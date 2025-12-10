Do take note of the two folios provided for Putin to examine.

A basic meeting that discussed the Academy’s involvement in addressing the challenges of scientific and technological development in the country and updated the president on some particular findings. And of course, the best portions are those that are classified that are discussed after the short public section:

V. Putin: Today’s general meeting was held as a scientific session, right?

G.Krasnikov: Yes, in the form of a scientific session dedicated to the participation of the Russian Academy of Sciences in the country’s scientific and technological development.

V. Putin: I’m listening, Gennady Yakovlevich.

G. Krasnikov: Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to report to you on the work of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Here is a presentation.

I would like to point out that the Russian Academy of Sciences is developing a programme of fundamental scientific research, and as part of this work, it is actually coordinating more than six thousand scientific studies in the field of fundamental sciences, which are being conducted in our 714 scientific institutions.

We select the most important results every year. There are about three hundred of them, and they are presented in several volumes. We send them to the Government and federal executive authorities. They are available in the unified state information system under the domain “Science and Innovation”.

I wanted to give you a few examples to understand what I’m talking about, because they cover all areas of science. In particular, the Department of Mathematical Sciences, the Ivannikov Institute of System Programming, is working on a crucial task related to neural networks. This is a popular field today, but it also faces fundamental challenges.

The fact is that neural networks are trained on a database. If the database changes somewhat, then you need to retrain everything, and this is an expensive mechanism, a lot of time is required. Fundamental work has been done here, based on the example of medical problems, when we have distributed databases, for example, each clinic has its own database, first there is training using the transfer or contrast training method, and then there is additional training. And here we get fundamental results. So we may not need to re-equip every time…

V. Putin: Don’t start from the center of the field.

G. Krasnikov: And retraining is very effective.

The second is the Department of Physical Sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences also has a fundamental achievement: optical atomic clocks based on thulium atoms. These clocks have certain properties that allow them to cancel the errors of magnetic and electrophysical fields. As a result, we achieve the highest possible accuracy: ten to the minus sixteenth power.

But the main thing is what the meaning of the work is. It’s a portable clock, transportable, we can send it into space, and today’s, let’s say, GLONASS system is only two or three orders of magnitude worse. And if we make it, we immediately increase the accuracy of positioning by an order of magnitude. And this work has a future: we can go even further, to ten to the minus seventeenth power, ten to the minus eighteenth, which is the global standard. This work was carried out at our institute, the Lebedev Physical Institute.

V. Putin: It is very important and practical.

G. Krasnikov: Yes, applied. But fundamental work.

This is also another very interesting work: it is the Department of Nanotechnology and Information Technologies [RAS], methods of decentralized collision avoidance when we have a group of mobile agents.

This is usually important when there is a swarm of drones or a large number of robots. In this case, there is no central control, but rather decentralized management. This means that the robots rely on local observations and communication to respond and avoid collisions. Our comparison shows that we have an advantage over global competitors.

V. Putin: It’s very good, the distribution of goals.

G. Krasnikov: Yes, yes.

V. Putin: Distribution of targets in a group of mobile agents. This is great.

G. Krasnikov: The task has also been completed. This is our FIC [Federal Research Center] “Computer Science and Control” of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

As a last [example], although there are many of them, we can talk a lot: this is the Department of Chemistry and Materials Science. This task is related to high-efficiency flexible perovskite solar cells [for space]. The fact is that we are currently expanding our space fleet, and we need energy sources. Usually, we use silicon batteries or gallium arsenide batteries. These batteries are expensive, but most importantly, they degrade under the influence of radiation from the background radiation, which means that they experience degradation.

These solar panels are cheaper, first of all, and secondly, they have the same efficiency as silicon [more than] 27 percent. But the most important thing is that they are more than a hundred times more reliable than silicon due to their self-healing properties and mechanisms that repair radiation-induced defects. This makes them suitable for space applications.

I would like to focus on the following activity, which is always important for us: expert activities, which we are developing. I would like to note that we are already conducting more than 80,000 expert assessments per year for 40 federal executive agencies and organizations subordinate to the Government. I have already mentioned that the number of negative assessments has increased tenfold compared to 2022. This is not because we are picky, but rather because the responsibility of experts has become much higher, and they are accountable for their work.

Second. We have several more important expertises. We have started conducting expertises on in-demand works. This year, we have received 1,500 requests for fundamental research from qualified customers–-federal and regional government agencies, and high-tech companies-–and we are analyzing them all.

Next. In accordance with the law, we have been conducting textbook reviews for more than a year. We have already reviewed 478 textbooks and manuals this year. Moreover, we have agreed with the Ministry of Education to write unified textbooks in mathematics, physics, computer science, chemistry, and biology, and we plan to begin testing them in 2027.

And all these textbooks will be examined by three councils. That is, it is on the subject, so that it is confirmed by our scientists that the content that is there corresponds to the latest global understanding of this science. Then it will be [evaluated] interdisciplinary, so that to link, say, when physics, and when already mathematics, when the necessary knowledge is obtained in order to continue [to study] chemistry or physics. And the third tip, which is very important, is medicine and psychology, so that we clearly understand that a child of this age can master the amount of knowledge that has been written without any damage to their health or psyche. We are doing this kind of work.

A very important task, and I wanted to stop for a moment, is to improve the efficiency of the Fundamental Research Program that you mentioned. As I mentioned earlier, we had a problem with fundamental research, which should be conducted on a broad front. It is impossible to prioritize research in this area, as more than 40% of the results are still accidental discoveries.

And we had an island-like character [of research]. That is, the mechanism that used to work, it allowed us to [determine] which research should be conducted when we formulated some tasks, but since the institutes actually determined their own state assignments, we didn’t select almost 69 percent.

We have now fixed this. Already for 2026, state tasks for new works are formed in such a way that the number of scientific topics selected by institutes has reached 87 percent. But we are now setting a goal to reach 100 percent by 2027 and taking into account the most popular topics. In other words, in addition to how science needs to be developed, we have already received one and a half thousand proposals for in-demand works. We have drawn up a schedule, and by 2027, we should be at 100 percent, taking into account the demand.

This is a fundamental task, because here the Academy of Sciences is not just conducting an expert review–-it is forming a state assignment. We must receive the project in December, then spend two months negotiating with the agencies and federal executive bodies and then approve these state assignments.

We are also doing another thing here. We are making a data bank–-it is complicated; I will not discuss it here. But the essence of it is that within the framework of the Unified State Information Management System, we are posting all the results of our previous scientific research, and participants–-qualified customers and high-tech companies–-can view the previous research and align it with what they need and then proceed with the implementation of these results.

I would also like to tell you about the mechanism of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ participation in scientific and technological development. Thanks to your decrees, there were two of them, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have established the Scientific and Technical Council of the Commission for Scientific and Technological Development, and the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences has been appointed as the head of the Scientific and Technical Council. This has solved two problems: we have synchronized with the Russian Academy of Sciences, and now all major decisions are made through the Scientific and Technical Council.

We went further, because last year another law on the country’s technological development was passed. That is, there was scientific and technological development and separate technological development, and in accordance with the Decree of the Russian Government “On the Planning of Technological Policy in the Russian Federation” the Expert Council began to be formed. We agreed and synchronized its work with the Russian Government. The Expert Council should consist of at least 50 percent of the members of the Scientific and Technical Council of the Commission for Scientific and Technological Development of the Russian Federation. In this way, we have created an end-to-end chain: from fundamental sciences, applied sciences, and actual implementation to specific technologies and products, which I believe is very important.

I would also like to focus on the instructions. A year ago, you held a Council on National Projects, where we were given two instructions. The first instruction was to organize monitoring of national projects. The Scientific and Technical Council, together with the Russian Academy of Sciences, began monitoring the projects, carefully reviewing two projects every month from the perspective of technological development.

The second task was to work with the Government to make proposals where import substitution is really not just a problem, but also measures that are aimed at ensuring technological superiority, so that domestic technologies and products are higher than their world counterparts.

I would like to say that we have prepared more than 100 proposals for national projects. We have divided these proposals into national projects, including those related to technological leadership. We have a vice president assigned to each project, and their task is to implement these activities in each project together with government curators, so that these activities become part of the national projects.

As an example, I would like to tell you about the national project called “Development of Space Activities.” I reported to you about this project, because it includes a large section called “Space Science.” At the end of June, you signed and approved this national project. I would like to say that “Space Science” is fully funded, and it covers important areas such as astrophysics, planetary research, solar-terrestrial connections, medicine and biology, and the Moon program, which we are currently implementing. And all these events are really about global technological leadership, which will allow us to remain leading space science powers.

As an example, I would like to say that we already have positive results. We successfully launched Bion-M No. 2 on August 20. It was rescheduled four times, starting in 2013. Thanks to the interaction with Dmitry Vladimirovich Bakanov, we put it under control–-we have success, and he has already landed. Everything is successful there: there are mice and insects. And now they are conducting research in laboratories. We believe that the results will enrich global science. Because we are leaders in the world in biomedicine, especially in space and radiation medicine, and everyone benefits from our results.

Second. I would like to stop on a project that has also been carried out. We carried out the launch of four spacecraft for the study of solar and terrestrial activity, because we actually did not launch this business for 30 years; for the study of solar weather, we used foreign data.

Today, we have launched these devices. We have covered 90 percent of the necessary information with these four satellites. In November, they were already put into operation without restrictions. We are obtaining unique measurements at the global level, and some of them even surpass it.

I would like to say that this project is also in the interests of both Roshydromet and the Russian Academy of Sciences. It is also interesting to BRICS, because the devices are all connected today in order to obtain additional data about what is happening with our solar weather. This is important for the space group.

V. Putin: Some of the research, I see, is not so far away from us, but it is relevant to Earth–-research on the history of Venus’ climate.

G. Krasnikov: Yes. We have specifically discussed this with you, and I have reported to you. We have planned the Venus-D station specifically to look at the markers of life on Venus, including research. We have three planets: Mars, Venus, and Earth, and they all have different fates. Venus has a temperature of 500 degrees and high pressure; Mars is lifeless and has almost no atmosphere; and Earth has a different fate. Therefore, it is very important how the evolution of planets develops.

V. Putin: Gennady Yakovlevich, how is the financing of research under government contracts going?

G. Krasnikov: There’s certainly a lack here.

But I would like to point out that we do not have any sequestrations, there is an increase, and this is a separate topic, which I would also like to discuss later. However, we believe that we are currently managing the funding to support our scientific research. [My Emphasis]