As you see, only six. From Putin’s left: Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, and Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev. Here’s another showing the other side of the table:

From Putin’s right: First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov, and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

With all the happenings globally domestic affairs remain a top priority for Russia’s government that in reality never ends. As usual, we learn more about the nature of Russia via these meetings as the domestic yearly cycle repeats. The transcript covers some of those, but IMO it’s clear these six ministers were brought together to discuss more than what we’re allowed to know, so that should be kept in mind:

V. Putin: Dear colleagues, good afternoon!

I suggest that we exchange operational information first, as usual. Let's start with Sergey Sergeyevich Kravtsov.

Sergey Sergeyevich, how is the preparation for the new academic year going? There is not much time left.

S.Kravtsov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

The school education system is ready for the new academic year. Just yesterday, under the chairmanship of Dmitry Nikolaevich [Chernyshenko], we held a teleconference with all the regions. All scheduled activities have been completed on time. We also paid special attention to preparations for September 1 in the border regions and regions that have been reunited with Russia. Security measures are a priority.

In total, almost 18 million students will sit at their desks, including 1.5 million first-graders, and 43 new schools will open. After major renovations, 670 schools, 41 kindergartens, and 22 colleges will resume their operations. Your instructions for construction and major renovations are being fulfilled on time, even ahead of schedule. You set the goal of building 1,300 schools, and we have completed 377 more, resulting in a total of 1,677 schools, providing over one million new places for our students.

From important trends: according to the results of the last academic year's Unified State Exam, there was a significant increase in the number of students taking advanced mathematics, by 12 percent; physics, by 10 percent; chemistry, biology, and computer science, with an average increase of about 6 percent. We will continue to support the interest in science subjects, and we are exceeding the government's plan for the development of science education.

On September 1, our order on unified federal programs will come into force. The same order also synchronized training programs and exam assignments --the Main State Exam and the Unified State Exam. You mentioned this in your Message to the Federal Assembly. Your assignment has been completed.

With the same order, we introduced a calendar-lesson planning system, clearly defining how many hours should be allocated to each subject in each class.

The workload for students and the time for tests and examinations has also been systematized. This requirement has been agreed upon with Rospotrebnadzor.

In the upcoming academic year, we will continue to develop the education system that you mentioned, starting with kindergartens. However, we are taking a very careful approach here, Vladimir Vladimirovich. We have selected 20 pilot regions. Together with psychologists and educators, we will work out all the approaches in order to further expand them throughout the country.

We have carried out your instructions and expanded the list of extracurricular reading for schoolchildren with patriotic content, as well as approved a list of domestic films for extracurricular and family viewing. The list of literature includes works about the special military operation, such as Oleg Roy's Shadows of Donbass. Small Stories of a Big War, Mikhail Fedorov's Heroes of the Special Military Operation. Symbols of Russian Courage, and others.

A large-scale retraining program for history teachers is starting with the new academic year. You met with the authors of the textbook. And from September 1, 2026, all schools in our country will switch to unified textbooks on state history and social studies, so teacher retraining is planned.

Next. We are improving the teachers' remuneration system. This is under special control. I would also like to mention the increasing prestige of teacher education.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, the year before last, there was a competition of ten people per place, and this year there was a competition of 12 people per place for teaching specialties. Even in Soviet times, there was no such competition.

And finally, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, let me tell you about the brilliant results of our stars, our pride. This year, our national teams took part in six international competitions. As a result, all 29 of our students won medals, including 20 gold medals.

We see that the winners are not only from Moscow and St. Petersburg, but also from Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, the Moscow and Chelyabinsk regions, Novosibirsk, Samara, Kirov, Kaliningrad, Primorye, and the Altai Territory. Behind these successes are the hard work of teachers, the support of parents, and most importantly, the efforts and desire for knowledge.

Speaking about the uniqueness of our students, I will give a vivid example. Ivan Chasovskikh from the city of Khimki in the Moscow region became the absolute winner of the mathematics Olympiad in Australia, the best in the world, having scored the maximum possible points. They conducted an experiment right at the Olympiad, and the tasks were solved by artificial intelligence. So our student Ivan scored the maximum 42 points, and the artificial intelligence only 13.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, let me suggest that we organize a meeting with the winners. The guys dream about it. And, taking this opportunity, I would like to thank the teachers and educators once again for their work and congratulate everyone on the beginning of the new academic year.

V. Putin: The school year will start soon, and thank God for that. How did the teachers' congress go?

D. Chernyshenko: Vladimir Vladimirovich, I just wanted to inform you.

It was a truly historic event, because the first congress was held in 1925, 100 years ago. In our century, it was the first All-Russian Pedagogical Congress. It brought together more than 1,500 experts and educators.

Andrey Aleksandrovich Fursenko read out your greeting on your behalf. The words that resonated with everyone were what you said: it is essential to take into account the best traditions of the pre-revolutionary, Soviet, and modern Russian schools.

It was in this direction that an exhibition was organized at the All-Russian Center “Russia,” which was dedicated to all the historical stages of development. At the end, there was a summary of the main points of the new strategy, which is currently being discussed by the entire country on your behalf, and it is even being referred to as the “constitution of education.” It was compiled based on all the suggestions received from teachers and the Russian community. As you taught us, we collected all the feedback, and Mikhail Vladimirovich [Mishustin] discussed it during the strategy sessions. As we agreed, a document has been prepared based on all these materials, and we will finalize it with the Presidential Administration and Andrey Alexandrovich in order to prepare a draft decree approving this text by Teacher's Day.

And just one more word about patriotic education, as Sergey Sergeyevich said. Since last year, we have introduced the position of advisor to the director for education. And we see a very significant effect from this: 83 percent of our students want to live and work in Russia. By 2022, this number has increased by 11 percentage points, and this is definitely a result of this work. Additionally, 97 percent of students are proud to live in our country. This increase is even more significant, reaching over 37 percentage points. In other words, we are seeing good results from this project.

The Minister reported on the readiness of the general and vocational education system for the new academic year. However, in terms of higher education, this year, five million students will enroll in 1,200 universities across the country. The most popular fields of study have now stabilized, with engineering, medicine, and pedagogy being the top choices. Currently, approximately four million applications have been submitted, with over 80% of them being submitted through the "Online University Admission" portal on the State Services website.

This year, we have been paying special attention to universities in the border and new regions, as you instructed. The key task now is to prepare the university infrastructure for the new academic year. By the fall, 573 higher education facilities will be put into operation after undergoing major repairs.

We are actively implementing unprecedented investments in education infrastructure, as part of your World-Class Campuses project. We have selected 25 campuses, and we will select up to 40 by the end of the year. We are already starting to open campuses. We are currently opening the academic building of the Novosibirsk State University campus. In Nizhny Novgorod, we have 18 buildings that are part of the Neimark IT campus. These buildings will be used for the World Youth Festival. This is a legacy of the festival that took place in Sochi.

Why am I talking about this? In 2026, we will host the International Youth Festival in Krasnoyarsk, which will be based at Krasnoyarsk State University, and the campus will use this infrastructure as a legacy. Thank you.

V. Putin: Excellent.

The summer tourist season is coming to an end. How do you rate it? And of course, a few words about the new hotel classification system.

M.Reshetnikov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! Dear colleagues!

In the summer tourist season, from May to September, we predict 48 million trips across the country. This is an increase of eight percent compared to last year, and in May and June, the statistics for July are now available, we see that there were 16.5 million trips, an increase of ten percent. Overall, we are reaching these numbers, which is a very good growth rate.

Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tatarstan, and, of course, the Black Sea coast are traditionally the most popular destinations. Despite some transportation difficulties, Crimea has seen an increase of 11%, and the Krasnodar Territory, despite the situation in Anapa and limited airport operations, has also experienced growth, albeit a modest one. We anticipate that the opening of the airport in Gelendzhik will improve the numbers by the end of the season, which typically occurs in July, August, and September.

Adygea, Karachay-Cherkessia, Nizhny Novgorod, and Tver regions have seen impressive growth in tourist travel. Foreign tourists are also increasingly traveling around our country. This June, compared to last June, there was a 18% increase.

V. Putin: It's decent – 18 percent.

M. Reshetnikov: It's quite decent, yes. This is primarily due to the measures that have been taken to simplify the visa regime with your direct support. All the meetings with our foreign colleagues and our decisions have led to an increase in the number of direct flights to friendly countries, in addition to visa facilitation. We have also launched the "Discover Russia" program to promote Russian tourism abroad, which we launched last year. These efforts are yielding results.

The measures of the updated sectoral national project to support tourism have been fully implemented. This year, with your support, the Government has decided to increase the limits of the preferential lending program, and as of today, we have 78,000 rooms either under construction or in the design phase. This includes 347 new hotels, of which 28 with a capacity of 5,000 rooms have already been completed. We understand that this number will continue to grow.

Moreover, we are also developing major investment projects related to new points of attraction, including 21 water parks that are currently operating. I am referring to real investment projects where banks have made decisions that we support, including 16 ski resorts and four amusement parks.

The Five Seas and Lake Baikal project is entering the active phase. We have added a project in Balaklava and have already started creating infrastructure in Dagestan and Buryatia. This means that our project phase is coming to an end, and we are increasingly focusing on construction.

A single subsidy has been allocated to the regions, as well as funds for the construction of modular hotels. This program has also proven to be effective.

While developing the room stock, we are also addressing the quality of tourist services, both in new and existing hotels. To this end, a reform of accommodation classification has been launched.

The goal is to ensure that all those who host tourists meet the requirements set out in the law, and this is confirmed by their inclusion in the register, which is a unified national register of classified accommodation facilities. This register is managed by Rosakkreditatsiya, and it will serve as the basis for all tourism aggregators, booking systems, and so on. In other words, it will be a real verification process.

What is the difference between the new classification system? Previously, only hotels passed it, but now recreation centers, campsites, and glampings must also pass the classification; now there are a lot of new forms of accommodation, they are all included there. There are also health resorts, but the health resort is included in the new register automatically after obtaining a medical license. In order not to run anywhere a second time, we immediately turn them on.

The procedure itself has also changed. It consists of two stages.

The first stage is an independent assessment, where all accommodation facilities submit information about themselves to the registry. This is a mandatory step that must be completed by September 1. The process is simple and free: all you need to do is log in to the Rosakkreditatsiya website, fill out information about the number of rooms, infrastructure, and services, and confirm this information with photos of the rooms. After a minimal technical review, the information is published in the registry, and that's it. Businesses have confirmed that the process is straightforward and quick. For example, a hotel with up to 100 rooms can complete the process within an hour.

The second stage is mandatory only if the accommodation facility claims to receive so-called stars; that is, if it wants to claim a higher level of service and so on. To do this, the business must already involve special classification organizations. Last year, we increased the requirements for such organizations, introduced personal responsibility of experts for assigning stars, in order to get rid of these fake documents, and made it possible to trust the assessment. We also clarified the requirements for new accommodation facilities, unified hotels, and added requirements related to people with limited mobility, so that we already had everything in a modern way.

Since the beginning of the year, almost 18,000 accommodation facilities have undergone self-assessment, and about 6,000 of them are new facilities: either newly built facilities or 3,500 facilities that have come out of the shadows. This has helped to legalize the industry.

According to Rosakkreditatsiya, we currently have about a quarter of the accommodation facilities from the old registers and lists that have not passed the self-assessment procedure. We understand that this may not be relevant for all of them, as some may be closed for repairs and are not in a hurry, while others may have changed their business model. However, we are constantly working with all other participants. Throughout the summer, we provided step-by-step instructions and held webinars for market participants and regions. A call center and a technical support center are also available 24/7.

Of course, the activity has increased: if we had 1,500 applications per week at the end of July, now we have more than 5,000. Therefore, our call is to come and complete these procedures, as there are only a few days left. The regions leading in self-assessment are the Zaporizhzhia, Magadan, Novgorod, Pskov, and Altai regions, with over 90 applications. They are doing a great job.

There are a number of regions that need to speed up, but they all know that the governors sent a text message this morning. Everyone understands exactly how much, where, and how, and they have taken control of the situation, so I believe that we will be able to handle it. However, it is important for businesses to understand that if they do not complete their self-assessment by September 1, the classification registry will be marked as "suspended," which means that travel aggregators will not be able to display them in their systems and, consequently, book them. Businesses understand this. The regions will also be checking who is operating without classification. We gave them the requirements so that the requirements were the same for the entire market, so that no one would avoid it.

Of course, at the first stage, there will be instructions and explanations. However, on September 6, it will be possible to impose fines. However, this is not the primary goal; it is a last resort. Therefore, due to the imminent deadline, I urge all managers and owners of hotels, recreation centers, and campsites who have not yet completed the process to do so as quickly as possible.

Thanks for attention.

V.Putin: Good. I hope that those who are concerned will hear you.

The second half of the summer was quite hot, which is rare for Russia, and we faced peak loads on our energy system. How did our power grid perform?

S. Tsivilev: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

In accordance with your instructions, which you gave following last year's peak summer loads, a number of activities were carried out in collaboration with all relevant parties.

First, in addition to the autumn-winter period and preparations for it, we have now introduced the spring-summer period, because it is now vital. As part of this spring-summer period, we have carried out the following activities. We have conducted additional inspections of the entire network, including using thermal imagers, which resulted in unscheduled maintenance and repair of energy equipment. We have avoided carrying out repairs during peak loads to ensure that all power is available for the economy.

Additional reserves of backup (mobile) power sources are located at life support facilities.

Electronic systems have been introduced into emergency simulation.

The system-forming territorial network organizations, which were introduced by law last year on your behalf, have tested various operating modes of distribution networks together with the regions, including the preparation of an action plan in the event of an emergency failure of a particular program.

The share of renewable energy sources in peak-hour electricity generation has increased.

Since the beginning of this year, peak loads have been recorded once again. During this autumn-winter period, peak loads were higher than during the previous summer period, and during this summer period, they were higher than during the winter period. There has been a constant increase in peak loads. In the Southern power system, there has been a constant increase of one percent, while in the Eastern power system, there has been a five percent increase. With record-breaking loads due to the abnormal heat, where the average daily temperature reached 28 degrees and high tourist activity, on July 30, the Southern power system reached another maximum of 21,245 megawatts. This exceeded the summer and winter records of the previous year.

Thanks to the work that was carried out in advance, Russia's power system confidently passed through these peak loads and withstood them. Both the population and our industry did not experience any problems related to these peak loads, and they continued to operate as usual.

In regions with a rapid increase in demand, we are working systematically to increase capacity and develop the grid complex. This year, we plan to introduce 1,600 MW of new capacity by the end of the year. This will be largely related to renewable energy sources. The majority of these projects will be located in the Rostov Region, the Kuban Region, Crimea, and the Far East.

In 2025-2027, a plan for the modernization of key network nodes was approved, including the construction of distributed substations, backup lines, and the introduction of energy storage systems with a capacity of 100 MW. This includes 100 MW in Crimea and 250 MW in the Krasnodar Territory by the end of this year.

The cost of a kilowatt-hour throughout the entire life cycle is now our main parameter. This is our responsibility to all future generations. It is very important to us at what cost of a kilowatt-hour we will pass on this to our children and grandchildren, for whom we are now working.

The Ministry of Energy is implementing a systematic set of measures to optimize the cost of electricity production and transmission, including the development of a new regulatory framework, the introduction of unified standards, standard design and technical solutions, modern management models for construction organizations, new industry-specific financial instruments, and industry-specific orders for equipment and innovation.

Together with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, we are no longer forming an industry-specific order for one or two years, but rather for one six-year period in detail, and for the second and third six-year periods in less detail. In other words, we are trying to create an order for 18 years, three six-year periods ahead.

We also have mechanisms for early capacity supply contracts, targeted financing from anchor consumers, and regulatory agreements for the development of transmission networks. The main goal is to ensure transparency and manageability of pricing at every stage of the life cycle of electricity facilities. Now, when we make any technological or management decisions, we consider their impact on the cost of a kilowatt-hour and make decisions based on this.

In conclusion, I would like to emphasize once again that Russia's energy system demonstrates its readiness to handle all peak loads. Our citizens and industry can be confident that we will fully ensure the handling of these peak loads, and there will be no disruption to the work and leisure activities of our people.

V. Putin: Are preparations for winter going according to plan?

S. Tsivilev: Yes. We do this: when we pass the winter period, we already form the summer period, now we passed the summer period-–we are completely forming the winter period, that is, from September we will already enter the program of the winter period.

V. Putin: Regarding the national projects, Anton Germanovich. Is everything going according to plan?

A. Siluanov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Indeed, according to our plans, we are currently working on preparing the budget for the next three years. Our main priority is to provide financial resources for the national development goals that you have set out in your decree.

To implement the national development goals, the necessary allocations have been made to finance the national projects. We are currently actively working with ministries and agencies to verify the budget allocations that are necessary to meet the targets of the national projects, which will ensure the implementation of the national development goals.

We will review the budget in the Government in mid-September. We are currently preparing proposals to fill the budget with the necessary financial resources, so that all tasks related to fulfilling social obligations to the people and achieving national development goals are provided with the necessary resources.

We are currently working very actively with the relevant agencies. So we can fulfill all the tasks in terms of financial support.

V. Putin: Thank you.

We have a constant discussion among experts, in the Government, and in the Central Bank about the key interest rate and the state of affairs in the industry and the real sector of the economy. How are we doing?

D. Manturov: Vladimir Vladimirovich, according to the results of the past months, if we talk about the manufacturing industry, the growth rate was 4.2 percent. We have a rather reserved optimism about the results for the year, because there is still time for adjustments. At the beginning of the year, we made a forecast of 2.5-3 percent for manufacturing. For now, we will remain at this level. I mean that the main driver of growth today is transport engineering, radio electronics, pharmaceuticals, and, of course, the military-industrial complex.

Based on the fact that the Central Bank is gradually lowering the key interest rate for the budget, each one percent represents a savings of about 200 billion rubles, given that this money will be allocated, as Anton Germanovich has reported, to the goals of national projects in priority areas to maintain the pace of development, which is the task that you have set for us. As the interest rate continues to decrease, I believe that this will accelerate its own growth and provide a recovery trend for the manufacturing industries.

V. Putin: But you predict that industrial production will grow by...

D. Manturov: The manufacturing industry, specifically the manufacturing industry, is at a level of about three percent, and the industrial sector is slightly lower, at about two percent, at least this is in line with the figures provided by the Ministry of Economic Development.

V. Putin: Please.

A. Siluanov: Yes, indeed, we are currently working very closely with the Central Bank in terms of shaping fiscal policy for the next three years and monetary policy, as we see that a balanced budget, which we are preparing in accordance with the budget rule, will serve as a basis for the Central Bank to ease monetary policy.

Indeed, while we are seeing rather tight monetary policy conditions this year, we also see that the economic growth rate will still be at least 1.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Economic Development's estimates for this year. A balanced budget will provide more opportunities for the Central Bank to ease monetary policy, which will make credit resources more accessible and increase the availability of resources in various sectors of the economy. Consequently, this will provide an additional boost to socio-economic development in the following year.

V.Putin: You know that there are a lot of nuances in terms of ensuring the pace of economic growth. But in general, of course, I support this approach. [My Emphasis]