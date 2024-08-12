Putin making a point.
Today’s conference was held at the dacha in Novo-Ogaryovo and would probably be 100% classified if not for the 20-minute portion dealing with aid rendered to civilians and further measures for their protection and wellbeing. It must be noted that Russia is treating the Ukie assault of Kursk as a terrorist action since it’s absolutely clear the main targets are the civilian population and its supporting infrastructure. The attack has flushed out one of the longstanding fifth columnist figures that was notorious during the Yeltsin years, whose recent actions were reported by Marat Khairullen over the weekend and will follow the meeting transcript.
Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, dear colleagues!
The topic of our meeting is the situation in the Russian border areas: Bryansk region, Belgorod region, Kursk region.
An assessment of the current events should certainly be given, and this will be done. But the main thing now is to solve the actual problems that are emerging at this point in time and based on the forecasts of the situation.
The main task, of course, is for the Ministry of Defense: to squeeze out the enemy from our territories and – together with the Border Guard Service – to provide reliable cover for the state border.
The Federal Security Service together with Rosgvardiya should ensure a counter-terrorist situation regime and an effective fight against enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups. And Rosgvardiya faces its own combat tasks.
Civilian agencies are required to ensure that law enforcement agencies are supplied with everything they need. I won't list everything, but this certainly applies to industry, transport, construction, medicine and financial support.
Finally, all of us – together with the leaders of the respective regions – should focus on the main task. And this is the support of our people who need help and protection.
Before getting to work and giving the floor to the meeting participants, I will add a few more words.
It is now clear why the Kiev regime refused our proposals to return to the peace settlement plan, as well as to the proposals of interested and neutral mediators.
Apparently, the enemy is using its Western masters to fulfill their will, and the West is at war with us through the hands of the Ukrainians. So, apparently, the enemy is trying to improve its negotiating positions in the future. But what kind of negotiations can we even talk about with people who indiscriminately strike at civilians, civilian infrastructure, or try to create threats to nuclear power facilities? What can you even talk about with them?
Second. Such actions, of course, pursue the main military goal, namely, to stop the offensive of our troops to completely liberate the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics and the territory of Novorossiya. So what? What is happening on the contact line, what are the results? The pace of offensive operations of the Russian Armed Forces, volunteers, and veterans has not only not decreased, but on the contrary, it has increased by one and a half times. Our Armed Forces are moving forward along the entire line of contact.
And finally, one of the obvious goals of the enemy is to sow discord and discord in our society, to intimidate people, to destroy the unity and cohesion of Russian society, that is, to strike at the internal political situation. But here, too, there is already a response from the citizens of Russia – it is the unanimous support of all those who are in trouble, the support of the army and, what is very important, an increase in the number of people who want to join our men, to the fighters who heroically defend Russia with weapons in their hands. The number of people willing to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense has increased in recent days.
The leaders of the Kiev regime not only commit crimes against the Russian people, but, in fact, have embarked on the path of extermination of the Ukrainians themselves, the Ukrainian people, which, apparently, they no longer consider their own. The losses of the armed forces of Ukraine are dramatically increasing for them, including among the most combat-ready units and units that the enemy is transferring to our border.
The enemy will certainly receive a decent response, and all the goals we face will undoubtedly be achieved.
Let's get to work. At the beginning of our meeting, I would like to give the floor to the regional leaders.
Let's start with the Bryansk region. You are welcome.
A. : Hello, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!
We can say that the situation in the Bryansk Region is stable today, the same as it was a month ago. We can see by the number of attacks that it is basically constant, that is, in the range of 80-90 attacks per week.
But I would like to note that recently we have seen them start firing more and more at civilians. If we take literally the previous day, the ninth: out of 22 attacks, 11 were on civilians, on the population that lives there, on homes, on cars, on buses. We compensate all the damage from the regional budget.
We don't move people out today. Our power unit analyzes the situation that is happening there, and we make a general decision that we do not need to move out yet. But we are also working with residents, so we always offer them to go to a temporary residence center if they are afraid, but no one wants to do it yet. Therefore, we have this work in place, and we have established cooperation with all law enforcement agencies.
As part of the counterterrorism operation, we have 1,576 temporary residence centers ready, and if necessary, we can deploy more than 32,000. But we have now reviewed, taking into account the experience of the Kursk region, all temporary residence points were moved to a distance of more than 50 kilometers.
Today, the tasks are set by the Ministry of Defense, Marat Shakirzyanovich Khusnullin is holding meetings with us, in principle, everything is ready, everything is mobilized, and we are starting to work. What problems there were – funding, lack of profiled flooring – they were all solved.
Vladimir Putin: Thank you.
Here's what I want to say. It is obvious to us, and I have already said this, that the enemy will continue to try to destabilize the situation in the border zone in order to shake up the internal political situation in our country. Therefore, if the Bryansk region is relatively calm today, this does not mean that the same situation will remain there tomorrow.
And I ask you to take this very carefully together with the law enforcement agencies, together with the headquarters that is being created through the FSB of Russia with the support of Rosgvardiya. All issues that need to be discussed and prepared for any development of the situation should be prepared and resolved in advance together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.
Ok?
A. Bogomaz: All right.
Vladimir Putin: Agreed.
Please, Belgorod region.
V. Gladkov : Good afternoon, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!
Dear colleagues!
We have recently improved the situation only in the city of Belgorod, compared to the first quarter of 2024, there were only two rocket attacks on Belgorod with cluster munitions. In general, the situation on the border area has sharply worsened, and the number of attacks by both barrel artillery, mortars, MLRS, and attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles has increased significantly.
Sharply in 2024, the number of destructions and damage to housing in general is growing. We have damaged more than 30 thousand houses and apartments in 2.5 years, and now we have restored 25 thousand. But, unfortunately, the situation along the border does not allow us to actively do this. The most difficult situation is now in Shebekino, it is 38 thousand people-the city, 85 thousand-the district. In 2024, almost 300 people were injured and 36 people died. We have from three to five attacks a day, mainly from cannon artillery and MLRS, three to five houses are damaged, almost completely windows and roofs. There is no complete information, but according to our calculations, about 50-70 percent of the city of Shebekino has left the territory today, and social tension in Shebekino is growing, because the main thing is that we cannot guarantee security, provide it.
We place them in temporary accommodation points. In general, in 2022, we have 17 thousand places deployed. Currently, we have 2,100 people in the TAU (in the region), and 1,000 people outside the region. After today's events, we have moved about 10 thousand people in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, and temporary accommodation facilities have grown by another one and a half thousand.
According to your decision, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have the opportunity, today there are 2,800 people outside the Belgorod region (we have a limit of 6,5 thousand people – those who are slightly injured, whose housing is damaged or completely destroyed). Thanks to your decision, 5,5 thousand children have left the country. In general, during the summer it is about 15 thousand people. We will continue this work. In general, in addition to Shebekino, these are Krasnaya Yaruga, Grayvoron, a third of the Belgorod district, Borisovsky district and Valuysky district.
We are very grateful for your decision, dear Mr Putin, to resettle 12,000 people in those localities that are now closed in fact. But in general, where there are daily attacks, we see the threat of the approaching winter and practically do not have the opportunity to call in rescue vehicles. Why? Because the enemy destroys it. We are not able to provide medical assistance, because the enemy destroys it. We are often unable, in many cases, to restore electricity supply, and we understand that when winter approaches, this will multiply the problem. In general, this situation is about 115 thousand people on the border.
I wanted to ask for solutions. Recently, a decision was made to increase payments for emergencies and terrorist attacks, and, unfortunately, realizing that this is a technical error, but still people are very worried, they believe that it is unfair. This did not affect payments for residents of the affected areas from the shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine. And I ask that these payments (this increase from 10 to 15, from 50 to 75, from 100 to 150) be transferred to the Belgorod region as well.
I would like to ask, if there is an opportunity, it is also a very big problem when housing is completely destroyed, a person still has obligations to pay the mortgage. Holidays are given only for six months by the bank, but after six months it is physically impossible to build a new house or apartment building. I think it would be fair to write off the mortgage with the subsequent provision of housing under the programs that are currently being implemented.
Today's situation in Krasnaya Yaruga, I hope that the interaction between all law enforcement agencies, first of all the Ministry of Defense and the border services will solve the current situation that arose in the morning, and tomorrow I hope that we will return people to their places of residence, with the exception of three settlements, first of all Kolotilovka, which has not yet been completed. it is inhabited, but it is actually under constant fire, and we will make a decision on its resettlement with the provision of housing. This possibility exists within the framework of previous decisions taken by the Government of the Russian Federation and your decision, Mr President.
All.
Vladimir Putin: Thank you.
Denis Valentinovich.
Dmitry : Yes, Mr Putin.
Vladimir Putin: Please comment. We have already discussed some issues just now. You are welcome.
Dmitry Manturov: Yes, Mr President, thank you very much.
As for the Kursk region, we are in daily contact with Alexey Borisovich. Reports are received from all departments that have formed their headquarters, first of all, this concerns the federal emergency situation, this is the Ministry of Emergency Situations. All work is being carried out to evacuate the population to temporary accommodation points.
According to your decision, payments are provided, and a one-time payment of 10 thousand rubles per person is provided. Today we have clarified, including those payments that are provided in the framework of an emergency, that these are two different payments – 10 thousand and 15 thousand. All necessary measures are being taken, and we are keeping them under control.
The same thing happens with "Rosseti", transformers are constantly damaged, there is a power outage. "Rosseti" quickly goes to those areas where it is safe. Where this cannot be done, switching occurs. I just recently reported to you on the situation in Kurchatov.
Vladimir Vladimirovich, all other issues are under control, and we are working quickly with the region. Thank you.
Vladimir Putin: Look, Vyacheslav Vladimirovich Gladkov has just raised a few questions: on mortgages and some others. Can you directly respond to this right now or not?
Dmitry Manturov: As far as the Belgorod Region is concerned. I can say that a decision has been made, and you have supported it, on Kursk regarding a moratorium on mortgage payments and consumer loans. All the banks have already started working. This applies to Sberbank, VTB, and all other banking institutions that provided services to residents of the Kursk region. We will also work quickly in the Belgorod region.
Vladimir Putin: Yes, it must be done.
Marat Shakirzyanovich.
Mikhail Khusnullin : Vladimir Vladimirovich, we will prepare this decision, it is absolutely fair, and it should be immediately extended to Belgorod, Kursk, and potentially Bryansk regions, if such cases arise. Denis Valentinovich and I will work out the relevant decisions here and report back to you.
Vladimir Putin: Good.
Vyacheslav Vladimirovich, you will arrange this as a paper, so that it is a document.
Vladimir Gladkov: All right.
Vladimir Putin: Thank you.
Please, Kursk region. Alexey Borisovich Smirnov.
A. : Good afternoon, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!
Dear colleagues!
Currently, the situation in the region is difficult, as of today, 28 settlements are under enemy control. The depth of penetration into the territory of the Kursk region is 12 kilometers, the width along the front is 40 kilometers.
Vladimir Putin: Listen, Alexey Borisovich, this is the military department that will tell us how wide and deep it is. You can tell us about the socio-economic situation and report on helping people.
Alexey Smirnov: We have 28 localities located in this zone, which is about two thousand people whose fate we do not know.
In addition, UAV and missile attacks have increased significantly during this time. 194 missiles and UAVs were sent to the region, 147 were shot down. There was a crash in a residential building, a nine-story building, 13 people were injured; there was a gap 2 days ago at night over the regional administration, we were all at work.
Colonel-General Yevgeny V. Nikiforov has arrived to coordinate our actions. Interaction has been established with all security forces.
During this time, as you instructed, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have divided the resettlement of people into two stages. The first stage: in four districts – a 10-kilometer zone, and Sudzhansky, Korenevsky districts completely. On the 8th, all six border districts were fully operational, and two districts, Bolshesoldatsky and Lgovsky, were added to them, those that border the nuclear power plant. Total-180 thousand people. 121 thousand people left for today and were evacuated, and work continues on 59 thousand of them. In addition to our services and federal ones, the DND has also attracted volunteers from the Molodaya Gvardiya .
As of today, 53 thousand places have been deployed in the PVR, of which 20 thousand places have been deployed in Moscow (thank you very much to Sergey Semyonovich – we are constantly in touch). In all other regions of Russia – 25 thousand places. Mobile PVR we have 2400 seats at the station here – this is Russian Railways. In total, there are 106 camps, and 7524 people are accommodated in them. 1083 of them are children. There are reserves: a camp of the Ministry of Emergency Situations from the Federal Reserve for 10 thousand places has come up and an additional 10 thousand places are being prepared in Moscow. Psychologists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, as well as local psychologists from our schools, work in each of these centers, and free legal assistance is provided.
Humanitarian aid is issued around the clock. Today we have 10 thousand daily rations, 28 thousand weekly food packages, and 112 thousand liters of water. There are 13 thousand daily meals, 260 thousand water and 148 thousand food packages on the way. There are no problems here. There is also a lot of additional humanitarian assistance from residents, there is no shortage.
On medicine. 1912 beds are available. In addition, a 100-bed FMBA hospital and a 100-bed hospital of the Russian Ministry of Health have been deployed. The number of ambulance crews is 108, 61 work in the border area, and sanaviation. The supply of medicines and blood is sufficient. We continue to draw blood if necessary, there are no problems. The number of doctors who arrived in the Kursk region is 422 people, 436 Kursk doctors work, and 840 – secondary medical personnel.
12 civilians were killed and 121 wounded, including 10 children. A call center works around the clock, and all our possible points of receiving information are written, the administration has reception offices, during this time 35 thousand citizens ' appeals were received. We make payments of 10 thousand rubles each, we have received funds, and as of today, these funds have been received by 2,100 citizens, although 46,700 applications have been submitted. We worked with the Ministry of Digital Resources, and from this morning we will be able to automatically transfer a thousand applications per hour, so we are closing this problem.
Funds have been received to relocate people from the shelled border area to 300 families, 131 applications have been processed, people are selecting housing, certificates have been issued, and work continues. A decision was made – thank you very much – on a moratorium on payment for housing and communal services and interest on loans. Emergency crews have been created, all services are working, and we are also working with damage to industrial enterprises and agricultural producers. Just now, a team was sent out in the morning. The first time the Rosseti brigade failed to restore electricity supply in the Belovsky district the day before yesterday, it came under fire, and the shells were loaded with chemical weapons. They took refuge in the police department, everyone is alive, but both the police officers and the head of the village council were poisoned. But today it turned out, the transformer was repaired with the support of Rosgvardiya, and the head of IDGC of Center personally went there. Half of the district is powered by electricity, as well as a pig farm.
Currently, the Ministry of Defense has started fulfilling the task of building 90 platoon strongpoints, which involves 350 units of equipment and involves up to 5 thousand builders. We are in constant cooperation with the First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Marat Khusnullin, the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Transport.
In addition, 40 kilometers of an anti-tank ditch have been dug out of the planned 46, and the work is being completed. We have also started placing 40 checkpoints. The KTO mode was introduced from 23 hours on August 9 this year. We work with the FSB of Russia and the Department of Internal Affairs.
Problematic issues. Given that there is no clear front line, it is a problem for us to understand where the combat units are located. Volunteers are working, constantly trying to get people out. We have applications from relatives for 3,500 people. Two volunteers disappeared, our DND fell into the DRG's area of operation, and they took out about 2 thousand people during these days. Work continues. Then, it is very important to know at what moment and where the enemy is.
There was a question about payments: 10 thousand and 15 thousand. Thank you so much for getting it settled. People were worried: this is the same payment, either mutually absorbing or different. Now let's calm their doubts. Thank you very much, Vladimir Vladimirovich, for your decision. We will calculate the damage later.
And now we are facing a problem: settlements and district centers are empty. Of course, they are now engaged in military units, not all of them are leaving, we are not forced to move out, so the shops continue to work. We were forced to ban the sale of alcohol, and we monitor cases of looting.
Of course, there is a danger that sabotage groups are operating here in our clothes, in our cars, with our documents, so we are increasing our patrols. Moscow helped, and 1,000 people came to us from the state-owned Moscow enterprise. Now we are waiting to strengthen the protection of railway bridges, roads, people from the Department of the Ministry of Transport of Russia, our DND.
But we still hope in resolving the issue that they can be armed in the same way as with Moscow. Applications were submitted by 1,200 people. Currently, up to 500 people are employed in shifts every day.
I finished my report. Ready to answer questions. Thank you. [My Emphasis]
This isn’t the first report of the Ukie’s using gas-loaded artillery shells which confirms the terroristic nature of the operation. The aim to foment political unrest and demand for the SMO to cease has failed, yet the effort outed one of the sleeping enemies within Russia. The following short essay by Marat Khairullen was posted to his VK and his Telegram yesterday and tells quite a tale that few readers here will be aware of. Oleg Deripaska is the person being investigated, his name is linked to his Wiki bio, which notes he’s been sanctioned by the Outlaw USW Empire and its UK dog, so he can’t fully enjoy the Cypriot citizenship he bought. His desire to have the sanctions dropped are clearly a motive for his actions, but how closely was he involved with the Ukies is a pertinent question. Now for Marat’s report:
Deripaska and emptiness
Against the backdrop of the terrorist attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, entrepreneur Oleg Deripaska called for a ceasefire. To which a number of commentators immediately responded with a parallel with Khasavyurt [In 1996, the agreement was signed in Khasavyurt between Russian Federation and Chechen Republic of Ichkeria following the First Chechen War, known as Khasavyurt Accord.]. Indeed, the comparison suggests itself - peace agreements with the separatists were concluded immediately after the attack of the militants on Grozny, and before that all our most combat-ready units were withdrawn from the city, which the militants immediately took advantage of. Today, this fact is assessed as an obvious betrayal of the Russian elites and part of the generals, which led to the conclusion of the Khasavyurt agreements, which are unfavorable for our country. Historians call these agreements a forced mistake, which later had to be corrected by the new leadership of Russia.
Thanks to Khasavyurt, our country had to live side by side with a terrorist entity for more than five years. I will remind you what it has been over the years: kidnappings, constant terrorist attacks, the transit of everything prohibited to our territory - from weapons to drugs.
But it was the Chechen people who suffered the most, and for many years they became hostages of outright bandits who turned the republic into a hotbed of international terrorism and crime.
If you compare it with today, the analogy with ukropia is complete - democratic and independent Ichkeria number two, a stinking cancerous tumor on our border, only on a larger scale. This is another victim of the cursed Western friendship.
However, in addition to the external similarity, there is also an internal track. And it is as follows: the agreements were concluded by General Lebed, a direct creature of the oligarch Berezovsky.
In those years, Berezovsky was the headliner of the so-called Yeltsin family - he openly represented its political and financial interests. Today, it is no longer a secret that all the most crazy Russian opposition, from Kasyanov and Kasparov to Navalny, was grown under the umbrella of the Family. Since 2012, the Family has been openly trying to replace Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin with any other politician who can be directly manipulated. And the external forces interested in this act in the domestic political field of Russia precisely through the Family.
Why. Because there is a legend, confirmed by reality, that at one time Putin gave his word to Yeltsin that he would not persecute the Family - first of all, Naina Iosifovna and daughter Tatiana.
And now the super-respectable VVP keeps its word, despite outright sabotage.
Naina Iosifovna is considered a kind of absolute in this regard. For example, now Pugacheva and her stupid husband are waiting for a call in the Baltic States from her - allegedly only Naina Iosifovna can settle the disgrace of a pop family, Vladimir Vladimirovich very rarely can refuse her. Not to mention the fact that VVP always answers her calls.
Today, Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska is still part of the Family. Officially, he divorced the daughter of Valentin Yumashev (husband of Tatyana Dyachenko, the youngest daughter of Boris Nikolaevich), after the events on Bolotnaya Square, in order to take the business out of harm's way. However, in the expert community, it is believed that Russian Aluminum, and earlier the Basic Element holding, is still part of the financial and industrial empire of the Family.
The Family does not directly control them, but the resources of Oleg Vladimirovich's giant business are always at the disposal of the Family. Figuratively speaking, until a certain X.
And now, apparently, this hour of X is coming. External forces directly appealed for support to the Family, as the only real opposition force within Russia that has representation in power. Let me remind you that de facto it is believed that a number of heads of departments of the Presidential Administration, and the heads of some state corporations (for example, VGTRK) have also remained loyal to the Family.
And Deripaska's speech [reported here in English] (however, so far quite cautious) against the backdrop of the terrorist attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region can be regarded as such - the family reminds of itself and is ready to use all resources.
Another thing is that today in Russia the situation is completely different.
Let me remind you that the Chechen war was terribly unpopular among the people - any termination of it (on any terms) by the Russian people, immersed in the despair of the 90s, was considered as a respite - at least one problem less, at least for a while.
Today, for example, people who are inside the front know very well that a whole generation of young officers has come to the troops. They are from thirty-five and above, and they are already combat colonels and generals - they are smart, evil, they managed to go through defeats and won difficult current victories with their blood, losing friends and relatives in this crucible.
They sincerely hate the dill and everything behind them, and they are sure that they have the right to vote. And their voice is as follows - the war must finally become a people's war, so as not to crush the enemy by a teaspoon at an hour. Now they are commanders of regiments and brigades, and tomorrow the commanders of armies and fronts, the future Zhukovs and Vatutins, are still very young, magnificent and brilliant.
This is not the subtle Yashin, who was mated with Sobchak to get rid of the blue sins of youth, but it did not help - the sins won.
Having pushed Khasavyurt through the loyal and trampled officers of the 90s, the Family thinks that they can push these heroes over the baseboard. But it is no coincidence that Putin relies on them, opening the doors of all elevators - this is insurance against the treacherous actions of this very counter-elite, ready to sell the interests of the country when victory is just around the corner.
In this regard, Deripaska's call hung in the void - the people see victory, thirst for it, and to stop hostilities now is the same as signing a political sentence for oneself.
In this regard, Putin is more of a deterrent, because in addition to the military elite, let me remind you, there is a very influential group of industrialists (especially those related to the production of weapons and the public sector as a whole).
They are very uninterested in a world that will be interpreted inside and outside Russia as a direct defeat. They are interested in a world that looks and feels like a victory. Putin, as a system of power, relied on them in this difficult period, and, accordingly, Russian industrial capital expects to receive good bonuses from this.
Moreover, here it is - Victory - is already very close. And if an immediate peace is concluded on the advice of Oleg Deripaska, then all these bonuses will again go to European and American financial capital.
And therefore, when Oleg Vladimirovich begins to speak in this way, questions immediately arise: is Russian aluminum really Russian, or is it just called that?
Maybe it is still worth bringing its content in line with the official name. So, just in case, to deprive the counter-elite of potential resources, ready to give the Victory, already won with the considerable blood of our people, to the cursed West?! [My Emphasis]
Pretty powerful invective. The linked article from Novaya Gazeta Europe dealing with the speech is actually a retelling of an interview given with Nikkei Asia that itself is also edited and not reported in whole. Why didn’t they allow all his words to be known? One of the interesting snippets is this admission:
When asked about his current relationship with the Kremlin, Deripaska, who has long been rumoured to be close to Vladimir Putin, said that there had been “no changes”, adding simply: “They don’t touch me, and we don’t touch politics.”
Except that he just did deeply touch politics, so he just lied. Here’s the lie:
“If you want to stop the war, first you need to stop the fire,” Deripaska told Japan’s flagship financial newspaper, calling for an “immediate, unconditional ceasefire" in Ukraine.
And so the snake reveals itself. My cursory search to see how widely Russian media reported his speech got very few returns, the one provided being the most complete. An example of his being anti-Russian political-economic policy and the lies he employs to sell his point can be read in this article in English from 2023 by Politnavigator, where he whines Russia will won’t see any foreign investment and is called Russia’s version of Donald Trump. Will this be the last time we hear about Deripaska and his antics? Probably not since he’s sanctioned and can no longer spend his ill-gotten loot in the West. But now that he’s entered the political realm, perhaps Putin will joust with him once the situation normalizes, whenever that happens.
