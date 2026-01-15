Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace

Today the annual presentation of credentials ceremony for newly arriving ambassadors was held in its traditional venue, the opulent Alexander Hall. As usual, President Putin used the occasion to give a short speech on foreign policy and vision, while in the second half he referred to the nations represented and their relations with Russia. This has been Putin’s standard format for the occasion over the years. There’s a video of the event and a photo gallery showing most of the ambassadors with the President. Readers will note the attendance of Sergei Lavrov and Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov at Putin’s left and right. My title captures Putin’s optimism, but he also expresses a degree of pessimism that reflects current reality. IMO, it’s important to compare his words to recent utterances of Donald Trump where he confesses to being an outlaw. Here’s Putin’s speech:

First of all, I would like to warmly welcome you in the Kremlin for the solemn ceremony of presenting your credentials. Our meeting takes place at the very beginning of the new year, when we are all making plans for the future and, of course, we want to hope that difficulties and hardships, mutual grievances, and conflicts will remain in the past. I would like to take this opportunity to wish you, your families, and the people of your respective countries all the best in the new year of 2026.

I think you will agree that international cooperation is one of the key factors in the sustainable development and prosperity of humanity. In today’s diverse and interconnected world, the ability of states to engage in constructive cooperation directly affects global stability and security, and open and honest partnerships provide opportunities to address common challenges.

It is not for nothing that they say: peace does not come by itself, it is built, and every day. Peace requires effort, responsibility, and conscious choice. The relevance of this is obvious, especially now, when the situation on the international arena is deteriorating more and more, I think no one will argue with this, long-standing conflicts are exacerbating, and new serious hotbeds of tension are emerging.

At the same time, diplomacy, the search for consensus, and compromise solutions are increasingly being replaced by unilateral and highly dangerous actions. Instead of a dialogue between states, we hear a monologue from those who believe that they have the right to dictate their will, teach others, and give orders.

Dozens of countries around the world suffer from a lack of respect for their sovereign rights, chaos, and lawlessness, and lack the strength and resources to stand up for themselves.

A reasonable way out of this situation is to more strongly demand compliance with international law by all members of the international community, as well as to provide real assistance to the new, more just multipolar world order that is making its way, an order in which all states would have the right to their own model of growth and to determine their own destiny without external influence, while preserving their unique culture and traditions.

I would like to note that Russia is sincerely committed to the ideals of a multipolar world. Our country has always pursued and will continue to pursue a balanced and constructive foreign policy that takes into account both our national interests and the objective trends of global development.

We are committed to maintaining truly open and mutually beneficial relations with all our partners who are interested in cooperation, deepening our ties in politics, economics, and the humanitarian sphere, and working together to address pressing challenges and common threats.

Russia supports strengthening the key, central role of the United Nations in global affairs, which celebrated its anniversary last year.

Eight decades ago, our fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers, having won the Second World War, were able to unite, find a balance of interests, and agree on the fundamental rules and principles of international communication, which they enshrined in the UN Charter in their entirety, completeness, and interconnectedness.

The imperatives of this fundamental document, such as equality, respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and the resolution of disputes through dialogue, are more relevant than ever. Above all, we must recognize that security must be truly comprehensive, which means equal and indivisible, and it cannot be achieved for some at the expense of the security of others. This principle is enshrined in fundamental international legal documents.

Neglecting this basic, vital principle has never led to anything good, and it never will. This is clearly demonstrated by the crisis in Ukraine, which is a direct result of years of ignoring Russia’s legitimate interests and a deliberate effort to create threats to our security and advance NATO’s borders towards Russia, despite the public promises made to us. I want to emphasize that these promises were made to us.

Let me remind you that Russia has repeatedly put forward initiatives to build a new, reliable, and fair architecture of European and global security. We have proposed options and rational solutions that could satisfy everyone in America, Europe, and Asia, as well as around the world.

We believe that it would be worth returning to a substantive discussion in order to establish the conditions under which a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine can be achieved, and the sooner the better.

It is to a long-term and sustainable peace, which reliably ensures the safety of everyone, that our country is striving. Not everywhere, including in Kiev and the capitals that support it, is ready for this. But we hope that the realization of this necessity will come sooner or later. In the meantime, Russia will continue to consistently pursue its goals.

At the same time, I would like to emphasize once again and ask you to keep in mind that Russia is always open to building equal and mutually beneficial relations with all international partners in the name of universal prosperity, well-being, and development.

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

The ceremony is attended by ambassadors from thirty-two countries, each of which is an active member of the United Nations and contributes to addressing the pressing issues on the global agenda.

Many of you represent countries that are Russia’s strategic partners and allies, with whom we share bonds of friendship, cooperation, and mutual support, and with whom we actively work together within major international and regional structures.

I am confident that the Ambassador of Brazil will agree that our two countries, which were at the forefront of the creation of BRICS, are consistent allies in shaping a truly fair multipolar world order.

Cooperation between Russia and Brazil is steadily developing and is being filled with new mutually beneficial projects in various fields. As you know, just yesterday I spoke with President Lula da Silva on the phone. This conversation confirmed our common view on global and regional processes. This conversation also confirmed that in many respects they [views] coincide or are very close.

I would like to note that Russia has a truly strong and friendly relationship with the Republic of Cuba. We have always provided assistance and support to our Cuban friends. We stand in solidarity with their determination to defend their sovereignty and independence at all costs.

The Russian-Cuban alliance has been tested by time and is based on the sincere mutual sympathy of the peoples of the two countries. We are jointly implementing projects that are vital for the Cuban economy in the fields of energy, metallurgy, transport infrastructure, and medicine, and we are expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

I would like to emphasize that Russia has long-standing close and constructive relations and cooperation with many Latin American countries. We have always treated these countries with great respect, as equal and independent partners.

This is fully applicable to the countries represented here: Colombia, Peru, and Uruguay. We believe that we have all the necessary resources to enhance our trade, investment, and commercial relations, as well as our cooperation in the fields of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, and training.

In the same spirit of partnership and trust, Russia is determined to further strengthen its cooperation with the countries of the Middle East and North Africa.

Egypt, a country that is friendly to Russia, plays a key role in this region, and our relations are based on the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Agreement. Our countries are implementing large-scale joint projects, including the construction of the El-Dabaah nuclear power plant and the establishment of a Russian industrial zone near the Suez Canal.

In a month, it will be 100 years since diplomatic relations were established with Saudi Arabia. The bilateral partnership is successfully expanding and is comprehensive in nature. Close coordination has been established in the OPEC+ format, which is effectively contributing to maintaining the stability of the global oil market.

We welcome the Kingdom’s decision to host the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June. It is also important that Saudi Arabia plans to host the international music competition “Intervision,” which was revived at our country’s initiative.

Relations with Lebanon and Iraq have traditionally been developed in a mutually respectful and positive manner. Our country has consistently advocated for the unity, sovereignty, and independence of these states, and against external interference in their internal affairs.

We work closely with Pakistan, a full-fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the largest regional organization in terms of its economic, technological, and human potential. Russian-Pakistani relations are truly mutually beneficial.

Afghanistan is an observer state in the SCO. Russian-Afghan cooperation has recently gained significant momentum. This was facilitated by Russia’s decision last year to officially recognize the new authorities in the country. We are genuinely interested in Afghanistan becoming a unified, independent, and peaceful state, free from war, terrorism, and drug trafficking.

Our cooperation with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives is progressing very well. We are successfully developing contacts in traditional sectors such as tourism, fishing, agriculture, and energy. We are also committed to expanding our cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

The ceremony is attended by a large group of ambassadors from friendly African countries: Somalia, Gabon, Senegal, Rwanda, Mauritania, Algeria, Ghana, and Namibia. Russia has genuine partnerships, support, and mutual assistance with all these countries.

The foundations of these relations were laid during the struggle of African nations for freedom and independence. Our country has made a significant contribution to the liberation of African countries from colonial oppression, the establishment of their statehood, the development of their national economies and social sectors, and the training and equipment of their armed forces.

We are always focused on expanding mutual political, economic, and humanitarian contacts. We continue to provide assistance and support to Africans in their efforts to develop and actively participate in international affairs.

All these issues were discussed in detail at the Russian-African summits in Sochi and St. Petersburg, and at the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum held in Cairo a month ago at the level of foreign ministers. We are now working on the next, third Russia-Africa summit, which will be held this year.

Unfortunately, we have wasted a lot of positive capital in our cooperation with the Republic of Korea. In the past, our countries achieved really good results in trade and business by adopting a pragmatic approach. We look forward to restoring relations with the Republic.

Our relations with each of the European countries represented here-–Slovenia, France, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy-–have deep historical roots and are full of examples of mutually beneficial partnerships and enriching cultural cooperation.

The current state of bilateral relations between these countries and Russia leaves much to be desired. Dialogue and contacts, which are not our fault, have been minimized in both official, business, and public circles. Cooperation on key international and regional issues has been frozen.

I would like to believe that over time, the situation will change, and our countries will return to normal, constructive communication based on respect for national interests and consideration of legitimate security concerns. Russia has always been committed to these principles and is ready to restore the level of relations that we need.

In general, as I have already mentioned, we are open to mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries without exception. Naturally, we are interested in ensuring that each of the ambassadors present here is as effective as possible.

You can be sure, dear ladies and gentlemen, that all the useful initiatives you propose will receive support from the Russian leadership, executive authorities, entrepreneurs, and civil society.

Let me wish you success and all the best in your work.

Thank you for your attention. [My Emphasis]