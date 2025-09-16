The short 5-minute video of Putin’s remarks is worthy to see to observe the body language of those present at the meeting on economic issues, in this case discussion related to budget planning for the next several years. Of course, it helps to know who those fourteen people are, so it was nice of the Kremlin to provide a roster that starts from Putin’s right and goes across to the left, then back to the right and so forth:

Mikhail Mishustin – Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Anton Eduardovich VAINO – Head of Administration of the President of the Russian Federation KIRIYENKO Sergey Vladilenovich – First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Russian Federation MANTUROV Denis Valentinovich – First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova – Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry GRIGORENKO – Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation – Chief of Staff of the Government of the Russian Federation KHUSNULLIN Marat Shakirzyanovich – Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation ORESHKIN Maxim Stanislavovich – Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation RESHETNIKOV Maxim Gennadievich – Minister of Economic Affairs Development of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Federation Elvira Nabiullina – Chairman of the Central of the Bank of the Russian Federation Alexey Teksler, Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region; Chairman of the Commission of the State Council of the Russian Federation on Economics and Finance Sergei Sobyanin – Mayor of Moscow, Chairman of the Commission of the State Council of the Russian Federation in the field of "State and Municipal Administration" Egorov Daniil Vyacheslavovich – Head of the Federal Tax Service

Unfortunately, we don’t get to read what they had to say in the discussion. What follows is the text of Putin’s opening remarks that contain some critical points:

V. Putin: Good afternoon, dear colleagues! The government continues to work on the draft federal budget for the next three years. In this regard, we are holding a series of meetings on the contours of the country's main financial document and its main priorities. Yesterday, we met with Mikhail Vladimirovich [Mishustin]... or the day before yesterday? M. Mishustin: At night. V.Putin: We also discussed all these issues at night, for about two hours. These issues include fulfilling social obligations, financing national projects, and ensuring Russia's security. I would like to emphasize that the budget is designed to address both current and long-term strategic development challenges for the entire country. Therefore, the preparation of the budget, as well as its subsequent implementation, is a collaborative effort that brings together the efforts of the federal government, ministries, and agencies, as well as management teams in the regions and municipalities. It is clear that the stability of public finances and the implementation of planned projects and programs are directly dependent on the state of Russia's economy. Our main goal is to ensure the necessary growth rates. We must not just keep pace with the global economy but strive to outpace its dynamics by unlocking the potential of our industries, regions, and territories, developing ties with foreign partners, and widely implementing advanced technologies and exploring new promising areas of the modern economy. To achieve this goal, it is necessary to link fiscal and monetary policy measures in a mutually reinforcing way, focusing primarily on supporting and stimulating growth. As you know, I spoke about this in June at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. But as early as last year, we were talking about everything that was happening in our economy, and we were talking about the need to take the necessary measures to combat inflation and to strengthen macroeconomic stability. We agreed that this would inevitably lead to a "cooling" of the economy, a "soft landing," as we called it. We also agreed that we needed to walk a fine line between maintaining macroeconomic policy and avoiding overcooling or freezing the economy. We also discussed these issues with Russian businesses and various business associations. What do we see now? According to the Ministry of Economic Development, the gross domestic product increased by 0.4 percent in annual terms in July, and in the first seven months of this year, GDP increased by 1.1 percent. The question is: is this enough? Is this what we wanted? Are we achieving the goals we set for ourselves? Or do we need other measures and higher growth rates? Naturally, this requires macroeconomic and inflationary stability, as well as a balanced policy from the Central Bank. As for inflation, the trend is quite clear: while consumer prices increased by 8.8 percent in July, they increased by 8.1 percent in August. Currently, the trajectory of inflation's decline is lower than the forecasts of the Government and the Bank of Russia. In other words, efforts to reduce inflation are yielding results. It is very important that a moderate price environment has a positive impact on business and investment activity, allowing for more dynamic and sustainable growth. And of course, we should pay special attention to improving the quality of the domestic economy, combating the shadow economy and tax evasion, which not only supports a fair and healthy competitive environment and creates transparent conditions for business and entrepreneurship, but also generates additional revenue for the federal budget. We will also discuss these approaches today. Let's get to work. Please give the floor to Anton Germanovich Siluanov. Please, Anton Germanovich. [My Emphasis]

I understand why we don’t get to know about the subsequent discussion, but that doesn’t mean we have to like that outcome. I’m sure there’re many Russians who want to know that substance too. Eventually it will all become public because the budget proposals will need to be made to the Duma; and as can be seen, the discussion process at the top governmental level will continue as the overall process is too complex for one meeting to solve. Prior to this meeting was a celebration of one of the many aspects of Russian development and its national projects that will be one part of the budgeting process. The overall budget amount will be close to 40 Trillion rubles or roughly $600 billion or roughly $4000 per capita, which is comparable to US per capita budget spending, although there’s a big qualitative difference as most readers are becoming aware of. Trump is boasting of billions in tariff revenues, which are actually taxes pried from the public’s pockets—a reality he refuses to admit.

