Two different views of the studio and audience for this year’s Direct Line which was renamed Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin. This year’s event lasted 4.5 hours, a marathon to be sure. In the past, I’ve broken the transcript into 3 very long parts because the official English transcript was always so slow in being produced by the Kremlin. This year, I was heartened to see progress occurring more rapidly than in previous years, so I’ve decided to link to that transcript and provide the link to RT’s running synopsis instead of laboring to produce what would be four separate parts. Although the transcript remains incomplete, it will eventually be finished, and the video and link to photos are also available there. RT’s report is here. Select “show oldest” to start from the beginning and click the “more” button to continue the synopsis.

One major news point deemed important enough by RT to have its own article was “Putin offers Zelensky a deal on elections,” which IMO is a crafty proposal:

Moscow would consider halting deep strikes on Ukraine on the day it holds an election provided the millions of Ukrainians living in Russia are allowed to vote, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, whose presidential term expired over a year ago, has repeatedly refused to hold a new election, citing martial law. Russia therefore considers him an illegitimate leader. Under US pressure, Zelensky agreed this month to hold a vote within 90 days if Kiev’s Western backers can guarantee security.

“We are ready to consider ways to ensure security during elections in Ukraine, at least by refraining from strikes deep inside the country on the day of the vote” under certain conditions, the president said. The Russian president insisted that the 5-10 million Ukrainian citizens currently living in Russia must be allowed to participate. “The government in Ukraine must become legitimate, and without an election, this is impossible.” [Emphasis Original]

As noted by myself and others, organizing such an election is a complex, complicated affair requiring numerous legislative and judicial actions within Ukraine as well as the logistical problem of ensuring the very large widespread Ukrainian diaspora the opportunity to participate. Eventually at least one and likely more plebiscites will need to be held to determine the borders of whatever remains of Ukraine and a new constitution will need to be written.

I hope readers aren’t too disappointed with my approach to this year’s Direct Line.

