear reactor takes hours or days or weeks to start, this nuclear reactor can be started in minutes or seconds. This is a huge achievement.

And we will be able to use this in the national economy, and we will be able to use it in the future when solving the problem of energy security in the Arctic, and we will use it in the lunar program. And even now, radiation-protected electronics used in the Burevestnik rocket are already being used in space programs, so this is a breakthrough not only in the field of increasing the country’s defense capabilities, but also in science and the national economy of the future.

But that’s not all, you should know that yesterday we conducted another test of another promising complex–-the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle, also with a nuclear power plant. For the first time, we were able not only to launch it from a carrier submarine using a launch engine, but also to launch the nuclear power plant, which allowed the vehicle to travel for a certain amount of time.

This is a huge success, because in addition to all the advantages I mentioned about the Burevestnik, it also has minimal dimensions. If it is a thousand times smaller than an atomic reactor on a submarine, it is a hundred times smaller than an atomic reactor on a submarine. However, Poseidon’s power significantly exceeds that of even our most advanced intercontinental missile, the Sarmat. There is no such missile in the world like the Sarmat, and it is not yet on duty in Russia.

But Poseidon is significantly more powerful than Sarmat. In addition, there is nothing in the world that can match the speed and depth of this unmanned vehicle, and it is unlikely that anything will appear in the near future.

It seems to me that this is also important for you: you are fighting on the front lines, risking your lives, and of course, you are thinking about why you are doing this, how much the country will be able to support what you are doing, risking your lives and health to protect your homeland, and how much it will be able to move forward, strengthen its defense capabilities, and generally strengthen itself. These are also elements related to this work.

Thank you again. If anyone has anything to say, please do so. If not, we will ask the camera to leave and then we will have a heart-to-heart conversation.

I. Leksin: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief, allow me to address you!

Group commander, Ensign Ivan Lyoksin.

My question concerns the continuity of the traditions of serving Russia. In my family, my parents named me after my grandfather, Ivan Grigorievich Leksin, and my father was a military officer who served in Mongolia. I am continuing their traditions.

V. Putin: Did you serve in the Airborne Forces?

I. Leksin: That’s right. He served his first year in Lithuania, in Alytus, and then in the Ryazan Airborne School. So I’m continuing their traditions.

When we have free time, we try to tell our soldiers about the feats of our grandfathers, who defended our homeland during the Great Patriotic War, and how they fought on the territory of Ukraine.

I especially remember the feat of our scouts–-a native of the Tambov region, who was one of the scouts in the group. [They] were among the first to cross to the right bank of the Dnieper. Sergey Mitrokhin was in this group. Thanks to his active and competent actions–-he cleared the way to the German trench–-they took up positions, defended these positions. The battle lasted for three hours, until the main infantry forces arrived. Thanks to his competent actions, he became a Hero of the Soviet Union at the age of 20.

The feats of our grandfathers have been widely reflected in cinema and literature. I would like to see the feats of our modern-day intelligence officers, special forces soldiers, and other military specialists also reflected in cinema and literature, specifically regarding the topic of the special military operation. This is because we will eventually be replaced by the younger generation.

V.Putin: You are absolutely right. The first, and I will say two words about this, thank you for bringing it up, I am not sure that you knew in detail how your grandfather fought, is it? It was recently brought from the archives?

I. Leksin: Thanks to the Minister of Defense, I was able to...

V. Putin: Look, I didn’t know that my grandfather fought like this, but you fight just like your grandfather.

I. Leksin: I’m trying.

V. Putin: Yes, but what does it say? It’s in our genes, you know? Without even knowing... I just recently read about my uncle, who fought during the war. When I was in Primorye, the governor got it from the archives. I didn’t know that it was in Primorye. I saw how others fought there. I saw how my grandfather wrote to his son on the front. I didn’t know any of this.

You know, we have it. We have it, and it’s not going anywhere. But you’re absolutely right that we need to know this history. This heroic story of our ancestors strengthens us, and we need to talk about it.

You’ve just mentioned various movies and TV shows, and I agree with you. I’ve watched one of your battles under the bridge. If everything is as described, and I believe it is, you had to crawl for over a kilometer and clear mines in front of you, right?

I. Leksin: Yes, exactly, at the height.

V. Putin: Can you imagine! This is already a plot, to be honest, for a blockbuster, for a good movie, for a good story. Well, it is.

Those icons that you gave me, the ones that were hit by a bullet and saved your life, that’s also a story for a movie, for anything. And how many stories like that do we have? You’re sitting here, we’re all sitting at the same table, but you know, the guys are fighting, and we have a lot of units like that, right?

I hope they can all hear us now. We can’t all be at the same table, but we know about their combat work, we know and remember, and the country needs to know. And I fully agree with you: we will definitely do this, and we will definitely focus our people who are engaged in creative work on this.

But I’ll tell you, you’ve probably seen the same journalists and war correspondents, who are also walking under bullets and suffering casualties, and these people will certainly do what you’ve just said, from the bottom of their hearts. And they will.

S. Velkin: Junior Sergeant Velkin, Deputy Commander of the Special Forces Group.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, our brigade is relatively young: it was formed in the summer of 2014. Since the beginning of the special military operation, the entire command staff and the rank-and-file personnel have shown themselves to be courageous and selfless in carrying out their combat missions. As a result, you have seen this particular aspect of our mission.

During the Great Patriotic War and in the post-war years, many special reconnaissance units, reconnaissance units and units were awarded the title of Guards. Among us, not all, but most served in units with the honorary title of Guards.

We would be very happy and proud if you would consider granting our 127th Separate Intelligence Brigade the honorary title of “Guards.”

V. Putin: Okay, we’ll do that.

S. Velkin: Thank you. [My Emphasis]