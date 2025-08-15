“The monument is dedicated to the feat of the pilots of the Alaska-Siberia air route, along which during the Second World War, Soviet and American servicemen ferried fighters and bombers supplied from the United States to the USSR under Lend-Lease. Monument perpetuates the history of cooperation between the two countries by depicting the moment of shaking hands Soviet and American pilots against the background of a vertically mounted airplane wing.”

Putin visited the monument and laid the flowers seen in the photo. Note there were no other members of his entourage aside from security people and sentries at the monument, and Magadan regional governor Sergey Nosov, with whom he met just prior to visiting the monument. Magadan is primarily a mining district with gold, zinc, lead, tungsten, “the entire periodic table,” as Nosov told Putin. IMO, it’s clear business interests would like to see the Russian government foot the costs for prospecting the region since such an idea was voiced for the Arctic and Far east as a whole back in 2023 during Putin’s extensive tour here. With Nosov as host, Putin toured the Omega-C plant. The Kremlin informs us:

Omega-C, commissioned in 2023, is a unique fish oil processing and refining plant with further production of encapsulated products with a high omega-3 content. In Russia, this is the first enterprise producing reesterified triglycerides from white fish of the Sea of Okhotsk - sardines and herring.

Governor Norsov and Putin examine some products.

Fish oil is used by me to combat my metabolic syndrome and is becoming more widely used to deal with other associated medical issues.

Putin also found time to visit the new Magadan Sports Complex and to root on some adolescent hockey players who he had a short chat with that unfortunately wasn’t transcribed.

The main object of the visit is what I predicted—a discussion of the regional master development plans, and in this case the implementation of the master plan for Magadan:

V. Putin: Dear colleagues, good afternoon!

I am very glad to be here again, in Magadan. The city is changing, becoming more modern, attractive, and convenient, and it is being modernized. This is largely the result of the implementation of the city's master plan. For example, a new international airport terminal complex has already been put into operation, as we discussed and showed yesterday. Or was it today?

S. Nosov: In Moscow yesterday.

V. Putin: The Mayak Park is being actively developed, and the Nagayev Bay area is being cleared to create a maritime logistics center.

Today, we will discuss how the master plans for the cities of the Russian Far East are being implemented. We will examine what has been accomplished and the remaining challenges. We will then focus on the master plan for the development of Magadan.

I would like to note that a new stage of large-scale work on the qualitative and comprehensive renewal of the Far Eastern cities and the creation of a modern environment for living, studying, working, and doing business began in 2021. It was then that the task was given to prepare 22 master plans for the development of cities and urban agglomerations in the region, which are home to almost four and a half million people, which is more than half of the total population of the Far East.

All of these long-term, comprehensive, and strategic documents have been approved and are being implemented. This year, work on master plans has significantly accelerated, and a good pace has been set. Project documentation is being developed at full speed, construction sites are being opened, and new facilities are being put into operation. Additionally, 165 facilities in the Far Eastern cities have already been built or modernized.

I would like to emphasize that such work is extremely important for the socio-economic and spatial development of a particular city or urban agglomeration. Master plans are developed with the direct participation of citizens, entrepreneurs, and public organizations, taking into account their wishes and suggestions as much as possible. In any case, we have agreed to consider the wishes and plans of the people living in specific settlements.

The implementation of these documents allows for the harmonious and balanced development of territories, the more efficient use of their investment and human resources, the discovery of new points of economic growth, and, of course, the resolution of many long-standing social and infrastructure problems.

Thus, master plans help to effectively solve a key problem, namely, the creation of a modern, favorable, and comfortable environment, without which it is difficult to talk about economic development in the city.

Of course, all master plans must be provided with resources. I would like to note that a number of national projects already have separate sections for financing the activities of master plans for the cities of the Russian Far East. Additionally, according to the Finance Ministry's proposal, 5% of the budgets of sectoral government programs will be allocated for these purposes.

In short, there is a lot of work to be done, and it is almost ready to be launched, but we will continue to analyze what is happening here at the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum.

Let's get started. Please, Alexey Olegovich.

A. Chekunkov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

The Far East has become the first macro-region in Russia where master plans have been developed and implemented on your behalf. When developing the master plans, as you mentioned, we primarily relied on the residents' opinions about the facilities they needed. Currently, at the implementation stage, sociological data indicates that the Far Eastern residents are highly engaged in this work. 84% of the Far Eastern residents believe that master plans are beneficial for their city, and 65% have already observed positive changes over the past two years.

In total, the master plans envisage the creation of 875 new facilities and 165 that have already been completed, which is almost 20 percent of the total work planned for 2030. The total funding amount is 4.4 trillion rubles, of which half is from non-budgetary sources, half is from the federal budget, 1.7 trillion, and 500 billion is from regional sources. Almost half of the required budgetary funds have already been allocated. This work is carried out every budget cycle.

To ensure funding, separate sections have been created in five national projects, treasury loans have been used, and funds have been allocated from the write-off of regional debts. In addition to the already secured funding, it is important to allocate at least 5 percent of the relevant state programs.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, this work is currently being carried out with the Federal Executive Agencies, and by September 1, all Federal Executive Agencies must allocate the corresponding limits of 5 percent. We will report to you on the implementation of your instructions in our state programs.

Also, according to your decision, 100 billion rubles of treasury infrastructure loans have been allocated for the master plans of the Far East and the Arctic, which will be used to finance projects, primarily in the housing and public utilities sector, transport infrastructure, and infrastructure for investment projects. Here in Magadan, this includes the construction of a marine tourism center, a highway to the Gorokhovoye Pole residential complex, and infrastructure for a fish port.

Given the high level of interest and involvement of residents in the implementation of master plans, a number of regions in the Far East are working on issuing special people's bonds so that people can financially participate in urban development projects while also receiving market-rate returns.

In 2025, four regions are planning such issues with a total volume of 2.2 billion rubles. We have precedents, people invested, for example, in the creation of the Khabarovsk airport, and it is important that there is a sense of involvement, not only financial benefits.

The implementation of master plans is managed using a digital system specifically designed for this purpose by the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation. The system allows for project management throughout the entire lifecycle, from construction planning to commissioning. We have real-time access to the status of all activities related to master plans and the progress of all relevant government agencies, including funding allocations.

And there is an element of healthy competition in this work. You have instructed us to create a rating of regions based on the quality of master plan implementation. This rating is automatically generated in the system based on the quality of planning, budgeting, contracting, cash execution, and the timeliness of event implementation. Currently, the top three regions in the ranking are the Sakhalin Region, the Republic of Buryatia, and the Magadan Region.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Summing up the interim results of the first three years of practical implementation of master plans, we see that significant risks arise due to poor-quality design documentation, which has to be finalized during the construction process, causing delays and, unfortunately, increased costs.

If you support us, we have agreed with the Russian Ministry of Construction, and we are ready to create a unified state design institute to improve the quality of design throughout the Far East.

Moving on to Magadan, which is one of the top three cities in terms of the quality of its master plans, it is worth noting that the city is home to the largest number of projects under the Far Eastern Concession, and it was a pioneer in using this mechanism. There are 10 projects in the city, and the average level of funding is higher than the average for the entire Far Eastern Federal District.

May I ask Sergey Konstantinovich to report on the progress of the Magadan Master Plan?

V. Putin: Please, I ask you.

S. Nosov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Alexey Olegovich reported to you on the implementation of our city's long-term comprehensive development plan. And, as in other Far Eastern regions, its implementation began in 2023. However, I would like to point out that our master plan story began a little earlier, specifically after your Address to the Federal Assembly in 2018, where you proposed a large-scale program for Russia's spatial development to transform cities and towns and create a modern living environment.

In 2019, with the support of DOM.RF, we began developing a master plan for the city of Magadan, and in 2020, we began implementing it. Between 2020 and 2023, we have built and commissioned 14 facilities, including the ones you have visited today, the Omega-Si plant, the Presidential Sports Center, where we are currently located, and the Mayak Park, which we have already discussed. Following your direct instruction on November 7, 2023, the development of plans for the socioeconomic development of the Far Eastern cities under the leadership of Yuri Petrovich Trutnev in collaboration with Maxim Stanislavovich Oreshkin, the master plan for the city of Magadan was updated and linked to the economy, which is very important.

In total, the DCF provides for the implementation of 51 measures worth 186 billion rubles, of which 15 have already been completed and 19 are currently being implemented. Currently, the cost of the facilities under construction is approximately 97 billion rubles. This is a significant achievement for our region, which has not seen such extensive renovations for over 30 years.

For the first time in many years, a new engineering school with an engineering focus has been built in the city. The reconstruction of the Polytechnic College, which had been abandoned 40 years ago, has been completed. The construction of a new microdistrict called Gorokhovoye Pole has begun. The introduction of housing will help solve important problems, including providing rental apartments for specialists who are being attracted to the region, such as doctors, teachers, employees of federal agencies, and qualified personnel from the real economy. In the Gorokhovoye Pole microdistrict, socially significant facilities are being built as part of the Far Eastern Concession, which are currently absent in the region. These include an educational center for children with special needs and a rehabilitation center where participants in the Special Military Operation will be able to recover.

Another important area is the creation of an attractive city image. The city is coming to life, and people are drawn to new and beautiful public spaces. The Mayak Park has become a landmark of the region. Construction of the park began in 2018 on the site of an abandoned wasteland with garages. The first phase was completed in 2019. The people's initiative to expand the park's boundaries was heard, approved, and personally supported by Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin. Today, the park is the most visited urban space in the city.

Last year, a long-awaited event for all residents of Kolyma took place, as you have already mentioned, and that was the opening of a new railway station complex in the city. It was important for the residents of Magadan and Kolyma that the boarding gates were warm, especially during the winter months, and that the baggage claim area was well-equipped, as the previous airport terminal building was outdated both morally and physically.

V. Putin: Of course.

K. Nosov: We also pay special attention to creating conditions for sports activities. I think that within the framework of a concession, sports events or facilities occupy a very worthy and respectable place.

In 2025, we will complete the construction of a seasonal ski jump. We have a very good school, and our students are part of the national team. This is one of our favorite sports. Elena Vyalbe, our famous champion, is from Magadan.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Due to the current situation and the emergence of new challenges, the regional budget is also carrying a significant burden in terms of implementing the master plan. The direct financing of the regional budget, taking into account the debt obligations, amounts to 72 billion rubles. Of the 56 extra-budgetary funds provided for in the plan, 22 billion are the debt obligations of the region. We are using various mechanisms from the infrastructure menu developed by the Government of the Russian Federation and various types of loans, including infrastructure and budget loans, special treasury loans, treasury infrastructure loans, DOM.RF bonds, and Far Eastern rental housing.

But we are especially grateful to you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, for your decision to restructure budget loans and allocate two-thirds of the regional budgets' capacity to the activities that we consider to be the most important. We understand the burden that the federal budget is currently facing, and we are grateful for the decision proposed by the Ministry of Finance to allocate at least 5 percent of the funds allocated for the state program to the master plans of the cities in the Far East.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

We have several problematic facilities, as you have asked us to mention, which are particularly important for the region and require priority funding within the framework of these 5 percent.

First. I would like to draw attention to the need for a second stage of coastal protection in Nagaev Bay. In 2017, Magadan faced an emergency situation that resulted in the partial destruction of the port highway connecting the city to the commercial port, the main gateway to the region.

The situation was resolved only thanks to the support or intervention of Yuri Petrovich Trutnev, who allocated funds as part of the Ministry of Eastern Development program. Now, the only road connecting the region with this commercial port is securely protected, and residents have a beautiful embankment overlooking the Nagaev Bay.

Due to the effects of the ebb and flow of the Sea of Okhotsk, a similar situation is occurring on the coastline from the Mayak Park to the infectious disease hospital. For example, since 1939, the coastline has retreated 56 meters inland. The infectious disease hospital, private sector, and industrial zones are now almost at the edge of the cliff.

The issue needs to be addressed now, especially given the situation in Kamchatka, where a massive earthquake has occurred. Magadan is located in the ninth seismic zone.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

At present, there is no Federal Executive Agency responsible for carrying out coastal protection works in the marine area within the city limits. I ask you to instruct the Government of the Russian Federation to identify a supervising agency that will work with us to solve this issue.

The next problematic issue that I would like to highlight here is the infectious disease hospital itself. The children's infectious disease hospital is located in a former boarding school building, while the adult infectious disease hospital is located in a former sanatorium building that is in a collapse-prone area. Both buildings are in a critical state of deterioration and do not meet the SanPiN standards.

The infectious disease hospital is included in the long-term comprehensive plan. We have already developed the design and estimate documentation, but we cannot submit it to the state expertise for verification of the estimated cost, as the source of funding has not been determined. At the same time, the federal budget cannot allocate funds for the project implementation because there is no state expertise. This creates a vicious cycle and a systemic problem that needs to be resolved.

In my opinion, Marat Shakirzyanovich Khusnullin and the Ministry of Construction of Russia have done a tremendous job in reducing administrative barriers and simplifying procedures in the construction industry. This has significantly accelerated the implementation of our plans. I am confident that we can solve the problem with the infectious hospital through joint efforts.

The last thing I would like to say is that we understand the tasks of implementing the master plan. Work is underway at all the facilities for 2025-2026 (for the near future). All of them are funded, except for the maternity hospital.

For the facilities scheduled for the 2027-2029 budget cycle, not all funding issues have been resolved, but we have an action plan and understand what needs to be done to successfully implement them together with the Government of the Russian Federation. In other words, we will be working.

The main thing is not to miss out on the opportunity to mobilize the construction complex in the Magadan Region. We do not intend to slow down, and all tasks will be completed.

V. Putin: Okay, thank you.

Larisa Olegovna, do you have anything to add to what the governor said?

L. Polikanova: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

I just wanted to add that, for example, in 2018, the urban environment quality index was in the unfavorable category and had a score of 168. By 2024, we were already in the favorable category.

V. Putin: At the expense of what? At the expense of what events?

L. Polikanova: It's all about the improvement, the modern look, the environmental friendliness, the accessibility, and the safety. So, let's say, we've raised the bar legally. And the fact that people notice significant changes is certainly very important for us.

V. Putin: This is the most important thing.

Okay. Good.

Irek Envarovich, what Sergey Konstantinovich raised as problematic issues, how do you see a possible solution to the problem?

I.Faizullin: Vladimir Vladimirovich, hello!

I see it this way: if you give the order, we will replace it, make changes to the resolution, and submit it for review. However, in the next three years, we do not see any funds allocated by the Ministry of Health for this project in the construction program.

V. Putin: Well, if you want to make sure that nothing gets in the way, then really make these changes.

I. Faizullin: Okay.

V. Putin: Good. Okay.

I. Fayzullin: Accepted.

V. Putin: We will ask Mikhail Albertovich now.

Mikhail Albertovich, what about the hospital?

M.Murashko: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! Sergey Konstantinovich, colleagues!

As for the infectious disease hospital, there is a need for its construction. It has not yet been included in the plans, and therefore the basic allocations do not include it. We are currently working with the Ministry of Finance on the budget for the next three years, and we will review the situation together with Irek Envarovich and the Ministry of Finance.

But we also looked at the cost per square meter, because it's very expensive, more than 400,000 rubles. But this is either in the expert review, or we will also look at this object together with the Ministry of Construction. There are no doubts.

V. Putin: Mikhail Albertovich, if the object is needed, there is no doubt. Then you should say about it, because what will the Ministry of Finance tell you? “We allocate money to you, and you set your own priorities.”

Pavel Anatolyevich.

P. Kadochnikov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Yes, that's right. We are currently focusing our resources on implementing the Magadan master plan, including write-offs and treasury loans. The Federal Executive Office has instructed us to allocate 5% of our state programs to master plans. We are currently finalizing the budget and will see how things progress.

By health facilities. There is indeed a problem in coordinating the parameters, and here, of course, after preliminary testing, we need to discuss the terms and scope of implementation of these projects with the Ministry of Health. And sources, respectively.

V. Putin: Yes.

Maxim Stanislavovich, I have a request for you. Please work with your colleagues and provide me with materials that will indicate that the decision has been made.

M. Oreshkin: Yes.

V. Putin: All right? How do you see the whole range of these issues? You were the one who dealt with this issue initially.

M. Oreshkin: What Sergey Konstantinovich said is that the problem is the erosion of the shore. This is definitely something that needs to be addressed, as it poses a threat to a number of existing buildings. It will be much more expensive to deal with the consequences than to implement emergency measures. I believe that this is an urgent need.

V. Putin: Yes.

Maxim Stanislavovich, since we are right here and, thank God, we are dealing with these issues, I ask you to prepare draft decisions so that this does not remain just at the level of conversations and some papers, but that it is actually done. Okay? We have agreed.

M. Oreshkin: Yes.

V. Putin: Thank you very much. [My Emphasis]