karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
heikomr's avatar
heikomr
Oct 1

I recently wrote to a friend in Russia about two issues that also feature in Putin’s speech. At the moment, I’m not feeling particularly optimistic. I also disagree with Putin on the subject of the UN.

———

I have read your remarks. ... At the moment I am somewhat distracted by other activities that require my attention. .... But I can already agree with you fully and completely. .... But - there is a but. BRICS and whatever follows this alliance of states is still standing on very shaky and unstable footing. That will still take a very long time. .... And then there is the Shanghai Organization. The UN is dead and unreformable. In the long run, there will be a successor organization. Perhaps it will emerge from the Shanghai Organization. .... I know you do not share my point of view, but nevertheless I must repeat that the likelihood of a war between NATO and Russia in Europe is exorbitantly high. All of West Asia will change massively. Countries such as Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain will disappear from the map. Syria will likely be dismembered. ... All this will accelerate if Israel and/or the USA were to use nuclear weapons.

When I look at today's so-called "Global South", I wish I could live for another 100 years. Perhaps I would then have the opportunity to witness the oligarchs, the corrupt elites, and organized crime being eliminated in these countries, and poverty eradicated. I can only believe it when I see it. But I won't live that long. So for me, the glass is half empty.

———

I think Russia wants to wear down the Kiev regime AND the Ukrainian urban populations. No heating, no electricity, no heating, no working toilet flushes, a shortage of food and drinking water, no gasoline, disrupted train connections, a collapsing healthcare system, and the resulting psychological attrition of the population. Winter under these conditions must be hell on earth. Hardly any way to transport ammunition, spare parts, diesel, and personnel to the front. Relentless pressure on demoralized Ukrainian soldiers, who would rather surrender to the Russian army than be killed by Nazi blocking detachments. Increasing partisan activity in the rear. This can only mean that:

1. The Ukrainian army is falling apart.

2. The civilian population is fleeing the cities on a massive scale, trying to escape to or via Poland into the EU. But Poland will close its borders.

3. Zelensky, the government, and parliament will flee from Kiev to Western Ukraine.

4. In the spring, when the ground has dried, Russian mechanized combat formations will once again be able to achieve faster territorial gains on a larger scale.

5. Then comes the most dangerous phase. Because then in the USA, either the small rational faction of the officer corps in the Pentagon will prevail, or the Deep State around the CIA, Wall Street, and the neoliberals. In the latter case, the USA would make the insane attempt, together with the European NATO vassals, to do something very stupid that will lead to the destruction of Europe.

As I once wrote to you regarding my point of view, as soon as the Ukrainian regime and its military collapse, the most dangerous phase of this war begins. Oh yes, Russia will annihilate any enemy. But under certain circumstances, that could also mean my own ass is at risk as collateral damage.

Let's hope the rationally minded generals in the USA do not obey any orders. Then NATO can do nothing.​

Reply
Share
3 replies
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
Oct 2

Such thoughtful words, and they seem very sincere. I'd love to see words like this come out of the mouths of western leaders.

Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture