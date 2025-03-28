The Kremlin tells us:

In 2025, the events of the forum are held in Murmansk on March 26–27 under the motto "To live in the North!"

The International Arctic Forum is a key platform for discussing topical issues of the integrated development of the Arctic territories, the development of effective mechanisms for the joint use and development of the rich resources of the Arctic region at different levels.

Prior to this event, Putin chaired a meeting on the development of the Arctic zone and the Arctic transport corridor. Putin then stepped out into the night to go to Atomflot’s territory at Severodvinsk shipyard to commission the newest Yasen-M nuclear submarine Perm with Putin noting “the Perm became the first multi-purpose submarine armed with Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles.”

Then it was back inside to conduct the ceremony for starting the shipment of the first batch of coal from the Lavna transshipment complex. The Kremin tells us:

The construction of the port "Lavna" will contribute to the growth of cargo turnover along the Northern Sea Route and the organization of year-round navigation.

Within its framework, the construction of a coal transshipment complex with a transshipment capacity of 18 million tons per year, a special railway line, the arrangement of the port water area.

The Lavna coal transshipment complex is located on the western shore of the Kola Bay within the boundaries of the port of Murmansk, and is an integral part of the Integrated Development of the Murmansk Transport Hub project.

Putin said the following as part of the ceremony:

The port of Murmansk is one of the key points on this significant route. We will definitely continue to increase its capacity at least three times in the coming years, and in the future we need to reach large indicators. We will do this through the construction of new terminals, modern port infrastructure, and the expansion of short- and long-distance railway transport approaches. All these plans should be closely linked with the development of the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route, with ensuring the growth of transshipment not only of Russian, but also of foreign cargo, with the development of domestic Shipbuilding. [My Emphasis]

Today, Russia is strengthening its sovereignty and creating new growth points for the economy and trade, forming effective transport corridors, including the active development of the Northern Sea Route, the entire global route from St. Petersburg through the Arctic to Vladivostok.

The opening of the terminal will be a good contribution to increasing the capacity of our Arctic ports, in the creation of additional opportunities for the coal mining industry. I note, by the way, that coal was shipped from Kuzbass. The new capacities will allow to diversify the logistics of Kuzbass coal supplies to foreign markets.

Lots of effort is being made into making Murmansk buzz. It was the last city constructed during the Tsarist Era beginning in 1915 as a crucial ice-free port and that’s what’s made it into a strategic city. Today about a quater million live there with more constantly being attracted thanks to intense levels of investment. At the development meeting, all we’re provided with is Putin’s opening 5-minute address with the remainder being a closed session:

Of course, it is important to take into account today's objective problems, difficulties and limitations. But despite this, we should not delay the launch of development projects that are important for the Arctic and for the whole of Russia. I ask you to build your reports today, dear colleagues, based on these considerations.

Let me remind you that we have already discussed with the Government the need to define in detail the model for the development of the Northern Sea Route, to provide its cargo flows with infrastructure and fleet. We agreed to work out all the organizational issues. Unfortunately, decisions on this issue have not yet been made, and the model has not been compiled. I would like to draw the attention of my colleagues to this.

In all these formats, ideas for the strategic development of the Arctic are being discussed, and proposals are being prepared, which we will consider today . At the same time, I would like to draw the attention of the meeting participants: now, after all the discussions, we need to make extremely specific financial, managerial, and legislative decisions.

Such work is deployed in the Government, as well as within the framework of the Maritime Board. I know that on the eve of our meeting there were events and a specially created commission of the State Council. It is called "Northern Sea Route and the Arctic" and is headed by the Governor of the Murmansk region Andrey Vladimirovich Chibis.

It is obvious that all these tasks require a comprehensive approach, clear plans calculated for the long term, a combination of efforts of federal ministries and regional teams, business and scientific circles, and public associations.

It is necessary to consistently improve the urban environment, to improve the settlements of the Far North, in general, to improve the quality of life of people, so that they have interesting, well-paid jobs, modern education systems and healthcare, so that life in the Arctic is truly comfortable and attractive.

Repeat: here, in the Arctic, in this strategic and significant for us region, we are facing large-scale and systemic tasks. They will strengthen transport and logistics infrastructure, expand the opportunities of the economy, business with the mandatory protection of sensitive Arctic ecosystems.

Today I met with some of my colleagues who told me about it, and yesterday I spoke about this with the leadership of the Defence Ministry, and the Chief of the General Staff [Valery Gerasimov] about how the sailors are fighting–-I would like to thank everyone once again for their service, for the courage that the Severomorsk sailors are showing during the special military operation.

Of course, Murmansk is the home port of Russia's nuclear icebreaker fleet. As you know, it plays a decisive role in the development of Arctic shipping routes, the Arctic as a whole. And finally, on the Kola Peninsula our most powerful Northern Fleet is based, ensuring the security of the Arctic borders of Russia.

I would like to note that both the city itself and the Murmansk Region set an example of dynamic and progressive development for all the Arctic regions. Large-scale, largely unique industrial and logistics projects are being implemented here, such as the Belokamenka center for the construction of large-capacity offshore structures, the development and modernization of the Murmansk transport hub, including the opening of new terminals and the expansion of railway approaches.

We are meeting and working today in Murmansk, the largest city in the Arctic Circle, to discuss the development of the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route in a comprehensive manner.

One of the few instances since I began closely following Russian development that groundwork planning is incomplete. Yet, the need to move forward is there because it’s too important not to. That’s likely the reason why the rest of the session is closed since many of the reports are likely ad hoc. Now we’ll move on to the bigger event, the plenary session of VI International Arctic Forum "The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue:"

Vladimir Putin: Dear colleagues and friends, Ladies and gentlemen,

I would like to welcome the participants and guests of the VI International Forum "Arctic-Territory of Dialogue". For the first time, it is hosted by Murmansk, the capital of the Russian Arctic, a hero city that is developing dynamically today, like our other northern cities and regions of the Federation, and is launching landmark projects for the whole country.

Russia is the largest Arctic power. We have always supported equal cooperation in the region, including scientific research, biodiversity protection, climate issues, emergency response and, of course, economic and industrial development of the Arctic. Moreover, we are ready to work together not only with the Arctic states, but with all those who share the same responsibility for a stable, sustainable future of the planet, and are able to make balanced decisions designed for decades to come.

Unfortunately, international cooperation in the northern latitudes is not going through the best of times right now. In previous years, many Western countries have taken a course of confrontation, severed economic ties with Russia, and cut off scientific, educational, and cultural contacts. The dialogue on the conservation of Arctic ecosystems has been curtailed. In other words, politicians, party leaders, and the same "greens" in some Western countries tell their citizens and voters about the importance of the climate agenda and nature protection, but in reality, in their practical policies, they act quite differently.

Let me remind you that the Arctic Council was also established to cooperate in the environmental sphere, to prevent emergencies in the Arctic circle and jointly respond to them, but this mechanism is now degraded. Moreover, Russia did not refuse to communicate in this format–-it was the choice of our Western partners, Western states. As they say in such cases: if you don't want to, you don't need to. We will work with those who want it.

At the same time, it is obvious that the role and importance of the Arctic for both Russia and the whole world is growing. Unfortunately, geopolitical competition and the struggle for positions in this region are also intensifying.

Suffice it to say, everyone is well aware of this, of the plans of the United States of America to annex Greenland. But you know, this may surprise some only at first glance, and it is deeply erroneous to believe that these are some extravagant conversations of the new American administration. Nothing like that.

In fact, such plans for the United States of America appeared in the 60s of the XIX century. Even then, the US administration considered annexing Greenland and Iceland, but this idea did not receive Congressional support at the time.

By the way, let me remind you that by 1868, American newspapers were ridiculing the purchase of Alaska: it was called "madness", "ice box" and "Andrew Johnson's polar bear garden"—the then President of the United States. Therefore, the Greenland proposal failed.

But today, this acquisition, I mean the acquisition of Alaska, is probably evaluated very differently in the United States itself–-just like the activities of President Andrew Johnson.

Therefore, there is nothing surprising in what is happening today. Moreover, this story began only then, and it continued further. In 1910, for example, a three-way deal was prepared for the exchange of territories between the United States, Germany and Denmark. As a result, Greenland would have gone to the United States, but the deal fell through.

During World War II, the United States placed military bases in Greenland to protect it from Nazi occupation, and after the war ended, the United States offered Denmark to buy the island—most recently by the standards of world history.

In short, we are talking about serious plans on the American side regarding Greenland. These plans have long-standing historical roots, as I have just shown, and it is obvious that the United States will continue to systematically promote its geostrategic, military-political and economic interests in the Arctic.

As for Greenland, this is an issue that concerns two specific states and has nothing to do with us. But at the same time, of course, we are only concerned about the fact that the NATO countries as a whole are increasingly identifying the Far North as a springboard for possible conflicts, and they are working out the use of troops in these conditions, including by the forces of their "recruits"–-Finland and Sweden, with which, by the way, we did not have any relations until recently no problems at all. They create it themselves with their own hands for some reason. What for? Totally incomprehensible. But nevertheless, we will proceed from what is there, and we will react to all this.

I would like to emphasize that Russia has never threatened anyone in the Arctic. But we are closely monitoring the development of the situation, building an adequate response line, increasing the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces and modernizing military infrastructure facilities.

We will not allow encroachments on the sovereignty of our country, and we will reliably protect our national interests. By maintaining peace and stability in the Arctic, we will ensure long-term socio-economic development of the region, improving the quality of life of people and preserving the unique natural environment.

And the stronger our positions are, the more significant the results achieved, the more opportunities we will have to launch global international projects in the Arctic with the participation of friendly countries, friendly states, and possibly Western states, if they, of course, show interest in working together. I am sure that the time for such projects will also come.

Dear friends!

The Arctic zone accounts for more than a quarter of the territory of the Russian Federation. Almost two and a half million of our citizens live and work here, who make a significant contribution to the country's progress. It is estimated that the Arctic accounts for seven percent of Russia's gross domestic product and about eleven percent of its exports. At the same time, we see enormous prospects for further integrated development of the region. The most important direction is to strengthen the transport and logistics contour of the Arctic.

I would like to note that this year marks the 500th anniversary of the first mention in historical sources of the daring idea of Russian navigators, fishermen-Pomors, namely, a possible trade route through the northern seas to the east to China via the so-called North–Eastern Passage--the prototype of the Northern Sea Route.

Over the past ten years, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route--from the Kara Gate Strait to the Bering Strait--has grown by an order of magnitude. If in 2014, just recently, only four million tons [of cargo] were transported on it, then last year it was almost 38 million tons. This is five times more than the Soviet record. We think, yes, we are sure, that by 2030 it will be 70-100 million tons.

But our plans for the volume and geography of transportation, as well as for building up the Arctic fleet, are much more ambitious. The Northern Sea Route should become a key part of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, which will run from St. Petersburg through Murmansk to Vladivostok. It aims to connect the world's industrial, agricultural, energy centers and consumer markets in a shorter, safer, cost-effective route. They talk about it everywhere, write about it everywhere: both in the East and in the West. Experts are well aware of this.

The cargo base of the Trans-Arctic Corridor will grow due to the extraction and deep processing of resources in the Arctic, by increasing international transit and, I would like to emphasize, linking the Trans-Arctic Corridor with our domestic railway network–-from the north-west to the Far East, to the BAM and Trans-Siberian Railway.

By the way, even today the idea of building a Trans-Siberian Railway across the country to the Pacific Ocean serves as an example of our strategic vision of the future, when not only current needs and circumstances are taken into account, but also the interests of the country for centuries to come. This is the approach that we should follow when developing the Trans-Arctic Corridor.

What are the priority tasks here?

First. Russia already has the largest icebreaking fleet in the world. We need to strengthen these positions and put into operation new-generation icebreakers, including nuclear-powered ones, which only Russia currently has–-no one in the world has such a fleet.

Four of them--the latest 22220 series--are already performing tasks in the Arctic. Three more nuclear–powered vessels of this series are being built—Chukotka, Leningrad and Stalingrad, as well as the heavy-duty 120-megawatt icebreaker Rossiya, which will allow large-capacity vessels to be carried out more efficiently in high latitudes throughout the year, all year round.

I would like to emphasize that the cost of icebreaking vessels and, in general, the cost of cargo transportation along the Trans-Arctic Corridor should be competitive and acceptable for the market. This is the most important condition for ensuring that the route is loaded and attractive for business. We have just discussed these issues with our colleagues from the Government–-I cannot but agree that this should be primarily market-based work.

Second. Russia, as a sovereign power, needs its own merchant fleet in the Arctic, including cargo and rescue vessels that will provide transportation both in the northern seas and along the inland waterways of the Arctic regions. We must admit that only domestic shipbuilding capacities are currently insufficient for these purposes.

In this regard, we need to act in all directions: to purchase and order ready-made vessels, to establish cooperation with world manufacturers and, in general, to build the entire system of Russian shipbuilding, based on the strategic tasks that we face.

Of course, first of all, I would like to draw the Government's attention to this: we need to support our shipbuilding and ship repair enterprises, which are modernizing and expanding production, and building international production chains. I also ask the Government to work out the construction of new shipyards and modern, complex, high-tech production facilities in Russia.

The third. Russian shipping companies that transport oil products and liquefied natural gas are already successfully operating in the northern seas. Now we need to create conditions for the growth of efficient domestic operators that will be engaged in the transportation of containers, coal, bulk and other goods through the Arctic. We are also open to setting up joint ventures here. International logistics operators could profitably invest in such companies not only with capital and technology, but also with a part of their merchant ship fleet.

Fourth. We will increase the capacity and turnover of our northern ports at a faster pace, using modern, environmental solutions, including unmanned and automated cargo handling technologies. Thus, the capacity of the Murmansk transport hub due to the construction of new terminals, expansion of railway approaches should be increased at least three times in the coming years.

I would like to add that our partners from Belarus, China, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries are showing interest in this project and in the development of the Arctic transport infrastructure in general. This is also a very interesting job from the business point of view.

As key logistics centers of the Trans-Arctic Corridor, we intend to create large multimodal hubs. It will not only form caravans of ships, handle Russian and foreign cargo, but also create industrial sites for the production of industrial products.

In order to increase the logistics sustainability of the Trans-Arctic Corridor, I ask the Government to determine plans for expanding the capacity of existing seaports in the Arctic, as well as where and at what points on the Arctic coast new ports should appear and what pace should be gained in the development of adjacent infrastructure. First of all, I mean connecting sea harbors with the country's railway network.

In this regard–-the fifth. Similar to the Eastern Test Site, which includes the BAM and Trans-Siberian Railway, we will have to implement a project for the development of the Arctic Railway test site, including the modernization of the Northern Railway in the territory of the Komi Republic and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

We know the current situation with the development of Russian Railways, we know what challenges the company faces–-everything is well known. But we need to think about this–-about what I have just said, about the development of the Northern Railway–-right now, today.

What opportunities does this offer? The regions of Siberia, the Urals, and the north-west of Russia will have direct access to the north, to Arctic ports, which will allow unloading the Trans-Siberian Railway and effectively using sea transportation. In addition, new access points to the Arctic will appear along the North-South corridor, which connects us with the states of Central Asia and the Persian Gulf.

And of course, for the development of the Trans-Arctic route, it is necessary to unlock the potential of the Arctic's inland waterways, our great rivers: the Lena, Yenisei, and Ob, at a new technological level. This will also strengthen the system of "northern delivery", so that the inhabitants of the Arctic will be reliably provided with food and other goods.

What do I want to emphasize separately? To implement these and other major initiatives, it is necessary to pool the resources of the state, regions, and businesses, including banks with both state participation and private ones. It is also necessary to use the opportunities of the domestic stock market to attract capital to the Arctic infrastructure.

Yes, infrastructure projects are complex, costly, and have a long payback period. But it is they who provide a new level of real transport sovereignty for Russia. And I am sure that if our foreign partners come to these projects, it will guarantee them investments for the long term and with a good return. Therefore, we should not postpone these projects until later–-we need to launch and implement them now, as quickly as possible.

Of course, it is important to show flexible approaches and attract both Russian and foreign investors, as I just said. In this regard, I suggest that we think about creating a special project office under the auspices of our leading development institute VEB, which will support transport, logistics, infrastructure projects in the Arctic, as well as urban development projects in the region, and will become the structure where a potential investor can apply directly and get the necessary support. I ask the Government to prepare proposals in this regard.

In addition, I instruct the Government--with the participation of Rosatom, VEB, and the relevant State Council commission--to approve the financial, economic, and organizational model for the development of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor by August 1 of this year.

Dear colleagues!

Today, oil and gas, metals, and other mineral deposits are being developed in the Russian Arctic. We will continue large-scale geological exploration here, primarily within the framework of the federal project "Geology: Revival of a Legend".

At the same time, the task is to use a powerful resource base to open enterprises with deep processing of raw materials in the Arctic regions. Preserving the unique nature of the Arctic, create high-value-added industries in the oil and gas chemistry, rare earth metals, and other industries related to mechanical engineering, the production of complex machinery and industrial equipment.

As an example, I will cite the Belokamenka Center for the Construction of Large-capacity Offshore Structures, where technologies for natural gas liquefaction are localized and the most modern, and proprietary, developments in this area are applied.

I would like to draw the attention of our colleagues from the Government and the regions: we need to not only offer, but also effectively adjust the tools to support investment and business activity in the Arctic, including tax incentives, administrative preferences, infrastructure preparation of land plots, and so on.

In particular, I remind my colleagues of the need to strictly implement the plans for gasification of the Murmansk region. It should be completed by 2030. I emphasize that this task is not removed.

And of course, we need to develop such a promising area as tourism. The North, the Arctic is a unique center of natural, historical, and spiritual monuments. It has a rich cultural palette. The Arctic is visited annually by more than a million tourists to explore its landscapes, see the Northern Lights, go Arctic fishing, go dog sledding, after all, or take a trip to the polar archipelagos.

The number of tourists is growing. Accordingly, there are new projects in this area, such as an Arctic tourism center with a ski destination in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District or an aquathermal resort and all-season hotel complex in Karelia. I ask you, both through the federal government and in the regions, to support such initiatives that open up new facets of the Arctic and work to increase interest in this region.

I also suggest that we consider including the development of the White Sea tourist infrastructure in the federal project "Five Seas and Lake Baikal".

To open up the Arctic to mass tourism, of course, the issue of transport accessibility is important: starting from the repair and construction of highways to the development of aviation communication.

Let me remind you that we have extended preferential fares for flights to Arctic cities. Last year, about eight hundred thousand passengers took advantage of this opportunity. This year, subsidized tickets can be purchased for more than seven dozen air routes.

At the same time, airports in the Far North, especially small ones, need to be updated. In the coming years, we will modernize 16 airfields in the Arctic zone, including those in Salekhard, Arkhangelsk, Naryan-Mar and Vorkuta, as part of a national project.

In general, our goal is to maintain an extensive airport network in the Arctic: from large and medium-sized airfields to small landing sites. This is also necessary to ensure the year-round accessibility of settlements and the operation of air ambulance services.

Dear friends!

The key, integral goal of our plans is to improve the quality of life of people in the Arctic, to create modern conditions for studying and working, for recreation and for raising children in this harsh region, which has an amazing force of attraction. I have talked to people more than once, and the northerners themselves–-both those who were born here and those who came here–-say that the North attracts, people "stick" with their soul to these latitudes, to this land.

As you know, master plans have already been prepared for the agglomerations of the Arctic zone. These are not just big cities like Arkhangelsk and Murmansk. The master plans cover Kirovsk, Apatity and Monchegorsk in the Murmansk Region, Karelian Kem and Belomorsk, Vorkuta in the Komi Republic, Bilibino, Pevek in Chukotka, Naryan-Mar in the Nenets Autonomous District, Salekhard, Labytnangi, Novy Urengoy and Noyabrsk in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, and Tiksi and Naiba in Yakutia. Norilsk, Igarka and Dikson in the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

I would like to thank the VEB Corporation in particular .RF" and "DOM. RF", which directly participated in the preparation of many of these master plans.

The master plan is a comprehensive document of strategic and territorial planning, a long-term program of socio-economic and spatial development of cities and towns. The latest urban planning solutions will be applied here, while preserving the original appearance of settlements, and based on the proposals of residents themselves, public associations, including organizations of indigenous peoples of the North.

I would like to draw the Government's attention to the need to speed up the adoption of the schedule for the implementation of the Arctic master plans, consider their financing, including, as I have already said, we need to provide for separate Arctic sections in our national projects, as well as launch a mechanism to involve businesses and strategic investors who work in the Arctic or want work.

In addition, I ask you to consider creating special competence centers where municipal and regional employees will improve their skills in the field of urban development and learn the best methods of master planning.

Further. We have launched an All-Russian competition for projects to create a comfortable urban environment. Winners receive budget support. I propose that the competition should provide for a separate additional limit from the federal budget–-we have just discussed it with our colleagues from the Government and the Ministry of Finance--but I won't mention the final figures, but this limit should be determined and support should be provided so that our colleagues who are engaged in solving the tasks I have just outlined will have more opportunities for embankments, pedestrian zones, and playgrounds, for setting up parks, squares, and so on.

Separately, I ask the Government to extend the program of renovation of military camps, closed administrative-territorial formations in the Arctic, where our soldiers and officers and their families live. Such a renovation program should operate at least until 2030, with an annual amount of financial support from the federal budget of at least ten billion rubles. I would like to emphasize that this is also due, of course, to the strengthening of our military component in this region–-the number of military personnel here will grow.

One of the tasks of the master plans and the renovation program is to determine where new industries and jobs will appear, including those linked to the Trans-Arctic Corridor, where schools and kindergartens will be built, polyclinics and hospitals, roads and networks, where residential buildings will be built. The Ministry of Defense, together with the Ministry of Construction, together with the regions, should work out all these issues on an object-by-object basis, so that it is clear what specific resources should be allocated in what time frame to support the solution of this problem.

The peculiarity of the Arctic is that construction is carried out in conditions of permafrost, and hence–-special requirements for the design, to the very structure of buildings and structures, their reliability. At the same time, taking into account climate change, it is important to see the dynamics and take into account potential risks. I propose creating a special research center for monitoring permafrost and involving leading federal and regional institutes in this work. Their research will provide a scientific basis for technologies for adapting the Arctic infrastructure to the processes of permafrost melting.

At the same time, I know that a register of best construction practices in the Arctic has already been created. It is important to scale up such regional experience. I hope that the idea of Arctic multifunctional centers, where social and administrative institutions, sports complexes, and service organizations are located "under a common roof" in one building, will also find its place in this series.

And of course, we must always rely on the opinion and requests of citizens, the Northerners themselves. So, people directly say, for example, that in the Arctic cities and towns there is a lack of the so-called service economy, that is, leisure facilities, places for family recreation and children's entertainment, cultural and educational sites. We need to develop this segment and encourage entrepreneurs ' initiatives.

We already have a special program to support small and medium-sized businesses in the Far North regions. It is important to increase its effectiveness. I ask the Government to adjust the parameters of this program, including expanding the list of industries that it extends to, and creating additional opportunities for small companies to attract soft loans.

I will also mention healthcare separately. The availability of medical services in the North is objectively lower than in the middle zone, especially in remote localities. I ask the Government to prepare a special mechanism for financing medical care for them.

Also, to save the health of residents of the North, it is necessary to use digital technologies, equip mobile paramedic stations with artificial intelligence tools that allow both remotely and directly on the spot to diagnose human health, identify certain diseases and make recommendations for their treatment.

Further. Environmental well-being is a sensitive issue for the Arctic and its inhabitants. Let me remind you that at our first forum, which was initiated by the Russian Geographical Society, we announced the beginning of a "general cleaning" of the Arctic from scrap metal, fuel and lubricants and other debris.

The project, launched by the Russian Geographical Society with the participation of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, brought together thousands of volunteers and public organizations. And we will definitely continue this work and ensure comprehensive environmental protection of the Russian Arctic zone, including solving such an acute problem as clearing water areas from sunken ships. Of course, money is needed for everything, so it is imperative that the relevant government departments work out all these issues, including the issues of financing by year.

We will remove technological waste and carry out reclamation of territories with an emphasis on putting cities and towns in order, on the so-called revitalization of abandoned territories, buildings, and land, that is, their re-involvement in circulation in the interests of residents of Arctic cities.

In fact, we are paying back the debt to the Arctic. But we cannot accumulate new debts to its unique nature. Considering the plans for economic development of the region, it is very important to ensure a balance between the use of natural resources and the preservation of the environment.

To test new nature-saving technologies in the Polar Urals, it is planned to create a scientific and educational station "Snezhinka" in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District by the end of 2028. Here, an international team of scientists and researchers will work out "green" technologies for the Arctic, their application in the field of life support, telecommunications, medicine and the new materials industry.

Dear colleagues!

The Arctic is a territory of great opportunities for professionals of various professions, for entrepreneurs, for young people, for families who have lived here for generations or have only recently moved and are planning to settle, buy or build their own homes here.

We have already extended the Arctic mortgage program at a rate of two percent per annum until 2030, and eased conditions for borrowers. So, teachers and medical workers who would like to take out a loan for the purchase of housing are no longer subject to the requirements for work experience in the North. Participants of a special military operation and employees of the military-industrial complex can also use the Arctic mortgage.

A very acute problem for Northerners is emergency housing. I instruct the Government to work out a plan of concrete actions by September 1 of this year, and this plan-to solve this problem-should be designed for at least ten years.

Further. As you know, the "Affordable Rental Housing" program has been launched in the Far East. Young people who come to the Far Eastern regions or graduate from educational institutions there, get a job, can rent apartments at fairly low rates. In this case, the rent is subsidized from the regional and federal budgets.

I propose to extend this program to the main population centers of the Arctic, so that rental housing becomes more affordable for those who start their working career in the region, who want to live and work here. The program should start operating in the Arctic as early as 2026.

We also agreed to extend the Muravyov-Amursky-2030 management training program to the Arctic regions. This is already done. I am sure that such training will be a powerful start for many promising managers, which means that it will benefit both the Arctic and the whole country.

And more. The North has always attracted brave people, real leaders. One of these ascetics is an outstanding explorer, polar explorer, scientist Artur Nikolaevich Chilingarov. I propose to establish special grants in his memory and use them to support youth initiatives in the framework of environmental, educational and scientific projects in the Arctic.

Dear friends!

The development of the Russian North, overcoming the challenges of harsh nature, and reaching new frontiers for the state–these tasks inspired many generations of our ancestors: navigators and Novgorod merchants of the Middle Ages, Arctic pioneers of the XVI and XVII centuries, industrialists of the XVIII and XIX centuries, scientists, polar explorers, engineers, workers of the Soviet Union, and collectives of companies in modern Russia that gave start of large Arctic projects in the early 2000s.

And today, the northern vector of development is at the forefront, it is our sovereign, historical choice. This means that the tasks that we set and solve in the Arctic, the projects that we implement here, should be of an appropriate, historical scale, with a view to decades, maybe even centuries.

We will do everything possible to strengthen Russia's global leadership in the Arctic, and despite all the current difficulties, we will ensure the comprehensive development of this region and create a solid foundation for future generations.

Thank you very much for your attention. [My Emphasis]