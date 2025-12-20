karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Garry Gerskwotiz's avatar
Garry Gerskwotiz
4h

Putin continues to spell out what it will take to stop the SMO, the west is either too stupid, ignorant or controlled vassals told not to understand him.

The SMO will end on Vlad's terms not Trumps fantasy better known as "the art of no deal"

james
3h

will zelensky allow for an election?? will he be around for it?? of course putins remarks will not be highlighted in the western msm.. they never are.. instead the 'brutal' attacks and invasion is all that will be said of 'putin' putting the emphasis always on putin in a negative context... and yet, here we are and no ''regime change''... that must really stick in the craw of the folks at mi6 and cia, lol, not to mention a few other places... but yes!! an election!!! a fair and democratic election, lolol... it is funny putting all these terms in the same line as if we have such a thing here in the west anymore...

thanks karl... i'm not disappointed, although a good rant from you is always welcome!

