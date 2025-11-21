karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Grasshopper Kaplan
8h

everything illenskies touched turned into gold, a golden toilet...

that don't make his shit any less stinky, and someone will still have to clean up the mess...

in fact it seems like the entire Arrogant West can be flushed down the golden shitter that was called Ukraine, the main flush... all that wasted effort, all those dead folks, all that useless Arrogance still smells like shit, looks like shit, and tastes like shit when we are forced to eat it.

SF appears to have adopted Ukrainian as one if its official languages that mailings must be translated into... funny that the Ukrainian language is written in Russian cyrillic...

james
james
11h

thanks karl, and especially for your notes at the end... the dynamic on freeing the ukrainians caught in the cauldrons is brutal if true... i have little doubt that it isn't true too.. i hope the madness ends soon, but it certainly won't be due the wests agenda here, or the kleptocrats in ukraine who have been put into power for that specific reason.. the whole war is one big sham, thanks the financiers who are determined to profit off this brutality and murder indefinitely... russia will be the one to end it on their terms.. that is what it looks like to me at this point..

