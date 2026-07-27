karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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bevin's avatar
bevin
1d

No coincidence that 'Ukraine' attacked an Iranian ship on voyage to a Russian port on the Caspian today.

The 'ism' into which all the local variations-Nazism, Exceptionalism, etc- fit is capitalism in its imperialist form.

It is in crisis, terminal crisis I believe, and is reduced to defending itself by shedding all its pretensions, inhibitions- the masks of legality and constitutionalism, the the robes of scholarship and the mumbo jumbo of ethics and religion- and attacking its critics.

There is nothing new about its tactics- it has ruled half of the world by death squads, financial corruption, propaganda and other terrorist tactics for centuries. The fact that it is now turning on internet commentators and poster carrying protesters, dispensing with the esoteric rites of jury trials and locking up reporters at airports may make us uncomfortable but just a few days ago a Prosecutor in Ecuador, charged with looking into the US sinking of fishing boats and killing of seamen, was shot dead in the middle of the day in the street.

Cuba awaits an attack, Colombia is on the verge of a fascist takeover after an electoral coup, Honduras just had one and is back in the bag.

Just as in 1941, when the grandparents of the current EU's members united behind the Wehrmacht to attack Russia, imperialism is under a unified command, seeking to extend its rule and establish its failing system by marching east against life and freedom.

It will fail. The end really is nigh.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
1d

😀Big Thanks😃

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