The annual Navy Day holiday had Putin engaging in a number of events in St. Petersburg but not the annual Fleet Parade which was cancelled in St. Petersburg over security concerns, the first year of the SMO that’s occurred there. The meeting with the Naval command was held but that didn’t produce any important verbiage aside from the status reports given by the commands. What did produce some important statements far longer and complex than mere sound-bytes was Putin’s meeting with Naval servicemen, both Naval and Marine. It must be mentioned that Russian Marines have proven to be elite units and have thus upheld their historical repute. The format for the chat has Putin making very short introductory remarks before asking those attending to sit comfortably and say what’s on their mind. There’s a video of the event at the second link above for those wanting to see the expressions and the signing ceremony at the end. I do want one of those pens Putin used.

V. Putin: Dear comrades, good afternoon once again!

We have met with many people today. I would like to congratulate you once again on this wonderful holiday, the Day of the Navy. I have already mentioned in my opening remarks at the meeting with the fleet commanders how important and popular this holiday is in Russia, among our people, and how much respect is held for the people of the naval profession, and for sailors in general, but especially for military sailors. The sea is always associated with risk, and military sailors face double or even triple the risks.

And there is a certain culture in the naval environment. It has been developing for centuries, since the time of Peter the Great. This is because naval affairs require knowledge. It is clear that modern living conditions certainly have an impact on everyday life and behavior. However, everyone in Russia understands that sailors are a special family, a special caste in the best sense of the word.

Therefore, I would like to once again extend my heartfelt congratulations on the Day of the Navy. I wish you and your loved ones all the best. And, of course, I wish the same to your comrades-in-arms. Let us now turn our attention to those who are currently on duty. I wish them all the best.

We started discussing some issues with some of our colleagues after the awards ceremony. If you have anything you would like to share with me, ask me, or tell me, I would be happy to hear from you. Please feel free to ask any questions.

I understand that all military people are used to standing, but we’re having a family conversation, so let’s sit down.

You are welcome.

A. Ulyanenko: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

Captain 1st Rank Ulyanenko, Pacific Fleet.

Of course, for the Navy, for the Ministry of Defense, and for the entire country, the main task is to achieve the goals of the special military operation. As sailors, we also perform other tasks. For example, the ships of the 36th Division of Surface Ships often carry out missions in various parts of the world’s oceans and participate in international exercises. The number of these international exercises is increasing every year. It is crucial for us to receive your feedback on the role of military sailors in ensuring the national security of our country.

V. Putin: There are a few points I would like to draw your attention to.

The first. You have just mentioned international exercises. Still, this suggests that attempts to isolate Russia, even in such a sensitive area as defense and security, are failing completely. There are a large number of countries that are friendly to Russia and understand the tasks that we are solving in terms of ensuring our security and strengthening a multipolar world. This is important for the vast majority of participants in international activities. And the fact that we have a growing number of joint exercises speaks volumes.

As for the importance of the Navy, it is enduring. Since its founding, the Russian Navy has always played a crucial role in ensuring the security of the Russian state. Russia is primarily a land-based, continental power. At first glance, this may seem true. Even after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia remains the largest country in the world by territory. However, 60% of the Russian Federation’s borders are water-based, consisting of seas and oceans. Therefore, even from this purely objective perspective, the importance of the Navy is enduring and very significant.

And besides all the rest, the Navy is of great importance in the nuclear triad, which I can tell you, military people, in the presence of the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy. It would be redundant to say how important the submarine fleet, equipped with intercontinental ballistic missiles, is for deterring any enemy and causing unacceptable damage in the event of direct aggression against the Russian Federation and threats to our country’s sovereignty.

Therefore, the navy has been, is, and will remain for a long time to come the most important element in ensuring the country’s security. In addition, there are other aspects that are not directly related to military affairs. Many achievements in the field of military shipbuilding are also used in civilian industries, and not only in shipbuilding, but also in electronics and many other areas. As for the importance of the navy, there is no doubt that we will do everything possible to strengthen the naval component of the Russian state.

Yes, we are currently forced to allocate a lot of resources, and this is justified, to ensure the success and achievement of the goals of the special military operation, but we have plans for the development of the fleet and the far and near sea zones, and they will certainly be implemented. 60 percent of our borders are maritime, so what can I say?

You are welcome.

N. Kharziy: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

Captain 2nd Rank, Northern Fleet.

As you carry out your combat missions, you can’t help but notice how the world’s oceans are becoming an arena for interstate rivalry and confrontation. Just a few years ago, the Arctic was seen as a region of peaceful and close cooperation with Russia, but now it is characterized by an increasing potential for conflict with Russia. At the same time, the Western countries’ policies are characterized by a clear focus on militarization and competition with a distinctly anti-Russian agenda. What should we do in such circumstances?

V.Putin: You know, we feel very calm and confident, because international law is on our side, and we have full opportunities to protect our interests. Yes, at some point, a lot was missed.

Nikolai Platonovich, you were the director of the FSB, and you took the necessary steps to strengthen the state border at that time. Where did you station the border guards?

N. Patrushev: [Archipelago] Franz Josef Land and Alexandra Land.

V. Putin: Yes, Franz Josef Land. These are Russian islands. And at the time when we began to restore our presence, foreign tourist routes had already been established there. When telling tourists about these territories, the guides spoke about anything but the fact that this territory belongs to the Russian Federation. Everyone began to get used to the idea that Russia was not there. But it is ours, and we are there. We have established border posts and are gradually restoring our presence.

And when I said that international law is completely on our side, it means that this is a legitimate part of Russia’s sovereign territory. We are developing economic activities there. It is extremely important to act carefully in terms of ensuring economic interests in the Arctic, as you know. The Arctic environment is very fragile, so we need to use the latest technologies for resource extraction, which our companies are doing. This is the first point.

The second is the logistical capabilities of the Northern Sea Route. However, this requires the development of ports and coastal logistics. It also necessitates the provision of appropriate services for the rescue of ships and their crews in case of emergencies. Additionally, it is crucial to ensure security, including through the use of the Russian Navy. We are actively working on these issues and will continue to do so.

At the same time, we have never sought any kind of confrontation in this region of the world. On the contrary, we have always invited everyone to work together in a spirit of international law. We are ready to do this with everyone, but we must remember that these routes belong to the Russian Federation. We have the technical capabilities to do this. As you know, no other country in the world has such an icebreaker fleet. In fact, I don’t think anyone else has nuclear icebreakers. And we do have it. Starting with the Lenin icebreaker, and now the so-called Leader is being built, which will break through unprecedentedly thick ice of several meters. Don’t you remember, Andrey, up to three meters, I think? [The sole USCG icebreaker broke-down in Puget Sound a few days ago and had to be towed to Port Angeles.]

A. Belousov: More than four or five.

V. Putin: Four meters, right?

A. Moiseev: Ice in the Arctic?

V. Putin: No. The Leader will inject.

A. Moiseev: Up to three meters.

V.Putin: Yes, three, three and a half. That is, no one in the world has anything like this. And if someone says that they are going to build something somewhere, then probably high-tech countries can do it, but it will take years. Maybe decades. God bless them, let them work, we don’t mind.

We are open to cooperation in this area, but we will certainly protect our interests, as well as the Northern Sea Route, because the most efficient and cost-effective route is the Northern Sea Route, which largely runs through our territorial waters or the special economic zone of the Russian Federation. In other words, it is almost entirely under our control. The closer to the coast, the more efficient and safer it is. The further away, the more difficult and almost impossible it becomes. Alexander Alekseevich [Moiseev] knows that only submarines can “crawl” under the ice, and you probably know that too. However, there is no merchant fleet or tankers that can do this.

Is it possible to do without icebreaking for five months?

A. Moiseev: From June to early October.

V. Putin: From June to early October. The most favorable time is the middle of August. And we still need icebreakers.

In addition, we know that the routes of ballistic missiles pass through the Northern Sea Route, where our submarines are on duty, and other countries are also trying to enter. We have a developed region, and we will continue to develop it, which is very important from the point of view of our economic interests.

We all know Lomonosov’s words that Russia’s wealth will grow from Siberia. Now, without exaggeration, we can say that Russia’s wealth will grow from the Arctic. It is difficult to measure the quantity and value of the resources in the Arctic. [A very important geographical formation in the Arctic is named for Lomonosov.]

In addition to everything else, we have already developed a whole program, and we will continue to do so: creating conditions for people to live and work there. This includes the improvement and creation of good conditions in the key cities of the Arctic zone. This is a lot of work. And, of course, the presence of our Armed Forces there, which do not threaten anyone but ensure the interests of the Fatherland, is a very important component of all the work in the Arctic.

Thank you very much. Good luck!

I ask you to.

M. Kislov: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation!

Captain 3rd Rank Mikhail Andreevich Kislov, Black Sea Fleet.

The realities of modern warfare have brought to the fore the use of multi-medium unmanned systems. According to experts, the future of naval warfare lies in the so-called mosquito fleet. Large ships are supposedly out of the picture. Is this really the case?

V. Putin: This is what those who work in the mosquito fleet industry say, those who earn money from it, those who plan to earn money, or those who simply assert themselves in this field, a very important field.

First, what is a mosquito fleet? I don’t think there is a definitive definition.

We are in St. Petersburg, and not far away, in the Gulf of Finland, there were battles with the Swedish fleet in the past. And God bless my memory, what year was the Battle of Gangut? Who remembers? I think the Battle of Gangut was fought here.

Replica: The 17th century.

V.Putin: 17th? Maybe, yes. And after that, by the way, Peter I lived on ships for two years. Russia didn’t have large ships back then, only small ones, relatively small compared to the Swedish ones.

What did Peter and our naval commanders do? They successfully moved small ships from one combat zone to another and achieved success. And then it began to develop: these are boats, small vessels, and so on.

Look at what is happening in the Middle East conflict zone. Those who use this mosquito fleet are quite effective.

It has always been there. The question is about new technologies. We already have small ships with a low displacement and tonnage, but they are equipped with modern weapons. The Kalibr missiles are firing accurately from small boats and ships. We can make them even smaller. We also have new weapons that can be used to equip these ships and boats, and we have the necessary technologies. Take the Poseidon missile, which we have discussed several times. This is also, in fact, a crewless underwater vehicle, and it is already at the final stage. We are moving towards completing it and putting it on combat duty. In other words, we have the technology, but we need to develop it further and apply it to specific water areas and combat operations.

The question is how to assess the situation in a timely manner and respond to it. Throughout history, we have succeeded and failed in this regard. However, I would like to emphasize that we have always understood what needs to be done and have done it at the highest level.

And this is happening now. We have both underwater and surface-based BEKs, which are very effective, including in combat zones. I can confidently say this. We will definitely develop this area. [BEK is unmanned boat in Russian.]

I repeat, this can be a very effective means of armed struggle in the near zone, especially since the development of weapons that can be placed on these ships and boats. However, when it comes to large ships, they are still the basic component of the fleet. I am not even mentioning nuclear submarines, which carry serious intercontinental missile technology, or surface ships such as frigates, cruisers, and so on.

The only question is that they, like aircraft carrier groups, for example, must be reliably protected. They must have modern means of detecting and combating the enemy.

Our naval commanders, who created the Russian Navy in the past, said that the Navy should be balanced. And now, it should be even more balanced. We need to understand which areas should be effectively used.

But for large ships – both submarines and large surface ships – there is not only a place for them, but they will certainly remain the basis for the development of the fleet as a whole. Moreover, large ships are also equipped with new weapons and defenses, such as the Zircon hypersonic missile. It still needs to be tested and evaluated for accuracy, but recent applications have shown that it is becoming increasingly precise. The Zircon is a hypersonic missile, and there are only a few countries in the world that possess such a weapon. And we not only have it, we are improving it and will continue to do so. The fleet must be balanced. And it will be.

Thank you.

Ask you.

V. Suchkov: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation!

Senior Sailor Suchkov, Caspian Flotilla.

It is a great honor to meet with you here today, on the Day of the Navy. Just a short while ago, I could not believe that such a meeting would be possible for me, a mobilized soldier.

My question is this: the whole country is following your extremely busy work schedule, but you still find time to meet with us, with ordinary people, with fighters, with members of our families. Please tell me, what do such meetings mean for you personally?

V.Putin: The answer is very simple. First of all, I am meeting with you, with people who have shown themselves in the best possible way in combat conditions, not only in such a festive atmosphere, but also in the course of such everyday work.

When we meet, I want to show and emphasize the importance of the cause you serve, which is the most important thing. First.

The second task is to listen to you. I understand that there are certain limitations, and military personnel are very reserved, sometimes not saying much. However, I will still learn about what is happening on the front lines, what is lacking, how the use of armed forces is evaluated, what equipment is lacking, and how those who use it assess its quality. This is valuable feedback.

The third is social issues. I can honestly say that I and many people who work with me, such as the Minister of Defense, the Chief of the General Staff, and the Commander of the Armed Forces, always think about solving social issues. Surprisingly, there is always something that is overlooked, something that is missing, or something that is not taken into account, and it is not because someone does not want to. Life is complex and diverse, and often people don’t notice when they make decisions, sitting somewhere on top, while people below live within the framework of those decisions.

And [another] component is the assessment of social issues related to the participants of the special military operation themselves, to helping the victims and wounded soldiers, and to helping their families, including the families of our fallen soldiers. There are many questions that arise. Every time I meet with them, there is always a question. I think we’ve already talked about everything, but no, something always comes up. This is very useful and important not only for those directly involved, but also for the country as a whole.

Because the country, both now and in the future, must understand that the state will pay the utmost attention and take care of the interests of the people who risk their lives and health to protect the interests of the state.

Therefore, from all these positions, I believe that meetings like today’s, but not for festive occasions, are of great importance. And I will certainly continue to do so.

Thank you.

T. Naumov: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Federation!

Senior Sergeant Timur Nikolaevich Naumov, Northern Fleet.

The marines have been on the front lines of the special military operation since the very beginning. We have seen a lot and are not surprised by much, but what we cannot comprehend is the enemy’s brutal treatment of civilians. They are still abusing Ukrainian citizens. Why are the soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces, especially the nationalist formations, so cruel? Their combat tactics have not changed. They continue to use civilians, Ukrainian citizens, as shields. But we used to study from the same textbooks, watch the same movies, and admire the same heroes.

V. Putin: Do you know what the matter is? I myself, to be honest, am also thinking about this issue.

First, what would you like to say? That the Marines are always ahead. Even this year, in my opinion, more than 20 settlements have already been liberated by the soldiers of the Marine Corps. These units were created by Peter I even, God forbid, in my opinion ‒ in 1705 the first marine infantry regiments were created. It was created, the Marine Corps, as an elite part of the armed forces in general and the Navy in particular. By the way, at Gangut, the marines also played a big role, because the ships were boarded, the Swedish ships were captured, and so on. I may be wrong, but I think that’s how it happened.

The important thing is that the Marine Corps is undoubtedly the most important part of the Armed Forces as a whole, and it is still working effectively in all areas where you are fighting. This is true.

It’s no coincidence that I said I’m always in the lead. And so, of course, you can see what’s happening or has happened when you’re the first to enter liberated settlements. The question is, why is this happening? Is it because of Russia’s aggression? The so-called aggression? No, of course not. There’s no aggression at all.

Because, as I have said many times, I want to emphasize once again that we did not start any war. We only began to respond to the hostilities and the war that the current Kiev regime, supported by the West, has unleashed against the southeast of Ukraine, which has always been oriented towards Russia.

You know from history: Ukraine has always been divided into left-bank and right-bank Ukraine. The left-bank has always been considered not just Russia-oriented, but part of Russia. And the Donbas – I’ve already mentioned it... I’ve read archival documents where the Soviet government decided, at the request of the Donbas representatives, to include them in the RSFSR, and then Bolsheviks from the more western regions came and persuaded Vladimir Ilyich Lenin to give this part to the emerging Ukraine. And when the Donbas representatives asked: Well, we agreed that Donbass should be with Mother Russia, and we decided that it should be with Mother Russia. But now we have to change our minds. Now we have to bring everything back to its normal historical course.

I am now coming to the answer to your question. After all, what happened, for example, after the Great Patriotic War? After the Great Patriotic War, some of those who fought on the side of fascist Germany, Nazi Germany, ended up overseas. And the so-called anti-Russian, then anti-Soviet centers, very actively used those who fought on the side of the Nazis, and then their so-called successors, descendants. But they fought on the side of the Nazis.

You know, yes, they’re guided by nationalist considerations, like the interests of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, but what’s at the core? It’s the Nazi ideology. And it’s no coincidence that they’re now publicly reviving this Nazi ideology. They’re using the name of the UPA to honor their armed forces and rebury Nazi criminals.

I’ve heard many times that Ukraine is searching for its identity. But the question arises: why should this identity be based on Nazism and neo-Nazism? Now I’m getting to the main point. This neo-Nazism, which has migrated to the so-called anti-Russian and anti-Soviet centers, and nationalism, and neo-Nazism, have become very close to each other and have intertwined. And when the current regime began to rely on this part of society and this ideology, it automatically transferred to the minds of those who are fighting. In other words, this is a regime based on the ideology of neo-Nazism and extreme nationalism. Nationalism, as we know, is not about oneself, but about others. Patriotism is about one’s homeland, but not against others, while nationalism is about oneself, but primarily against others. This extreme nationalism and neo-Nazism form the basis of the current ideology of the Kiev regime.

Therefore, there is nothing surprising here. You know, I won’t reveal the secret, in my opinion, I even once said... Even at the beginning of my report I read from the battlefield, there was an interception on the battlefield, you are familiar with this. The guys listen and fix it. A tank column enters one of the settlements of Donbass, and two Ukrainian tankers are talking to each other, and an interception is underway.

I read it later. A man in a tracksuit came out of a residential building, just came out. One of the tankers put him down with a machine gun, shot him, killed him. The second one asks: what are you doing, why did you do that? And the first one, who killed this man, says: they’re all criminals here, bandits, and pro-Moscow, pro-Russian – it doesn’t matter. The man didn’t do anything, just came out of his house to see what was going on, nothing. He was wearing a tracksuit. They killed and moved on. This is the basis of extreme nationalism, which is the foundation of neo-Nazism. This is the breeding ground for today’s regime. This is what we are fighting against.

D. Pryanikov: May I?

V. Putin: Yes, please.

D. Prynikov: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation!

Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Nikolaevich Pryanikov, Black Sea Fleet.

The 43rd Separate Guards Naval Assault Aviation Regiment of the Black Sea Fleet’s Naval Aviation has been participating and solving tasks as part of the special military operation since its inception. There is a lot of work to be done, and the number of combat sorties is only increasing, so the personnel value every moment of respite to carry out routine maintenance and repairs on their aviation equipment, conduct flight reviews with their pilots, learn new skills, and simply get some sleep, wash themselves, or even just stay quiet.

The question is simple. Today, with your schedule and workload, do you have any way to recharge in five to seven minutes when you’re completely exhausted?

Thank you.

V. Putin: We need to save our strength so that we can always be in the ranks. This is the first thing.

Second. You know, what I do is such a peculiar activity, it is associated with a large number of heterogeneous tasks. Now only Andrey Ramovich reported on the documents that he had prepared. Even at the level of the Minister, this is a huge layer of work in the interests of the state. We have just discussed financial, organizational, and international issues. But this is only within the Ministry. But it’s the same in the country: there are social and cultural issues here ‒ all sorts of things.

What am I getting at? I’m getting at the fact that during the day, I have to meet with different colleagues, different people from different industries. All the time, sometimes I have to switch from one topic to another, from one thing to another. And in general, it’s a bit of a relief. Because, as a famous person once said, rest is a change of activities. And this happens all the time.

Of course, there should be physical activity, sports. When I have the opportunity, I listen to music and do something I enjoy. I try to do this as much as possible. And of course, it’s important to maintain a regular sleep schedule. I recommend the same to you. I’m hitting the mark, right? I understand.

You are welcome.

O. Solomakha: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation!

Commander of the Assault Company, Major Solomakha.

We were brought up and taught by the heroes of the Great Patriotic War. The question is: will our great-grandchildren learn from the examples of the heroes of the special military operation? Will the heroes, our Donbass guys, who stood to the last, be displayed in the textbooks?

V.Putin: There will be. And not only will there be, and it is already happening. I think you must have noticed it.

We try to support all kinds of creative endeavors: people write songs, make movies, and write books. Moreover, certain sections are already included in history textbooks.

You know, the river of time is endless, and every era has its own heroes, like you and those who are no longer with us, unfortunately. But they are writing history. You and our comrades-in-arms who gave their lives for Russia and their homeland are all writing history. But the country must know its history.

Therefore, for example, the Ministry of Culture allocates special funds to support filmmakers who work in this field. But we need to, and I keep thinking about this, we need to instill in our society and the people the importance of the work you do. And you serve your country. What could be more important than your country?

Now, your colleague was talking about a schedule, about my work schedule, about his work schedule. But what could be more important than what you’re doing right now? Nothing. Because you’re defending your country, you’re on the front lines, and it’s even more challenging for you than it is for me. Despite the difficulties, you’re risking your lives almost every day. And of course, the country needs to know about it.

I ask you to.

E. Borko: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation!

Guard Captain Borko Yegor Dmitrievich, Baltic Fleet.

As you know, you receive daily reports, briefings, and updates on the operational situation in the special military operation zone. I wonder if you also receive information from so-called public accounts. Do you watch videos from the front lines?

Thank you.

V. Putin: I am in a position, in a place where all the information that is available is being drained. Therefore, from officials, from your commanding officers, from you or such guys, fighters like you, commanders, with whom I manage to meet at some point. It doesn’t happen often, but nevertheless. Information from the special services that control the situation in all areas of combat contact, and in general, throughout the country, information from the media. Publics, bloggers, and various individuals. There are bloggers that I sometimes even enjoy ‒ there is no time, but when they come across-I watch and, frankly, sometimes I am happy. Great, well done, they hit the nail on the head. There are people like that. There are some who pursue, in my opinion, their own personal goals. I won’t go into details. But there is all sorts of information, it also gets to me.

As for publics and so on: it’s not entirely useless, but it’s dangerous because there’s a lot of information junk. And if a person isn’t prepared and doesn’t have a basic understanding of what’s happening, these publics can mislead anyone. For me, it also has a certain significance and creates a certain background, referring to various sources of information. This allows me to evaluate the publics accordingly. Of course, there are some that are misleading. However, I primarily rely on information from official sources, although I draw my final conclusions based on the analysis of all the information I receive.

V. Suchkov: May I?

V. Putin: Please.

V. Suchkov: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation!

Senior Sailor Suchkov, Caspian Flotilla.

I know that I have already asked a question, but it is very important for me to say this. I was drafted into the Armed Forces in September 2022 through mobilization. Without hesitation, I stood up to defend my homeland, and I have been on the front lines for almost four years. During this time, according to my commanders, I have mastered the new profession of a missile and artillery officer. Today, on the Navy Day, in the circle of my brothers in arms, I would like to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense and stand in line with the real professionals of the Navy. I want and I will defend my Motherland.

I finished my report.

V.Putin: I can’t say anything but words of gratitude. This is a very good example of a person who came to the mobilization, but found himself. You know, when I look at what is happening with you, when I meet guys like you, what is the thought that comes to mind? People who lived a very modest life, were completely inconspicuous, fulfilled their duty in some service, in the state service, even in the military service, and now many people feel differently, because they understand that they are carrying out the most important function of protecting the state.

There are many important things that stabilize the country and help it develop. Today, the strength of the state consists of many components, including the economy, finance, information security, and industry. However, the direct protection of the state places those who do so at the forefront of those who not only defend the country but also strengthen it and shape its future.

So I wish you success, and thank you very much.

You are welcome.

Y. Malafeev: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation!

Junior Sergeant Malafeev Yuri Mikhailovich, Northern Fleet.

In 2026, we will simultaneously celebrate the 330th anniversary of the Navy and the Year of National Unity in Russia. This is symbolic for us, as the Navy has historically united people of all nationalities. Moreover, the frontline is a true international front. We don’t think about who represents which nation; we are one people, one family, fighting for our common homeland, just as our grandfathers and great-grandfathers did 80 years ago.

By the way, I am very proud that my son Ivan was born on May 9, the Day of the Great Victory. And I would like to say on behalf of all our guys, on behalf of all the personnel of the Navy, Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief: we will do everything to ensure that, as before, the enemy is defeated and victory is ours.

Thank you.

V. Putin: This is what will happen, there is no doubt about it. I have no doubts about it for a single second.

You said, by the way, that your Vanya was born on May 9. And what year was that?

Yu.Malafeev: In 2023.

V.Putin: How old is he, three years old? Where does the family live?

Yu.Malafeev: In Severodvinsk.

V. Putin: In Severodvinsk.

You said that we have a Year of National Unity, and that we are a single nation. You know, this is extremely important, this feeling of unity. And the fact that people who are in special conditions, in combat conditions, on the front line, feel this unity, this brotherhood, despite their different ethnic backgrounds and even their different religious and confessional backgrounds, but still feel like a single family, is extremely important for any country, and for a multi-ethnic country like Russia, it is doubly important.

From this unity, from preserving it... When the special military operation is over, and it will be over sooner or later, we need to preserve this quality, this sense of unity. You know, I meet with some people who help you in the rear, work somewhere, women weave nets, children weave mittens, and so on. People do this from the heart.

Several times I heard amazing words: The SVO will end ‒ what will we do? That is, they are so carried away by this, they do it so with their heart, and they feel their involvement in a great, huge, necessary for Russia, that they have a feeling of anxiety: and we will be in demand, just as now? This is important. And we need to think together on the topic of how to preserve this for the future, without any doubt.

Look at what’s happening in the neighboring country. They’re all fighting and bickering like spiders in a jar. They’re dividing up the money they’ve stolen from the Ukrainian people or from their Western sponsors, and they’re trying to kill each other, running away, hiding, coming back, and so on. Where is the unity there?

Among other things, there is the western part of Ukraine-a gift from Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin after the war to Ukraine. It was Stalin who gave these lands to Ukraine. But he gave it as a gift within the framework of a single state. Apparently, it hadn’t occurred to him that there might be a situation like this.

By the way, I am sure that sooner or later Ukraine will lose these western lands. And what belonged to Poland, what belonged to Hungary, what belonged to Romania, sooner or later, not tomorrow, maybe not the day after tomorrow, a year, two, 10, 15, but everything will fall into place historically. There was only one guarantor of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and that was Russia.

They considered it necessary, possible, and beneficial for themselves to declare Russia their enemy and to declare the Russians in Ukraine as a non-titular nation, which is nonsense and dog-eat-dog, but they did it. They made an official decision that the Russians in Ukraine are a non-titular nation. Well, here we are. What is it then? Oh, well, God bless them.

After all, the modern world order was established after World War II, after the Great Patriotic War, on the basis of the Charter of the United Nations, which was formed by the victorious countries: the Soviet Union, the United States, and Great Britain. This Charter is the foundation of modern international law. It was created, and certain rules were established.

Then, when the Soviet Union was collapsed, one of the founding states of the United Nations, one of the founding states of the United Nations and the creators of this international law and system of international relations, ceased to exist, and the so-called victors in the Cold War — not just the United States, but the entire collective West — suddenly decided that something needed to be corrected. Why should Russia, no longer the Soviet Union, but Russia, which had lost a certain amount of its potential, enjoy the same benefits as the victorious country in World War II? And they began to rule, and they began to rule immediately in practice.

Remember the events in Yugoslavia. I won’t give any assessments now, as it is a complex process. However, the division of the Serbian people into different national quarters and so on... Decisions were made that were completely contrary to the United Nations Charter. They simply let the genie out of the bottle. Moreover, they promised us, Mikhail Gorbachev, that they would not expand NATO, but they did so one after another. Despite our numerous protests and so on, they didn’t care about their promises or the security interests of the Russian Federation. They kept moving forward, eventually reaching Ukraine. At that time, the President of Ukraine advocated joining the European Union but opposed joining NATO. What did they do? They staged a bloody and unconstitutional coup d’état, and the entire West pretended that it was all part of the plan.

And it was precisely these actions, which were absolutely aggressive and escalated from year to year, that led to the current conflict in Ukraine and forced us to launch a special military operation in an attempt to complete the fighting that had already begun on the part of Ukraine controlled by the West and the Kiev regime.

But what you said about the unity of the Russian people, and the fact that you feel like a single family on the front line, in the combat zone, is an extremely important achievement of the special military operation. This is very important for us, and it is our common task to preserve this sense of unity among the multinational Russian people.

I would like to congratulate you once again on the Day of the Navy, and wish you all the best. Take care of yourselves and the teams you are in charge of. Good luck and victory to all of us!

Thank you.

A. Moiseev: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

Undoubtedly, this conversation and meeting are important. The guys made a personal request, if possible, to get an autograph. There are photos and a banner. If it’s possible, we’ll ask them to do it.

V.Putin: Of course, we are all here together.

What should I do, where?

Replica: May I?

V. Putin: Of course.

A. Moiseev: Guard Senior Sergeant Naumov. Please.

T. Naumov: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

On behalf of the 61st Guards Brigade, I would like to ask you to leave a commemorative signature on our brigade’s flag.

Thanks

V. Putin: Thank you very much.

Happy holidays again! Have a nice day! [My Emphasis]