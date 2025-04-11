Rostov on Don City Planning scheme

Today’s main item of focus was Putin’s meeting with Trump envoy Stephen Witkoff for which no information was released by the Kremlin prior to my writing at 1pm Pacific. Prior to that, Putin held a meeting discussing Russia’s Navy of the future out to 2050, the sort of strategic planning window few nations undertake. The day before, Putin met with the General Director of DOM.RF Vitaly Mutko to discuss the ongoing housing construction and financing campaign along with the status of master plans for selected cities. And on the 9th, the always vibrant Director General of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives Svetlana Chupsheva met to update the president on the Agency’s numerous activities. The article’s design is to begin with the ASI update, onto DOM.RF and to finish with what we’re allowed to know about the Navy program.

Svetlana Chupsheva: It is already becoming a good tradition, and I hope, Mr President, that I will present new tourist routes to you during our meeting. Vladimir Putin: I'll look at it with interest. S. Chupsheva: Last time I gave you a collection of our new Russian tourist routes, and this time I want to give you our joint project on industrial tourism "Two Countries, thousands of factories" with the Government of the Republic of Belarus. You are welcome. Vladimir Putin: Is this industrial tourism? S. Chupsheva: This is industrial tourism, our friends and colleagues from the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Initiatives saw our project here, as it was implemented in the Russian Federation, and were very interested. And we met several times, also went there, met with the heads of enterprises, and the Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Belarus supported us. 50 factories and enterprises of the Republic of Belarus and Russia with a common history are represented here, including cooperation ties and historical ties. I think it is an interesting tourist project for the residents of our countries and for further cooperation on expansion. Vladimir Putin: Interesting. Thank you, I'll definitely check it out. S. Chupsheva: Thank you. Dmitry Nikolaevich Chernyshenko [Deputy Prime Minister of Russia for Tourism, Sport, Culture and Communications] also actively supports all our projects related to tourism, so everything works out. Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to tell you today about two new programs that we are implementing this year. The first is a program for the development of strong localities. Of course, it is implemented by the Government of the Russian Federation. But we have connected with our own public projects, with the projects of entrepreneurs and with our solutions, best practices to improve the quality of life in small towns. We have compiled a large atlas of effective infrastructure and service solutions for localities with different populations, i.e. where they can be most effective. These are solutions in the field of transport, housing and communal services, urban improvement, education, and medicine. And many of them, surprisingly, are offered free of charge by Moscow. It would seem that Moscow is a huge metropolis, but many solutions, especially informational ones, are absolutely applicable for small cities and prove their effectiveness. For example, in medicine-–a system for supporting medical decisions, recognition of diagnostic images using artificial intelligence. For example,in the Nizhny Novgorod region, this allows you to simply multiply the level of diagnosis and correct diagnosis in medical institutions. Or general purchases, which Moscow also offers to introduce together with either individual municipalities or regions. This is also an example of the Novgorod region. On purchases of medical equipment together with Moscow, Novgorod saved 500 million rubles for the budget of the Novgorod region. This is a significant amount of money that the regional authorities have allocated to other investment projects. And we think that these are very good decisions and practices that will be useful for our regions of the Russian Federation. Vladimir Putin: We need to replicate it. S. Chupsheva: Yes. And small towns. At the end of last year, we presented 80 effective solutions in the field of transport. There were also decisions made in Moscow and other regions of the Russian Federation. It is very important that the heads of municipalities are already taking them into service, looking at their effectiveness, starting from 5 thousand residents of the city, 100 thousand residents and more. We can already assess the impact and hope that this work will be expanded as much as possible this year. On your instructions, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we support projects to involve architectural monuments and cultural heritage sites in economic turnover. For small towns, this is, of course, a serious potential in the field of tourism and history. Together with the Government of the Russian Federation (Maxim Stanislavovich Oreshkin is personally involved in these projects), we are looking at the applicability of such projects, the financial model for attracting investment, so that it is also interesting for investors who implement such projects. Last year and this year we are going to work very hard on measures to support and make such facilities more attractive for investment. The agency has prepared such model solutions. Today we are actively working with pilot regions. One project is a program in the field of providing medical care for members of the SVO. Vladimir Vladimirovich, this year is the Year of Defender of the Fatherland. Vladimir Putin: Military and civilian medicine? S. Chupsheva: Yes. We have tried to gather all the resources and competencies that are currently collected in military hospitals, all the new technologies that are currently available in civilian medicine and in the military, and combine this in the center of competencies of military-civilian medicine. This project is supported by the Ministry of Defense and the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation. We are implementing this project together with the Burdenko Military Hospital; the Society of Russian Surgeons also actively supports it. This year we want such centers to appear in every federal district. The main profile is surgery, military field surgery. Because, of course, today's unique experience and competencies are also collected from military medics. Vladimir Putin: Based on what? S. Chupsheva: On the basis of existing regional and regional clinics. It is very important that our children who end up in military hospitals, after operations, after the necessary treatment, can receive high-level medical care and rehabilitation near home, so that in each region medicine has such competencies. Vladimir Putin: It is very important, I fully agree. Very important. Okay, let's take a look. [My Emphasis]

Russia has a plethora of small towns/villages and slightly larger cities besides the larger cities and government at all levels is keen to keep them vibrant and alive, not to become hollowed-out shells like so many here in America. Industrial tourism may seem odd i our deindustrialized nations, but in Russia industry is king and many are like palaces. I didn’t know it, but it was no surprise to learn Belarus also has its own strategic initiatives agency and that it works in tandem with Russia’s. We have nothing like that here, and Musk’s DOGE isn’t anything like that at all; it appears to work in the opposite direction. Getting cities/regions to combine purchasing to gain a better bargain makes great sense. It’s taken time to get accustomed to Russian soldiers being called children instead of men and women, although the term is correct. If they fight for the Mother/Fatherland, then of course they must be its/their children. And of course, ASI is also involved with the planning of smart cities. So, let’s now see what DOM.RF CEO Vitaly Mutko had to say:

Vladimir Putin: Vitaly Leontyevich, how are you?

V. : In general, the company is developing. We are a key development institution in the housing sector. Of course, housing, as you know, is the main priority and need of every person and family, so first of all we are focused on implementing housing policy. We are engaged in implementing all the national goals that you have outlined. And of course, we and the financial investment institute attract resources to the industry. Of course, the situation in the housing sector is not easy now, but in general it is controlled: Today, about 119 million square meters of housing are under construction. I would like to say at once that this, Mr Putin, is due to the reform that we carried out in 2019 on your instructions, and I would even say with your participation. Then we transferred the industry to project financing using escrow accounts. Protected–-remember?—and there were no defrauded shareholders. Vladimir Putin: But there were many doubts that it would be effective. V. Mutko: The Finance Minister and I recently recalled that we reported to you three times and you corrected us, but we still made these reforms. Now you know what is happening: the bank has opened credit lines for 20 trillion rubles. There are eight trillion in the market, and seven trillion in escrow accounts. This is the key to stability. We see, of course, that now the main driver of home purchases is mortgages: 80 percent of housing is bought at the expense of mortgages. Naturally, in the structure of this mortgage 70 percent—with state participation. Of course, after July 1, when we completed the massive family mortgage, focused our efforts on family mortgages, and the preferential rate went away, then, naturally, in the second half of the year, due to high key rates–-and, in fact, the market rate began to slow down–-in general, demand slowed down. We see that now 1.9 million square meters of housing are sold per month. In other words, demand is slowing down somewhat. Vladimir Putin: 73 percent is subsidized [by the state], right? Vladimir Mutko: Yes, it is practically in the same structure, but it is slightly declining. Of course, the balance would be if it were 50-50. And the withdrawal of new projects, of course, a slowdown in demand-maybe if the key rate holds out-can affect the volume of commissioning in 2027-2028. And here, of course, support measures may be required. The government is working on them, you will probably be informed. But I will say that we, as a development institution, did not wait to launch one such support measure. Vladimir Putin: Which one? V. Mutko: It is proposals–-you keep saying: we need to build a supply-side economy. We took 30 regions where there was very low demand and low housing starts, and we even showed you that we allocated 2.6 billion rubles from our profit, Mr Putin, and started subsidizing the interest rate in these regions. Vladimir Putin: Did you start it yourself? V. Mutko: We are still piloting with our own money, and then we will offer if one of these measures is implemented. Mr Putin, we are currently subsidizing about seven million square meters of housing in these 30 regions of the Russian Federation. Vladimir Putin: Surely the demand is high? Vladimir Mutko: Demand in some regions and cities has doubled–-both supply and demand. What would I pay attention to, what might happen? Now many people have postponed the purchase of housing, deposits are high-left. 20 percent of everything only. Vladimir Putin: They work on deposits. V. Mutko: And when in 2027, for example, the situation changes, people will start withdrawing money from banks, and we may not have housing on offer. Vladimir Putin: The price will rise. V. Mutko: And the price, here it is impossible to allow it. Vladimir Putin: We also need to work with consumers and explain everything in advance. V. Mutko: As a development institution, of course, this is our key work. We are a financial institution, and I would like to report to you that, of course, over the past five years, the company has grown fivefold in terms of assets. Today, the company's assets amount to 5.5 trillion rubles. It was, you remember, 900 billion. Now 4.5 trillion works in the market. The bank "Russian Capital", which you–-we have reported to you several times–-gave to us, we have rehabilitated it, it has grown 12 times. A systemically important bank. Vladimir Putin: Is it during your work period? Vladimir Mutko: In five years, five years have passed. 3.5 trillion in the market he has money working. It is the third bank for project financing, the third bank for mortgage lending, and the second bank for tourism development. In other words, we are a classic large organization. Over all these years, we have been paying taxes and paying dividends all the time, and about 75 billion rubles have already been paid to the state shareholder, plus about 50 billion more not in cash. I told you: we have handed over the buildings of the IQ quarter, we finance the development of new territories, we allocate money for master planning–-this is all we do as a social burden. But the key thing, of course, is that we are the operators of all state programs with state participation, mortgage programs. In five years–-almost during the period of validity of these programs–-3.8 million citizens have received support through us as an operator: this is a preferential mortgage, a family mortgage, and a Far Eastern one. 450 thousand payments, 80 banks are open. We bring all support measures to the attention of citizens very quickly. Moreover, I will say that we use all our resources to inform people about housing policy. 12 million people apply to our services during the year, 42 million citizens have applied in general in five years. We explain how to buy a home and how to protect yourself. We have our own very powerful information system. It works. The second major area of mortgage support, as I have already reported to you, is loan securitization. We take the mortgage, the responsibility is all on us--we give the bank our paper, the bank either issues further, or attracts money to the market. About eight percent of the total mortgage loan is now securitized by DOM. RF, and every eighth mortgage is guaranteed by us. During these five years, one and a half million more families on 77 million square meters were able to take out a mortgage, and banks again issued it. It's a lot of work. The second important point I also wanted to briefly report to you is the involvement of land in circulation. You know our work, we are very active here. Over the past six years, we have brought 45,000 hectares of inefficient land into circulation. Now we have changed the situation. The government has set a task for us not just to make land available for sale, but to help us promote housing construction, we have set such KPIs. By 2030, we have set a target: 100 million [square meters]—that is ten percent of the housing stock—we must build. One more point, Vladimir Vladimirovich: the country's infrastructure development. Vladimir Putin: There is a good project in Tyumen. Vladimir Mutko: Yes, this project in Tyumen, which we have built, is the very first, and we have already implemented it. The company "Strana Development" built. The region asked us–-we gave the land, the region itself bought it, gave it to developers. We gave them an infrastructure loan, provided project financing and provided a preferential mortgage. In other words, Mr Putin, we have become a full-service institution. And, of course, now infrastructure bonds. You pay a lot of attention to the development of infrastructure, you know that 40 percent of the infrastructure is under construction. We need a lot of money, we have a whole menu: infrastructure and budget loans, treasury loans, but our mechanism is absolutely market-based, we borrow on the market. Now we have placed bonds, borrowed $ 120 billion, and are issuing them to the market, and the state only subsidizes coupon income. It was in the amount of up to four percent, now-one second of the rate. It has become a little more difficult to work, but we still have a limit of 200 billion, and we have practically given it all to the market. 100 billion is already working. I gave examples: You opened a Tolyatti bypass involving infrastructure bonds, and there is a microdistrict in Tyumen. Vladimir Putin: I see that the geography is good: Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Rostov, and Voronezh. V. Mutko: Well, the limit will end, 200 billion, with Anton Germanovich [Siluanov], with the Ministry [of Finance] and with the Government we say: after all, here for one ruble allocated by the state, five is attracted. I think, Mr Putin, this is a very good mechanism. You subsidize, the state, only coupon income, all other responsibility lies with us. We use our financial stability to borrow and issue loans. This is essentially a banking product. And 15-20 years is a long money, very profitable for everyone. As you can see, we have various projects: crossing the highway at the Eastern landfill in the Amur Region, switching boiler houses on Sakhalin from coal to gas, building lighting in Khimki, and fully implementing environmental [projects]. In general, various. Road [works]: now we will bypass Omsk with the participation of infrastructure bonds. In St. Petersburg–-Slavyanka, metro, Shushary--we do this, in Chelyabinsk--trolleybus, in Chuvashia-–trolleybus. We also have different transport projects. Of course, I would ask you to look at the magnification again. Perhaps I can also briefly tell you about our new tasks that you set for us. You set the task of creating ten thousand apartments for Far Eastern residents, to secure people. I want to inform you that all ten thousand apartments have been financed: We have spent 87 billion [rubles], and we have now invested [funds] in eleven regions of the Russian Federation. 400 apartments have already been commissioned, the first apartments have already been handed over, and people have arrived-–this is in Primorsky Krai, Chukotka, Kamchatka and Yakutia. Thanks to this efficient work, we have released another 2.5 billion rubles, saved money, and as a result, 12.5 thousand apartments will be built. The Commission for Development in the Far East has distributed: In one and a half to two years, we will settle everything. You will remember that rent is subsidized there: a person pays one-fourth. If 50 thousand–-a two-room apartment… Vladimir Putin: We started this process just five years ago, and we talked about it. V. Mutko: That's what I wanted to report. Another point is your assignment to develop master plans. You know, we are the main player here, we have developed about 50 master plans, and we have accumulated a lot of competence. Now you have set a task-to develop master plans for 200 reference cities. What decision have we made now? First, we want to become the operator of this program as a whole-–for development, organizer. Moreover, we will allocate one-third of our profits, one-third to the federal budget, and one-third to the constituent entities of the Russian Federation. And we will launch it now–-we are working on the norm in the legislation, how it should be spelled out, what a master plan is, it is legally fixed, and we will be the operator of this program, we will also report to you. And that's probably the last thing I wanted to say. You have commissioned thousands of cultural heritage sites to be restored to normal life. We also have a lot of experience here. Thank you for mentioning us in your assignment. We have already put under 90 such objects into circulation before: we have restored them and handed them over to efficient owners. We have created an information scheme, and we have already selected 700 such objects. We involve them in the turnover, the interest rate is subsidized, and we control all this and transfer it to the owner. The second option is when there is no money or an interesting, large, heavy object, a land plot will be attracted and all this will be transferred to the investor together. Here he will earn money, and here he will restore it. Vladimir Putin: This is such a sensitive topic. Vladimir Mutko: This is a sensitive issue, and everyone is looking at it. We have developed a special information portal, it will be a legacy. There, every person, citizen, businessman, regions–-everyone will see these objects, see to whom they were transferred, how long it takes to restore them. This will allow for a lot of public scrutiny. We are now launching this work, Mr President. So here is a brief overview of our work. Once again, the company is a financial one. Our goal is to grow to 11 trillion rubles by 2030. This is not an easy task, and we need to increase our capital by 500 billion rubles in five years. Naturally, this is out of profit. And you instructed us to enter the stock market, for an IPO. This will probably be the third or fourth most important company on the stock market that the state will offer to investors there. I think that these resources will allow us to continue implementing our housing policy very actively, Mr Putin. Vladimir Putin: Housing issues are one of the key issues in the life of every person, every citizen, and every family. This is one of the most sensitive issues that affect the well-being and social well-being of Russian citizens. It seems to me that we have every reason to believe that we will be able to solve the main issues in this area in a way that they have never been solved–-neither in tsarist times nor in Soviet times. There is everything for this: there are technologies, there is a well-developed production of building materials, there is science, and the organization is good. And in the huge number of tasks that are available here, of course, your company has a special role to play. In general, of course, as always, there are always a lot of issues that need to be resolved, of course, both organizational and financial. But a lot of work has been done in recent years. This is a good job and a good result. I very much hope that you will work together with the Government to solve all the tasks that you face. I would like to thank you for what was done in the previous period.

Perhaps the most vital factors that will make a mixed economy a success over others are infrastructure and its melding productively with urban development where public subsidy is used to keep costs low and efficiencies high. And subsidized doesn’t mean substandard. Russia seems to have a different ethos relative to civic pride that’s interrelated with national pride and the honor related to good honest work. The idea of making a fast, easy ruble is very rare and is vastly overshadowed by community and comradery—values that make a solid, resilient society. The fact that doing it right the first time without cutting corners was learned long ago thanks ro Russia’s environment—cheap housing is inefficient and falls apart quickly and rebuilding it again properly makes the cost much greater than having done it right the first time. And of course, money must be budgeted for upkeep that must also be done right. Note that Russia subsidizes urban transport to service the people living in high density housing districts that help people associate with each other. Most Eurasians seem to be planners. Now we’ll see what Putin has in mind for Russia’s Navy as he wants to lay out its plans for the next 25-years: "On the development strategy of the Navy for the period up to 2050."

Vladimir Putin: Dear colleagues, good afternoon! Today, here in St. Petersburg, in the historical maritime capital of Russia on the Baltic Sea, we will consider issues related to the strengthening and development of the Navy, identify a number of priority tasks for the future, and, of course, look from all sides at the development of shipbuilding in the broadest sense of the word. I would like to note that we pay serious and constant attention to improving the Navy. So, just recently, as you know, at the end of March, a new multi-purpose submarine "Perm"was launched in Severodvinsk. Then we also discussed many important issues related to the development of the fleet, social security for sailors and their families, as well as the renewal of naval bases and the infrastructure of military camps, which is especially important for our Arctic territories. I would like to emphasize once again that the Navy has played and continues to play a crucial role in ensuring Russia's defense and security, and in protecting its national interests in the world's oceans. Both today and in the future, our ships should be able to effectively solve the entire range of tasks assigned to them. In recent years, we have been implementing a large-scale program of modernization of the Navy. Russian shipyards–-from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok–-are mass-building surface ships and new missile submarines, including the latest Borey-A and Yasen-M projects. Significant funds have been allocated for this purpose. Over the past five years, 49 ships of various classes have been built, and from 2020 to 2024, to date, four strategic submarines of the Borey-A project and four multi-purpose submarines of the Yasen-M project have been commissioned into the Navy. At the same time, it is obvious that the dynamics of the changing situation in the world, the emergence of new challenges and threats, including in maritime areas, and finally, the rapid technological and digital revolution, robotization and the widespread introduction of unmanned systems–-all this requires the formation of a new image of the Navy. In this regard, it is important to determine the prospective characteristics and balanced composition of the fleet, to assess the possibilities of scientific and industrial potentials for the design and construction of new ships and support vessels. At the same time, I consider it necessary to emphasize that it is important to systematically and consistently develop all the components of the Navy. I am referring to submarine and surface groups of ships, naval aviation, coastal missile and artillery troops, as well as support equipment. Of course, one of the priority tasks is to strengthen the domestic fleet in its key segment of strategic nuclear forces, which serve as the most important guarantee of Russia's security and the preservation of the global balance. In this regard, of course, I would like to note that today the share of modern weapons and equipment in the naval strategic nuclear forces in Russia is already 100 percent. And I would like to emphasize that this indicator should be maintained in the future. Along with this, it is necessary to continue and increase the serial production of modern ships of various classes. They must be equipped with advanced equipment, including high-precision and hypersonic weapons, robotic complexes, and have new control, reconnaissance, communications, radar, sonar, and navigation systems. I have already mentioned the Perm, which was launched on March 27 this year, a multi-purpose submarine. It became the first submarine to be armed with hypersonic cruise missiles "Zircon". This already reminds us that some elements are appearing even in strategic nuclear forces. How much range does the Zircon have? A. Moiseev: Comrade Supreme Commander, a thousand kilometers away. Vladimir Putin: Over a thousand. And the speed is under Mach 10. This is already a weapon that can actually perform strategic tasks. At the same time, the basis of training programs for military seamen should be a modern strategy and tactics of warfare, including taking into account the experience of a special military operation. I note that in the coming decade, 8 trillion 400 billion rubles are allocated for the construction of new ships and Navy vessels, and these funds should be taken into account when forming the state armament program. Before the meeting, we also had a separate conversation with the Minister of Finance. This is a matter of principle, these funds are provided, but it will depend on the Navy development program itself. That's what we'll talk about today. At the same time, it is necessary to objectively assess the capabilities of the shipbuilding, instrument-making, machine-tool and other related industries and fully implement all the instructions that were given earlier, including following the results of the meeting on the development of shipbuilding held on June 26 last year. Special attention, as we agreed, should be paid to the regulation of pricing issues in the shipbuilding industry and the development of production of Russian components and equipment. A separate, fundamental topic for the qualitative development of the fleet today and in the future is the development and production of domestic ship-based unmanned aircraft systems and marine robotic complexes, as well as mass production of unmanned underwater and surface boats. At the same time, all these systems operating in the air, under water, and on the sea surface should be closely integrated into a single reconnaissance and strike circuit and linked to our satellite constellation. I repeat, it is precisely these advanced technological solutions and the balanced development of the fleet in all strategic areas that will allow us to effectively solve problems in the field of security, defense, and protecting our interests in the World's oceans and in the face of global geopolitical and technological changes. Let's start working. [My Emphasis]

Net-centric Navy. Since no aircraft carriers will be built, the monies already allocated ought to be sufficient. Looks like ships will be drone carriers too. What wasn’t mentioned in Putin’s sketch were specialized ships for the inland waterways. A “new image” for the Navy. I see lots of missile boats and subs, with dedicated AD missile boats that can be replenished at sea, which isn’t too different from today. Specialized ASW drones, anti-sea drones and their support ships. Do more Ice-Class Navy combat ships need to be built? The other question to ask is who is the anticipated adversary? Does it continue to be NATO or does it just become the Outlaw US Empire?

