Many have seen, read and commented on the Outlaw US Empire “draft” 28-point settlement document. Here’s what Putin said to his Security Council and the world:

V. Putin: Dear colleagues, good evening!

We have two important issues to discuss today: the priorities of the Russian chairmanship of the CSTO in 2026 and the Russian Federation’s strategy for combating neo-colonial practices. The Minister of Foreign Affairs is invited to address both issues.

V. Matvienko: Vladimir Vladimirovich, please.

V. Putin: Yes, please, Valentina Ivanovna. {Chairwoman of the Federal Assembly]

V. Matvienko: The 28-point Trump peace plan for the Ukrainian crisis is currently being actively discussed around the world. Could you please express your opinion and attitude towards this plan before we begin discussing the main issues on the agenda, and how it relates to your recent negotiations with Trump in Alaska?

V. Putin: Yes, of course, there is no secret here. We have hardly discussed this publicly, only in the most general terms, but it is not a secret: President Trump’s peace plan for resolving the situation in Ukraine was discussed before the meeting in Alaska, and during this preliminary discussion, the American side asked us to make certain compromises and show flexibility, as they put it.

The main point of the meeting in Alaska, the main purpose of the meeting in Alaska, was that during the negotiations in Anchorage, we confirmed that, despite certain difficult issues and challenges, we nevertheless agree with these proposals and are willing to demonstrate the flexibility that is being offered to us.

We have informed all our friends and partners in the Global South, including the People’s Republic of China, India, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, South Africa, Brazil, and many other countries and CSTO, of course, in detail about all these issues. All our friends and partners, and I want to emphasize this, have supported these possible agreements.

However, we see that there was a certain pause on the American side after the negotiations in Alaska, and we know that this was due to Ukraine’s actual rejection of the peace plan proposed by President Trump. I believe that this is the reason for the new version of the plan, which is essentially a modernized plan with 28 points.

We have this text, and we received it through our existing channels of communication with the American administration. I believe that it could be the basis for a final peace settlement, but it has not been discussed with us in any detail. I can guess why.

I believe the reason is the same: the US administration has not yet been able to secure the Ukrainian side’s consent, and Ukraine is opposed to it. It seems that Ukraine and its European allies are still under the illusion that they can inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield. I believe that this position is not solely due to a lack of competence, which I will not discuss at this time. However, it is more likely that this position stems from a lack of objective information about the current situation on the battlefield.

And it seems that neither Ukraine nor Europe understands what this could lead to in the end. The most recent example is Kupyansk. As we remember, on November 4, two weeks ago, Kiev publicly announced that there were no more than 60 Russian soldiers in the city, and that it would be completely liberated by Ukrainian forces within the next few days.

But I want to inform you. I want to inform you that at that time, on November 4, the city of Kupyansk was almost entirely in the hands of the Russian Armed Forces. Our guys were just finishing off and clearing out individual neighborhoods and streets. The fate of the city had already been decided.

What does this mean? Either the leaders in Kiev do not have objective information about the situation on the front, or they simply do not have the ability to assess it objectively. If Kiev does not want to discuss President Trump’s proposals and refuses to do so, both they and the European warmongers must understand that the events that occurred in Kupyansk will inevitably repeat themselves in other key areas of the front. Perhaps not as quickly as we would like, but they will inevitably repeat.

In general, we are satisfied with this, as it leads to the achievement of the goals of the special military operation through armed struggle. However, as I have repeatedly stated, we are also ready for peaceful negotiations and the resolution of problems through peaceful means. This requires a detailed discussion of all the details of the proposed plan. We are ready for this.

Let’s move on to the topics that have been proposed for discussion during today’s Security Council meeting.

Please, Sergey Viktorovich…. [My Emphasis]