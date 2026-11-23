Patriarch Kirill turned 80 on 20 November. Putin congratulated him and presented him with this gift from the state:

‘An icon made by Ural masters "Twelve Great Feasts." In the center of the icon is a medallion depicting a holiday Nativity of Christ, which is framed by images of eight other church of the twelve great feasts. Around the perimeter of the icon are medallions depicting the Trinity, four evangelists, and twelve saints.’

Then, Vladimir Putin sat for an interview with film director Emir Kusturica for his project “Our Baptism. The Patriarch.” Few in the West will have heard let alone seen this interview with what some would say are some provocative words from Putin. IMO, it’s crucial for the world to learn what Putin had to say. The 46-minute video in Russian can be found here. My commentary will follow:

Emir Kusturica: Thank you for participating in the film. I think it will be great. It will be a good film.

Here comes my first question. Can you say that, as your term as the head of state goes on, you continue to discover Russia as a miracle and a mystery, which requires faith and prayer from its leader?

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: You know, Russia is more than a thousand years old, it has a very long history. A great deal has been said and written about it over this time: shallow and superficial things, as well as essential, serious, and fundamental things; but funny things, too.

Back in the 18th century, there was a field marshal, Christopher Minich [born Burkhard Christoph von Münnich]; he once remarked (or at least, the phrase is attributed to him): “Russia is a country that is directly governed by God, because if it isn’t, it’s not clear how it continues to exist.”

Then Emperor Alexander II, I think, nearly one hundred years later, in the 19th century, when asked how he managed to rule Russia, a country that vast and diverse, answered: “Ruling Russia isn’t hard at all: but it is completely useless.”

Emir Kusturica: One German poet, Rainer Maria Rilke, once wrote that Russia is a country that borders on God.

Vladimir Putin: Seriously speaking, I would put it this way: if we do not regard every human just as a biological substance of skin and bone, but agree that the essence of every human, the main thing is the soul, a gift our Lord bestowed upon us, and the human soul is eternal and immortal, like the Universe. This is also true about Russian people, about all people living in Russia. And in this sense, of course, there is certainly a miracle and a mystery here, and in Russia, too.

Emir Kusturica: I am sure that now is one of those transcendent moments when Russia will become a blessing for the entire humanity. I thank you for that, because when the project is ready, it will highlight the values respected here, in Russia, and the efforts made by the Russian Orthodox Church and Russian civilisation to preserve these values.

Vladimir Putin: That is true.

Emir Kusturica: Today, the Russian Orthodox Church is represented in more than a hundred countries of the world, and the Russian state is the foundation of the entire Russian civilisation. Do you think the Russian civilisation can become a sort of an ‘ark’ that can save all those who believe in Christ?

Vladimir Putin: It can. Absolutely.

I am saying it with such confidence not just because the Russian theological and philosophical thought is centred around one concept that dates centuries back: Moscow is the Third Rome, a fourth there shall not be.

What does it mean? It means that Christianity came into existence in ancient Rome, then Rome fell, and Christianity moved to Byzantium, the Eastern Roman Empire. Constantine became the first emperor to convert to Christianity. The Byzantine Empire also fell, but by that time, Christianity had already spread to Russian soil and reached Moscow. Thus, Moscow inherited this faith and these traditions. In a way, it became the Third Rome, the spiritual keeper of those holy values, that heritage.

Yet this theological, or philosophic, idea, which, as I said, Russia has cherished for ages, is not the main point here. It is all about today.

Today, for example, we see cases – I know it is not widespread – but we see cases when people move to Russia from other countries, including European countries. When I chat with them on occasion, they say that the main driver, the main reason why they moved to our country was their desire to preserve their values, their families and the future, secure the future for their children, who, they believe, should have the right to grow up and be raised in traditional religious values.

So, when you ask whether Russia can become the ‘ark’ to save people, I would say that it would be not only for Orthodox Christians, and actually not just for Christians.

As you know, we have four traditional religions in Russia: Buddhism, Judaism, Islam, and Orthodox Christianity, all their adherents developing and evolving side by side. In fact, we have the same traditional values, no matter how hard some followers of these religions seek to underline the distinctions. There would always be distinctions, but fundamental values are the same. By creating an enabling environment for these traditional values to evolve, Russia provides a space where people can live in line with these values. Of course, in this sense, Russia could become the ‘ark’ you are talking about.

Now, in many societies, especially in the West, we are witnessing a struggle for human rights involving various minorities. Is it anything new? Nothing – history is repeating itself, this is as old as humanity itself. It is just that now certain groups have become more aggressive, increasingly claiming their rights and so on.

You see, we are not trying to limit anyone in anything. But the idea upheld by the Russian Orthodox Church, as our Patriarch always confirms in public, and by the Russian state policy, too, is that the human, human spirituality, and, crucially, if I may say so, the human as a biological species should be preserved. We are seeking to secure this through our state policy and support the Church in its efforts, of course, in keeping with today’s demands, with the requirements of the modern civilisation. This is the main focus of our joint work with the Church.

So yes, in this sense, Russia and Orthodox Christianity could serve as the ‘ark’ you have mentioned.

Emir Kusturica: And how does it all get along with the reality in the West, in which the Christian church fails to play the great role Orthodox Christianity is playing in Russia?

Vladimir Putin: I think it has to do with the fact that… We actually treat our brothers and sisters in Europe with respect, and we, as a matter of fact, try to support them when we see that certain branches of Christianity are obviously mistreated or harassed. But I am afraid that the backslide by these churches, their certain departure from the canons is not strengthening their position in society but works the other way round. Perhaps, by departing from the established canons and principles, they seek to update something, make it easier to understand and adapt to our everyday life. But in reality, I think this is exactly why the grip of Christian ideas and the church on society, on the minds, is weakening.

Emir Kusturica: Over the past five years, North America has seen 1.5 million newly converted to Orthodox Christianity.

Vladimir Putin: That is exactly what I am talking about. Orthodox Christianity is, on the contrary, attracting people because it protects the values I mentioned.

Emir Kusturica: How would you define the Russian civilisation, as a concept?

Vladimir Putin: It is a tricky question. Yes, we are talking about the Russian civilisation, and I guess that is how we really see it. God forbid, this is not some sort of vanity or arrogance.

We acknowledge that the Russian civilisation is a great civilisation. And we know that there are others – the Chinese civilisation, for instance, which dates back thousands of years. And we remember history. Say, the Mongols waged long wars against China, and eventually established their own, Mongol-led dynasty in China. And where did it all take them in the end? They were absorbed by the Chinese.

Emir Kusturica: Orthodox Christianity played a great role there.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, that is what I am driving at. You are absolutely right.

Well, the Chinese state and Chinese nation just absorbed those conquerors. And that was it, they assimilated.

Or take, for once, the Indian civilisation, which is the oldest. It is very interesting. The more I get to know about it, the more interested I become.

Not long ago I asked Prime Minister Modi when we were talking: “How many Indians speak the primary language?” He answered: “About 600 million.” – “And what is the population of the country?” – “One and a half billion”. Only one third speaking the titular nation’s language. “And what about the other two thirds?” – “And those speak their own languages.” Don’t you find this surprising? It really is!

But what is it that makes the Russian civilisation so different? You know, I think about it constantly. And here is my conclusion: the Russian civilisation never took over others. It provided for the evolution of the Russian people, the Russian ethnicity, but it also provided enabling conditions for the development of other peoples and ethnicities that were made part of the Russian empire, of the family formed by the Russian state. It allowed for everyone’s development, including their sovereign spiritual development, religion, traditions and languages. This is, we may say, a unique feature of the Russian civilisation.

Going back to your first question about the mystery, about Russia’s uniqueness, Dostoevsky gave a very good description of a Russian man. According to him, a Russian man easily interacts with others, lives alongside others and adapts to anything different. And, generally speaking, a Russian man has a very strong ‘pan-humanity’ instinct. This is what distinguishes the Russian civilisation.

Emir Kusturica: As the leader of the Russian state, do you see the Russian Orthodox Church as its essential, holy, spiritual pillar? What are your relations with Patriarch Kirill?

Vladimir Putin: I will start from the end. We have great relations of true friendship. And the relations between the state and the Church are very stable, as I see it. They are truly unique, because even in the time of the Russian empire, the emperor – the tsar, the ruler – never was, strictly speaking, the head of the Church, but was considered its guardian, patron, etc.

So, it was not the way it was in England, in Great Britain, where they had the Queen as head of the Anglican Church. We didn’t have such direct subordination. Yet there has always been interrelation between the head of state and the Church. He did play a role that was an important one. Then, we had such institutions as the Synod, which was the supreme ecclesiastical authority in the country, and the Ober-Procurator of the Holy Synod, who was a non-clerical state official.

In the Soviet period, the authorities of the USSR declared the separation of Church and state. But in fact, there existed a council for religious affairs and its local subsidiary bodies, which governed – or at least tried to control – the religious life in the country. I can only guess who actually was more influential.

You know, as I started my career with state security bodies, we had special units there responsible for domestic opposition. The Church in the Soviet times was the only legally recognised opposition to the state, as it supported an alternative ideology. Interestingly, all the KGB officers I know personally, those who served in those units, got baptised: so you could not tell for sure, who was influencing whom: the state and the KGB influenced the Church, or just the other way round. They would always bring Easter eggs and kulichi to all the rest of us in other departments, and things like that. Yet there were attempts to influence the spiritual life of people.

Today, the Church and state are really separated: the state does not interfere in church affairs, which is acknowledged by our Patriarch. This has its own great advantages: when the Church used to be part of the state apparatus, public authority and governance, it occasionally faced criticism for actions and results which the state and government were responsible for, thus sharing the responsibility.

The Church was considered part of the state machine. There was a period, in the early years after the 1917 Revolution, when the Church was persecuted, and it was really brutal. Why? Because the Church was being suppressed as an element of a state that was passing away.

We do not have this problem anymore. I think this is very good and right. In this way, the Church can evolve freely, in line with its own inner rules.

As for the role and place of religion and the Church in the history of the Russian state, it is absolutely unique. Clearly, the spiritual life and the church are important in any society, whatever people may think of it. But it is of particular importance in the history of the Russian state. Why? Remember what we had before 988, before the Baptism of Rus’ by Prince Vladimir. There was no single Russian state, nor was there a Russian people as a distinct ethnic group. There were about 15, if I have it right, Slavic ethnic groups: Drevlians, Polyans, Kriviches, Vyatiches… and there were other tribes in the North-West. About 15 overall. But there were no Russians. There was already the sole authority of the prince, there was a single market, as we call it nowadays, I mean there was a single economic system, and there was one common language – Russian, which is very important. But there was no common religion. All those groups were pagans; sometimes they worshipped the same deities and sometimes different ones. But there was no common religion.

And then there came a time for this final move. A single religion was established, paving the way for a single Russian people and a centralised Russian state.

In this sense, the Russian Orthodox Church played a unique role in helping shape the Russian nation and Russian statehood.

That is why our attitude towards the Russian Orthodox Church is special. The ROC has always stood by its people in the face of the hardest trials.

It is not by a mere chance that during the Second World War, in 1943, I think, when the Battle of Stalingrad and the Battle of Kursk were over, Stalin decided to restore the patriarchate. Because no matter how brutal the persecutions against the Orthodox Church, against the religion in general were inside the country, in the Soviet Union, despite the efforts to eliminate the clergy, the very day the hardships of the Great Patriotic War befell our country, the Church rose to the defence of our Motherland without hesitation.

Emir Kusturica: The Church has preserved its foundation and its canons intact for 1,500 years. And now comes a new human, so technologically and biologically advanced, yet they will regard the church a fundamental element of life. Maybe that is why there are people in America who want to convert to Orthodoxy because it has remained unchanged for 1,500 years.

Vladimir Putin: Yes. I agree with you here. That is what I was talking about. Of course we must move forward, we must not be held back, we must not feel hog-tied in our development. But there are fundamental factors that make us human and that ensure the continuation of the human race. They constitute the fundamental values of Orthodox Christianity.

Emir Kusturica: Orthodox Christianity and humanity?

Vladimir Putin: Exactly.

Emir Kusturica: You have repeatedly said that Russians and Ukrainians are one people dragged into a fratricidal war by their enemies. What message would you like to convey to Ukrainians? Why do you think that Russia’s victory is in their interests?

Vladimir Putin: You have come upon a very delicate issue. I do not know whether I should answer your question or not.

There is a well-known Latin phrase, ‘divide and rule.’ What does it mean? It is a principle of the Senate in ancient Rome. And it is very simple: if anything large, powerful, effective, and influential emerges and grows, it is seen as a threat to Rome: then it must be divided and ruled, to serve Rome’s interests.

The history of our country abounds in such examples. As soon as Russia grew stronger, there immediately appeared forces that wished to divide and rule.

By the way, all such invasions against Russia in modern history are, in my view, also connected with this: Napoleon’s invasion, World War I, World War II, our Great Patriotic War, the Nazi invasion. I believe that ideological considerations played an absolutely secondary or tertiary role there. The most important factors were issues of geopolitical interest and the ‘divide and rule’ mentality.

The same thing happened with Russia in ancient times, when, as a result of a whole series of circumstances (let’s not go into detail here), it became fragmented. After the Russian lands started consolidating following the so-called Mongol yoke, part of the territory of Ancient Rus’, namely Kiev, its surrounding areas, today’s Chernigov and Zhitomir regions, became part of the Russian-Lithuanian state, and then, as a result of the union with Poland, became part of Poland, the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, with the Poles playing a dominant role. And, naturally, they started a policy of Polonisation, which is not surprising at all, trying to bring everyone under the same umbrella according to their own interests; this led to the first changes in the language, and so on.

By the way, as for today’s Russians, Ukrainians who lived in those territories back then and identified themselves as Russians at the time, they were all treated quite harshly, not to say cruelly, and were considered to be second-class people. And then this continued before World War I, and so on.

But that’s not what I’m talking about right now. Right or wrong, that’s just how it happened. And what we see now is a continuation of that same ‘divide and rule’ policy and an effort to weaken Russia’s potential, make it more compliant, and ultimately, one way or another, in one form or another, make it serve their interests.

Everyone should understand and be aware of this, including those who live in Russia – and we do know this, we understand this, I can feel it and I can see this in our society – but also those who live in the territory of today’s Ukraine, people should realise that everything that is happening and everyone who supports them, including in the current confrontation with Russia, they are doing this not in the interests of Ukraine, but in their own interests with the aim of weakening everyone, splitting them up, breaking down into separate parts, and subjugating to their will. Being aware of this, I think we all should seek to achieve unity, including those who currently live in Ukraine. Maybe not as part of a single state, that’s absolutely not what I’m talking about, but unity in the broadest sense of the word.

Back in Soviet times, according to the census conducted in 1986, if I’m not mistaken, 51 or 52 million people lived in the territory of today’s Ukraine, making it one of the largest industrially developed regions of Europe. And what happened after the collapse of the Soviet Union and Ukraine gaining independence? It lost everything; shipbuilding, aircraft and spacecraft manufacturing were gone. There was also a decline in population, and in a couple of decades, the population was first estimated at 41 million people, then it reduced to 31 million, and now, they say, there are only about 20 million people left in the territory of Ukraine; and also deindustrialisation – everything has fallen apart. It didn’t happen now, not in the past few weeks as a result of retaliatory strikes by the Russian missile forces. No, it fell apart on its own.

Why? Because power in Ukraine was seized not by its patriots, but by nationalists. The difference between patriotism and nationalism, as you know, is that patriots love their country, while nationalists hate other peoples. That’s the difference. But you won’t get far with such hatred toward other peoples.

And that is why, if we are talking about Ukrainians – and I’d like them to hear this – no matter what is happening now, no matter what tragedies are unfolding today, we should think about the future, about the future of our children, and we should understand that if we are to be strong, powerful and well-positioned for positive development, we certainly need to stand united, that is, we should join our efforts to achieve our common goals.

As for Ukrainian soldiers, I have already mentioned, I do not want to say that they should surrender, for it sounds somewhat humiliating. After all, they are fighting, they keep on fighting. I would like to tell them to come over to our side, because it is our shared side ‒ and the right side of history.

Emir Kusturica: And now a very special question of mine, regarding Nikolai Trubetskoy. This wasn’t originally planned.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, you are welcome.

Emir Kusturica: Nikolai Trubetskoy once wrote that the speed of a Mongol horse was the so-called ‘code of victory’ over Russia. Will the speed of missiles be the most important factor now, in this war, or the Orthodox spirit? When we think about its end, about the victory, will it be the speed of missiles or the spiritual strength of the Russian people and the Russian language as a secret code of this civilisation?

Vladimir Putin: You know, in my opinion, what is very important and fundamental today is not the speed of missiles, but rather the speed of thought. Military experts say that until recently technical components of modern weaponry were of paramount importance, but today it is mathematical knowledge that matters, because the pace of change in the military-technical sphere is incredible. And whoever thinks more clearly and reacts more quickly to current events and challenges is the one who wins.

As for the spiritual foundation, the strength of spirit – well, that goes without saying; nothing has changed in that regard.

Emir Kusturica: Do you feel that people of your country pray for you?

Vladimir Putin: There’s no way for me to know that. Of course, I sometimes hear about it when I come to the church, to the cathedral, and the priests and clergy do tell me sometimes about this. But I cannot know that for sure. But what I do know is that I pray both for Russia and our people every day.

You know, as I have already mentioned, there is something surprising that I have noticed about myself. When I look at the achievements of our scientists, artists, athletes, or even ordinary people who have done something unique with their own hands, or reaped some kind of fantastic harvest that had never been reaped before – neither in the Soviet Union, nor in Tsarist Russia—you know, I get this feeling of overwhelming joy, as if it were not people whom I don’t even personally know who are doing this, but rather that these talented, outstanding and beautiful people were someone very close to me, almost part of my family. It feels like my personal success, personal victory. And this is a very pleasant feeling.

But of course I am aware of the support of our people, and I am truly grateful for that, because without this support, not only would it be impossible to work, it would certainly be impossible to achieve any results whatsoever, achieve our common goals in the name and for the sake of Russia.

Emir Kusturica: As Fyodor Dostoevsky once said, the Russian state is based on a symphony, a symphony of believers who shape society as part of it. Does this formula still work?

Vladimir Putin: Of course. I think, by and large, this formula works for all societies. And if it is not the case, or if it does not work, then both society and the state face problems.

I think that it’s not just hooligans rampaging through major European cities today; it’s a sign of certain general problems. I don’t want to rub salt into the wound right now; every state has had its share of such incidents in its history, and sometimes even more serious ones with far greater consequences. But still this is the manifestation of certain internal problems and a sign of disruption of this symphony, of this balance. Surely, people should somehow react to this, at least those who are responsible for the state of society.

Emir Kusturica: So, there they used the logic of liberal systems, and here – the communist one. Here we see a symphony that works, while there – the one that can be hardly considered successful.

Vladimir Putin: Yes. But, you know, the Soviet Union was also built on a certain symphony, based on what you say. Why? Well, after all, the socialist idea itself was very popular all over the world, in fact. It was very popular, really popular in the world. The idea itself is very good, it’s similar to Christianity, with the same sense of brotherhood and so on. You know, it had a great many supporters around the world after World War I, and so, to a certain extent, this really was a symphony within Russia.

True, it later degenerated into repressions, the suppression of dissenting opinions, concentration camps and so on, but in the early stages, that’s exactly how it was, it was a kind of symphony. This, by the way, explained enormous success of the Soviet intelligence at that time. For, as noted by one of the researchers, those people were wholeheartedly devoted to their ideological homeland. That was the idea that they all shared, and an idea is the most powerful weapon.

Emir Kusturica: Christianity has always been a religion, but there has also been, let’s say, social progress.

Vladimir Putin: Absolutely.

Emir Kusturica: Other religions don’t have much of that.

Vladimir Putin: Why? Once again, these are shared values, everyone agrees on that. But there are certain peculiarities that emerged in specific places at specific times as a response to certain challenges that people faced.

Emir Kusturica: I think the origins lie with Justinian, with the Byzantine Empire; as scholars later wrote, the Renaissance was based on science and laws that originated in the Byzantine Empire and in Northern Italy; and it was at the heart of this enigma, this mystery that we are discussing.

Apparently, you were baptised by Father Mikhail, who is the father of the current Patriarch and, in fact, your spiritual father. Such intertwining of destinies can hardly be considered a coincidence. What would you like to wish the Patriarch on the occasion of his 80th anniversary?

Vladimir Putin: We don’t have many opportunities to meet or talk with the Patriarch. But I can say that, first and foremost, he is a very interesting person, an intellectual, and it’s always interesting to talk with people who are knowledgeable, well-educated and intelligent.

Look, we’re celebrating his 80th anniversary now, which means that he was born in 1946, and, if I’m not mistaken, in 1974 he became rector of the Leningrad Theological Academy. In 1974, taking away 1946, he was 28 years old. He became rector of the Academy – not even a seminary, but an Academy. You know that is a highly respected institution, a school of theology and philosophy offering a truly fundamental education. And he, being a very young man, took on that position and served, as far as I know, for at least 10 years there. That is, no one told him in a year or even half a year that “You know, you’re too young for this; why don’t you go find something else to do for a while?” No, he worked there successfully for 10 years. So, to put it briefly, he’s an intellectual, and it’s always interesting to talk to him. We keep in touch, and our conversations are always very useful and interesting for me.

As for the story you mentioned. Yes, you know, I’ve actually talked about that before. You remembered this because you had already heard it somewhere before. It was my mother who told me the story of my christening. Everything was done secretly, without my father’s knowledge, because he was a member of the Communist Party, which was an atheist organisation. And at that time, it was considered improper to have any connection with the church, and it was also considered improper in those circles to express any personal sympathy toward the church. So, as she later told me, it was done in secret from my father, together with our neighbour from the communal apartment where we lived. The christening took place at the Transfiguration Cathedral, not far from where we lived. And so, together with Baba Anya, as I used to call our neighbour, they came to have me baptised. The priest said, “It would probably be correct if you gave your son the name of Mikhail because today is St Michael’s Day (it was November 21), and my name is also Mikhail.” – “Father, I’m sorry, but we’ve already named the child Vladimir, after his father,” my mother said. The priest said, “That’s great, wonderful. It’s our saint who baptised Rus’. Look,” he said, pointing upward, “that’s where your little icon will be.” And you know, I found it later on. It’s a bas-relief on the wall of the Transfiguration Cathedral. And that’s about all.

Then, one day when we were talking with the Patriarch, I asked him what had brought him to the church. And he replied that his father had been a priest. I said, “Really? And where did he serve?” He said, “In Leningrad.” I asked, “Where exactly in Leningrad?” And he replied, “At the Transfiguration Cathedral.”

I already became a bit alert at that point, so I asked, “What was your father’s name?” He said, “Mikhail.” “Were there any other Mikhails there at that time?” I asked. He said, “No.” And he spoke with such confidence! Keep in mind that he was completely unaware of the story my mother had told me. He said, “No, there were no other Mikhails.” – “You know, Your Holiness, it seems like your father was the one who baptised me,” I said. That’s when he started to look surprised. And I told him the whole story.

Look at where you started. Your first question was about Russia, maybe, it’s some kind of a miracle that is unfolding in front of me, something sacred. But this is, of course, an amazing story: his [Patriarch Kirill’s] father baptised an ordinary baby boy from a working-class family, in the truest sense of the word, while his own son [the son of priest Mikhail, the future Patriarch Kirill] left home at the age of 15 to start living on his own…

Emir Kusturica: At the age of 15?

Vladimir Putin: At the age of 15, he decided to live independently and become a geologist; so he studied cartography and then became a geologist and a member of a geological crew.

Eventually, his son [son of priest Mikhail] became the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, while the boy from a working-class family that he had once baptised became the President of the Russian Federation. Isn’t this some kind of miracle?

Emir Kusturica: Life is a miracle.

Vladimir Putin: But this is a real-life story. It’s not made up. I’m telling you, when we were talking, I was telling him this, and then, when I finished my story, at first he just kept answering me, but then, when I got to the part about my mother and the story she had told me, his eyes widened and he looked surprised.

So, of course, we share a special, very personal bond. But I repeat, he is a very interesting person, and it’s always a pleasure to meet with him and discuss whatever topic that might arise.

What would I like to wish? Well, you know, our current Patriarch has never kept himself confined to the church, never shut himself away within the walls of any monastery. He has always been close to people, always interacted with them, and continues to do so. I tell him, “Your Holiness, you should take it a bit easier, maybe you don’t need to be constantly…” Because he’s always on the go, you know. One moment he is in the Far North, the next in the South, and then off again somewhere else – he’s always moving around. “You need to take care of yourself and look after your health.” He is always close to people, just like the Russian Orthodox Church has always been together with the country throughout its history.

I would like to wish the Patriarch inexhaustible energy to serve Russian people and our Motherland, for he is one of its main defenders by virtue of his position. Happy anniversary!

Emir Kusturica: And of the Russian civilisation as well.

Thank you so much.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you. [My Emphasis]